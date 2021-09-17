Antarctic

“Surprising” And “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctica

Charles Rotter
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 17. September 2021

East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the South Pole, has cooled a whopping 2.8°C over the past 4 decades; West Antarctica approximately 1.6°C. ..only tiny Antarctic Peninsula saw statistically insignificant warming.

German climate website Die kalte Sonne posted its 64th climate video here and examined a new paper on Antarctica by Zhu et al (2021): “An Assessment of ERA5 Reanalysis for Antarctic Near-Surface Air Temperature

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) released its latest ERA5 reanalysis dataset in 2017 and Zhu and his researchers compared the near-surface temperature data from ERA5 and ERA-Interim with the measured data from 41 weather stations.

They found that the temperature trend from ERA5 is consistent with that from observations. The result: a cooling trend dominates East Antarctica and West Antarctica while a warming trend exists in the Antarctic Peninsula. Note that the regions of east and West Antarctica combined are vastly larger than the tiny Antarctic Peninsula.

Substantial cooling 

The results are summarized as follows (cropped from Die kalte Sonne):

The table above shows East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the continent, saw a cooling of 0.70°C per decade over the past 40 years. In total that particular region has cooled about 2.8°C since 1980.

West Antarctica has cooled at a rate of 0.42°C per decade over the past 40 years.

Die kalte Sonne finds the results “surprising” and “statistically significant”. And though the Antarctic Peninsula has warmed moderately, Die kalte Sonne sees nothing significant happening over this comparatively small region.

This of course should be seen as  good news for the global warming alarmists who fear the South Pole might melt.

Stephen Wilde
September 17, 2021 6:06 pm

Presumably, the Antarctic ice mass is increasing ?
Not holding my breath to see this in the mainstream media or hearing it from the mouth of any politician.

Dave
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
September 17, 2021 6:34 pm

Dice Antarctica is almost always below freezing, and mass changes very little based only on sub-zero temperatures, mass depends on precipitation. Could be less precipitation with colder temperatures.

Ron Long
September 17, 2021 6:14 pm

“…Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctica.”I hope the penguins don’t freeze, they have enough trouble avoiding polar bears.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
September 17, 2021 7:18 pm

And worse, Eskimo Pie was discontinued because of its “inappropriate name.”

Tom Halla
September 17, 2021 6:16 pm

Oh my! Something else that does not fit the narrative.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 17, 2021 6:48 pm

The data has never fit the narrative. To counter that, It started out as voices in the head science (simple physics, it must be melting blah blah blah) and morphed to The Antarctic Peninsula is the driver of all things temperature in Antarctica. The climate liars have never had to feel any shame from this, their abject failure, as they have the cover of both the stupid and malevolent media, and even once good Journals (remember the Steig et al front cover of Nature?

In case you don’t, here it is (biggest image I could find, maybe they’e on the way to disappearing it).

http://faculty.washington.edu/steig/nature09data/cover_nature.jpg

Ron Ginzler
September 17, 2021 6:28 pm

The South Pole is a point, not a continent. But good to hear that neither is melting.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Ginzler
September 17, 2021 7:21 pm

Certainly if it were made out of bamboo, it wouldn’t melt.

davidmhoffer
September 17, 2021 6:37 pm

So Arctic Amplification only applies to the Arctic. There’s no amplification in Antarctica and the reason should be obvious. Antarctica is upside down, so the physics is all reversed.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  davidmhoffer
September 17, 2021 6:51 pm

😉

commieBob
Reply to  davidmhoffer
September 17, 2021 7:20 pm

As far as I can tell, polar amplification does only apply in the arctic. The antarctic is isolated from the rest of the world’s climate by strong circumpolar winds and ocean currents.

If the antarctic is getting colder then my first guess would be that the circumpolar circulation is getting stronger and making that continent more isolated. Of course there’s also the distinct possibility that I have the situation bass ackwards. 😉

CD in Wisconsin
September 17, 2021 7:02 pm

If this posting is true, we can all be rest assured that this will be buried so the public and the politicians don’t find out about it.

Gordon A. Dressler
September 17, 2021 7:12 pm

Concluding sentence of above article:

“This of course should be seen as good news for the global warming alarmists who fear the South Pole might melt.”

Nahhh . . . this news will be totally ignored by the AGW/CAGW alarmists until they’ve had sufficient time for their “science” experts to adjust the data to show that the observed Antarctic cooling is actually caused by global warming climate change.

RickWill
September 17, 2021 7:21 pm

“Surprising” And “Statistically Significant” Cooling Trend Over Entire Continental Antarctica

Only if you do not understand Earth’s orbital mechanics.

Southern Hemisphere is already 400 years into the current 12,500 year cooling trend.

