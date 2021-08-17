Britain Hypes the Green Hydrogen Economy

Hydrogen Balloon Explosion. Source youtube, fair use, low resolution image to describe the subject.
A few months ago, a colossal suspected hydrogen coolant leak explosion at a power plant in Australia, which caused blackouts up and down the East Coast, reminded us that hydrogen is not a gas to be toyed with. But nothing appears to be standing in the way of BoJo’s rush to push pressurised hydrogen gas into British vehicles and homes.

Green hydrogen ‘transitioning from a shed-based industry’ says researcher as the UK hedges its H2strategy

Am I blue? Am I green? Government report isn’t quite transparent

The UK government has released its delayed hydrogen strategy which – in a strange move for a colourless gas – hedges its bets between green and blue.

The government claimed the UK-wide hydrogen economy could be worth £900m by 2030, potentially £13bn by 2050. In the next 10 years the universe’s most abundant element could decarbonise energy-intensive industries like chemicals, oil refineries, power and heavy transport by helping these sectors move away from fossil fuels, it claimed.

Light, energy-intensive and carbon-free “hydrogen-based” solutions could make up to 35 per cent of the UK’s energy consumption by 2050, helping the nation meet its target of net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the government paper.

But navigation from the current state of the hydrogen industry to that worthy destination might require some tricky manoeuvres. The vast majority of industrial hydrogen is extracted from natural gas [PDF] in a process that releases greenhouse gasses and requires energy, which often comes from carbon fuels.

In theory, the simplest way to overcome this problem is to use renewable electricity to extract hydrogen from water using electrolysis – so called green hydrogen. The problem is, although it works in the lab, the process has yet to be industrialised on a scale comparable with other fuels in the global energy supply chain. Green hydrogen received a fillip as researchers found methods to make electrolysis more efficient at lower capital costs.

An alternative is to continue to use natural gas as a source of hydrogen but to capture and store the methane and CO2 byproduct, and use renewable energy to power the process. But a recent study found making blue hydrogen was 20 per cent worse for the climate than just using fossil gas over its entire lifecycle.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/08/17/uk_government_hydrogen_strategy/

As a kid I used to play with hydrogen, used a cheap chemical reaction with ingredients most people have in their homes, to fill party balloons with hydrogen, and tie birthday cake candles or firecrackers to the balloons. A lot of the balloons exploded while we were filling them, if we forgot to squeeze the balloons before filling, or if the rubber didn’t form a good seal with the pipe, the gas swirling inside the balloon and mixing with a trace of air was enough to cause an impressive bang. One time we loaded 5 balloons tied together with so many crackers the balloons failed to ascend above head height – we all hit the deck face down real fast. The blast rattled the windows of my parent’s house, frightened my mum.

The thought of piping pressurised hydrogen into homes, or parking an automobile with tens of litres of compressed hydrogen in the gas tank in an enclosed space, or anywhere near a house, is total insanity. The fuel air blast from an entire leaky gas tank full of hydrogen would likely destroy the house, and smash the windows of all the neighbour’s houses, with obvious consequences for anyone in the vicinity.

Franz Dullaart
August 17, 2021 10:33 pm

A coal powered generator in South Africa recently exploded when the hydrogen coolant was not completely exhausted before allowing air into the pressure chamber. The generator was destroyed, repairs will cost billions and take up to two years to restore.

All die to human error – but human error is to be expected and you don’t want humans around dangerous explosive substances.

Franz Dullaart
Reply to  Franz Dullaart
August 17, 2021 10:34 pm

Sorry about the Freudian slip (die in stead of due) !!

Redge
August 17, 2021 10:42 pm

How on earth can it make sense to take an existing widely available fuel, use energy to extract H2 and then use the H2 as a fuel?

OK, I accept I’m talking about blue H2, but the principle is the same for “green” H2, a process that’s currently three times the cost of blue H2

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Redge
August 17, 2021 11:11 pm

It’s virtue signalling, it’s not supposed to make sense. Get with the program.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Redge
August 17, 2021 11:38 pm

Hate facts.

griff
Reply to  Redge
August 18, 2021 12:18 am

blue H2 will, allegedly, come with CO2 capture into depleted offshore natural gas fields.

AndyHce
August 17, 2021 11:01 pm

Aren’t there a number of different brand hydrogen gas (pressurized) powered automobiles being sold?
Haven’t they been on the market for at least a half dozen years?
Aren’t there hydrogen gas refuel stations in various countries (and California)?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  AndyHce
August 17, 2021 11:17 pm

Just under 10,000 hydrogen vehicles according to this report.

Not impressed.

Look at all the poorly maintained old vehicles on the road, and tell me you truly believe this is safe to scale up, that inspections will always be meticulous, that there will be no long term problems with seals, like manufacturer’s defects, like there are with regular automobiles.

Hydrogen is inherently unsafe compared to other fuels, it ignites and detonates violently over a very broad range of fuel air ratios, catches fire incredibly easily, and burns with a flame so hot it is all but invisible.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 17, 2021 11:36 pm

It is a much better, safer fuel with some C atoms added. We could call it gas….

Beagle
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 17, 2021 11:54 pm

Didn’t Mercedes abandon their work on hydrogen vehicles because they were going to cost twice that of electric cars?

Alex
Reply to  AndyHce
August 17, 2021 11:45 pm

No. These are hydrogen fuel cell E-cars.
There is no free or pressurized hydrogen inside.

Leo Smith
August 17, 2021 11:09 pm

It doesn’t have to make economic or technical sense. It just has to supoort the emotional narrative.

The ArtStudents™ are ‘designing’ the future.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 17, 2021 11:39 pm

Dunning Kruger in action. Too stupid to know they’re stupid.

Harrow Sceptic
August 17, 2021 11:20 pm

Also they are proud to say it only produces water when it burns. However, as it burns isn’t it more likely to produce water vapour and not liquid water. And isn’t water vapour the most potent green house gas

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Harrow Sceptic
August 17, 2021 11:31 pm

It will produce water and laughing gas.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 17, 2021 11:39 pm

Oxides of N.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
August 17, 2021 11:44 pm

Nitrous oxide, N2O. Commonly known as laughing gas. It was a joke.

Phillip Bratby
August 17, 2021 11:23 pm

It has to be remembered that the UK government is totally ignorant of science and engineering and is advised by green nutters (like Princess Nut Nut, the CCC and the civil service). The UK government is green (as in gullible).

Joel O'Bryan
August 17, 2021 11:35 pm

The Idiot’s Answer To Global Warming: Hydrogen

’nuff said.

Alex
August 17, 2021 11:43 pm

Tchernobyl Desaster was actually a hydrogen 💥. Do not forget that!

Peta of Newark
August 17, 2021 11:45 pm

2 points from this corner..
1) How are they proposing to utilise the Hydrogen if it is forced into cars & trucks?
Simply burning it in an internal combustion engine is crazy, especially thermodynamically as over 60% of the energy is lost

So they’ll say ‘Use a Fuel Cellbut : there simply isn’t enough Platinum in This Entire Universe to make the fuel cells needed for just the UK fleet of vehicles

2) Somewhere very recently I read that there are currently over 1 million job vacancies here in the UK right now.
Howzabout repurposing the dreamy little bureaucrats, muppets and other parasites that come up with this Hydrogen Garbage?

That is the Root Problem and typical of Socialist States. there are far too many of these parasitic nobodies

Set them off doing Real Jobs, in the Real World, engaging with Real People
If anything knocks this Climate Garbage ‘on the head’ pretty damn pronto – that will.

griff
August 18, 2021 12:17 am

The UK is already pumping natural gas with 20% hydrogen into homes in a trial scheme. No eplosions.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  griff
August 18, 2021 12:20 am

All that I said about hydrogen is true Griff. Maybe you get away with 20%, but watch this space. That’s probably enough to start seeping into pipes, embrittling unsafe metals.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
