Power Markets In Crisis

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Alarm bells have been ringing in European and UK power markets this month, as electricity prices surge to record levels. Here day-ahead prices are triple those of a year ago, and European markets are seeing the same happening, a sign of serious instability in European grids.

The immediate trigger has been low wind speeds across much of Europe in the last few weeks, meaning reduced outputs of wind power. This has led to a shortage of power on the grid, and a consequent spiking of prices. This sort of thing occasionally happens in winter when demand is high, but is unheard of in summer months, indicating that something is going badly wrong.

But this problem is not a one-off. It is much more deep seated, and has been building up for years. UK wholesale electricity prices have doubled since this time last year. There are many factors, including rising demand for natural gas from Asian countries as they rebuild their economies. Normally this would incentivise higher production of gas, but this has been discouraged in Europe in recent years, and seemingly now also in the US.

But most of the problems in power markets have been self inflicted. Arguably the biggest factor this year has been the doubling of EU carbon prices, deliberately engineered by the EU to force fossil fuels out of the mix, in favour of renewable energy. UK carbon prices have followed suit.

As coal has the highest carbon footprint, this has encouraged the switch of generation from coal to dearer gas power, thus increasing demand for natural gas already in short supply. Both coal and gas generators have to pay this carbon price, forcing up their costs and consequently prices even further.

On top of that comes the £12bn a year cost of renewable subsidies, currently added to all of our electricity bills, equivalent to £440 per household.

Meanwhile huge tranches of reliable, dispatchable generation have been shut down both here and in Europe. In the UK, for instance, coal and oil generating capacity has dropped from 29 GW to just 6 GW in the last decade. To put this into perspective, UK demand peaks at around 50 GW, so we have lost half of this, leaving our reserves perilously low. The remaining 5 GW of coal power will also be gone in three years time.

The plan of successive governments was that new gas power plants would be built to take up the slack, but this has not happened. Gas power capacity is no higher today than it was in 2010. Because of the obscene subsidies paid to renewable generators, as well as rising carbon prices, new gas power plants are simply not economically viable. We still have 35 GW of gas capacity, the same as ten years ago, but much of this is old plant, due to close in the next decade, and there is little sign that it will be replaced.

The situation in Europe is similar, and will be exacerbated further by the forced closure of all nuclear power in Germany next year, where it still accounts for a tenth of electricity. France is also planning to phase out much of its nuclear power.

All this at a time when demand for electricity will soar because of the enforced switch to electric cars and heat pumps.

There are the inevitable calls to solve this problem with yet more intermittent renewable energy, but this can only make the power system more unstable still.

And how is Britain planning to cope with this crisis? Rely on interconnectors to import electricity from Europe!

The National Grid’s Future Energy Scenarios are based around up to 25 GW of interconnector capacity, which amounts to playing Russian Roulette with our energy security. As we have seen this month, when we are short of wind power, the rest of Northern Europe tends to be as well.

What guarantees are there then that France, say, will allow its power to be exported when they themselves are short of it. Indeed, last week Ireland shut down the Moyle interconnector to Britain, built to export surplus Irish wind power. The reason? They too were short of electricity!

To cap it all, a fire has just taken out the 2 GW interconnector between Britain and France, and it is expected to be out of action till next March.

Russian Roulette with a fully loaded pistol might be a better description!

John H
September 18, 2021 2:10 am

Backup generator bought some years ago when I saw the way the UK was going. Will be dusting it off this weekend and testing it still works. The UK a few years ago ignored a recommendation to increase strategic Gas storage, at 8 days worth we have the lowest in Europe, the only good decision is good port infrastructure for LNG off load, as long as you pay the price.

Vuk
Reply to  John H
September 18, 2021 2:14 am

There are indications that Gasprom/Putin are manipulating gas price market. I think, now Merkel is going, he is telling Germany be nice else. Thrre are elections going in Russiaand Putin is playing domestic card by being economically strong man in international affairs.
Panic in the UK mass media this morning, and this is not a joke: ‘British government is considering importing CO2 due to serious and unexpected shortages’.
Incredible but true !
Daily Telegraph:”On Friday night, the meat industry said the disruption of the supply of carbon dioxide had “plunged the industry into chaos”. It warned that carbon dioxide stocks would run out within two weeks.”

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Vuk
September 18, 2021 3:06 am

The BBC headline to an article about this is

Carbon dioxide ‘threatens food security’ says meat industry
To a casual glance this means that it is CO2 itself that is a threat, not the shortage. I have complained to the BBC about misleading and biased headlines but am expecting the usual We’re the BBC and we’re right sostop bothering us oick reply,
Full article here
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58600583

John H
Reply to  John H
September 18, 2021 3:05 am

10 minutes checking oil levels and adding thinners to the old petrol to add back the lost volatiles needed for carburettors to work under cold start conditions and away it went, house backup sorted. Next job is to sort out the Tractor PTO driven 18KVA generator to power one of the local dairy house’s.

Dennis
Reply to  John H
September 18, 2021 3:36 am

Australia has enormous reserves of natural gas and shale oil gas, most of the largest shale deposits were locked away from exploitation as UN encouraged National Parks were created locking away minerals and energy, timber and even banning new dams.

UN Agenda 21 – Sustainability, now Agenda 30 (2030).

And now the net zero emissions politics that will greatly reduce the national prosperity of nations that accept this ridiculous objective.

Phillip Bratby
Reply to  John H
September 18, 2021 3:56 am

I tested my generator last week. All OK and ready to run, with a large fuel supply.

nicholas tesdorf
September 18, 2021 2:31 am

Vladimir Putin has restricted gas flowing into Europe through Russian pipelines. There have been long periods of low wind disabling wind-turbines and destabilising the grid. The winter ahead threatens to be very cold. Soaring gas prices will threaten the poor with enormous costs and loss of heating in winter which will increase the death toll.
This is a perfect storm not brought by Nature, but inflicted on the population by a zealous and befuddled set of governments whose only solution offered is yet more intermittent ‘renewable’ energy which will only make the system even more unstable and add to the costs.

Gerald the Mole
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 18, 2021 3:24 am

Who would have believed any of this would happen? Completely unforseeable. /sarc off. This is not just the result of having people with zero technical/scientific knowledge: it is the result of having either people who are idiots or traitors in charge. .

michel
September 18, 2021 2:38 am

As Homewood points out, its completely and obviously irrational. To at the same time increase demand by

  • replacing ICE with EV
  • replacing gas and oil boilers with heatpumps

while you also close down reliable generating capacity and replace it with intermittent wind and solar?

Anyone can see this is headed for disaster. It cannot possibly work. Either they won’t convert, or if they do the country will freeze and come to a standstill, probably both at once.

The BBC seems to be promoting that increased wind installations are the answer. What good would that do when the wind stops?

Too many people in government and the media with degrees in PPE, English or one form or another of media studies. In the grip of magical wishful thinking.

Steve Richards
September 18, 2021 2:52 am

I can’t see the UK government doing anything sensible about this lack of power situation until we have 3 day plus national blackout.
Last year we had a minor glitch which tripped off part of london for less than an hour. It did expose a few problems such as new trains that were designed not to restart after a blackout!
But 2 days later the press rumblings died down as the news cycle moved on.
To my simple engineers mind it would be much simpler to fix an impaired system before a total breakdown rather that waiting for it to fail.
The UK is waiting for its Texas moment when the loss of life, property and money become so great that the numpties in charge feel obliged to make some changes.
Shame but true.

Ben Vorlich
September 18, 2021 3:11 am

I’m interested to get Griff’s take on this. He’s usually well informed with a great deal of well researched data. Unfortunately usually delivered in a drive by, he may well get paid by the number of replies to each one of these.

Ron Long
September 18, 2021 3:27 am

Good report by Paul. The insanity of speeding up when you see a street sign that says “dead end” is upon us. Also, the price of uranium yellowcake (U3O8) has gone from $30 per pound to $48 per pound (US Dollars) since August, 2021. The world energy reviews predict a 26% increase in nuclear energy production by around 2030. Not to worry, the CAGW crowd will fight against nuclear power, preferring that you freeze in the dark.

Dennis
September 18, 2021 3:32 am

Blame this debacle on the fellow travellers attached to the UN, IPCC and other related organisations using the climate change hoax and creatively accounted warming trend modelling (as compared to natural climate changes part of Earth Cycles and the Sun) who have been convinced governments to transition away from fossil fuels.

In Australia the crisis point is not far away, closing coal fired power stations before being even close to replacing the electricity generation supply with so called renewables and all of the back up and feeder transmission lines those installations involve. And now discussions are being held to subsidise the remaining coal fired power station businesses to continue generating past the fifty year accounting based operating life of each power station.

It is now said “go woke, go broke”, add to that vandalise the electricity grids and watch the implosion of economies.

Green should be replaced with very angry Red.

fretslider
September 18, 2021 3:34 am

I have absolute confidence in the Parliamentary dictatorship to completely screw everything up

Dennis
September 18, 2021 3:40 am

Power markets in crisis.

Surely governments could requisition all the EVs and use their batteries as grid life support?

[sarc]

observa
September 18, 2021 3:47 am

Oh the irony-
UK carbon dioxide shortage could force farmers to cull pigs (msn.com)

Rafe Champion
September 18, 2021 3:55 am

The problem is that unreliable energy can displace coal but cannot replace it.

https://www.riteon.org.au/netzero-casualties/#217

Statistics on the average penetration or the highest penetration on good days do not mean that ever-increasing penetration is sustainable.
The limiting factor is the near-zero output from wind and solar installations on windless nights.
This is analogous to the lowest point of a flood protection levee.
As long as prolonged periods with effectively zero solar and wind power persist, the march towards net zero is futile. 100% backup from conventional power will still be required, assuming that we want security of supply. That means we will be stuck with a hybrid power system for the foreseeable future until the problem of grid-scale storage is resolved.

Joel O’Bryan
September 18, 2021 3:56 am

It’s Russian roulette, not with a revolver, but a magazine-fed semi-auto. The outcome is completely predictable … unless of course you’re a Green retard, indoctrinated not educated in critical thinking skills, like Griff.

Sadly there are too many Griff’s that have been allowed to be around decision makers, leading to the West’s looming economic suicide.

