Claim: Climate change: Up to 95% of ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

Between 35.6% and 95% of 20th century ocean surface climates — defined by surface water temperature, pH and the concentration of the mineral aragonite — may disappear by 2100, depending on how greenhouse gas emissions develop in the first half of the 21st century, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. The findings also suggest that between 10.3% and 82% of the global ocean may experience surface climates that have not existed before.  

Katie Lotterhos and colleagues modelled ocean climates globally for three time periods: the early 19th century (1795–1834), the late 20th century (1965–2004) and the late 21st century (2065–2104). The authors compared these modelled climates across various locations using two emission scenarios, RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5. Under these scenarios the volume of greenhouse gases emitted during the 21st century either peaks in 2050 followed by a slowed increase, or peaks in 2100 followed by a slowed increase, respectively.   

Through their comparisons, the authors were able to show which ocean climates from the 19th and 20th centuries may no longer be found in the 21st century (disappearance), and climates that may emerge in the 21st century which did not exist in the 18th and 20th centuries (novel climates). The authors showed that while ocean climates did not change significantly between the 19th and 20th centuries, by 2100, 10% to 82% of the ocean surface may experience new climates with higher temperatures, more acidic pH, and lower saturation of aragonite. Aragonite is a mineral which corals and other marine organisms use to form shells. Under the RCP 4.5 scenario, 35.6% of surface ocean climates may disappear by 2100, which rises to up to 95% under the RCP 8.5 scenario.  

The authors conclude that while some marine species currently keep pace with changing ocean climates by dispersing to new habitats, this may no longer be possible if existing ocean climates disappear, forcing species to either adapt rapidly to new climates or disappear. 

Novel and disappearing climates in the global surface ocean from 1800 to 2100

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-94872-4

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-94872-4


Marine ecosystems are experiencing unprecedented warming and acidification caused by anthropogenic carbon dioxide. For the global sea surface, we quantified the degree that present climates are disappearing and novel climates (without recent analogs) are emerging, spanning from 1800 through different emission scenarios to 2100. We quantified the sea surface environment based on model estimates of carbonate chemistry and temperature. Between 1800 and 2000, no gridpoints on the ocean surface were estimated to have experienced an extreme degree of global disappearance or novelty. In other words, the majority of environmental shifts since 1800 were not novel, which is consistent with evidence that marine species have been able to track shifting environments via dispersal. However, between 2000 and 2100 under Representative Concentrations Pathway (RCP) 4.5 and 8.5 projections, 10–82% of the surface ocean is estimated to experience an extreme degree of global novelty. Additionally, 35–95% of the surface ocean is estimated to experience an extreme degree of global disappearance. These upward estimates of climate novelty and disappearance are larger than those predicted for terrestrial systems. Without mitigation, many species will face rapidly disappearing or novel climates that cannot be outpaced by dispersal and may require evolutionary adaptation to keep pace.

Robert of Texas
August 31, 2021 10:03 am

<Yawn> It’s worse than we thought…

fretslider
August 31, 2021 10:09 am

“ Between 35.6% and 95%”

Lol

Can they make that range any larger?

Oldseadog
Reply to  fretslider
August 31, 2021 10:19 am

Yep. …. between 10.3% and 82% it says.

The Bardar-log at it again.

fretslider
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 31, 2021 10:24 am

That’s just as laughable – possibly a little more

Oldseadog
Reply to  fretslider
August 31, 2021 10:20 am

Yep. …. between 10.3% and 82% it says.

The Bandar-log at it again.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Oldseadog
August 31, 2021 10:22 am

Apologies, I have no idea why/how this appears twice. Mods please delete one and this posting.

Tom Halla
August 31, 2021 10:11 am

Cute. They have two scenarios, one unlikely and the other effectively impossible.

Nicholas Harding
August 31, 2021 10:12 am

“caused by anthropogenic carbon dioxide”

Still waiting for some proof of the cause. Not someone’s opinion, but some hard proof that can be tested and tested.

Duane
August 31, 2021 10:16 am

This is absurd!

Climates don’t “disappear”. They may change over very long periods of time, certainly not over a mere 80 years as claimed by these numbnuts. The ocean is in fact a humongous sink of everything, including heat energy, carbon, sediments, etc. It does not turn on a dime.

And you don’t get to redefine “climate” to whatever you narrowly purport to claim. Climate is climate – it is a function of temperature and wind directions and speed. Everything else is derived from temp and wind.

fretslider
Reply to  Duane
August 31, 2021 10:25 am

Absurd is as absurd does

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  fretslider
August 31, 2021 10:51 am

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
― Voltaire

fretslider
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 31, 2021 11:13 am

I’m noted for my atheism

Hans Erren
August 31, 2021 10:26 am

“The authors compared these modelled climates across various locations using two emission scenarios, RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5. ”

I stopped reading…

J Mac
August 31, 2021 10:28 am

Boogieman!!!
Boogieman!
Boogieman.
Boogieman?
Anybody out there???

Ron Long
August 31, 2021 10:34 am

Aragonite is the calcium carbonate mineral which shelled sea critters generate. These sea critters have been forming aragonite shells for 500 million years, in ocean temperatures from freezing to 40 deg C. Now a modeling study says “never mind history and biology the world is going to end because Mr. Long drives an SUV?”. Remember aragonite is a poorly organized crystalline structure in that it admits odd-sized cations into its crystal structure, like selenium, barium, phosphorous, and others. Under the pressure and temperature of burial the aragonite re-crystallizes to calcite, which is much more ordered and therefore expels the odd-sized cations. No known temperature (acidity?), or salinity change is going to cancel aragonite.

Coeur de Lion
August 31, 2021 10:47 am

So the IPCC models have taken over from zero trends from 1800AD? Is that right? I do recommend reading Donna Laframboise on the IPCC’s lies and dishonesty.

Rud Istvan
August 31, 2021 10:48 am

Modeled nonsense. Proofs:
The ocean surface temperature varies from 0C to about 30C, and for various reasons (convective thunderstorms) cannot go higher. So that temperature range. will not change under any RCP scenario. And organisms will find that temp to which they are accustomed.

So the sea surface climate ‘extinctions’ must relate to carbonate chemistry (aragonite clue). The old ocean ‘acidification’ bogeyman without using the words. BUT oceans are highly buffered, so even with a doubling of CO2 the pH change is less than 0.2, as explained in essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke. In most ocean, the diurnal and seasonal pH changes regularly exceed that. (The essay illustrated the PacificOcean). So there can be zero ocean surface climate ‘extinctions’. ZERO. The abstract claims are utter NonScience.

Joel O'Bryan
August 31, 2021 10:50 am

RCP8.5 is still being the money machine for researchers everywhere to ride the Climate Scam gravy train to publication success.

E. Schaffer
August 31, 2021 10:57 am

A typical case of understanding nothing, but projecting everything. It would be giant leap for “climate science” if they at least learned about ocean surface emissivity, which happens to be 0.91, rather than 1 or 0.99, figures erroneously assumed. It has serious consequences both on the understanding of the GHE, as well as climate models.

https://greenhousedefect.com/what-is-the-surface-emissivity-of-earth

comment image

rbabcock
August 31, 2021 10:58 am

Since El Niño’s seem to contribute to step ups in ocean/global temperatures, it appears one isn’t going to show up relatively soon. With sea ice building in both poles and the source of the warm water waning in the mid latitude Pacific, we might be in for a downright cold period, certainly over the next few years.

http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/#tabs=Pacific-Ocean&pacific=Sea-sub%E2%80%93surface

Bill Toland
August 31, 2021 11:01 am

How does utter drivel like this get published? Every time I think that climate alarmists have reached the absolute low in scientific integrity, they prove me wrong.

John Shewchuk
August 31, 2021 11:03 am

“Unprecedented Warming” — ha ha. They can’t even answer this one simple question … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE6rAWcjTyw

shrnfr
August 31, 2021 11:08 am

And if you extrapolate february to august temperature trends, we will all boil to death by december.

John Kelly
August 31, 2021 11:20 am

It would be more believable if they said more than 100%.

gringojay
August 31, 2021 11:47 am

So the Obama’s daughters & their progeny will only just swim in their pool at their seaside Big House. They can still watch the motion of the ocean, hit the bong, avoid sea spray getting in their hair, crank up the bass on big outdoor speakers and mime the best rap video hand gestures while the younger enjoy the privilege of twerking.

Gordon A. Dressler
August 31, 2021 11:59 am

Yeah, and I may win the Powerball lottery in its next drawing . . but I don’t get overly excited about using that term “may”.

It’s an all-too-obvious means for one to hedge his/her bets about making the most ridiculous statements. And it’s seen far too often these days.

