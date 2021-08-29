Coal

Claim: As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, Australia considers paying dirty coal stations to stay open longer

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

Tim Nelson, Griffith University and Joel Gilmore, Griffith University

A long-anticipated plan to reform Australia’s electricity system was released on Thursday. One of the most controversial proposals by the Energy Security Board (ESB) concerns subsidies which critics say will encourage dirty coal plants to stay open longer.

The subsidies, under a so-called “capacity mechanism”, would aim to ensure reliable energy supplies as old coal plants retire.

Major coal generators say the proposal will achieve this aim. But renewables operators and others oppose the plan, saying it will pay coal plants for simply existing and delay the clean energy transition.

So where does the truth lie? Unless carefully designed, the proposal may enable coal generators to keep polluting when they might otherwise have closed. This is clearly at odds with the need to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions and stabilise Earth’s climate.

Paying coal stations to exist

The ESB provides advice to the nation’s energy ministers and comprises the heads of Australia’s major energy governing bodies.

Advice to the ministers on the electricity market redesign, released on Thursday, includes a recommendation for a mechanism formally known as the Physical Retailer Reliability Obligation (PRRO).

It would mean electricity generators are paid not only for the actual electricity they produce, which is the case now, but also for having the capacity to scale up electricity generation when needed.

Electricity prices on the wholesale market – where electricity is bought and sold – vary depending on the time of day. Prices are typically much higher when consumer demand peaks, such as in the evenings when we turn on heaters or air-conditioners. This provides a strong financial incentive for generators to provide reliable electricity at these times.

As a result of these incentives, Australia’s electricity system has been very reliable to date.

But the ESB says as more renewables projects come online, this reliability is not assured – due to investor uncertainty around when coal plants will close and how governments will intervene in the market.

Read more: IPCC report: how to make global emissions peak and fall – and what’s stopping us

Under the proposed change, electricity retailers – the companies everyday consumers buy energy from – must enter into contracts with individual electricity generators to make capacity available to the market.

Energy authorities would decide what proportion of a generator’s capacity could be relied upon at critical times. Retailers would then pay generators regardless of whether or not they produce electricity when needed.

Submissions to the ESB show widespread opposition to the proposed change: from clean energy investors, battery manufacturers, major energy users and consumer groups. The ESB acknowledges the proposal has few supporters.

In fact, coal generators are virtually the only groups backing the proposed change. They say it would keep the electricity system reliable, because the rapid expansion of rooftop solar has lowered wholesale prices to the point coal plants struggle to stay profitable.

The ESB says the subsidy would also go to other producers of dispatchable energy such as batteries and pumped hydro. It says such businesses require guaranteed revenue streams if they’re to invest in new infrastructure.

A questionable plan

In our view, the arguments from coal generators and the ESB require greater scrutiny.

Firstly, the ESB’s suggestion that the existing market is not driving investment in new dispatchable generation is not supported by recent data. As the Australian Energy Market Operator recently noted, about 3.7 gigawatts of new gas, battery and hydro projects are set to enter the market in coming years. This is on top of 3.2 gigawatts of new wind and solar under construction. Together, this totals more than four times the operating capacity of AGL’s Liddell coal plant in New South Wales.

It’s also difficult to argue the system is made more reliable by paying dispatchable coal stations to stay around longer.

One in four Australian homes have rooftop solar panels, and installation continues to grow. This reduces demand for coal-fired power when the sun is shining.

The electricity market needs generators that can turn on and off quickly in response to this variable demand. Hydro, batteries and some gas plants can do this. Coal-fired power stations cannot – they are too slow and inflexible.

Coal stations are also becoming less reliable and prone to breakdowns as they age. Paying them to stay open can block investment in more flexible and reliable resources.

Critics of the proposed change argue coal generators can’t compete in a world of expanding rooftop solar, and when large corporate buyers are increasingly demanding zero-emissions electricity.

There is merit in these arguments. The recommended change may simply create a new revenue stream for coal plants enabling them to stay open when they might otherwise have exited the market.

Governments should also consider that up to A$5.5 billion in taxpayer assistance was allocated to coal-fired generators in 2012 to help them transition under the Gillard government’s (since repealed) climate policies. Asking consumers to again pay for coal stations to stay open doesn’t seem equitable.

The ultimate test

The nation’s energy ministers have not yet decided on the reforms. As usual, the devil will be in the detail.

For any new scheme to improve electricity reliability, it should solely reward new flexible generation such as hydro, batteries, and 100% clean hydrogen or biofuel-ready gas turbines.

For example, reliability could be improved by establishing a physical “reserve market” of new, flexible generators which would operate alongside the existing market. This generation could be seamlessly introduced as existing generation fails and exits.

The ESB has recommended such a measure, and pivoting the capacity mechanism policy to reward only new generators could be beneficial.

The Grattan Institute has also proposed a scheme to give businesses more certainty about when coal plant will close. Together, these options would address the ESB’s concerns.

This month’s troubling report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was yet another reminder of the need to dramatically slash emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Energy regulators, politicians and the energy industry owe it to our children and future generations to embrace a zero-emissions energy system. The reform of Australia’s electricity market will ultimately be assessed against this overriding obligation.

Read more: Climate change has already hit Australia. Unless we act now, a hotter, drier and more dangerous future awaits, IPCC warns

Tim Nelson, Associate Professor of Economics, Griffith University and Joel Gilmore, Associate Professor, Griffith University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

1.5 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
August 29, 2021 2:06 pm

For a reasonable base load, some German coal plants, planned to be shut-down are declared to stay on grid….

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
4
Reply
Tom Halla
August 29, 2021 2:15 pm

Any pricing scheme that does not require intermittent power suppliers to pay for their supply being intermittent will produce an unstable grid, which the article fails to note.
Grid electricity is a service, not a commodity, and no real grid scale storage installation is in service.

6
Reply
Chris Hanley
August 29, 2021 2:30 pm

Rooftop solar panels and wind turbines are certainly not reliable sources of electricity for obvious reasons, a university degree is not necessary to understand that.
The highly credentialed authors have their ready solutions: “new flexible generation such as hydro, batteries, and 100% clean hydrogen or biofuel-ready gas turbines”.
Nowhere in their glib and shallow article do they explore the practicality or cost implications of their ‘solutions’.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
5
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Chris Hanley
August 29, 2021 3:09 pm

They only consider economics, not cost. 🙂

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
August 29, 2021 2:31 pm

In the title of the above article: “As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, . . .”

I, of one, would like to see some objective evidence . . . in fact, any objective evidence . . . that such a “battle” is occurring.

I realize there is a lot of political bickering over this topic, but that is far short of a battle IMHO. I will yield if one wants to substitute “skirmishes” for “battles”. 😉

4
Reply
Voltron
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
August 29, 2021 2:42 pm

Its a “Conversation” article. Facts aren’t important.

3
Reply
Duker
Reply to  Voltron
August 29, 2021 3:00 pm

Had a good laugh that that one…of course their catchphrase is ‘Academic rigour and journalistic flair’
Compromised academics .
Adj Prof Tim Nelson has a day job
Tim was recently appointed the Executive General Manager, Energy Markets at Infigen Energy. In this role, Tim oversees the optimisation of Infigen’s portfolio of energy production, energy pricing, risk management and various channels to market…’
And ‘Prof” Gilmore
GM Energy Policy & Planning at Iberdrola Australia’

3
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
August 29, 2021 2:32 pm

Wise on the part of Aussie regulators. The cost effective solution is to stop building wind and solar because it’s a 40 year old failed experiment. It requires too much backup and batteries now and always will be too expensive (10X the cost of the panels and turbines for a few days of cloudy and calm). The small fuel savings that wind and solar provide do not offset their capital cost.
Worst of all their presence reduces baseload earnings forcing their premature shutdown and abandonment. Low information voters do not understand this dynamic so regulators need to continue the RE (Ruinous Energy) hoax or be branded deniers, oil shills or worse. So the solution is subsidize BOTH the conventional baseload and the RE. Is this crazy or what?

3
Reply
TonyL
August 29, 2021 2:43 pm

One option not noted or proposed:
Simply stop requiring the electric market to buy wind/solar whether they need it or not. In addition, have wind and solar bid in the competitive marketplace like everybody else has to.
As it is currently, the utilities are forced to buy wind and solar whether they can use it or not. Drop this requirement and the whole problem sorts itself out. Competitive bidding and supply contracts will produce the greatest efficiencies. Wind and solar would not survive, and they know it.

Now look at this proposal. Coal is proposed to get a special deal akin to the favored treatment wind and solar have gotten from day one. Look at how wind and solar Howl in Rage and Pain as a result.

“What is best in life?” “To crush your enemies — See them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!”

2
Reply
markl
August 29, 2021 2:44 pm

Only extended blackouts will convince the uninitiated that only nuclear and fossil fuel energy generation is reliable. When the people figure out that “government subsidy” really means “tax payer funded” the push back should begin. Until then it’s all funny money.

3
Reply
Duker
Reply to  markl
August 29, 2021 3:09 pm

They found that out in NZ recently, even though they have a backbone of hydro and steam geothermal they got caught out on the coldest night of the year/record consumption.
Some small scale rolling blackouts ( as they were only 200MW short in 7GW peak ). The last coal powered plant was blamed…they had 2 turbines running but didnt bring the 3rd on, as it requires 8-10 hrs notice. Reality was ‘the wind’ which had been quite strong in afternoon ….and then wasnt at the evening peak.

2
Reply
Tom in Florida
August 29, 2021 2:49 pm

” This is clearly at odds with the need to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions and stabilise Earth’s climate.”

I am probably not the only one who stopped reading here.

5
Reply
J Mac
August 29, 2021 3:11 pm

The Aussies can battle the CO2 emissions the same way they are battling the Chinese Covid virus. Lock the country down and control all movements within!

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coal

Peak Coal?

3 days ago
David Middleton
Climate News Coal

Climate Doomed by Coal… Again

4 days ago
David Middleton
Coal Emissions

China To Build 43 New Coal-Fired Power Plants

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Coal

The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Coal

Claim: As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, Australia considers paying dirty coal stations to stay open longer

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Antarctic Sea ice

The Most Inconvenient Region On The Planet For Global Warming Alarmists: Antarctica Sees Growing Sea Ice

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications Opinion

EENews: Climate Denial Flourishes on Facebook

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy

‘Hypocrite’ Prince Harry jets home from Aspen despite lectures on climate change

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: