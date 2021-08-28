Silent Summer: August Snowfall In Austria, With More Forecast To Come Over Coming Days. “Winter Feeling”

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 27. August 2021

Summer snows hit northern hemisphere…

Many parts of Europe have not had much a of a real summer, having seen much cool and wet weather this year.

Days of snow forecast down to 2000 meters in the Austrian Alps

Today the Austrian site heute.de here reports “snow flakes have colored many mountain regions of Austria white overnight” even though we are still in the summer month of August. A low pressure system over Central Europe and is feeding cold air from the north into the Alps.

Heute.de also reports that last night’s mountain snowfall is not just an unusual one-day freak weather event, but that snow will be around over the coming days. “At least until the end of next week, the temperatures will hardly break through the 20-degree mark anywhere.”

“Winter feeling”

According to heute.de: “In large parts of the country, unsettled and cool weather will continue over the weekend. Especially from the Tyrolean lowlands to Mostviertel and Mariazellerland the clouds will dominate and rain will fall frequently. For the first time, winter feeling could arise again, because on the mountain peaks above 2,000 meters snowfall is possible again.”

The summers of 2019 and 2020 were particularly hot and dry across Europe, and climate alarmists boldly professed that the hot weather was climate change. But this year the alarmists have been silent.

“Big news” from Greenland

Meanwhile Greenland snow mass balance reached a “historic level for this time of year”, reported the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE):

Source DMI.

These amazing gains are in addition to those observed in recent years. The tide has turned in Greenland. And this growth trend has accelerated in 2020 – that’s BIG news. This is how glaciers build up. This is also how ice ages begin.

