Energy Government idiocy

Renewable Energy Fury at the New Aussie Government Physical Retailer Reliability Obligation

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Subsidies for everyone – the Aussie Federal Government is pushing to make electricity retailers responsible for continuity of supply, which will likely force them to pay for fossil fuel generators to maintain reserve capacity to cover gaps in the renewable energy supply.

States push back against subsidies for coal and gas-fired power plants

By political reporter Melissa Clarke
Posted Thu 26 Aug 2021 at 6:27pm

Key points:

  • The government wants to introduce a scheme that would require energy retailers to pay for spare energy capacity in case it is needed
  • Energy Minister Angus Taylor wants it to include coal and gas generators 
  • Renewables companies are lobbying against the plan

The Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor, is battling to get support from the states and territories for his plan to get electricity retailers to pay coal and gas-fired power generators to keep operating.

The federal government wants to introduce a Physical Retailer Reliability Obligation (PRRO) to ensure there is enough energy available in the National Electricity Market (NEM) at all times to fill gaps when wind and solar power cannot meet demand.

The PRRO would require energy retailers to pay for spare energy capacity in case it is needed.

That spare capacity could come from renewable resources like batteries, pumped hydro, and demand management, but the federal government wants it to also include unused capacity in coal and gas-fired power plants.

That could see energy retailers giving money to coal-fired plants and prolonging their use through the system, if their existing spare capacity is cheaper than developing new storage options.

Energy security under threat – Australia has “just months” to fix major problems with the electricity market, according to a blistering assessment of the state of the energy sector.

While the Commonwealth is aggressively promoting it, the states and territories are yet to be convinced, given the scheme could undermine investment in the renewable alternatives.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-26/states-push-back-angus-taylor-subsidies-coal-gas-power-plants/100410770

What can I say – as an Aussie, there is a reason I have a big generator downstairs.

Aussie electricity providers in my opinion long since gave up on the idea that it is their job to maintain grid stability, so there has been a rush to the exit door, with operators of unfashionable coal and gas generators embracing the new renewable energy age.

The Federal government has belatedly realised that, unless they do something, the only people who will be held responsible for the inevitable blackouts and grid instability are the politicians who created this mess.

I doubt this last minute outbreak of almost sanity will save the situation. Coal and gas plant operators still have no motivation to invest in proper maintenance, or build new plants, so Australia’s end of life fossil fuel generators are likely rapidly becoming almost as decrepit and unreliable as the renewable energy systems which are supposed to replace them.

And somewhere squeezed in the middle of this circus will be the energy retailers, who will now be forced to buy expensive unreliable electricity from renewable plant operators when it is available, yet at the same time they will be forced to pay the owners of decrepit coal and gas plants to stand by, allegedly ready to jump in when the renewables fail. Under the new reliability obligation, energy retailers will also likely be expected to pay large fines to the Australian Federal Government, when everything inevitably falls in a heap.

No doubt energy retailers will soon start demanding subsidies of their own, to continue operating in such a hostile regulatory environment.

J Mac
August 28, 2021 10:12 am

Ya gotta love this! “The beatings will continue until harmony is restored!
Government regulations create major production problems and then tries to ‘fix it’ through even more punitive regulation of the producers.

Last edited 1 hour ago by J Mac
bill Johnston
Reply to  J Mac
August 28, 2021 10:42 am

I think that is somewhere in the politicians creed.

Tom Halla
August 28, 2021 10:14 am

The cost of backup for wind and solar should be borne by the wind and solar investors, as one major effect of mandatory buy in for renewables is to make investing in conventional sources less desirable.
What went down inTexas in February is an example of the effects of having too much wind and solar on a grid, despite how the greens are spinning it otherwise.

griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 28, 2021 10:21 am

No, Texas went down entirely due to natural gas fossil fuel and ignoring repeated advice about winterising fossil fuel generation.

Brooks H Hurd
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:31 am

Griff,
There was insufficient back up power to totally replace the failure of the wind and solar power during a high demand period of colder than normal weather. We had a similar event here in California last year, and we will have similar problems in the future.

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:49 am

The reason the Texas grid went down is (1) they did not go back far enough for the reference freeze (stayed in this millennium, minor), needed 1989, even further would have helped. (2) the wind died, same lack of historical knowledge, this time centuries (3) various backup plans inadequate. They are still bringing in the turbines, the experiment continues despite us knowing the problems from another experiment a couple of generations ago.

I recall a saying about that those that ignore history, well that’s they way it goes. Examples still abound, links all over the place, require homework.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:51 am

natural gas failed because too much emphasis over the last decade was spent on the Unreliables. The Unreliables did what they do. They stopped producing electricity when the wind stopped blowing. That left not enough gas fired generation reserves to deal with inevitable drop-outs in very cold weather. Put anoither way, grid system resiliency had been sacrificed on the altar of “renewable” insanity and virtue signaling nonsense.

Blaming Natural Gas generation is dumb than dirt, because the solution is more Natural Gas, not more Unreliable wind and solar. But then Grif is dumber than dirt.

Last edited 46 minutes ago by joelobryan
John Bell
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 11:13 am

Griff, don’t worry, you will be made a high lieutenant in the New World Order after the Great Reset, due to your comments and your leftist mind, and you will be allowed to SOAK THE RICH that is anybody with more than Berie Sander’s $37M they will have to pay their fair share, and $100 bills will be floating down out of the sky to your kind, yes, the dream is alive, but then later you find that you are harvesting the crops with your bare hands at the point of a gun (no fossil fuels) because you advocated for CLIMATE ACTION NOW!

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 11:16 am

Griff, there was very little wind during the three days of freezing rain, so the windmills would have not worked even if the deicing could handle that much ice.
Of course, the weatherizing could have been better, but using too many heat pumps and the damnfool decision of Obama’s EPA to require electric compressors on gas pipelines did not help

griff
August 28, 2021 10:20 am

Or they could build some more batteries… which have a quicker response time in outages.

And don’t all catch fire.

Plus encourage more domestic solar, reducing the amount needed from central supply.

Brooks H Hurd
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:33 am

Perhaps you could explain that we need more Lithium mines to our government.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
August 28, 2021 10:44 am

I understand Afghanistan has supplies of lithium. Oh right. Never mind.

fretslider
Reply to  bill Johnston
August 28, 2021 11:05 am

China got there again

Spetzer86
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:33 am

Solar is particularly good after about 6pm until about 9am, when solar naturally reaches its peak…

Rud Istvan
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:34 am

Don’t all catch fire….TRUE. All don’t, but many eventually do. As Australia just discovered.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 10:56 am

Batteries are a dumber solution to an already dumb solution. Dumb on top of dumb. The way to build resiliency is to not build more unreaiable sources that regularly crap out. Batteries Energy Storage simply provides about 3-4 hours of juice than are discharged and must be charged before they can be used again, obviously. Tha nearly always means using fossil fuel or nuclear power generated electricity to charge them because wind calm periods can last days. Better just to skip the BESS altogether and build in reliable generation sources.

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
August 28, 2021 11:19 am

Solar panels work so very well covered in forty millimeters of ice, which was about the minimum we had Valentines Day? It would be less of a fantasy to rely on unicorn farts.

co2isnotevil
August 28, 2021 10:43 am

It’s amazing how repeated lies can cause so many to become so stupid that they’re willing to significantly harm themselves, to the benefit of others, under the guise of the greater good.

Bubba Cow
August 28, 2021 10:45 am

demand management”
you bet

PaulH
August 28, 2021 10:53 am

It’s tragic watching Australia’s descent to a failed state.

Paul S
Reply to  PaulH
August 28, 2021 11:04 am

The same thing is happening in the US, Canada and Europe

David Roger Wells
August 28, 2021 10:53 am

The planet spends billions to stop people dying from Covid then spend trillions more to make sure they die from hypothermia caused by their Alice in Wonderland fantasy that Co2 causes climate change and catastrophe. If you carpet the whole planet with wind solar and battery farms fit heat pumps drive EV’s don’t fly pay a fortune in green carbon taxes bankrupt every economy on the planet – except China – something magical will happen and the climate will never change, it beggars belief. When I pose this scenario to those who believe then turn away unable to comprehend simple logic, the just frown because they have been educated to belief not think.

All the UN said was that Co2 will make it worse but worse than what. The UN admitted it was never about environmental conservation but changing the economy but still the confected dullards fly in the face of reality to embellish their green credentials based upon belief.

I remain convinced that by a vast majority humanity still struggles to recognise the finite difference between belief and fact. As if humanity can stop the climate from changing by any means let alone farting about with Co2.

fretslider
August 28, 2021 11:00 am

When it’s dark and there’s no wind get out your patented griff generator

A bicycle with a dynamo fitted Get pedalling …

Sorted

Last edited 35 minutes ago by fretslider
commieBob
Reply to  fretslider
August 28, 2021 11:35 am

Great idea!

Get everyone in the household to pedal a stationary bicycle all day long. You’ll get a bit of electricity and the family will stay warm due to the physical exertion. Health costs will plummet because the population will be in great shape.

At the end of the day, folks can crawl into arctic insulated sleeping bags. They will sleep great.

What’s not to like?

Beta Blocker
August 28, 2021 11:05 am

A savvy energy technology investor might think about developing a mobile gas-fired peaker plant whose components can be quickly delivered by rail to the site of a former coal or older generation gas-fired plant — assuming the power transmission infrastructure is left in place once the coal or the old technology gas-fired plant has been shut down.

Once the components are assembled, these mobile plants could then be fueled by LNG tank cars which are also being delivered by rail. Depending upon how severe the yearly peak power shortages become, a ‘just-in-time peaker plant’ concept could pay off handsomely.

Bruce Cobb
August 28, 2021 11:19 am

It is straight out of the Theater of the Absurd.

markl
August 28, 2021 11:33 am

We told you so.

AndyHce
August 28, 2021 11:39 am

This does seem really stupid. It is the suppliers of electricity who wish to be part of the system who should be required to assure there is an adequate electricity supply, not the people who are just delivering the available product to the customers.

