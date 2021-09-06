Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #469



Quote of the Week: “America’s leadership must be guided by learning and reason.” John F. Kennedy, Speech not delivered in Dallas, Nov 22, 1963

https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/dallas-tx-trade-mart-undelivered-19631122

Number of the Week: – Number of the Week: A 30-foot (9-meter) bank

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: This TWTW will focus on two additional, significant omissions, in the “Summary for Policymakers” of the Physical Science Basis of Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The Summary for Policymakers (SPM) is used to justify drastic changes in the use of fossil fuels. Given the magnitude of such changes, the document should be of the highest scientific standards and demonstrate the scientific integrity of the IPCC.

Specifically, a presentation by Stephen McIntyre examining the extent of data, or lack thereof, covering the region of the Southern Hemisphere from 0° to 30° South Latitude will be discussed. Adding this to last week’s presentation covering the region from 30° to 60° South shows that there is very little data supporting IPCC AR6-SPM assertions that temperatures in this major portion of the globe have been roughly stable for the past 2000 years, until humans began emitting CO2 with the beginning of the industrial revolution, roughly 1850.

McIntyre has traced that the assertions that temperatures have been stable up to the industrial revolution come from a set of studies by an international paleoclimatology group based in Bern, Switzerland, known as PAGES 2k (PAst Global ChangES with 2k referring to the past 2000 years). This TWTW looks more deeply into this group and perhaps why it has such influence in the IPCC, particularly in that the work is not peer-reviewed, at least publicly, even though the IPCC claims the work it uses is peer-reviewed and publicly available.

Another significant omission in the SPM of AR6 is studies in spectroscopy, the study of the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter (mainly atoms and molecules). This is the direct study of the greenhouse effect, which the IPCC ignores. A study published on August 23 will be discussed.

Several other issues will be discussed such as Hurricane Ida which demonstrated success in public safety measures where it was a hurricane and failure in public safety measures where it was a tropical depression.

********************

Lacking Data: Steve McIntyre has discussed the studies called PAGES, which are traced to a private international group called Past Global Changes based at the Main Building of the University of Bern, Switzerland. Using little supporting data, PAGES developed a 2000-year graph supposedly showing little variation in temperatures over time, yet with a significant upswing since the start of the Industrial Revolution. Roughly a new hockey stick lying horizontally with a sharp upswing in temperatures as the blade.

Previously, McIntyre’s study of the data sources covering the region from 30° to 60° South showed that there is very little data supporting a hockey-stick configuration. Focusing on the region from 0° to 30° South Latitude, McIntyre shows there are similar data deficiencies. Most of the data in PAGES studies do not support a hockey-stick configuration. For those familiar with the history of Mr. Mann’s hockey-stick McIntyre’s introduction is amusing. He writes:

“In a Climategate email. Keith Briffa famously sneered at Michael Mann’s claim that a temperature reconstruction could represent a hemisphere, including the tropics, by regressing a ‘few poorly temperature respresentative tropical series’ against ‘any other target series’ – even the trend of Mann’s own ‘self-opinionated verbiage’ as follows:

“’I am sick to death of Mann stating his reconstruction represents the tropical area just because it contains a few (poorly temperature representative) tropical series. He is just as capable of regressing these data again any other ‘target’ series, such as the increasing trend of self-opinionated verbage he has produced over the last few years, and … (better say no more)’

“People frequently say that the PAGES2K reconstruction has ‘vindicated’ Mannian reconstructions – but neglect to mention that PAGES2K similarly regressed a ‘few poorly temperature representative tropical series’ onto an increasing trend – thus, repeating, rather than vindicating, (one of) Mann’s erroneous methodologies.

“In today’s article on the Hockey Stick featured in the new IPCC Hockey Stick diagram, I’ll look at proxies in the southern tropics (0-30S latband) [latitude band]. The proxy network turns out to be defective in bizarre, unexpected ways, not reported on or discussed in the original article.”

McIntyre then shows that PAGES has little data dating back 2000 years, and most of the data does not date back before the year 1500. Thus, the Medieval Warm Period is not covered. Over the past few years data from other sources have been accumulating that the Medieval Warm Period was a global event, not a regional event confined to Europe as IPCC advocates claim. McIntyre concludes:

“How the PAGES2K authors obtained a big-bladed Hockey Stick from this data cannot be determined without examining their code, which, to my knowledge, has not been archived. (Nor have it been provided to me upon tweet request.) My surmise is that they use some sort of ‘stepwise’ method in which successive steps incorporate the proxies available in that step. Such techniques will effectively splice the coral blade onto the two non-descript non-bladed long proxies to present a sort of hockey stick. The failure of the two long proxies to record the proposed blade means that the confidence levels prior to AD1800 or so extend from the ‘floor to the ceiling’ – an apt phrase used by Rosanne d’Arrigo many years ago. I.e. with this set of information, we know essentially nothing about 0-30S temperatures prior to AD1800 or so. This does not mean that we actually know nothing. There are many interesting proxies in the 0-30S latband and many fascinating discussions in technical literature that does not appear to be reflected in the IPCC report.

“Consolidating some of the information in this post with my prior post on the 30-60S latband, which consisted almost entirely (~96%) of ocean, PAGES2K only used one ocean core in the 0-60S latband, totally omitting high resolution alkenone series. Only four PAGES2019 series in the 0-60S latband start prior to AD1100 and none of them have a HS shape.

“Overall, I think that it’s fair to say that Briffa’s criticism of Mann remains just as appropriate for the IPCC in 2021, as it did in 2001. Like Mann’s network, PAGES 2019 ‘contains a few (poorly temperature representative) tropical series’. And PAGES 2019 authors ‘were just as capable [as Mann] of regressing these data against any other ‘target’ series, such as the increasing trend of self-opinionated verbage he has produced over the last few years’. Indeed, if anything, the new generation of climate activists have proved themselves more than capable of continuing Mann’s ‘trend of self-opinionated verbiage’ to, shall we say, ‘unprecedented’ levels. [Boldface added].

The new hockey-stick is featured in the IPCC’s AR6 Summary for Policymakers, without solid background support in the main document. As McIntyre shows both the tropical Southern Hemisphere from 0° to 30° South Latitude and temperate Southern Hemisphere from 30° to 60° South Latitude lack data supporting the new hockey-stick. There is no reason to accept the IPCC AR6 process and its reports as quality science fully backed by physical evidence. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Defending the Orthodoxy.

********************

What Are PAGES? The ability of PAGES graphs to suddenly appear in AR6 Summary for Policymakers, without clear explanation in the main body of the report, brings up the questions of what is PAGES, how does it get such graphs into AR6 Summary for Policymakers, and who funds it? Writing in No Tricks Zone, Pierre Gosselin translates and edits a German essay appearing in Die kalte Sonne by an unnamed scientist who is an IPCC 6th report reviewer. The essay begins:

“The latest UN report distorts climate history. The tracks lead to Bern, Switzerland.

In the Middle Ages, it was similarly warm in Switzerland and other parts of Central Europe as it is today. The so-called Medieval Warm Period (MWP) is scientifically well documented in the region: Between 800 and 1300 A.D., many Alpine glaciers shrank dramatically, and some were even shorter than today. The tree line shifted upward. Permafrost thawed in high alpine regions that are still firmly in the grip of ice today. Warm temperatures are also clearly evidenced by tree rings, pollen, chironomid fossils, and other geological reconstruction methods.

“Controversial temperature curve

It had long been assumed that the medieval warmth might be a regional, North Atlantic phenomenon. However, this has not been confirmed, because the warm phase also occurred in many other regions of the world, for example, on the Antarctic Peninsula, in the Andes, in North America, in the Arctic, in the Mediterranean, in East Africa, China and New Zealand.

“Peer-reviewed: Medieval Warm Period global

Together with professional colleagues, we at Die kalte Sonne have evaluated many hundreds of case studies from around the world in recent years and published the syntheses continent by continent in peer-reviewed journals.

Three of the publications have been cited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its recently published 6th Assessment of the Climate report. The medieval warmth was then followed globally by a precipitous drop in temperature. During the Little Ice Age, 1450-1850, the climate cooled to the coldest temperature level of the entire last ten thousand years.”

After a discussion of Mr. Mann’s hockey-stick in the Third Assessment Report (AR3, 2001) the essay continues:

“Recent paleoclimatological research confirms Medieval Warm Period

In the last two decades, however, paleoclimatology has made great progress, and data have been diligently collected. From this, more realistic temperature developments were created, with a pronounced Medieval Warm Period and a later Little Ice Age.

All the more bitter now is the relapse into old hockey stick times. How could this happen? What were possible motivations behind the renewed distortion of climate history?

“Why back to the hockey stick? PAGES 2k

The questionable new hockey stick temperature curve comes from the international paleoclimatology group PAGES 2k, whose coordinating office is based at the University of Bern in Switzerland. Climate scientist Thomas Stocker, who has contributed to IPCC reports since 1998, also teaches and conducts research at that university. In 2015, Stocker even ran for the overall IPCC chairmanship, but lost to South Korean Hoesung Lee, who just presented the 6th Working Group 1 report. Stocker co-authored the Summary for Policymakers of the IPCC’s 3rd Assessment of the Climate report in which the hockey stick played a prominent role.

“Dissent among the PAGES-2k group

A good twenty years later, the resurfaced field hockey stick now comes from Stocker’s university, where he heads the Department of Climate and Environmental Physics. Just a dumb coincidence? There are many indications that the new climate curve may have been a commissioned paper for the 6th IPCC report. Five of the nineteen authors of the papers on the new hockey stick curve are from Bern.

But a significant portion of the PAGES-2k researchers could not technically support the new hockey-stick version and walked out of the group in dispute.”

As discussed by McIntyre in previous posts, some members of PAGES did not go along with the latest hockey-stick. The essay continues with how this disgraceful process leads to misleading climate models used in AR6. The essay concludes:

“Political tactics undermining science

Thus, scientific integrity falls by the wayside. It is only a matter of time before critical climate scientists systematically address the inconsistencies in the filtered IPCC 6th climate report. The incident reveals how political tactics are undermining the IPCC’s scientific integrity and further eroding the trust placed in the institution.”

Gosselin adds:

“Climate researcher Thomas Stocker declined to comment when asked by WELTWOCHE. This article first appeared in WELTWOCHE Zurich: Die Weltwoche, No. 33 (2021) 19. August 2021. (Subheadings added by No Tricks Zone)”

According to the web site for PAGES:

“Mission

PAGES facilitates activities that address past changes in the Earth System in a quantitative and process-oriented way in order to improve predictions of future climate and environment and inform strategies for sustainability.”

“Founded in 1991, PAGES was funded by the US and Swiss National Science Foundations until 2016. From 2017-2018, it was funded by the US National Science Foundation and the Swiss Academy of Sciences. From 2019, it is funded by the Swiss Academy of Sciences. It is supported in-kind by the University of Bern, Switzerland.”

A video on the PAGES website asserts a need for a full record of the past to understand the influence of CO2 on climate. The selective use of data and the lack of data are hardly a full record. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Defending the Orthodoxy.

********************

A Better Way? Since the publication of the Charney Report in 1979, the estimate of influence on global temperatures from doubling carbon dioxide remains at 3°C plus or minus 1.5°C. It has stagnated for forty years, since the beginning of space age instrumentation that can systematically measure what is occurring in the atmosphere. We can measure changes in temperature of atmosphere and changes in the greenhouse effect. Yet, the IPCC and its followers including NASA-GISS largely ignore what is being measured in the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, this is a characteristic of institutionalized science, it cannot accept change. Both relativity and quantum physics were strongly opposed by classical physicists. Even Einstein initially opposed quantum physics. But the data continue to compile, the earth is not warming as projected by the IPCC.

Western science journals have ignored other ways of estimating the influence of adding CO2 to the atmosphere. The IPCC knows best has been the chant. On August 23 a relatively new journal, the International Journal of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, broke form and published a study displaying atmospheric data using the HITRAN database to estimate the extent to which doubling CO2 will increase global temperatures. The study extends to water vapor, methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O).

The results are similar to laboratory results from decades of experimentation in spectroscopy, the study of how electromagnetic radiation interacts with matter (mostly atoms and molecules). Although he did not understand it in the modern context, in 1859 John Tyndall used spectroscopy to study how certain gases (which he called greenhouse gases) slow the cooling of the land masses at night, preventing them from entering into a deep freeze, thus killing life as we generally know it. By far, the principal gas is water vapor.

The new study provides separate support that the principal greenhouse gas is water vapor. The abstract states:

“From this data it is concluded that H2O is responsible for 29.4K of the 33K warming, with CO2 contributing 3.3K and CH4 and N2O combined just 0.3K. Climate sensitivity to future increases in CO2 concentration is calculated to be 0.50K, including the positive feedback effects of H2O, while climate sensitivities to CH4 and N2O are almost undetectable at 0.06K and 0.08K respectively. This result strongly suggests that increasing levels of CO2 will not lead to significant changes in earth temperature and that increases in CH4 and N2O will have very little discernable impact.”

Of major interest to TWTW is the climate sensitivity of CO2 going from 200 parts per million volume (ppm) to 400 ppm, and from 400 ppm to 800 ppm. With the calculated feedback, the sensitivity is 0.46°C (0.8°F) for going from 200 to 400 ppm and 0.50°C (0.9°F) for going from 400 to 800 ppm. These are very similar to calculations by Wijngaarden and Happer, which are used by Howard Hayden as expressed in last week’s TWTW.

From the above, the real question is does it make sense to destroy the modern economy to prevent a warming humans cannot feel? Why do the IPCC and its followers insist that a warming from the beginning of the Industrial Revolution is from CO2 emissions when it is ever clearer it is largely natural variation? The journal has editors in China and India. Why should the leaders of these countries respect western governments which implore they stop using fossil fuels which have lifted so many from dire poverty? No doubt they will insist that the West show them how it is done. As stated in the conclusion:

“Feedback effects play a minor role in the warming of the earth. There is [not], and never can be, a tipping point. As the concentrations of greenhouse gases increase, the temperature sensitivity to those increases becomes smaller and smaller. The earth’s atmosphere is a near perfect example of a stable system. It is also possible to attribute the impact of the increase in CO2 concentrations from the pre-industrial levels of 280ppm to the current 420ppm to an increase in earth mean temperature of just 0.24 Kelvin, a figure entirely consistent with the calculated climate sensitivity of 0.50 Kelvin.”

The new study is not without issues. It is less comprehensive than prior studies by Wijngaarden and Happer. It does not contain details that describe the greenhouse effect and how it changes, including how greenhouse gases cool the atmosphere. For example, the greenhouse effect changes with altitude and latitude. Water freezes out at the tropopause, which changes with latitude and the seasons. In the polar winters there is little or no water vapor, thus the greenhouse effects there of the less important greenhouse gases. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, which includes a prior paper by Wijngaarden and Happer

********************

Hurricane Ida: A great deal has been written in the mainstream media about Hurricane Ida, which intensified significantly as it came to the warm, surface waters near the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico. After it hit as a category 4 hurricane, its intensity dissipated significantly. Thanks to learning lessons from Katrina, Federal and State agencies overwhelmed local environmental objections from green organizations, enforced by the courts, and built a system of moveable levees around New Orleans and some of the surrounding area which withstood the storm surge. Also, some local politicians who had been diverting federal funds meant for flood control and had been permitting substandard construction had been removed from office.

By contrast, it is disturbing to read so many drowned in New York and New Jersey in automobiles and, especially, in flooded basement apartments. Apparently, many basements were converted to apartments even though they do not provide evacuation safety, contrary to zoning laws. As with Katrina, some local politicians blamed others, especially climate change, to hide their incompetence. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy for a good summary by Joe D’Aleo in ICECAP, Changing Weather, and Article #1.

********************

Pogo-stick Power: For almost two months, TWTW followed the changes in wind power generation as reported by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which includes the Columbia River Gorge “where the wind always blows.” The total nameplate generation is 27,879 MW of which 79.5% is hydro and 10.5% (2930 MW) is wind. [The balance is from other sources such as nuclear, gas, biomass, etc.]

This week provided a clear example of the deficiencies of wind power. It reached a high of 2500 MW late evening on August 30, fell to 1500 MW by midday on Aug 31, bounced up a bit before falling below 500 MW by midnight. From early morning September 1 to late day September 4, it has been below 500 MW, largely between 200 MW and Zero MW. Such power generation cannot replenish utility-scale storage in a timely manner, whether it is pumped hydro or non-existent batteries. See links under Energy Issues – US.

*******************

14th ICCC: The 14th International Conference on Climate Change presented by The Heartland Institute will be October 15 to 17, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. See https://climateconference.heartland.org/

****************

Number of the Week: A 30-foot (9-meter) bank: According a description in the New England Historical Society of the great 1938 hurricane which hit Long Island on September 21.

“At 12:30 PM, a 30-foot bank of what looked like fog rolled in toward Long Island. It turned out to be the storm surge, topped by waves 30 and 50 feet high.

“By 4 pm, one of the most powerful and destructive hurricanes ever to hit Southern New England made landfall between Bridgeport and New Haven, Conn.

“The damage was horrific. Estimates vary, but at least 400 people died that day and maybe as many as 800. The Great 1938 Hurricane crossed over the tip of Long Island, slammed into New London, and raced up the Connecticut River Valley at 50 miles per hour. It destroyed cemeteries, slammed boats into shore, uprooted entire orchards and smashed structures into splinters.”

“A total of 4,500 homes were destroyed and 25,000 damaged. The storm totaled about 26,000 automobiles and blew over 20,000 electrical poles. And high winds knocked down an estimated 2 billion trees in New York and New England, devastating forests.”

See links under Changing Weather.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Censorship

Big Tech Censorship Is an Assault on Individual Liberty

Today, a small number of giant corporations have secured monopoly power over the primary means by which Americans exercise their free-speech rights. It’s time for change.

By James Taylor, American Greatness, Aug 25, 2021

https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/25/big-tech-censorship-is-an-assault-on-individual-liberty/

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

Challenging the Orthodoxy

New Atmospheric Science Publication Finds Quadrupling CO2 Would Lead To Only 1.0°C Increase!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Aug 29, 2021

Link to paper: The Impact of CO2, H2O and Other “Greenhouse Gases” on Equilibrium Earth Temperatures

By David Coe, Fabinski, & Wiegleb, International Journal of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Aug 23, 2021

http://www.ijaos.org/article/298/10.11648.j.ijaos.20210502.12

Relative Potency of Greenhouse Molecules

By W. A. van Wijngaarden, W. Happer, Submitted Mar 30, 2021

https://arxiv.org/abs/2103.16465

PAGES [20]19: 0-30S

By Stephen McIntyre, Climate Audit, Sep 2, 2021

15 minutes

By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Sep 3, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Presents 15 slides that provide a good summary of the issues.]

IPCC 6th Climate Report: Who Deleted The Medieval Warm Period? Tracks Lead To University Of Bern

Who Erased The Medieval Warm Period?

By a Die kalte Sonne scientist/IPCC 6th report reviewer, Translation, edited and subheadings by P. Gosselin, Via No Tricks Zone, Sep 2, 2021

Unsettling the apple cart VII: Koonin on who broke the system

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

“Continuing University of Guelph professor Ross McKitrick’s look at Steven E. Koonin’s landmark book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why it Matters.”

“Readers will probably be disappointed that there is no simple solution to a deep cultural problem that has overtaken large segments of the scientific community. Eventually, perhaps decades in the future, scientific truth will prevail. Especially as members of the public learn to dig into the data for themselves and not to place uncritical faith in what they are told ‘the science’ says, even when the message is coming from scientific institutions we were once able to trust.”

Ida Like Camille in 1969, a one-two punch – and natural too

By Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, ICECAP, Sep 3, 2021

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/ida_like_camille_in_1969_a_one_two_punch_and_natural_too/

Big Trouble in the Tropical Troposphere

Video & Text, John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

Fossil fuels haven’t taken a safe climate and made it dangerous, they’ve taken a dangerous climate and made it safe.

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 1, 2021

Defending the Orthodoxy

IPCC, AR6, 2021: Summary for Policymakers

In: Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

By Masson-Delmotte, V., P, et al. Cambridge University Press. In Press.

Link to Technical Support Document

General Overview

By Staff, PAGES (Past Global Changes), Accessed Sep 1, 2021

https://pastglobalchanges.org/about/general-overview

State of the Climate in 2020

By J. Blunden and T. Boyer, Eds., NOAA, American Meteorological Society, 2021

https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/publications/bulletin-of-the-american-meteorological-society-bams/state-of-the-climate/

All Fake News – All The Time

By Tony Heller, Sep 1, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/all-fake-news-all-the-time-2/

Video: https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/dire-warnings-about-climate/

[SEPP Comment: Exposing false news including parts of the State of the Climate by NOAA immediately above.]

Fact check: Just how harmful is methane?

Press Release by Wageningen University Sep 2, 2021

https://phys.org/news/2021-09-fact-methane.html

[SEPP Comment: Contradicted by experiments and observations where water vapor is present.]

UN: More weather disasters and higher costs, but fewer deaths

By Joseph Choi, The Hill, Sep 1, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570333-un-more-weather-disasters-and-higher-costs-but-fewer-deaths

Link to press release: Weather-related disasters increase over past 50 years, causing more damage but fewer deaths

Climate change leads to more extreme weather, but early warnings save lives

By Staff, World Meteorological Organization (WMO)., Aug 31, 2021

https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/weather-related-disasters-increase-over-past-50-years-causing-more-damage-fewer

Unable to link directly to the report:

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Claim: Climate Attribution Shows Weather is 1.2x – 9x More Severe Because of CO2

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 25, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Exposing more Bandwagon Science.]

Cutting air pollution levels could raise life expectancy by 2 years: study

By Sharon Udasin, The Hill, Sep 1, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/570293-cutting-air-pollution-levels-could-raise-life-expectancy-by

“WHO air quality guidelines indicate that levels of PM 2.5 — fine particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers — should be below 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The average global citizen, however, is exposed to concentrations of 32 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the study.”

[SEPP Comment: Unable to link to study, but the big impact is in China and South Asia. Is this a demand they should return to extreme poverty?]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Aussie ABC: The Southern Annular Mode Ozone Recovery Ate our Global Warming

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 3, 2021

Do Hurricanes Dump More Rain Nowadays?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 3, 2021

Global Warming Narrative Takes Another Hit

By I & I Editorial Board. Aug 31, 2021

IPCC AR6: Droughts due to precipitation deficits, unspun edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

After Paris!

Australia’s Federal Treasurer Admits He Wants a Net Zero by 2050 Commitment

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 28, 2021

“I fully expect Prime Minister Scott Morrison to make a net zero commitment in November in Glasgow with the full support of his cabinet, come home the climate hero, and announce a snap election early 2022. Not because he and his fellow politicians are idiots, or bad people. But because from their limited understanding, they have faith it will all work out – they believe the required magical innovations will appear in time to save the day, and life will go on as normal.”

UN Climate conference banishes nuclear industry. China and renewables investors relieved.

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 1, 2021

Change in US Administrations

Biden’s oil and gas policy makes about as much sense as his Afghan policy

Biden has done everything to obstruct US oil and gas producers in the name of fighting climate change – while imploring Saudi Arabia, Russia and others to increase oil production to keep pump prices down

By Tilak K. Doshi, South China Morning Post,

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/united-states/article/3146648/bidens-oil-and-gas-policy-makes-about-much-sense-his

Five Big Problems With President Biden’s Energy-Climate Plan

By Jude Clemente, Real Clear energy, Aug 30, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/08/30/five_big_problems_with_president_bidens_energy-climate_plan_792262.html

Beijing Demands US Fulfill Wish List in Exchange for Cooperation on Climate Change

By Frank Fang, The Epoch Times, Sep 2, 2021

https://www.theepochtimes.com/beijing-demands-us-fulfill-wish-list-in-exchange-for-cooperation-on-climate-change_3977696.html

China tells U.S. prolonged tensions would hurt climate cooperation

By Staff, KYODO News, Sep 2, 2021

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/09/fb68ea859633-china-tells-us-prolonged-tensions-would-hurt-climate-cooperation.html

Seeking a Common Ground

Hurricane Ida and Global Warming: Unsupported Claims

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Aug 31, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/08/hurricane-ida-and-global-warming.html

The World’s Climate Is Changing, so What Should We Do?

By Mark Hendrickson, The Epoch Times, Aug 27, 2021 [H/t William Readdy]

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/the-worlds-climate-is-changing-so-what-should-we-do_3964882.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-08-29&mktids=b0bdf20b29b31acfb49e731939b71024&est=s7JtEHIzwcShq5Pi%2Fwy%2FCZSxp8GtTY0KoKlInUPFHpZUKihXg2%2BVcw%3D%3D

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Is Climate Change Worsening Hurricanes? The Evidence Says No

By H. Sterling Burnett, The Heartland Institute, Sep 2, 2021

https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/is-climate-change-worsening-hurricanes-the-evidence-says-no

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

UAH Global Temperature Update for August, 2021:+0.17 deg. C.

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Sep 1, 2021

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/09/uah-global-temperature-update-for-august-20210-17-deg-c/

August 2021 Maps and Graphs

Global Temperature Report

By Staff, Earth System Science Center, UAH, Aug. 2021

Map: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2021/AUGUST2021/202108_Map.png

Graph: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2021/AUGUST2021/202108_bar.png

Changing Weather

Dozens killed overnight in NYC, NJ during historic flooding

By Emily Crane, et al. New York Post, Sep 2, 2021

https://nypost.com/2021/09/02/at-least-seven-people-killed-overnight-in-nyc-in-historic-flooding/

Disaster Hits the New York Metropolitan Area. We Need to Do Better.

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Sep 2, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/09/disaster-hits-new-york-metropolitan.html

“There is no reason why so many people had to die last night from an event we knew was coming and which we could watch unfold with weather radar and surface observations.”

Flooding in New York,

By Staff, National Weather Service, Accessed Sep 4, 2021 [H/t Dennis Amber]

https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood-states-ny

The Great 1938 Hurricane, A Once-In-A-Lifetime Storm

By Staff, New England Historical Society, Accessed Sep 2, 2021 [H/t Sharon Camp]

Why doesn’t the Pacific Northwest Get Hit by Hurricanes and Tropical Storms? And the Latest Forecast. All in My New Podcast.

The U.S. Southeast and the East Coast have been pummelled by tropical storms and hurricanes this year, but not one has hit the West Coast. Why?

Podcast, Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Sep 3, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/09/why-doesnt-pacific-northwest-get-hit-by.html

[SEPP Comment: Great graph of tropical cyclone tracks, a few hitting Greenland.]

Gales, Heavy Rainfall, Floods–August 1971

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 3, 2021

August 1961–Floods & Heatwaves

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 3, 2021

The Cold & Wet Augusts Of 1941 and 1951

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 2, 2021

Changing Climate

Drying & Warming Our Earth

Video By Jim Steele, Part 1, Landscape Changes, Aug 24, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

“Describes how enlightened land management can make landscapes more resilient to drying and heatwaves. It reports the most recent research showing heatwaves are not made worse by rising CO2 but by altering the earth’s surface.”

Warming and Drying part 2 Natural Cycles, Climate see-saws and failed models

By Jim Steele, WUWT, Aug 28, 2021

Video

Understanding Wildfires and Climate and How we Must Adapt

By Jim Steele, YouTube, Aug 16, 2021

Changing Seas

Some coral reefs are keeping pace with ocean warming

Press Release, AGU, Aug 30, 2021

Link to paper: Increasing Coral Reef Resilience Through Successive Marine Heatwaves

By Michael D. Fox, et al. Geophysical Research Letters, August 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1029/2021GL094128

[SEPP Comment: Coral reefs never survived warming before?]

New Study: 62 km² (+6%) Net Expansion In 100s Of Pacific-Indian Ocean Island Shorelines From 2000-2017

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Aug 30, 2021

Link to one study: Global-scale changes in the area of atoll islands during the 21st century

By Andrew Holdaway, Ford and Owen, Anthropocene, March 2021

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213305421000059

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Antarctic Sea Ice “Rebound’ Surprises Scientists – MSM Silent

By Cap Allon, Electroverse, Aug 25, 2021

The Most Inconvenient Region On The Planet For Global Warming Alarmists: Antarctica Sees Growing Sea Ice

By Kirye and Pierre, No Tricks Zone, Aug 28, 2021

So about that ice

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

“The real question is why, if the planet is warming relentlessly and the ice is melting, the ice isn’t melting. To quote the U.S. National Snow & Ice Data Center’s August 18 newsletter, ‘The Northern Sea Route appears closed off in 2021, despite being open each summer since 2008.’”

1979 – The Beginning Of Time

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Aug 28, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/08/1979-the-beginning-of-time/

Video: https://realclimatescience.com/2021/08/1979-the-beginning-of-time-2/

[SEPP Comment: Some satellite records are hyped by NASA & NOAA, but satellite temperature records are ignored!]

My new science book for kids Walrus Facts & Myths is available now!

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Sep 1, 2021

20% Increase In Arctic Sea Ice Volume

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Aug 31, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/08/20-increase-in-arctic-sea-ice-volume/

[SEPP Comment: NOAA’s hottest month ever did not melt the ice?]

Abundant Chukchi Sea ice explains silence on walrus haulouts in Alaska and Russia so far

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Sep 3, 2021

Climate change threatens seal hunting by Indigenous Alaskans

Press Release, University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Aug 24, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/926288

Link to paper: Co-production of knowledge reveals loss of Indigenous hunting opportunities in the face of accelerating Arctic climate change

By Donna D W Hauser, et al. Environmental Research Letters, Aug 24, 2021

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a36

[SEPP Comment: Are they all out on the ice somewhere else?]

Lowering Standards

Sorry, BBC, the World Meteorological Organization Is Wrong, Climate Change Is Not Causing Increasing Weather Disasters

By H. Sterling Burnett, Climate Realism, Sep 2, 2021

Peer pressure

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

“Claiming magical powers for ‘peer review’ is not by any means the dirtiest trick in the alarmists’ bag. But it is an example of a mix of credulity on their part and cynical exploitation of credulity on the part of others. Which is definitely dirty. Real sciences are increasingly looking into the problems of replication and peer review. Time for climate science to do it too.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

EENews: Climate Denial Flourishes on Facebook

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 29, 2021

Media Claims Of Persistent Summer Droughts Take A Bath, German Summer Precipitation Trend Steady Since 1950

By Frank Bosse (Die kalte Sonne), Via No Tricks Zone, Sep 1, 2021

Orange County Register Greenland Ice Melting Article Highly Misleading

By Larry Hamlin, WUWT, Aug 26, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Beyond human endurance

How climate change is making parts of the world too hot and humid to survive

By Ruby Mellen and William Neff, Washington Post, July 28, 2021 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/interactive/2021/climate-change-humidity/?utm_campaign=runway-2021&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_most&utm_content=world-climatesurvival-runway&carta-url=https%3A%2F%2Fs2.washingtonpost.com%2Fcar-ln-tr%2F34868d2%2F612babae9d2fda2f4712a31e%2F596a6910ade4e20ee371e2f9%2F58%2F72%2F612babae9d2fda2f4712a31e

[SEPP Comment: Humanity is not capable of surviving hot, humid weather, such as that found in East Africa where humanity evolved.]

Today’s Madagascar Drought Entirely Normal, 2000 Years Of Data Show…Link To Climate Change “Not Correct”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Aug 31, 2021

There Is No Planet B. So Let’s Not Settle for Climate Strategy B.

By Siddharth Tiwari & Nicholas Snyder, Real Clear Energy, Aug 31, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/08/30/there_is_no_planet_b_so_lets_not_settle_for_climate_strategy_b_792222.html

[SEPP Comment: Recent High School graduates with a straw-man argument. The real issues are can we measure the greenhouse effect and does CO2 added to the atmosphere by humans significantly increase it?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Scientists detail role of climate change in Ida’s intensity

By Zack Budryk and Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Aug 31, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570087-scientists-detail-role-of-climate-change-in-idas-intensity

[SEPP Comment: Ida was serious as many historical storms were serious. But the number of named duds is “unprecedented.”]

Schumer calls for action on climate after Ida flooding

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Sep 2, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570570-schumer-calls-for-action-on-climate-after-ida-flooding

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

Ipsos MORI: UK Climate Change Concern at a Near Record High

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 27, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Aug 30, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Using supporting data to defend Marc Morano whom Bob Ward called a climate clown.]

Ramblin’ Bob Ward

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Aug 30, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda on Children

That’s compassion: Making students mentally ill for your own political gain

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 1, 2021

Expanding the Orthodoxy

HHS launches new climate health office

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Aug 30, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/569999-hhs-launches-new-climate-health-office?rl=1

Link to CDC Report: Climate Effects on Health

By Staff, CDC, 2021

https://www.cdc.gov/climateandhealth/effects/default.htm

Cites the Third National Climate Assessment’s Health Chapter, Fourth National Climate Assessment’s Health Chapter, and the USGCRP Climate and Health Assessment

Climate hawks pressure Biden to replace Fed chair

By Sylvan Lane, The Hill, Sep 2, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/finance/570475-climate-hawks-pressure-biden-to-replace-fed-chair

Israel joins world’s carbon-free bandwagon, but some wonder if it makes economic and scientific sense

Some praise the plan, saying Israel must act as the “science is in,” and the world faces an imminent global climate crisis. Others scoff at the “so-called science” and say there’s no justification for overhauling Israel’s economy—that it will be “all pain, no gain.”

By David Isaac, Jewish News Syndicate, Aug 31, 2021 [H/t Climate Depot]

https://www.jns.org/israel-joins-worlds-carbon-free-bandwagon-but-some-wonder-if-it-makes-economic-and-scientific-sense/

Questioning European Green

Green Europe faces gas shortages and energy crisis as winter looms

By Staff, GWPF, Sep 1, 2021

Questioning Green Elsewhere

World’s Dirtiest Cities List Raises Issue: Why Don’t Politicians Call Out China?

By David Holt, Real Clear Energy, Sep 2, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/02/worlds_dirtiest_cities_list_raises_issue_why_dont_politicians_call_out_china_792851.html

Link to study in prior TWTW: Keeping Track of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Progress and Targets in 167 Cities Worldwide

Ting Wei, et al. Frontiers in Sustainable Cities, July 12, 2021

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frsc.2021.696381/full

Funding Issues

Kerry presses China to declare moratorium on financing coal projects

By Celine Castyronuovo, The Hill, Aug 27, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/569687-kerry-presses-china-to-declare-moratorium-on-financing-coal

Speaking of your livelihood

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

“Yeah whatever. But in the midst of all this commotion there are two key points to keep in mind. When one level of government gives money to another it magically appears in mid-handover so don’t worry about where it will come from. And municipalities are ground zero of climate change.”

The Political Games Continue

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to ‘pause’ on Biden’s $3.5T plan

By Aris Folley, The Hill, Sep 2, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/finance/570674-progressives-hit-manchin-after-he-tells-colleagues-to-hit-pause-on-bidens-35t

Litigation Issues

Update On The International Efforts To Save The Planet Through Climate Litigation

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Aug 29, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-8-29-update-on-the-completely-futile-and-ridiculous-efforts-to-save-the-planet-through-climate-litigation

More On European Climate Change Litigation: These People Are Crazy

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Aug 31, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-8-31-more-on-european-climate-change-litigation-these-people-are-crazy

Judge rebuffs red states’ challenge to Biden’s ‘social costs’ of greenhouse gases

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Aug 31, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570213-judge-rebuffs-red-states-challenge-to-bidens-social-cost-of-carbon

“’The injury that Plaintiffs fear is from hypothetical future regulation possibly derived from these Estimates. That injury is not concrete and therefore insufficient for standing,’ [Judge] Fleissig wrote.”

[SEPP Comment: The issue is not judicially “ripe,” it is premature.]

CLINTEL goes to court

By Guus Berkhout and Marcel Crok, CLINTEL, Aug 27, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

EPA and other Regulators on the March

EPA Report Shows Disproportionate Impacts of Climate Change on Socially Vulnerable Populations in the United States

Press Release, EPA, Sep 2, 2021

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-report-shows-disproportionate-impacts-climate-change-socially-vulnerable

Link to report: Climate Change and Social Vulnerability in the United States: A Focus on Six Impacts

By Staff, EPA, September 2021

https://www.epa.gov/cira/population-specific-summaries

[SEPP Comment: Therefore make electricity more expensive?]

EPA determines three agricultural insecticides could threaten endangered species

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Aug 27, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/569769-epa-determines-three-agricultural-insecticides-could-threaten

“In the studies, the EPA identified three insecticides, all part of a group known as neonicotinoids: clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam. The three are used for ornamental vegetation as well as crops and turf. According to the draft evaluations, each of the three meet the criteria for ‘likely to adversely affect’ (LAA) at least one endangered or protected species.”

Energy Issues – Non-US

Electricity at £200/MWh coming soon

By Staff, GWPF, Aug 31, 2021

Forget Net Zero: Fossil fuels will constitute 50% of global energy mix by 2050, analysts predict

By Staff, GWPF, Sep 1, 2021

Energy Issues – Australia

Claim: As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, Australia considers paying dirty coal stations to stay open longer

By Tim Nelson and Joel Gilmore, Griffith University, WUWT, Aug 29, 2021

Renewable Energy Fury at the New Aussie Government Physical Retailer Reliability Obligation

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 28, 2021

Energy Issues — US

End Wind and Solar Power Expansion Before Catastrophe Hits

By Jay Lehr and Tom Harris, Audio interview of Donn Dears, America Out Loud, Aug 30, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Good explanation of how the price is set during bid auctions for providing electricity to the grid. Wind and Solar can bid close to zero yet make money eroding the financial viability of reliable generators.]

Bonneville Power Administration

By Staff, BPA.Gov/transmission

BPA Balancing Authority Total Wind Generation, Near-Real-Time

https://transmission.bpa.gov/Business/Operations/Wind/twndbspt.aspx

BPA Balancing Authority Load and Total Wind, Hydro, Fossil/Biomass, and Nuclear Generation, Near-Real-Time

https://transmission.bpa.gov/Business/Operations/Wind/baltwg.aspx

Return of King Coal?

Climate Doomed by Coal… Again

By David Middleton, WUWT, Aug 25, 2021

Nuclear Energy and Fears

The radical potential of nuclear fusion exposes the folly of our net zero deadline

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Aug 21, 2021

https://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/the-radical-potential-of-nuclear-fusion/

“Investing in a technical fix like fusion looks more likely to deliver net zero – albeit not before 2050 – than frantically trying to soup up a 13th-century technology to extract energy from an ultra-low-density source: the wind.”

UK Govt under fire as nuclear industry claim they have been banned from COP26

By Staff, The Sunday Telegraph, Aug 28, 2021

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Wind turbine makers struggle to profit from wind energy boom as costs rise

By Staff, GWPF, Sep 1, 2021

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Europe’s tryst with biofuels destroyed 10% of world’s orangutan habitats

By Staff, The Federal, Aug 29, 2021

Drax To Face Court Over Wood Dust Pollution

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 3, 2021

Environmental group warns hydrogen is a ‘false solution’ for renewables

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Aug 31, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/570239-environmental-group-warns-hydrogen-is-a-false-solution-for

Link to press release: Reclaiming Hydrogen for a Renewable Future: Distinguishing Fossil Fuel Industry Spin from Zero-Emission Solutions

By Staff, Earth Justice, Right to Zero, Aug 2021

https://earthjustice.org/features/green-hydrogen-renewable-zero-emission

Link to report: Reclaiming Hydrogen for a Renewable Future: Distinguishing Fossil Fuel Industry Spin from Zero-Emission Solutions

“What is ‘Green Hydrogen’? Made using 100% renewable electricity to split hydrogen from water molecules, ‘green hydrogen’ is currently the only established way to produce hydrogen without emitting climate or air pollution.”

[SEPP Comment: Forget the enormous energy requirements needed to separate hydrogen from oxygen.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Electric vehicle fire catastrophe: It is not a matter of if, but when

By Gregory Wrightstone, BPR, Aug 24, 2021 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/24/electric-vehicle-fire-catastrophe-it-is-not-a-matter-of-if-but-when-1123774/

EV for thee but not for me

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

Other Scientific News

For larger, older trees, it’s all downhill from here

As trees grow, does their seed production, too?

By Staff, NSF, Sep 2, 2021

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?WT.mc_id=USNSF_1&cntn_id=303387&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Link to paper: Is there tree senescence? The fecundity evidence

By Tong Qiu, et al. PNAS, Aug 24, 2021

https://www.pnas.org/content/118/34/e2106130118

[SEPP Comment: So, old growth forests do not promote biodiversity? Anyone who spent weeks in old growth forests would have known that years ago.]

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Finding The Missing Heat

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Aug 27, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/08/finding-the-missing-heat/

Feeling blue over climate

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Environmental success stories are proof of dangerous global warming?]

SMH: Paul Ehrlich Got Almost Everything Wrong, but We Should have Listened to his Climate Warning

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Aug 29, 2021

The stars foretell doom

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 1, 2021

ARTICLES

1. Hurricane Ida’s Climate Resilience Lesson

Spending to protect against extreme weather beats green boondoggles.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, Aug. 30, 2021

https://www.wsj.com/articles/hurricane-ida-climate-resilience-lesson-new-orleans-louisiana-11630358067?mod=hp_opin_pos_5#cxrecs_s

TWTW Summary: The editorial begins:

“The pictures of Hurricane Ida’s wreckage across Louisiana are grim, and the storm isn’t over. But the good news is that New Orleans appears to have weathered the tempest as well as could be expected thanks to its post-Katrina flood-protection investments. This is a reminder of how hardening infrastructure against unpredictable Mother Nature pays off.

“Ida slammed into Louisiana’s Port Fourchon on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 150 miles an hour and one to two inches of rain an hour. Its winds tie it as the fifth strongest storm to hit the U.S. mainland. Such heavy winds and precipitation will inevitably cause flooding and damage buildings.

“But the bigger worry going into Ida was that a catastrophic storm surge would breach New Orleans’s levees and submerge the city as happened 16 years ago to the day during Hurricane Katrina. Clocking in as a lower-grade Category 3 storm when it made landfall, Katrina killed some 2,000 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage. New Orleans took years to recover.

“Yet Louisiana and the feds have since spent $14.5 billion on bolstering flood walls, levees and drainage systems. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reinforced pumping stations to withstand 205 mile-per-hour winds and established redundant power systems to operate them if the electric grid fails, as it did Sunday.

“These investments appear to have paid off. Many streets are flooded from the heavy rainfall and some small towns outside of New Orleans’s flood-protection fortress were inundated. But more important, a Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority spokesperson on Monday said there were no levee breaches or problems with pumps in New Orleans.

“The biggest failure was the electric grid. Eight transmission lines that serve the city went down and a grid imbalance caused a loss of power generation across the region, cutting off power to nearly one million Louisianans. Essential businesses like hospitals can run on backup generators, but it could take weeks to restore power in some neighborhoods.

“There’s probably a case for burying some power lines and girding substations to withstand more powerful storms, as Florida Power & Light Company is doing in Florida neighborhoods that have experienced damage to power lines in past storms. Hardening the grid to withstand extreme weather isn’t cheap, but the payoff is likely worth it.

“As predictable as the sunrise, the climate lobby is blaming humanity’s fossil-fuel sins for Ida. But even the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report this month notes “there is low confidence in long-term (multi-decadal to centennial) trends in the frequency of all-category tropical cyclone” (i.e., hurricanes).

“The report says that it is likely that the global proportion of Category 3 or higher tropical cyclones has increased over the past four decades, but that “data limitations inhibit clear detection of past trends on the global scale.” In short, we don’t really know whether global warming has caused or will cause more intense storms in the future.

“But no matter how much the world warms, more extreme weather will happen. Building more resilient infrastructure and better emergency alert systems will do far more good than all of the Biden Administration’s climate policies. Germany has spent hundreds of billions subsidizing green energy, but nearly 200 of its citizens perished in last month’s floods that local governments failed to prepare for.

“Priorities also matter so scarce resources aren’t wasted. Too much of the Senate’s infrastructure bill is devoted to green boondoggles, rather than resilience.”

After a discussion of California’s wildfires the editorial concludes:

“Government can’t command the tides, but it can protect people from them.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

