Climate Hypocrisy

‘Hypocrite’ Prince Harry jets home from Aspen despite lectures on climate change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 28, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

Harry is making a strong for Hypocrite of The Year Award!!

image

The Duke of Sussex has been labelled a “hypocrite” for choosing to take the two-hour flight back to his mansion in Montecito via the £45million Gulfstream jet. He boarded the 20-seater plane, which is believed to belong to one of his friends, U.S. businessman Marc Ganzi.

Royal author Tom Quinn said this move “appears to be enormously hypocritical” given the 36-year-old royal’s talk about climate change. He told The Sun that it is a “huge blind spot” for the duke who “seems to see himself as someone who guides the rest of the world and that his own behaviour isn’t relevant.”

The online community also bashed Prince Harry with one Twitter user calling him a “total hypocrite” and another claiming he relied on “privilege.”

“Yesterday Prince Harry took a private jet home from a polo match — after lecturing us all about how climate change is one of the world’s “most pressing issues. A total hypocrite. Elite environmentalism is about telling the little people to know their place,” the user wrote.

In May, Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that mental health and climate change are two of society’s “most pressing issues.” He acknowledged that people “are doing as best they can to try and fix these issues.” He also talked about its damaging effects to the generations to come.

“With kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened,” he said in his interview in his Apple TV+ documentary.

Prince Harry has reportedly made four trips via private jet in 11 days despite his stance against the effect of CO2 emissions on the climate. A single jet alone can emit two tonnes of CO2 in an hour. His flight to Aspen was for a charity polo match for his co-founded Sentebale charity. Ironically, he also took a private jet to a climate change summit in Sicily. It is said that in 2019 alone he took six private jet flights.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/hypocrite-prince-harry-jets-home-from-aspen-despite-lectures-on-climate-change/ar-AANFLeC

Patrick MJD
August 29, 2021 2:04 am

He actually jetted from one state to another in the US, a 750 mile trip, in a “friends” US$45 million jet to play a game.

Vuk
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 29, 2021 3:25 am

Prince Harry is poorly educated bloke, did his bit in Afghanistan OK, got fine with his military comrades, now he should shut-up, go and do his own thing whatever that happen to be.

Ed Zuiderwijk
August 29, 2021 2:45 am

No. The only ‘most pressing’ problem is mental health. Climate change alarmism is one of the many mental health problems.

Patrick Maher
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
August 29, 2021 3:15 am

I’ve seen ten year olds in tears, firmly convinced that they’ll be dead in ten years. I try to explain the science to them and they won’t listen. They’ve been fully indoctrinated. It has to stop!

nicholas tesdorf
August 29, 2021 2:54 am

Fraud and hypocrisy are the fundamental bases of the cult belief in ‘Climate Change’ Ed Zuiderwijk is right to say that the chief problem these days is mental health as evidenced strongly in ‘Climate Change’ Alarmism which is the worst of our many mental health problems.

Sunny
August 29, 2021 2:56 am

Its the same with all of these cancerous “climate scam” people, they live life to the full, but scam us for our taxes.. The biggest enemy of the people is the News media…

Ron Long
August 29, 2021 3:09 am

Harry joins a long list of these elite climate change shills. The worst may be John Heinz Kerry, who is the Climate Czar for Biden. Shirley the voters can (eventually) figure this out? No? Yes! Wait for it.

saveenergy
Reply to  Ron Long
August 29, 2021 3:38 am

Stop calling me ‘Shirley’ !!

Mike Lowe
Reply to  saveenergy
August 29, 2021 3:54 am

Surely he means surely?

Redge
Reply to  Ron Long
August 29, 2021 3:55 am

Climate Czar

Czarone having great power or authority

Who voted for Kerry to rule the world?

Patrick Maher
August 29, 2021 3:12 am

They’re all hypocrites! Bono once had his hat flown to him, special flight, first class seat, of course.

https://www.contactmusic.com/bono/news/bono-pays-.1.500-to-get-forgotten-hat

Joao Martins
August 29, 2021 3:21 am

“Elite environmentalism is about telling the little people to know their place,”

Spot on. No comments.

Greg
August 29, 2021 3:33 am

I love the logarithmic hypocrisy meter. That will prevent hypocrisy going off the scale as we progress to a “zero carbon” economy.

Mike Lowe
August 29, 2021 3:52 am

Harry is no worse than Biden and Obama, who also lectured the serfs on climate change. Not Trump, of course, because he knew there was no Climate Emergency!

Peta of Newark
August 29, 2021 3:56 am

There was a little spark of Prince Chuckles’ father on the occasion of Harry’s birth. bless.

Seemingly at Chuckles first ever sight of his new baby son, he was heard to exclaim in a descending tone:
Ohhhh God, it’s got red hair

(An English joke/urban myth, as far as I know, but well noted that Red Heads at dating agencies/sites are widely & generally ignored)

