Ozone Ridiculae

Aussie ABC: The Southern Annular Mode Ozone Recovery Ate our Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You’ve got to hand it to Climate Alarmists – when they want to reach for an excuse for why the world is failing to warm, they don’t have far to reach.

Ozone recovery is offsetting Southern Hemisphere climate change trends in summer

By Tyne Logan

If the latest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made anything clear, it was that much more needs to be done to reverse the impacts of climate change.

Key points:

  • The IPCC says ozone recovery is counteracting some emission impacts
  • It is influencing a major climate driver called the Southern Annular Mode
  • Storm tracks were moving away from Australia but the trend is weakening

But buried in the 1,000-page document of mostly alarming reading there was one positive gem.

Our action in reducing ozone depletion is, in the short term, offsetting some of the impacts greenhouse gases are having on summer rainfall systems in the Southern Hemisphere.

What does that mean?

It’s all to do with a major climate driver known as the Southern Annular Mode (SAM), a belt of strong westerly winds linked to rainfall in the Southern Hemisphere.

The SAM’s position — either moving further north or south — can influence which latitudes see the impacts of storm systems and cold fronts, and can also have an influence on temperature.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-03/ipcc-report-says-ozone-recovery-offsetting-climate-change-trends/100425964

The ABC also provided a link to this helpful explanatory video;

Of course, this latest excuse is only a temporary reprieve. Unless we mend our wicked ways, we shall experience the full force of Gaea’s displeasure. Or at the very least, we shall be treated to yet another entertaining excuse, for why the world has “temporarily” failed to warm at the rate predicted by climate alarmists.

Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 10:23 am

https://ozonewatch.gsfc.nasa.gov/Scripts/big_image.php?date=2021-09-01&hem=S&section=HOME

Ozone hole Sept 2021 looks like a gaping ozone hole in the making. If this is so, then CO2 has hardly any affect!

TonyL
Reply to  Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 10:34 am

It is spring. The sun comes up over the horizon for the first time in months. UV radiation hits the stratosphere and ozone is created from molecular oxygen. The ozone hole fills in. Happens every year.

Art
Reply to  Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 11:39 am

Their excuses don’t have to rely on facts, in fact they can’t. The facts don’t support their excuses ever. Has that ever stopped them?

Chris Morris
Reply to  Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 11:58 am

The ozone hole recovery is only in the minds of IPCC and those pushing for new protocols. They use Montreal as “proof” it works so they need to do one on CO2.
Confronted by inconvenient facts like actual data, they just ignore it.

Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 10:25 am

What happened to my very apropos comment?

TonyL
Reply to  Gary Pearse
September 3, 2021 12:02 pm

Ozone is an energetic free radical and strong oxidizing agent. Your comment probably came in contact with some and was dissociated at the molecular level.

MarkW
September 3, 2021 10:27 am

Ozone is a greenhouse gas.

TonyL
Reply to  MarkW
September 3, 2021 11:55 am

True!
It was most inconvenient for you to have noticed.

Curious Georgel
September 3, 2021 10:33 am

How many atomic bombs per day does this annihilate?

H.R.
Reply to  Curious Georgel
September 3, 2021 10:41 am

The correct SI unit is “Hiroshimas.”

Michael E McHenry
September 3, 2021 10:42 am

What happened to “the oceans ate” ?

rbabcock
September 3, 2021 10:47 am

As Elmer Fudd would say, “It’s vwery, vwery cold in Antarctica in the winter.” When it is so cold the O3’s start bumping into each other and you get 2O3 –> 3O2 and the O3’s disappear.

Disclaimer: I’m not a trained physical chemist and really don’t know if this is what happens, but it certainly makes a lot sense and if you spread it around on Twitter long enough, it becomes fact.

Ron Long
Reply to  rbabcock
September 3, 2021 11:34 am

Congratulations, you’re an Honorary Physical Chemist, whatever that is.

beng135
September 3, 2021 10:57 am

Of course. If it’s good it’s bad. If it’s bad, it’s worse than we thought.

And wait a minute — The Southern Annular Mode? Isn’t that Michael Mann’s discovery? It must be caused by aerosols…..

Peter Barrett
Reply to  beng135
September 3, 2021 11:26 am

Haven’t you misspelt the last word in your comment?

ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 11:05 am

This amounts to advocacy tag teaming with their agendas.

ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 11:06 am

News flash on cooling to the griffin.

Fred Hubler
September 3, 2021 11:10 am

But climate models didn’t predict this? How can that be?

J Mac
September 3, 2021 11:15 am

Grasping at straws” comes to mind…..

Leo Smith
September 3, 2021 11:33 am

CO2 is the dominant driver of modern climate change. Except when it isn’t.

So that’s all right, then.

