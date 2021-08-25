Climate Attribution Opinion

Claim: Climate Attribution Shows Weather is 1.2x – 9x More Severe Because of CO2

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

With an uncertainty of 900%, weather attribution specialists stand ready to contribute to the conversation about the urgent need for climate action.

Is climate change to blame for extreme weather events? Attribution science says yes, for some – here’s how it works

August 25, 2021 10.28pm AEST
Xubin Zeng
Professor of Atmospheric Sciences and Director of the Climate Dynamics and Hydrometeorolgy Center, University of Arizona

Extreme rainfall and flooding left paths of destruction through communities around the world this summer. The latest was in Tennessee, where preliminary data shows a record-shattering 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, turning creeks into rivers that flooded hundreds of homes and killed at least 18 people.

A lot of people are asking: Was it climate change? Answering that question isn’t so simple.

There has always been extreme weather, but human-caused global warming can increase extreme weather’s frequency and severity. For example, research shows that human activities such as burning fossil fuels are unequivocally warming the planet, and we know from basic physics that warm air can hold more moisture.

A decade ago, scientists weren’t able to confidently connect any individual weather event to climate change, even though the broader climate change trends were clear. Today, attribution studies can show whether extreme events were affected by climate change and whether they can be explained by natural variability alone. With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science. 

The latest attribution study, released Aug. 23, 2021, looked at the rainfall from the European storm that killed more than 220 people when floods swept through Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in July 2021.

A team of climate scientists with the group World Weather Attribution analyzed the record-breaking storm, dubbed Bernd, focusing on two of the most severely affected areas. Their analysis found that human-induced climate change made a storm of that severity between 1.2 and 9 times more likely than it would have been in a world 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.1 F) cooler. The planet has warmed just over 1 C since the industrial era began.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/is-climate-change-to-blame-for-extreme-weather-events-attribution-science-says-yes-for-some-heres-how-it-works-164941

How can anyone say with a straight face that attribution science is adding value to the conversation, when the best they can achieve is an uncertainty of 900%, and a bottom limit of no change in severity whatsoever?

The bottom limit of 1.2 times worse seems indistinguishable from business as usual, or even a slight reduction in the severity of weather, with an uncertainty of that magnitude.

I have no problem with people working to understand how CO2, weather and climate change interact. But in my opinion a branch of scientific analysis which apparently cannot distinguish between an unfolding catastrophe and business as usual is way too immature to add any value to the public discussion about climate policy.

LdB
August 25, 2021 6:04 pm

Attribution statistics is NOT SCIENCE it comes from the field of marketing.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  LdB
August 25, 2021 6:20 pm

These folks are getting desperate. They should instead brush up on their camping and survival skills if they really believe what they’re saying.

Rick C
August 25, 2021 6:18 pm

These weather event attribution claims are plain old bogus, junk, pseudo-science at its worst. The so-called World Weather Attribution (WWA) group that got massive coverage over the recent NW US heat wave clearly has a predetermined outcome for any severe weather event – “anthropogenic climate change” did it. Check their website – pure alarmist nonsense. Try and find any weather event that they have “investigated” that they concluded was just natural variability.

There have always been severe weather events somewhere in the world virtually every month. The null hypotheses is that any specific weather event is a normal occurrence within natural variability. What evidence does WWA present to falsify the null hypothesis?

MarkW
Reply to  Rick C
August 25, 2021 7:39 pm

Individual weather events are well within the range of normal, nor has their been an increase in frequency.

Smart Rock
August 25, 2021 6:27 pm

“Welcome to Climate Science™. We know the answers before you pose the questions”

Chris Hanley
August 25, 2021 6:28 pm

My guess is that if they were of a mind to they could tweak their models to show storms were between 1.2 and 9 times less likely.

Sweet Old Bob
August 25, 2021 6:38 pm

….”and we know from basic physics that warm air can hold more moisture….”

If it HOLDS more moisture then there is less rain …
See how easy it is to twist words ?
Alan
August 25, 2021 6:48 pm

A lot of people are asking: Was it climate change? Answering that question isn’t so simple.
I can’t believe he said that. I thought there’s no question, everything bad is caused by climate change.

Tom Halla
August 25, 2021 6:51 pm

As they are using a rather short climate record, knowing what the actual probability of an event is, is at best speculation. For much of the American West, if one includes paleo reconstructions, one has the possibility of droughts measured in decades. Or for history, a flood that put Sacramento underwater by quite an amount.

J Croder
August 25, 2021 6:51 pm

Does anyone know if this uses the attribution methodology that Ross McKitrick recently published a paper on?

Non-technical summary: https://judithcurry.com/2021/08/18/the-ipccs-attribution-methodology-is-fundamentally-flawed/

TonyL
Reply to  J Croder
August 25, 2021 7:07 pm

This group is using exactly what McKitrick was talking about. The organization “World Weather Attribution” is the front/marketing group for this particular effort in alarmism.
This “Attribution Science” thing that just came on the scene with the release of AR 6 seems to be well organized and well coordinated.

I do not think I have seen a branch of science which came with its own marketing group like World Weather Attribution before.

Rick
August 25, 2021 6:55 pm

Psychics, astrologers, climate models and voodoo practitioners all claim to predict or cause future events and some are even occasionally somewhat accurate or lucky. Attribution science related to weather is easy by comparison. You can’t prove the conclusions are wrong no matter how unlikely. It is a pathetic and arrogant belief that a connection is there, without any believable or direct line of evidence

Capitslist-Dad
August 25, 2021 7:06 pm

If the indefatigable zealotry of climate change as “official state policy” (not to be denied) is a conversation, then rape is a social event, and sticking up the local gas station is a financial transaction.

Waza
August 25, 2021 7:21 pm

AR6 SPM highlights 45 land regions of the globe
The claim is
12 regions will have an increase in drought
19 regions will have an increase in heavy precipitation
6 regions will have both.#
20 regions will have neither

My claim – alarmist climate scientists know the above but are committing fraud or at least lying through silence by allowing media to claim extreme events in areas not predicted as being impacted.

Example
In June this year , an intense East Coast Low hit southern Australia causing flooding and damaging winds.
A. AR6 clearly states southern Australia will have more droughts not more floods.
B. Climate science states East Coast Lows should be reduced due to a stronger Sub Tropical Ridge.
Thus this storm event is clear evidence AGAINST CAGW. Climate scientists were lying by silence by allowing media to promote this storm event as being linked to CO2

# the IPCC definition of drought includes evaporation and ground water issues not pure lack of rain hence a place COULD have more drought and more heavy rains, but this is only likely in 6 of the 45 regions of the world

H.R.
August 25, 2021 7:27 pm

Only 900%? Close enough for government work.

John
August 25, 2021 7:42 pm

trust me I’m dirty harry
Its true because I tell you
Don’t argue with my 44
It always speaks the truth and wins
You are dead because of climate change

