EENews: Climate Denial Flourishes on Facebook

54 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; EE News reports that not only is heresy against IPCC approved scientific positions wildly popular, it is also producing a lot of revenue for the heretics.

Climate denial newspaper flourishes on Facebook

By Scott Waldman | 08/27/2021 05:32 AM EST

One of the most-viewed sites on Facebook in the last few months is a subscription page for a conservative media outlet that publishes climate denial.

The Epoch Times, a far-right newspaper that echoes anti-vaccine messages and promoted former President Trump’s false election claims, received 44.2 million views between April and June for a page that offers to sign up subscribers, according to a report released by Facebook last week.

That was 10th overall.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a media outlet that has been banned from advertising on Facebook for hiding its connection to ads that supported Trump’s candidacy. It also raises questions about how an outlet that spreads climate misinformation was able to reach millions of people through a social media platform that has voiced commitments against spreading false assertions about science.

The Epoch Times, which was founded by members of the Chinese spiritual group Falun Gong, pivoted hard toward conservative politics during the Trump administration. And while the paper had a history of objective climate coverage before then, it has become one of the larger media sources of climate denial.

That has been profitable for the paper, with revenues more than quadrupling during Trump’s presidency, public records show.

One recent piece, headlined “Study Finds Sun—Not CO2—May Be Behind Global Warming,” focused on a study by a researcher connected to the fossil fuel industry whose work has been debunked by climate scientists. The paper also ran articles about the dangers that renewable energy poses to the electricity grid.

The inclusion of a subscription page for The Epoch Times in the most-visited link section shows that “Facebook doesn’t engage in any type of governance that is even aligned with their own policies,” Grygiel said.

Since its shift into hard-right politics, The Epoch Times has flourished financially, public tax records show. The Epoch Times Association reported $15.5 million in revenue in 2019, $12.5 million in 2018, $8.1 million in 2017 and $3.9 million in 2016, public tax records show. The paper claims to publish in 22 languages in 36 countries.

The Facebook report suggests that the social media behemoth has helped fuel that rise.

The Epoch Times’ Facebook page has millions of followers and adds thousands of people every week. Its growth comes as the outlet has faced sanctions for deceptive pro-Trump ads.

Read more: https://www.eenews.net/articles/climate-denial-newspaper-flourishes-on-facebook/

The study EE News is complaining about includes Dr. Willie Soon as one of its authors.

Facebook tried a half measure against Epoch Times, they banned Epoch Times advertisements in 2019, but Epoch Times flourished anyway.

Facebook might like to completely eject Epoch Times from their platform, for the crime of free speech about climate change and international politics. But what will happen to the substantial segment of their audience which mainly uses Facebook to follow Epoch Times?

Yet if Facebook does nothing, Facebook’s own supporters could boycott them. Thanks to Zuckerberg’s apparent foray into social engineering, Facebook whiners now expect Facebook to take an editorial position on views they don’t like – and will be bitterly disappointed if their demands are not met.

Keep squirming Facebook. You created this mess. If you had stayed true to your stated goal of promoting free expression, the whiners might still have complained, but most people would have respected your absolute commitment to the principle of free expression. Now your credibility as a free expression platform is in tatters, there is no easy path forward. No matter which option you choose, you lose – and deservedly so.

Karim Ghantous
August 29, 2021 6:14 am

“False assertions about science” include the notion that consensus represents the truth, and that science can be settled, and that there is a monoloth called The Science. Anyone who continues to assert those false beliefs should be kicked off Facebook.

Not that it matters because eventually Facebook will become an irrelevant platform.

Tom Halla
August 29, 2021 6:16 am

Partly it is a matter of whether one is seeking information, or affirmation, and how willing one is to read something one disagrees with.
Knowing that the Epoch Times is associated with Falun Gong would lead me to be very cautious about anything I saw only there, but quite biased sources, like the Grauniad or the New York Times, are useful as well, as long as one knows their particular biases.

Carlo, Monte
August 29, 2021 6:20 am

debunked by climate scientists” — what a laugh, glad no liquids were being ingested while reading this.

Captain climate
August 29, 2021 6:29 am

The slightest quibble on climate science is now called “denial.” Keep it coming. The sooner these people discredit themselves to the middle of the road people, the better.

Nick Schroeder
August 29, 2021 6:32 am

By reflecting away 30% of the incoming solar energy the albedo/atmosphere make the earth cooler than it would be without the atmosphere much like that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield.

The non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules render “extra” upwelling energy from ideal body long wave infrared impossible. The 396 W/m^2 upwelling from the surface is a “What if?” theoretical calculation without physical reality. (refer to: TFK_bams09)

Without the 396 W/m^2 upwelling there is no 333 W/m^2 GHG energy up/down/”back” LWIR greenhouse gas loop to not “warm” the earth.

The greenhouse theory and man caused climate change is negated by these three points. Hysterical speculations over sea levels, ice caps, glaciers, extreme weather, etc. are irrelevant noise.

Zero greenhouse effect, Zero CO2 global warming and Zero man caused climate change.

Version 1.0 082921

K-T Budget solar & calcd.jpg
Anti_griff
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
August 29, 2021 6:51 am

Nick, do you have a theory of why climate cycles?

Coeur de Lion
August 29, 2021 6:36 am

Surely slanders against Soon are actionable?

Tab Numlock
August 29, 2021 6:53 am

Funny that the climate cultists never name any of these “scientists” they worship. I hope they don’t mean Michael Mann or James Hanson.

