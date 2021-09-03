extreme weather Forecasting

Disaster Hits the New York Metropolitan Area. We Need to Do Better.

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
62 Comments

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

More people died last night in the New York area from the “remnants” of Hurricane Ida than over Louisiana and Mississippi as one of the most powerful hurricanes of the century made landfall on a low-lying coastal zone.  (Current count:  about two dozen in the NY area, about 8 in Louisiana)

Think about that.    And as I will suggest in this blog, we can do much better,  both in terms of forecasting and communicating serious weather threats.  There are investments and new policies that are needed.

Dramatic video of what happened last night

Heavy rain, flooding, and even tornadoes struck in a relatively narrow band stretching southwest-northeast from Pennsylvania and New Jersey, through New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, as shown by a recent precipitation analysis by the NOAA/NWS Weather Prediction Center for the 48-h ending 6 AM EDT  this morning (see below).

A fairly large area of more than 6 inches of rainfall, with some locations hitting 8-10 inches. 

 Much of that rain fell during short intense bursts of precipitation associated with thunderstorms.  Newark, NJ, experienced 3.24 inches in one hour, with NY Central Park hit by 3.15 inches in one hour.  Both are hourly records for those sites.

The intense convective (thunderstorm) nature of the rain is illustrated by a weather radar image at 9:50 PM EDT last night, with the red colors indicating extraordinarily high rainfall rates.


After landfall, Hurricane Ida transitioned into a tropical storm and then underwent extratropical transition in which it took on the characteristics of a midlatitude cyclone.  The National Weather Service sometimes calls the resulting storm a Post-Tropical Cyclone.But there was a real danger in this transition.
Extratropical cyclones have strong upward motion, often associated with frontal zones, where temperatures and winds change rapidly.  And tropical storms undergoing transition often entrain large amounts of tropical moisture that can result in heavy precipitation as the moist air is forced to rise by the storm circulation.  This moisture can be converted to rain very rapidly in strong thunderstorms/convection.This is exactly what happened last night.
Below is a map of sea level pressure and atmospheric moisture (called precipitable water) for 10 PM PDT last night; you can see the low-pressure center and the plume of moisture (green colors) moving in from the southwest.


To the east of the low center, there was a warm front, as indicated by the National Weather Service analysis for 8 PM EDT (indicated by the black half circles)


The warm front had warm, southerly winds on the south side and cooler, easterly winds on the north side, with the warm, moist, unstable air to the south forced to rise by the front, resulting in heavy convective showers to the north of the line.  That is why the intense precipitation paralleled the front.
The Forecast
My colleagues at the National Weather Service had warnings out much of yesterday for heavy precipitation and the potential for flash flooding, with a flash flood watch out more than a day ahead of time.

Our models were useful but had some issues in both intensity and position.  High resolution is critical for this kind of forecast for many reasons, including the convective (thunderstorm) nature of the heavy rainfall, and the sharp frontal boundary that helped produce the rain. 3-4 km grid spacing is a minimum that is viable.
The highest resolution model run by the National Weather Service several times a day is the HRRR model….the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh Model, run with 3-km grid spacing.  Its total precipitation for a run starting at 8 AM on Wednesday for precipitation for the next day showed the band, but it was displaced a bit north and somewhat underplayed the precipitation intensity.

The National Weather Service also runs a small (7-8 member) ensemble of several high-resolution simulations (around 3-km grid spacing), called HREF  A statistically enhanced mean of these runs (starting at the same time) is shown below.  Better.


Everyone involved in numerical weather prediction knows what this country needs to get such forecasts correct:  a relatively large (30-50 member) high-resolution (3-km or better for the grid spacing) ensemble of forecasts that are carefully calibrated to give good probabilistic/uncertainty predictions.  
Committee after committee, workshop after workshop, have recommended this.  The National Weather Service’s own modeling experts say the same thing.  
But the investment is never made to do this.  This means acquiring the necessary computer resources and building the modeling/statistical post-processing system.   Very, very frustrating that this critical capability is pushed off into the future.  (Senator Cantwell please take this on!)
Communication
We obviously failed last night.  Around a dozen people died in flooded basements.   Many people took to the roads that were flooded out. Abandoned cars were everywhere.
There are two stages to the warning process based on time.  Yesterday, hours before heavy rain, it was clear that a serious event was in store and people had to be warned in the strongest terms to stay off the road and to prepare.
By late in the afternoon it was clear that a severe event was about to take place, and we needed to get the message to folks not only to stay off the road but to get out of low-lying basement apartments.  That did not happen.

Newark Airport
There is no reason why so many people had to die last night from an event we knew was coming and which we could watch unfold with weather radar and surface observations.

Richard Page
Reply to  David Middleton
September 3, 2021 7:18 am

Yeah. My heart goes out to all of those people who lost family in this tragic weather event. However, calling it ‘Climate Change’ and ‘the new normal’ are just excuses to avoid the blame game. Throughout history, whenever clouds pass overhead there is a chance they’ll drop their load right where you’re standing – the bigger the cloud formation and the more heavily laden means more water falling out of the sky. This was a flash flood, not a biblical 40 days and nights of rain; something that has happened before and will again, but probably not very often. Cutting corners on building infrastructure because it’s cheaper and these things don’t happen often costs lives – we had similar problems in London though thankfully with fewer lives lost. It isn’t climate change – we’re building bigger cities with less capability for dealing with weather; build better infrastructure or put a roof over it.

griff
Reply to  Richard Page
September 3, 2021 8:21 am

but it IS climate change and it IS the new normal – we have had 3 such events this summer in the N hemisphere.

The UK Met Office confirms an increase in extreme rain events and that UK is on average 6% wetter in the last 30 years, for example. a change, climate change, the new normal

MarkW
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 8:26 am

3 whole events in the entire northern hemisphere. Really.
Do you have any idea how big the northern hemisphere is?
The only thing unusual, was that there were only 3 such events.
BTW, similar events have happened 10’s of thousands of times in the past. So there was nothing unusual about these “3 events”.

6% wetter. Even if the records were actually good enough to prove such a small change, the odds are all you are seeing is the difference between the cold phase of the AMO and the warm phase of the AMO.

Curious Georgel
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 8:42 am

Ever heard of frosts in France and in Brazil this year? Or do you live in an alternative reality? That would explain a lot ..

LdB
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 8:47 am

Crickets and no-one cared

c1ue
Reply to  David Middleton
September 3, 2021 8:04 am

Sad but I can’t say it is surprising.
Infrastructure all over the US continues to deteriorate due to underinvestment; why should the finance capital of the US be any better?
The state of NY subways shows this clearly.

griff
Reply to  c1ue
September 3, 2021 8:23 am

Yes, the US is well behind the rest of the world in infrastructure, especially subways… London, Berlin and Vienna are all building new tube/u bahn/subway lines at the current time.

but there’s no level of investment on the 20th century scale of things which can cope with the new level of climate change induced rainfall

MarkW
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 8:31 am

Interesting how the socialist assumes that forcing people to use government provided transportation is the “modern” way of doing things.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 9:04 am

Coms on dude! 5 or 6 years ago we received 4.5 inches of rain in thirty minutes. I live in Kansas. We had flooding and pooling in low lying areas where creeks are evident. The amazing thing was that the watershed handled it just like it has for 1000’s of years.

You know who had problems? City folks where concrete and asphalt funneled water into storm sewers had the real problems. The water couldn’t get thru and what happened? Flooding into basements and even houses and businesses. No planning on handling flash rains. No attending to creating channels to carry extra water. Just approve plats where scraping the land flat is ok because building is cheaper.

The conclusion? Covering the land with impermeable surfaces and not planning for handling a mere 3 inches of rain is the human failure, not climate change.

MarkW
Reply to  Jim Gorman
September 3, 2021 9:11 am

I wouldn’t be surprised if nobody checked to make sure the storm drains and channels were clear of debris either.
Spending money to keep storm sewers clear isn’t sexy and can’t be used to promote a politicians career. Which is why such activities are always under funded.

ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 6:16 am

Need to do better? The only well coordinated planning I see in the Northeast is political statements and media coverage designed to set the stage for Super Storm Sandy 2 federal funding. This mainly focuses on more water vapor from rising global temps. I guess that is the attack strategy for the players coming out of the cloak room.

Ron Long
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 7:47 am

Instead of New England politicians trying to spin this (terrible) event, maybe it is a suggestion that the population of Louisiana is more intelligent/educated than the population of New York. I say this because there has been a brain drain from New York, which lost a Representative in the latest census, and it was the high achievers that left. Please don’t send me hate mail.

Sara
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 8:15 am

When Hurricane Sandy approached NYC, the then mayor broadcast a message for EVERYONE to stay off the streets, because flooding was expected to be severe. Fortunately, it was not as bad as expected, but people did stay off the streets.

Eric Worrall
Admin
September 3, 2021 6:16 am

I live in a place were huge tropical storms are common. The drains on my quiet suburban street are over a yard wide, a person could crawl along the pipe underneath my street. The main road drains are even bigger.

Drains that large easily handle a few inches of rain in a single storm. They have to, because storms of that magnitude happen multiple times every summer.

It is not difficult to build urban infrastructure which can handle floods, first step find out who is skimming the urban drain budget. Small pipes are cheaper.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 3, 2021 6:38 am

Exactly, floods are not a problem of rain fall they are a problem of how the infrastructure is ( or is not) designed to handle the rain fall.

Metro Detroit routinely floods because the freeways are below grade, the storm sewers are inadequate and poorly maintained, and the pumps fail due to lack of maintenance and thievery.

Vuk
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 3, 2021 8:05 am

Joseph Bazalgette died 130 years ago, it appears that many parts of outer London , New York and many other cities forgot how to design city streets drainage. If you ever happen to visit / Plumstead / Thamemead do not miss to see this wonderful cathedral of the Victorian engineering

comment image_1024

https://www.crossness.org.uk/visit.html

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Vuk
September 3, 2021 8:11 am

My son Joseph is named after the marvellous Mr Bazalgette.

Vuk
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
September 3, 2021 8:26 am

While I was working in engineering department of a TV company I met his great-great-grandson Peter, a TV producer at the time. We had casual chat and he told me about Crossness station (without mentioning family connection) which I subsequently visited and ever since I occasionally tell people to step back in time and marvel at greatness of Victorian engineering.

ren
Reply to  Vuk
September 3, 2021 9:09 am

There is a similar cathedral in Lodz.
The drinking water tanks were built on the highest hill of Lodz – Stoki. This work of engineering art was designed in the beginning of the 20th century by engineer William Heerlein Lindley. 
Water from them supplies the area of 2/3 of Lodz. It flows by gravity to the houses located below the slopes. In each of the four reservoirs there are nearly 100 columns supported by brick arches and domes. They are similar to medieval cathedrals, which is why the reservoirs were called “underground cathedral”.comment image

griff
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 3, 2021 8:25 am

Right.

but I imagine the climate has been delivering tropical rainfall for decades where you live.

The level of rainfall now seen in Germany, China and NY this year is way, way, way above the previous records and anything seen before. Till now, no actual event to prompt to reequip for tropical storms

MarkW
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 9:13 am

Actually it isn’t. But keep making stuff up griff, eventually someone will believe you.

ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 6:21 am

Now turn off the power so we can do a real test of the regional green power plan.

Jerome P Koch
September 3, 2021 6:25 am

When I was in the Air Force, we called it Nowcasting (0-6hr window). Nowcasting requires a different skill set than forecasting. In the 1980s/early 90s we didn’t posses the meso-scale tools that are available today (namely, Doppler Radar and high res satellites). That forced us to pay extra close attention to small sub-synoptic features that could be tracked by a combination of radar, surface analysis and GOES satellite. With was crude by today’s standards. But more cases than not, it forced the forecaster to focus on the here and now. Compute models back then were just not that good. However, they were good enough if used with obvious “low-hanging” fruit. In the case of Ida and its remnants, even a first year Met student would expect a heavy rain event. The questions then would be where, and how much. Earlier this summer, a series of very slow moving thunderstorms moved across Northern Indiana. The sfc temps were in the low 90s, with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. A series of weak upper level troughs were lifting out of Illinois and would track into IN/Mich by 1800 local time. By 1700, a cluster of small but intense thunderstorms formed and moved NE 5-8kts. One followed another over a period of 2 hours. Total rainfall 4.5-5.5 inches of rain over that period. It wasn’t until the State Police called in flash floods that a FF warning was issued. Yet, the Doppler showed very heavy rainfall. NOAA was more concerned with severe thunderstorms than flooding (to their credit they issued severe wx warnings with plenty of lead time). If this would have been Chicago and not farm country, it would have made headlines. Nowcasting is a tough job. But it is really what matters. Yes, forecast periods are 12-24 hours. But warnings are what is happening now or the near future.

ResourceGuy
September 3, 2021 6:26 am

When the federal dollars flow for another major NYC subway system project nicknamed Super Storm Sandy 2, be sure and not make it storm resistant so we can keep the door open for Super Storm Sandy 3 disaster recovery billions of dollars or trillions in the new over reach funding meme.

John Bell
September 3, 2021 6:33 am

Reminds me…on the evening news last night, hurricane Ida leaves Louisiana a mess, and then people down there saying on camera “we’ve never seen this destruction”, BULL! they get a hurricane down there every few years, they should be prepared, with caches of water and food and gas, but no, they act like they never even heard of hurricanes. WTF!

MarkW
Reply to  John Bell
September 3, 2021 6:59 am

There’s a big difference between being hit by a Cat 1 and a Cat 4.

Tom in Florida
September 3, 2021 6:37 am

“We” doing better is of no use when the people living in an area of danger pay no attention to news and weather reports.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Tom in Florida
September 3, 2021 7:34 am

My thought exactly. A little bit of common sense would go a long way to preventing these things. Staying in basement apartments, driving on flooded streets, not going to higher ground might have been foolish choices.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  bill Johnston
September 3, 2021 8:12 am

Global warming causes bad decision making don’t ya know. Science says so.

Bruce Cobb
September 3, 2021 6:38 am

The Retarded News Media are in full-throated roar now, about how this is the “new normal”, and due to “climate change”, blah-blah-blah. The Climate Taliban have been handed a gift with this storm, and perfect timing for them, with their upcoming Climate CackleFest. The deaths are icing on the cake for them.

MarkW
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
September 3, 2021 7:01 am

According to political analyst Matthew Dowd, over 100 million will die in the next year from climate “disasters”.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-matthew-dowd-100-million-climate-change-deaths

philincalifornia
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
September 3, 2021 7:40 am

Ghoulish but true. What is wrong with them? Even the Associated Press can’t get the English language right:

but experts said it was slightly exacerbated by climate change — warmer air holds more rain

https://apnews.com/article/northeast-us-new-york-new-jersey-weather-60327279197e14b9d17632ea0818f51c

Then I realized that was Seth Goebbelstein’s contribution to the article.

Warmer air holds more rain ?? I really miss the spaz icon.

Richard Page
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
September 3, 2021 7:42 am

If you’ve seen some of my posts elsewhere on here you may have noticed I talk about patterns of events more than specific locations or individual sets of data. I think we’ve seen this kind of pattern of weather before – where the annual average rainfall stays more or less the same but there are more frequent heavy, but brief, downpours. I think we saw this happening in the 80’s and it may have happened in the 60’s or early 70’s. Is this sort of pattern associated with frequent El Nino and La Nina events?

PSU-EMS-Alum
September 3, 2021 6:43 am

We had a number of hydrological records broken around us. In most cases the records were from long ago (1910s, 1930s) and we only went a little past them.

Of course it was only a matter of a few hours before the screech of “climate change” could be heard.

What no one wants to talk about is the complete difference in development between when these records were first set and now. How many roads, driveways, sidewalks, and storm drains were there in 1917? How much additional water was prevented from being absorbed by the ground due to houses and roofs and gutters concentrating the output?

Yes, this disaster was exacerbated thanks to man but the primary cause was wood, asphalt, and concrete, not CO2.

Joe
Reply to  PSU-EMS-Alum
September 3, 2021 7:47 am

Precisely.

I don’t know what the barometric pressure of this storm was at landfall or if it even matters. However the media measures destruction in number of deaths and billions in property damage. If this same storm made landfall a few hundred miles to the right or left of where it did, the deaths and property damage could be drastically higher or lower. population density and type of infrastructure are key to the level of hype.

Felix
September 3, 2021 6:49 am

“There is no reason why so many people had to die last night…”

They didn’t “have to die”; that implies someone ordered their deaths. They simply died. Millions of people, and some will miss or ignore the warnings. You can’t stop human nature.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Felix
September 3, 2021 7:57 am

About 500 people die every day in New York State, rain or shine, with spikes after snow-shovelling events. Not to make light of events like preventable basement drownings…..

Stephen W
September 3, 2021 6:53 am

Poor drainage

fretslider
September 3, 2021 6:56 am

I can’t speak for the US, but they hype it up in the UK

2021: “Floods in London are the latest sign big cities aren’t ready for climate change

Cars stranded in streets turned to rivers. Bus passengers rescued by raft. Train stations submerged, sparking travel chaos. The now-familiar scenes of a city inundated by floods played out in London over the weekend, when heavy rainfall put parts of the UK capital underwater.”

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/26/europe/london-flooding-infrastructure-climate-intl-cmd/index.html

It’s by no means familiar and nobody died. But if we go back to 1928…

“In 1928 the Thames flooded much of central London, with fatal consequences. It was the last time the heart of the UK’s capital has been under water.

The river poured over embankments at Southwark, Lambeth, Temple Pier and the Houses of Parliament, where Old Palace Yard and Westminster Hall were quickly flooded.

“It came like a waterfall over the parapet and into the space at the foot of Big Ben,” wrote the Times’ correspondent.

The moat at the Tower of London was filled for the first time in 80 years. The Blackwall and Rotherhithe tunnels were under water. There was extensive flooding around Victoria Embankment Gardens, Charing Cross Station and King’s College.

“There were miniature waterfalls at Cleopatra’s Needle and the Royal Air Force Memorial, and the training ship President floated at street level,” reported the Manchester Guardian.

According to some reports, the first section of the riverbank to give way was at Millbank by the Tate. Incredibly, given its proximity to the Thames, many of the gallery’s works were stored in the lower ground floor. Some 18 were damaged beyond repair, 226 oil paintings were badly damaged and a further 67 were slightly damaged.

However, the most serious devastation was in the working class areas that backed on to the river.

What the Times described as the “many little narrow streets, courts and alleys, reminiscent of Shakespeare and his times” between Southwark and Blackfriars bridges were flooded, as was the Bankside area. Police went door-to-door urging residents to leave.

Many of them were taken away on carts. “The water was rising so quickly that many who were roused from their sleep simply threw a blanket round their shoulders and made their escape in their night attire,” the Times said.

Worst affected were the slums on the Westminster side of Lambeth Bridge, where 10 of the 14 victims lost their lives.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-26153241

You can imagine the howling had a flood on that scale happened today.

Robert Arvanitis
September 3, 2021 7:02 am

People HAD to die in NYC, because it is ruled by statists.
Power, not humane values, drive decisions and decide cost/benefit issues.

icisil
September 3, 2021 7:03 am

File this under “Climate solutions to NYC flooding”

https://twitter.com/ah_na_dee_ah/status/1433267681730473987

leowaj
September 3, 2021 7:14 am

Don’t you know? Diversity and inclusion and equity are more important than saving lives! How dare you think any other way?! /obvious sarcasm

Tom Foley
Reply to  leowaj
September 3, 2021 7:44 am

I wasn’t aware of New York’s basement apartments (I’m in Australia). But a bit of research indicates that a lot of them are illegal, on safety grounds, and that poorer people tend to live in them. Eleven of the thirteen people who died in the New York floods were trapped in basement apartments. Maybe more concern for fairer treatment and inclusion and equity, so people are not forced to live in unsafe conditions, might have actually saved lives in the flood.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom Foley
September 3, 2021 8:48 am

Nobody is being “forced” to live anywhere.
They chose to live in these apartments because they are cheaper.

leowaj
Reply to  Tom Foley
September 3, 2021 9:01 am

Mr. Foley,

No one is ever forced to live anywhere except on terms that they agree to abide by, such as leasing contracts. The problem with New York City in particular is that everything is overpriced. And for nearly every other American, the monthly rent of a 700 sq. ft. apartment in New York City would be enough to pay the rent a 2000 sq. ft. apartment just about any where else. The cause of such a disparity is the price bubble in New York that has been growing slowly over the last 40 years. The cause of the bubble is not a single cause but several. One cause: NYC’s corruption. Where gouging has happened, the courts have been reluctant to hear cases, delaying them which also means the cases become cost sinks, which in turn means no one can bring litigation because it costs too much. Another cause: NYC’s bureaucracy. The fees one has to pay to own and operate a business in NYC are excessive compared to other places. The costs of a business must be outpaced by revenue. Thus, revenue has a minimum amount that it cannot fall below. That revenue minimum is higher in NYC. This means the price of everything is higher. (Consider this: $40 for a cheaply manufactured I <3 NY t-shirt that cost no more than $3 to manufacture and fractions of a penny per shirt to deliver in bulk.) Another cause: greedy real estate. Where politicians are corrupted, corruptible, and spineless; and where the courts are sleepy, overburdened, and careless; and where the layers of bureaucracy make it easy for bad actors to hide and thrive, greedy business thrives and the citizens are exploited.

“Fairer treatment” and “inclusion” and “equity” are not the solution. “Fairer treatment” means nothing because one must first answer the question, fairer compared to what? And, fairer for whom? Inclusion isn’t irrelevant because the problem affects everyone who lives there. The problem is that the citizens aren’t including themselves in the political process and those who do are voting in more corruption, whether they realize it or not. Cuomo and Bloomberg are fine examples of the same corruption in different skin, and Giuliani, while he started strong, got sleepy and ended up in the same cesspit of corruption at the end of his mayorship.

Equity will only make the problem worse. And this has been seen with rent moratoriums killing off the flow of cash to real estate, driving up the demand for money up front during new leases and further making it harder for poor and middle class to live within their own means. (Did you know, leasers in NYC are now requiring a signing fee, a security deposit, the first 3 months of rent, and the last month of rent when signing a new lease? If rent is $2,500 a month, that’s $10,000 plus fees before you even set foot in your new apartment! So much for the great equity of rent moratoriums.) If the government forces the same outcome for all people, it will raise the cost of everything even higher, widen the gap between the poor and the middle class, destroy economic mobility, destroy small and medium business, thus reducing the availability of low and mid skill jobs, and drive out all but the wealthiest business who will have no fear of competition.

I had hoped that the pandemic would be the burst of the NYC bubble (because that is the only way the cost of living in NYC will drop) but it appears prices are returning to pre-pandemic levels of absurdity. Clearly it will take something larger than a common cold pandemic to correct NYC’s problems.

So, no, D.i.E. will not solve the problem.  It will make it far worse.

MarkW
Reply to  leowaj
September 3, 2021 9:16 am

A 2000 sq. ft. luxury apartment with a clubhouse, workout room, spa, swimming pool, tennis courts, and so on.

Get outside the suburbs, and you will be able to get even more than that.

markl
September 3, 2021 7:41 am

Another excuse to blame fossil fuel use.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  markl
September 3, 2021 8:00 am

Fossil fuels allowed thousands to escape the flooding….

davetherealist
September 3, 2021 7:48 am

Population Density and Education has everything to do with this terrible outcome. This was predicted, and the effects were similar to Sandy. But some people ignored the warnings as was obvious by all the occupied cars floating down the roads… Sad ending that was avoidable by using the human brain.

c1ue
September 3, 2021 8:03 am

Cliff,
If you read this – could you perhaps write an article in WuWT about the relative models used by weather forecasters such as yourself vs. the GCM climate models? In particular, I note the 3km resolution you speak to above vs. the ~500 km used by the GCMs, as well as the #vertical layers etc.
A lot of people think that the relative accuracy of the weather models means the GCM models are comparable, and I think that is totally not the case.

MarkW
Reply to  c1ue
September 3, 2021 9:04 am

It’s more than just the resolution issue. Weather models and GCMs are completely separate beasts.

Weather models take current conditions and try to project them forward. The biggest limitation for most weather models is the lack of sufficient data on the current conditions. That is, we need more sensing stations. The parameterizations that are used are constantly being validated and improved.

GCMs couldn’t care less what the conditions right now are. They take a set of assumptions about the contents of the atmosphere, then try to figure out what the rest of the world will look like given those assumptions.

For GCMs to be accurate, we need full and complete knowledge about every aspect of the planet.
For example, increased rainfall will change the type of plants that live in a particular area. However the quantity and types of plants in an area will impact both transpiration and albedo of that area. So unless your model has a good grasp of this biology, it’s results will be wrong.

Changes in water temperatures will impact snowfall levels hundreds of miles away. Does you model accurately capture how changes in water and changes in wind levels impact water evaporation from bodies of water? If not, the results are going to be wrong.

Changes in vegetation will change how accumulated snow impacts albedo changes. For example, if most of your trees are deciduous, then the sun will be able to hit snow and be reflected back. However if evergreens start becoming dominant, then less sun light will hit the snow pack, and even if there is a drastic increase in snowfall, it will have much less impact on albedo.

These and hundreds more are the reasons why GCMs are crap.

Sara
September 3, 2021 8:13 am

I do not understand anyone who ignores severe weather and flood warnings from the NWS relays. It just doesn’t make any sense to me, but keeps happening. It happens around here on a recurring basis, too, when heavy rain shuts down underpasses and roads near rivers, and people still try to drive through them.

I just do not get it.

My sympathies to any family members of people who did not survive this event.

griff
September 3, 2021 8:20 am

But the authorities did NOT know this was coming: because the scale and sudden onset of this was well outside their experience or even their imagination.

I heard of one mayor whose town had 12 inches of rain, quickly raising the local river ten feet. ‘I couldn’t even have imagined that’ he said.

This is climate change – and we need to take heed that these days or months or years of rain in hours are now the new normal – well outside anything seen last century

John Bell
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 8:40 am

BULL! this happens all the time and it always has, they ought to be ready, but the new excuse is climate change, but come on, we have spent trillions getting ready for this, we need bigger pumps, and better leaders.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
September 3, 2021 9:08 am

So just because a politician is making excuses, that proves that this storm was “unprecedented”.

BS on that. Everybody knew this storm was coming. Everybody knew it was going to drop a lot of rain. Whether town A or town B gets the brunt of it, is unknowable until right before it happens, but that’s no excuse for either town A or town B to not get ready.

In griff’s world, heavy cells within a line of thunderstorms never occurred before man started burning fossil fuels.

Coach Springer
September 3, 2021 8:33 am

There is no reason why so many people had to die last night from an event we knew was coming and which we could watch unfold with weather radar and surface observations.”

You, sir, are looking for reasons in all the wrong places. Mainly, so many people had to die so that AGW could remain as fearsome as possible and so that the Democrats could push their infrastructure boondoggle. Probably more reasons than that.

Peta of Newark
September 3, 2021 8:36 am

Quote:”Disaster Hits the New York Metropolitan Area. We Need to Do Better.”
Absolutely correct and from someone who put (what I counted as) eight Weasel Words in just the para starting “After landfall, Hurricane Ida transitio” I think we now have a clue where to begin

I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry, but YOU said it
sigh
Has nobody any confidence in even themselves anymore, Where has all the trust gone in this World?
(Ha! and you thought all the babies had disappeared because “we are all so rich & clever
No: the girls have simply given up hope of finding anything suitable to father a baby)

What are your thoughts (yours, NOT anybody else’s) on Joe Bastardi – after his predictions on ‘urricane Enri’
What was his Weasel Word count?

Roger Tilbury
September 3, 2021 8:41 am

In the UK the biggest problem is infrastructure and drainage, plus so many people paving over their front gardens so they can park, which means the rain can;t soak in slowly but runs off into drains. This trend of paving will be exacerbated with EV rollout so they can charge the wretched things overnight.

Gordon A. Dressler
September 3, 2021 9:05 am

Concluding sentence of the above article:
“There is no reason why so many people had to die last night from an event we knew was coming and which we could watch unfold with weather radar and surface observations.”

Of direct relevance to the “reason”, there is Zappa’s Law (aka Zappa’s Canon):
“There are two things on earth that are universal: hydrogen and stupidity.”
— attributed to Frank Zappa (1986); probable rewording of phrase originated by Harlan Ellison (1985)

Joe
September 3, 2021 9:08 am

If a cat4 hurricane makes landfall on a non populated area…does it make a sound?

