Climate Doomed by Coal… Again

Guest “I don’t care who you are. That’s funny right there!” by David Middleton

HOPPY’S COMMENTARY
Coal is Back… For Now
By Hoppy Kercheval
August 23, 2021

Coal is hot.

Even as the United States and many countries around the world pledge to reduce carbon emissions to slow climate change, the demand for coal has increased significantly.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently, “Coal use is surging in some of the world’s largest economies as electricity demand rebounds from the pandemic, illustrating the challenges to countries looking to wean themselves off the dirty but reliable fossil fuel.”

In an ironic twist, the contraction of the coal industry in this county is one of the primary reasons why coal is now booming.  Demand for both thermal and metallurgical coal is outstripping supply, driving up prices to levels not seen in several years.

[…]

“It’s difficult to get off coal because of security of supply,” Kathryn Porter, founder of energy consulting firm Watt-Logic, told the Wall Street Journal.  “At the end of the day, you need to keep the lights on.”

[…]

The question, however, is how long the boom will last.  “We hope that this is sustained,” Hamilton said.

That is unlikely in the long term given multiple factors that put downward pressure on the industry.  However, for now, it is good to be in the coal business.

MetroNews, The Voice of West Virginia

Hoppy Kercheval is known as “the radio ‘dean’ of West Virginia broadcasters.”

I went to the usually reliable EIA to get the latest graphs of historical coal production and prices and found this:

NYMEX coal futures

EIA no longer publishes NYMEX coal future prices, and all historical data are no longer available. You can find more information about NYMEX futures prices from the CME Group.

Coal Markets

And this:

Weekly Coal Production

This doesn’t really provide much context. Cancel Culture has apparently made inroads at the EIA.

So, I went to see FRED…

International Monetary Fund, Global price of Coal, Australia [PCOALAUUSDM], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCOALAUUSDM, August 24, 2021. FRED

The global coal price benchmark is Newcastle (Australia) and it’s booming.

Soaring demand for the world’s least-liked commodity sees thermal coal prices jump 106% this year
PUBLISHED THU, AUG 19 2021

Sam Meredith

LONDON — Soaring electricity demand, infrastructure woes and a surge in global gas prices have triggered an extraordinary rally for the world’s least liked commodity.

Australian thermal coal at Newcastle Port, the benchmark for the vast Asian market, has climbed 106% this year to more than $166 per metric ton, according to the latest weekly assessment by commodity price provider Argus.

The Newcastle weekly index, which stood at a 2020 low of $46.18 in early September, now appears to be closing in on an all-time high of $195.20 from July 2008. Its South African equivalent, the Richards Bay index, ended the week through to Aug. 13 at $137.06 per metric ton, up more than 55% this year.

To put thermal coal’s remarkable rally into some context, international benchmark Brent crude is one of few assets to have recorded comparable gains this year. The oil contract is up 33% year-to-date.

The resurgence of thermal coal, which is burned to generate electricity, raises serious questions about the so-called “energy transition.” To be sure, coal is the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel in terms of emissions and therefore the most important target for replacement in the pivot to renewable alternatives.

Yet, as policymakers and business leaders repeatedly tout their commitment to the demands of the deepening climate emergency, many still rely on fossil fuels to keep pace with rising power demand.

[…]

CNBC

“Death Trains”?

“A freight train transports coal from the Gunnedah Coal Handling and Prepararation Plant, operated by Whitehaven Coal Ltd., in Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.”
David Gray | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Crackpot Nostalgia

Coal-fired power stations are death factories. Close them
James Hansen

Sat 14 Feb 2009

[…]

The trains carrying coal to power plants are death trains. Coal-fired power plants are factories of death. When I testified against the proposed Kingsnorth power plant, I estimated that in its lifetime it would be responsible for the extermination of about 400 species – its proportionate contribution to the number that would be committed to extinction if carbon dioxide rose another 100 ppm.

The German and Australian governments pretend to be green. When I show German officials the evidence that the coal source must be cut off, they say they will tighten the “carbon cap”. But a cap only slows the use of a fuel – it does not leave it in the ground. When I point out that their new coal plants require that they convince Russia to leave its oil in the ground, they are silent. The Australian government was elected on a platform of solving the climate problem, but then, with the help of industry, it set emission targets so high as to guarantee untold disasters for the young, let alone the unborn. These governments are not green. They are black – coal black.

[…]

The Grauniad

Who’s up for some Johnny Cash?

I Hear The Train A-Comin’; It’s Rollin’ ‘Round The Bend,
And I Ain’t Seen The Sunshine Since I Don’t Know When,
I’m Stuck At Folsom Prison And Time Keeps Draggin’ On.
But That Train Keeps A-Rollin’…

Johnny Cash

markl
August 25, 2021 2:13 pm

“At the end of the day, you need to keep the lights on.”

5
Reply
Ron Long
August 25, 2021 2:24 pm

Who would’f thunk it? Turns out the CAGW crowd doesn’t want to starve in the dark. Otherwise they would all bicycle on vacation to offset the evils of coal, even to cross the ocean. Don’t wait for it.

0
Reply
Keith Bates
August 25, 2021 2:28 pm

” The Australian government was elected on a platform of solving the climate problem, but then, with the help of industry, it set emission targets so high as to guarantee untold disasters for the young, let alone the unborn. These governments are not green. They are black – coal black.”– there is a lie right there.The last election was billed as the “climate change” election and the people again voted for the least objectionable party. The other side wanted to go back to carbon taxes and other policies to appease the extremists.

The current government supports coal and supports meeting climate change objectives through free market and non-regulatory policies.Meanwhile State govermnents have set unrealistic unreliable energy goals that will kill industry and bankrupt the states.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
August 25, 2021 2:30 pm

Thanks for the post, David. As usual, it was fun to read…kept me smiling the whole time…so, my guess, it was fun to prepare.

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
AndyHce
August 25, 2021 2:30 pm

I suppose I know from nothing but I have read that “biomass” burning, e.g. wood pellets for power plants, produce considerably more CO2 than coal per unit of electricity produced. Is this untrue?

2
Reply
Mason
Reply to  AndyHce
August 25, 2021 2:44 pm

Andy, that is true but the greens point to the renewable side that says the CO2 created in trees was in circulation before so it is not new.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 25, 2021 2:35 pm

“At the end of the day, you need to keep the lights on.”

That should be the defining question while listing all those ‘leaders’ and international policy promoters who assume someone else will ‘keep the lights on’ for them and their constituents.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 25, 2021 2:37 pm

I just hope we can keep the lights on and the heat available for the Afghan evacuees who do make out of the storm.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 25, 2021 2:40 pm

There are two kinds of people in the world–those who keep the lights on and those who arm wave and preach climate.

There are also two kinds of forecasts in the world–those that have real consequences with accountability and those that don’t.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
August 25, 2021 2:41 pm

“The trains carrying coal to power plants are death trains.” I hope that they are still going through Flatonia, TX, as they are still installing windmills on the Texas coast. I suggest that all those connected with wind power might be required to sail a boat without a motor for a sufficient period of time for the wind to die. Give them a phone and when they run out of water rescue them. That is the kind way unlike wind dependency being forced on us.

“When the wind dies down, backup electricity from a utility company or from an energy storage system becomes necessary….” From Miller, 1994, 8th edition, Living in the Environment. Even those teaching the narrative knew it.

0
Reply
High Treason
August 25, 2021 2:41 pm

The coal industry has replaced wool as the backbone of the Australian economy. Now we have the situation of the people being the sheep. Too many plumb the depths of stupidity by believing all the relentless propaganda. Both “climate change” and submit to the untested, experimental drug propaganda is going at fever pitch. In the case of the “vaccine”, our basic human rights have been confiscated and held for ransom. Only some of the confiscated rights will be returned in return to becoming lab rats. Other basic rights are still taken from us.
Coal exports inject around 60 billion in to the economy. With the multiplier effect of around 4.2, this is around 250 billion for 25 million of us. This is $10,000 per person- a massive proportion of our (supposed) wealth.
If you extend the green obsession to ending coal power for electricity to industry, the equation becomes even more absurd. With power prices 2-5 times more from renewables, even using the more rosy 2 times figure costs ( remembering that 75% of electricity use is by businesses-the higher costs translate in to lower incomes), this will reduce income per capita by well over $10,000 per capita. Higher production costs will make goods more expensive as well as destroying local industry. Cost of living will go up substantially while incomes plummet. Where will the tax come from? Just what will Australia contribute to pay its way in the world?? We currently do this by selling off our productive assets.
Then you add the costs of (flawed) PCR testing and poison “vaccines” to the debt.
Australia is being primed for The Great Reset” where all the dodgy debt is forgiven to allow the Elites to own EVERYTHING, including us. We will be deceived in to perpetual enslavement from the dodgy banking practices and corrupt “leadership.”
To quote Klaus Schwab of the WEF-“You will own nothing and you will be happy.” Sorry Klaus, we don’t buy this-you will own everything and be very happy.
Don’t buy it.

0
Reply
