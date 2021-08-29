Climate Propaganda Opinion

SMH: Paul Ehrlich Got Almost Everything Wrong, but We Should have Listened to his Climate Warning

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former NSW Premier and Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr thinks even thought Paul Ehrlich was wrong about global starvation and resource depletion, we should have listened to his warning about global warming.

Everybody’s scared’: The first mention in Australian media of global warming could only gesture to the future

Bob Carr
Industry Professor of Climate and Business at the University of Technology Sydney
August 30, 2021 — 5.58am

It was 50 years ago — August 30, 1971. I was 23, watching US ecologist Paul Ehrlich on the ABC’s Monday Conference, being interviewed by Robert Moore. Ehrlich said the world’s population was 3.7 billion and we were adding 70 million people a year. This was degrading the life support systems of the planet.

The prophet had spoken. At last, I thought, someone has identified the driver of all environmental decline: the explosive growth in human numbers.

Recently, I consulted the 33-page transcript. I saw a question from the audience I hadn’t noted at the time. An unidentified person asked Ehrlich about a cover story in New Scientist that said the world’s temperature had increased by a degree and, if it rose by 3.5, we would flood most of the earth.

Ehrlich replied he knew this research. “If we continue on the long-range energy course we are on, sooner or later we will melt the polar ice caps.” He said “atmospheric dynamics” were now being studied and “everybody’s scared”.

Ehrlich was wrong to talk up the threat of world starvation, to overlook the new plant varieties and farm techniques that enabled food to keep pace with population. Critics have made much of this alleged Malthusianism. But 50 years ago a lot was unknown, not just in environmental sciences. Western leaders believed in wage and price controls. China and Russia were locked in dogmatic Marxism.

Ehrlich was right about the biggest thing: the dramatic rise in world population that would lift numbers over 50 years from 3.7 to today’s 7.8 billion. It’s happened, on cue. According to one physicist it explains at least half the warming – it, and the spike in consumption it brought with it, like the rise in vehicle numbers from 200 million to 1.5 billion. Or the doubling in per capita pork consumption. Above all, the doubling in power use.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/everybody-s-scared-the-first-mention-in-australian-media-of-global-warming-could-only-gesture-to-the-future-20210828-p58mr6.html

Seriously Bob Carr, getting almost everything wrong is not a selling point for a prophet.

Paul Ehrlich frightened entire generations of kids with his failed prophecies, just as kids today are being needlessly frightened by empty global warming scares.

The damage to children from all this scaremongering is real, far more real than the fantasy terrors of slightly warmer weather. It is not just the Greta communists ruining their future career prospects by slacking off from school. There is evidence some kids are wrecking their lives with hard drugs, because they can’t live with what they have been told about climate change.

How many lives have been destroyed, and continue to be ruined, because self important prophets like Erlich and yourself continue to push empty scare stories? I am not suggesting you and others are deliberately setting out to destroy lives – but the destruction of young people is an incontrovertible consequence of the horror themed message you and other well meaning activists are pushing.

And after the climate story finally dies, there will be something else, some new panic. There always is. From witchcraft to resource depletion to global cooling to global warming, someone always tries to frighten the kids.

Please wake up, and quit being part of the problem Bob Carr.

Scissor
August 29, 2021 6:08 pm

Seems like some new panic is a daily occurrence.

robert Bradley
August 29, 2021 6:09 pm

Paul Ehrlich is Dr. Wrong. John Holdren also.

John Tillman
Reply to  robert Bradley
August 29, 2021 6:26 pm

I, among my fellow students of PE, 1969-73, ridiculed him as a Marxist prophet of doom. The only thing he got right was that a plague would come out of the African tropics and spread around the world, as did AIDS.

E. Schaffer
August 29, 2021 6:19 pm

Well, just in case some is interested, where the proof climate models are far off. Once the undeniable logic and evidence is widely enough understood, “climate change” is essentially over!

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-holy-grail-of-ecs/the-2xco2-forcing-disaster

nicholas tesdorf
August 29, 2021 6:19 pm

 Bob Carr is not at all worried that Paul Ehrlich got every one of his predictions wrong as Bob Carr himself gets everything wrong too. Bob Carr is an enthusiastic ‘Climate Change’ Alarmist and gets that all wrong. This is not at all unusual as all Leftists and Socialists always get everything wrong. Biden’s rampage in Afghanistan is the latest evidence for this.

Mr.
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
August 29, 2021 6:53 pm

But they all seem to jag life-long gigs off the taxpayer teat.

UNGN
August 29, 2021 6:21 pm

Has Paul Ehrlich ever admitted publicly that he was completely wrong about the population bomb?

Though the world population doubled, there is far less people in poverty & less people starving today than there was n 1971, because capitalism.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  UNGN
August 29, 2021 6:42 pm

He thinks he is right AFAIK, population did soar. But like all Malthusians he never considered ingenuity and innovation would keep pace with rising numbers.

Max More
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 29, 2021 6:58 pm

Actually, population growth started declining in the late sixties, exactly when his book was published. With no understanding of economics, he could not understand the dynamics behind that.

Drake
Reply to  UNGN
August 29, 2021 6:44 pm

because capitalism free enterprise.

Please do not use that Marxist term unless combined with CRONY. The result of every over expansive government is crony capitalism, the destroyer of free enterprise.

Max More
Reply to  UNGN
August 29, 2021 6:53 pm

No, he never admitted being wrong, only in being a bit off on the timeline. He maintained that he was right despite losing a bet to economist Julian Simon. Simon’s work showed that population growth overall benefits us and that market provide incentives to solve problems. Simon was right on everything and Ehrlich not only wrong on everything but nasty as well.

It’s ridiculous to say that Ehrlich got population growth right. He did not. Most demographers expected it to increase, as did Simon. Ehrlich completely failed to see the deceleration in population growth — which started about the same year as the publication of disastrous book, The Population Bomb.

Just how wrong Ehrlich was is shown by the Simon Abundance Index: https://www.humanprogress.org/the-simon-abundance-index-2021/

Some examples:
Ehrlich had published a claim that “If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000”. When this scenario did not occur, he responded that “When you predict the future, you get things wrong. How wrong is another question. I would have lost if I had taken the bet. However, if you look closely at England, what can I tell you? They’re having all kinds of problems, just like everybody else.”

“What will we do when the [gasoline] pumps run dry?” After that question, gasoline became cheaper than it had in decades.
 
Ehrlich on DDT: “The US life expectancy will drop to forty-two years by 1980, due to cancer epidemics.” But both cancer incidence and the death rate from cancer fell steadily, falling 16% between 1950 and 1997, accelerating after that. US life expectancy at birth went up from 70.5 in 1967 to 74.4 in 1980 to 79.1 today.
 
1975: “In the 1970s and 1980s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate.” In 1968, in 34 out of 152 countries the food supply was under 2,000 calories per person. In 2017, that was the case in only 2 of 173 countries.
 
“India couldn’t possibly feed two hundred million more people by 1980.” [The Population Bomb] By 1974, India was a net exporter of wheat. 

Max More
Reply to  Max More
August 29, 2021 6:56 pm

I hadn’t finished….
“Dr. Ehrlich predicted… that the oceans could be as dead as Lake Erie by 1979. Today Lake Erie is palatable, and Dr. Ehrlich is not.” (P.J. O’Rourke, Parliament of Whores)

“Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born,” [From a 1969 magazine article.] “Sometime in the next 15 years, the end will come. And by ‘the end’ I mean an utter breakdown of the capacity of the planet to support humanity.” [Ehrlich on CBS News in 1970]
 
“Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make. The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.” [Mademoiselle, April 1970] A claim made in 1970, just before an agricultural revolution that rapidly increased the world’s food supply.

Ehrlich told readers of the 1970 Earth Day issue of The Progressive that between 1980 and 1989, some 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, would perish in the “Great Die-Off.” At that time, he also warned that “[i]n ten years all important animal life in the sea will be extinct. Large areas of coastline will have to be evacuated because of the stench of dead fish.” 

Ehrlich provides an exceptional example of how not to behave when thinking and communicating about possible futures. He often attributes some combination of stupidity and scientific ignorance to those with whom he disagrees. Alluding to Simon’s book, The Ultimate Resource, saying ‘The ultimate resource – the one thing we’ll never run out of is imbeciles.” He often uses words like “ignorant,” “crazy,” “imbecile,” and “moronic”.
 
Ehrlich has been evasive in acknowledging errors he made, while being intellectually dishonest in taking credit for things he claims he got “right”. Despite being demonstrably and repeatedly wrong, somehow people continue to quote him approvingly and his books sell in large numbers. When confronted with his failure to revise his predictions, in 2009 Ehrlich actually responded: “perhaps the most serious flaw in The Bomb was that it was much too optimistic about the future.” 

Much of the above is from an article I wrote that’s about to be published.

Tom Johnson
August 29, 2021 6:23 pm

There’s a name for people like  Ehrlich and Carr: Chicken Little. We learned it in grade school. After that, once a Fool, always a Fool. Neither are worth any more consideration.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Johnson
August 29, 2021 6:26 pm

They don’t teach kids to be skeptical and question authority anymore in Western schools :-(.

Duker
August 29, 2021 6:26 pm

Bob Carr a Professor of Climate and Business ?

Is the barrel that empty a former journalist turned politician gets a personal Chair ?

or is it more like a law practice where some ‘grey head’ gets hired to become a ‘rainmaker’ but for the University

H.R.
August 29, 2021 6:28 pm

When I was in my teens and very early 20s (late ’69 to mid ’70s), I bought into the doomsday crap, including Ehrlich’s schtick. The next Ice Age was coming!

And…….. nothing happened.

I’m not hopelessly stupid, so I checked my emotions at the door and started thinking. ACGW came along and the Goracle was pushing it.

Whoa. Time to take a close look if the Sex Crazed Poodle was involved.

Thanks to WUWT and my bog standard ’60s education, I was able to conclude that this was a money grab by the Powers That Be and had nothing to do with science. It is ALL about power, money, and control.

“The Science” is the ultimate fig leaf for our overlord wannabees.

Somebody convince me I’m wrong.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  H.R.
August 29, 2021 6:46 pm

I used to think it was all a big fraud, until I read some of the Climategate emails.

Now I just think they are delusional. If they reap money out of it, they seem to think it is their due, because after all, they are heroes who are trying to save the world.

Even when they make in my opinion questionable scientific decisions, that is because they don’t want to give ammunition to their opponents – in their minds they know they are right, even if in some cases they are waiting for the evidence to catch up.

FloridaMan
August 29, 2021 6:32 pm

A broken analog clock is correct twice a day, this man only dreams of such accomplishments.
I was in high school when he peaked, I’ve matured since then.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  FloridaMan
August 29, 2021 6:50 pm

I was lucky, as a kid I had an uncle who experienced the joys of living under Hitler, then under Stalin. To say he was a skeptic of anything big government and official organisations had to say would have been an understatement.

MarkW
Reply to  FloridaMan
August 29, 2021 6:57 pm

I had an electronic watch while I was in college that one day decided that there was 99 minutes in an hour.

Iain Russell
August 29, 2021 6:43 pm

Bobby, the Voice of ‘Diethnes’ and the Seer of Sussex Street.

Tom Halla
August 29, 2021 6:46 pm

It is this sort of Jehovahs Witness’ predicting Jesus is coming back in 1975 type of claim, which the True Believers ignore, which convinced me that the hard core greens were more of a cult than an ordinary political movement.
Fanatic political movements were the curse of the 20th Century, and it looks like the tendency has continued.

Drake
August 29, 2021 6:50 pm

 “but the destruction of young people is an incontrovertible consequence of the horror themed message you and other well meaning activists”

They are not “well meaning”. Ehrlich has been wrong for more than 50 years and  NEVER set the record straight. If he were well meaning he would.

He is a misogynist who has made a very good living being an activist and has been wrong at every turn.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Drake
August 29, 2021 6:55 pm

I think most of them are well meaning, but they’re also egotistical and wrong.

People whom history judges as bad or doers of great harm rarely look in the mirror an laugh at their own evil – they think they are doing good.

Take Rachael Carson and her book Silent Spring. James Delingpole calls her the 20th century’s most prolific mass murderer, because of her successful campaign to ban and restrict the use of DDT. But I doubt she meant to kill people.

John in Oz
August 29, 2021 6:53 pm

But 50 years ago a lot was unknown, not just in environmental sciences.

50 years later and a lot is still unknown, particularly in environmental ‘sciences’.

A recent news item was the psychological damage being done to children by the Covid lockdowns and the dangers of catching the virus and how we need to be promoting a more positive message to the children.

I have not heard any MSM news outlet promoting the benefits of CO2 (greening) nor how there are many scientists who disagree with the ’12 years to doomsday’ trope.

Anti_griff
August 29, 2021 6:55 pm

I predict…that one day….one day the earth will be hit by a large asteroid….hopefully it will hit the deep ocean. I also predict that one day….a super volcano will erupt and cause some degree of “nuclear” winter. OK, your turn Ehrlich.

