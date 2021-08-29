Antarctic Sea ice

The Most Inconvenient Region On The Planet For Global Warming Alarmists: Antarctica Sees Growing Sea Ice

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By Kirye
and Pierre

Just a short post today about sea ice trends at Antarctica, a place that global warming alarmists don’t like talki9ng about

For some reason, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) doesn’t add a trend line to the annual minimum and mean sea ice extent plot for Antarctica.

So we’ve added these trend lines:


Data source: JMA

Minimum sea ice extent has remained steady over the past 4 decades. But both the mean and maximum sea ice extents have risen, meaning more ice at the South Pole.

More ice of course only forms when the temperature drops. Global warming has yet to reach the South Pole. This is one of the most inconvenient regions on the planet for the global warming alarmists.

Richard Brown
August 29, 2021 10:04 am

It will be ‘hidden ice’, you know, like all those penguins they discovered a couple of years ago that weren’t supposed to be there!

Reply
Clyde Spencer
August 29, 2021 10:09 am

Charles, it appears that the graph is missing in the actual article.

Reply
J Mac
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 29, 2021 11:23 am

I am unable to get the graphs to post as well.

Reply
rah
August 29, 2021 10:19 am

Don’t look now, but the Arctic isn’t exactly helping their cause either! comment image

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  rah
August 29, 2021 10:33 am

Antarctic actual:
http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/S_stddev_timeseries.png

Arctic actual:
http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/N_stddev_timeseries.png

Reply
Tom Johnson
Reply to  rah
August 29, 2021 10:45 am

It seems to me that you have chosen a chart that exaggerates the Ice extent at the Arctic. Anthony gives us a more complete picture here:
ssmi_range_ice-ext.png (720×540) (wp.com)

Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
Reply to  Tom Johnson
August 29, 2021 11:05 am

That chart is from DMI. I suggest you contact them if you think it is wrong

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Paul Homewood
Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
Reply to  Tom Johnson
August 29, 2021 11:07 am

BTW that chart only goes up to 2020. We are talking this year

Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
Reply to  Tom Johnson
August 29, 2021 11:09 am

BTW

This is the latest NORSEX chart:

comment image

I’m surprised you tried to cover it up!

Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Paul Homewood
August 29, 2021 11:21 am

So arctic sea ice present date, is above every year since 2007 considerably.

Reply
CO2isLife
Reply to  rah
August 29, 2021 10:48 am

The artic loss of sea ice is due to ocean temperatures, not atmospheric temperatures. Care to explain how CO2 and its sole mechanism of radiating 13 to 18 micron LWIR can warm water? If you can’t explain how CO2 can warm water, you can’t claim it is causing the loss of sea ice. SImply look at the cloud cover over the oceans. Fewer clouds mean warmer oceans.

Reply
Ron Long
August 29, 2021 10:20 am

Maybe the volcanoes are taking a break? At any rate, the news will treat more ice as weather, not to be confused with climate, which is changing and tipping.

Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Ron Long
August 29, 2021 11:12 am

Ron, as you are aware, this has always been a sociopolitical flim-flam. A plan cooked up by the faceless cultural and bureaucratic elite. With its origins at the central authoritarian loving United Nations, where they drew up a global vision to control the great unwashed masses with a globalist agenda to prevent third world industrialization and control the use of fossil fuel in industrialized nations.

In industrialized “democracies” they control the education system, at every level, and the Propaganda Press and now social media is run through a Ministry of truth. Disclose the truth and risk cancellation. Fear what comes next. Those who are paying attention have seen from the beginning of this grift, that when facts don’t fit the narrative that if they can’t obfuscate the facts they SPIN the narrative.

Reply
commieBob
August 29, 2021 10:27 am

The alarmists like to talk about polar amplification in spite of the fact that there’s not much evidence that the Antarctic is displaying such a phenomenon.

The climate is inconveniently complicated and stalwartly resists folks’ attempts at theorizing.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
August 29, 2021 10:42 am

They forget Antarcticas CO2 is cooling, not “warming” 😀

Reply
Nick Schroeder
August 29, 2021 10:35 am

It’s winter!
What else would it do?
And sea ice is not ice cap.

Reply
Alex
August 29, 2021 10:41 am

Why “inconvenient”?
They say, it is an ice cream on a hot pavement.

Reply
CO2isLife
August 29, 2021 10:43 am

Antarctica is the ideal location to isolate the impact of CO2 on temperatures. There is no Urban Heat Island Effect, no Water Vapor Effect, and a near-constant albedo. When you control for all major exogenous factors, what do you find? CO2 does not materially impact temperatures. Here is the data. Every “credentialed” climate “Scientist” out there has access to this evidence and yet they remain silent.
Here are the charts.
https://imgur.com/a/CDasqHH

Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  CO2isLife
August 29, 2021 11:13 am

Maybe being dark half year at a time doesn’t make it an ideal temperature study location….

Reply
E. Schaffer
August 29, 2021 11:11 am

No contrails, no warming..

Reply
