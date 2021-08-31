Intermittent Wind and Solar Ridiculae

Claim: Renewables Could Meet 100% of Aussie Demand at Certain Times by 2025

40 mins ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Griff; My question, what are we supposed to do for the rest of the day?

Renewables could meet 100% demand in Australia at certain times of day by 2025, report says

Energy market operator notes penetration of renewable generation reached record high of 57% twice in 2021

Katharine Murphy Political editor @murpharoo
Tue 31 Aug 2021 03.30 AEST

Renewables will meet 100% of consumer demand for electricity at certain times of the day by 2025 if large-scale wind and solar development continues at current rates, the Australian Energy Market Operator has said.

Aemo’s annual grid reliability snapshot, to be released on Tuesday, notes the penetration of renewable generation in Australia reached a record high of 57% twice in 2021 – in April and again in August.

If Australia’s power system is engineered appropriately, based on current trends “there could be up to 100% instantaneous penetration of renewables at certain times of the day throughout the year by 2025”, it says.

As a consequence, Aemo predicts, all mainland states will experience minimum operational demand during the next five years, which is the lowest level of demand from the grid during daytime. Declining minimum demand can create engineering challenges in the grid.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/31/renewables-could-meet-100-demand-in-australia-at-certain-times-of-day-by-2025-report-says

Why would anyone think this is a good thing?

Electricity consumers will be paying for:

  1. Fuel consumed by fossil fuel generators
  2. Capital & maintenance costs of fossil fuel generators – enough to provide 100% backup, for windless nights.
  3. Subsidies to keep fossil fuel generators open, to compensate for reduced profitability and “engineering challenges”.
  4. Large capital & maintenance costs of renewable systems.
  5. Capital costs of big batteries, to try to keep the grid stable for the five minutes or so it takes to spin up fossil fuel systems.
  6. Inefficiencies running the fossil fuel systems on idle, then ramping them up and down unpredictably all day, as clouds cover the solar panel or the wind unexpectedly changes.
  7. Outages when the needlessly complex power grid malfunctions and fails.

Does anyone think there is any chance this will be cheaper than simply running the fossil fuel system all day? How can anyone believe this is any more than pathetic virtue signalling?

The renewables might not even reduce CO2 emissions. All the renewable systems carry an enormous burden of fossil fuel which was consumed during fabrication and installation. Renewables need much more extensive grids, which have to be maintained by trucks. Light aircraft are frequently hired to fly power line engineers slowly along the power lines, so they can be inspected through binoculars. And as noted above, keeping power plants idling, then spinning them up and down at random, is a very inefficient way to run a fossil fuel power system.

By the time you add up all this, its possible total emissions will actually rise, above what they would be if we simply kept the coal plants.

It could have all been so different. Australia has world class deposits of Uranium, vast empty spaces, and is geologically stable. We could have stuck with fossil fuel, or built enough nuclear power to go zero carbon without the pain of paying for less than useless renewables.

ResourceGuy
August 31, 2021 2:03 pm

Instead of 4-day work weeks it will be 2 or 3 day work weeks depending on the the weather. What you you do without electricity on your own time is your (policy) problem.

ResourceGuy
August 31, 2021 2:04 pm

Who needs electricity when there is paid protesting to be done out in the streets.

n.n
August 31, 2021 2:04 pm

On an intermittent/renewable basis at the cost of the environment, critical and quality of life services.

Tom Halla
August 31, 2021 2:07 pm

Considering the cost of backup for wind and solar, the most cost effective means of maintaining a stable grid is to omit building the wind and solar.

griff
August 31, 2021 2:17 pm

The article mentions a new gas plant and Snowy 2.0…

There’s also hydro, batteries

And of course this is just by 2025/6 ….

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  griff
August 31, 2021 2:26 pm

Some renewable advocates in Australia are not keen on Snowy 2.0. Even if it works, it has nowhere near enough capacity to provide the backup required.

And there is a real chance it won’t work at all during dry years. Farmers in the watershed which feeds snowy are masters of diverting trickles of water onto their fields, with tiny deniable gutters which don’t show up on aerial surveys. Since they all seem to be doing it, the water diversion is substantial.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Ronald Stein
August 31, 2021 2:20 pm

Intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine may meet the needs at “certain times of the day by 2025”, but does that bode well for businesses, hospitals, and electronics that need electricity on a continuous uninterruptible basis?

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Ronald Stein
August 31, 2021 2:36 pm

You will still be in COVID lockdown so there won’t any businesses left to need power.

Rud Istvan
August 31, 2021 2:35 pm

Perhaps they think the idea of reliable affordable electricity 24/7 is vastly over rated?

Bob Tisdale
Editor
August 31, 2021 2:35 pm

Look on the bright side: The great thing about a short-term, specific-timeframe, nonsensical progostication such as this is that it can be shown to be wrong in only 4 years.

Regards,
Bob

Ron Long
August 31, 2021 2:36 pm

Eric, good h/t to griff, because, after all, he is an expert on where the sun doesn’t shine.

Geoffrey Williams
August 31, 2021 2:38 pm

Their aim is to close down all fossil fuel power generation.
They won’t be able to do it. Renewables will never be able to stand alone.
They will continue with the help of the MSM to make false claims (lie) to the public.

%d bloggers like this: