Aussie ABC: The Southern Annular Mode Ozone Recovery Ate our Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You’ve got to hand it to Climate Alarmists – when they want to reach for an excuse for why the world is failing to warm, they don’t have far to reach.

Ozone recovery is offsetting Southern Hemisphere climate change trends in summer

By Tyne Logan

If the latest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made anything clear, it was that much more needs to be done to reverse the impacts of climate change.

Key points:

The IPCC says ozone recovery is counteracting some emission impacts

It is influencing a major climate driver called the Southern Annular Mode

Storm tracks were moving away from Australia but the trend is weakening

But buried in the 1,000-page document of mostly alarming reading there was one positive gem.

Our action in reducing ozone depletion is, in the short term, offsetting some of the impacts greenhouse gases are having on summer rainfall systems in the Southern Hemisphere.

What does that mean?

It’s all to do with a major climate driver known as the Southern Annular Mode (SAM), a belt of strong westerly winds linked to rainfall in the Southern Hemisphere.

The SAM’s position — either moving further north or south — can influence which latitudes see the impacts of storm systems and cold fronts, and can also have an influence on temperature.

…