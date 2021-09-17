AP: “UN: Climate pledges put world on ‘catastrophic pathway’”

Chinese Navy Buildup. Source CNN.
1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Naughty China, India and Saudi Arabia have missed the date for submitting their climate change COP26 homework to the UN.

By FRANK JORDANS

BERLIN (AP) — The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.

A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the Paris accord — capping global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2100.

“The world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7 degrees (Celsius) of heating,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Experts say the planet has already warmed by 1.1 C since pre-industrial times.

Dozens of countries, including major emitters such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, failed to submit new pledges in time for the report.

Espinosa called for leaders at next week’s annual U.N. gathering in New York to put forward stronger commitments in time for the global body’s upcoming climate summit in Glasgow.

“Leaders must engage in a frank discussion driven not just by the very legitimate desire to protect national interest, but also by the equally commanding goal of contributing to the welfare of humanity,” she said. “We simply have no more time to spare, and people throughout the world expect nothing less.”

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/europe-business-climate-environment-and-nature-paris-0d8ceb2d9805c3803e14c0070142ff59

My question, how long will China and India continue to play this emissions reduction charade?

There is no chance either of them will agree to a significant drop in emissions. China is determined to build the most powerful navy in the world, by some measures their navy is already more powerful than the USA. India is desperately racing to match the Chinese military buildup. Other powers in the region are not sitting on their hands, while everyone else tools up.

All that military buildup, and the industry which is required to support such efforts, should ensure CO2 emissions rapidly surge higher for the foreseeable future.

Ed Hanley
September 17, 2021 10:23 pm

If Chao Baiden would simply give Taiwan to mainland China, they wouldn’t need to build all those ships. Humanity could be spared. C’mon, man!

0
Reply
lee
September 17, 2021 10:25 pm

China merely sees the South Pacific and Indian and Southern Oceans to be extensions of the South China Sea. Why can’t people comprehend that?

1
Reply
JOHN T. SHEA
September 17, 2021 10:29 pm

The best measure of navy’s size is its weight. The US Navy is double the displacement tonnage of the Chinese navy.

1
Reply
dodgy geezer
Reply to  JOHN T. SHEA
September 17, 2021 11:02 pm

I would have said ‘capability’. If weight was the criterion, the Yamato would have beaten all those light aircraft…

0
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
September 17, 2021 10:48 pm

China will play the Climate Charade as long as it is politically useful to them. The same would happen here in US if Democrat/Marxists succeed in seizing complete political power, as the CCP has in mainland China including now HongKong.
The climate scam is about political power, both at the national level and at the UN hoping to be the Kingmaker in a NWO.

But when (not “if”) the energy poverty that comes with the climate scam starts to threaten the Marxist-Democrat hold on power they will dump the climate scam and begin digging up and burning every lump of coal that can be mined in order to maintain political power. This is happening now in the UK with the planned use of coal fired generation as a winter 2022/22energy crunch looms and the political class understands how a severe energy crisis in the dead calm of a cold winter night would threaten their legitimacy.

0
Reply
Bud Bromley
September 17, 2021 10:49 pm

China, India and Saudi Arabia are doing the right thing. The leaders of the US, EU, and 100+ countries are ignoring real science and pushing fraudulent politics and Agenda 2030. Humans cannot control CO2 concentration. Atmospheric CO2 concentration today is the same as it would be if humans never existed. Full stop.

Atmospheric CO2 concentration is controlled by Henry’s Law which determines the solubility of CO2 gas in ocean surface. The dominant variable in the Henry Law phase-state equilibium equation is temperature of ocean surface. On a global average, it is the area of ocean surface at a given temperature that controls CO2 gas concentration in air and CO2 gas concentration in ocean surface. Ocean surface Area above 25.6 C emits CO2 gas. Ocean surface area below 25.6 C absorbs CO2 gas. The rate limiting step in the flux is the migration rate of aqueous CO2 gas in ocean surface. The source of the CO2 is not a variable in Henry’s law. The solubility partition ratio of CO2 gas in ocean water versus CO2 gas in atmosphere above the water is independent of the source of the CO2. There is a reservoir of CO2 in the atmosphere of about 800 gigatons, and a reservoir of CO2 gas in ocean surface of about 1000 gigatons. There is a flux of CO2 gas from ocean to air of about 90 gigatons per year and another flux of CO2 from air to ocean surface of about 90 gigatons per year. For reference, human CO2 emissions from all sources are estimated at about 8 gigatons per year and these emissions are mixed both chaotically and systematically with air and ocean surface reservoirs. These fluxes occur continuously year round. At the same time, there is a CO2 gas hydration reaction which is removing CO2 gas from the Henry’s Law equilibrium reaction stoichiometry, wherein an amount of the aqueous CO2 gas in ocean surface hydrates and becomes carbonic acid H2CO3. This causes the Henry’s reaction to re-equilibrate, which removes more CO2 gas from the atmosphere to rebalance the Henry’s phase-state stoichiometry for the surface temperature, alkalinity, salinity and partial pressure in each specific location. https://budbromley.blog/2021/08/18/henrys-law-controls-co2-concentration-not-humans/

0
Reply
