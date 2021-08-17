Climate Models

New Confirmation that Climate Models Overstate Atmospheric Warming

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.

by Ross McKitrick

Two new peer-reviewed papers from independent teams confirm that climate models overstate atmospheric warming and the problem has gotten worse over time, not better. The papers are Mitchell et al. (2020) “The vertical profile of recent tropical temperature trends: Persistent model biases in the context of internal variability”  Environmental Research Letters, and McKitrick and Christy (2020) “Pervasive warming bias in CMIP6 tropospheric layers” Earth and Space Science. John and I didn’t know about the Mitchell team’s work until after their paper came out, and they likewise didn’t know about ours.

Mitchell et al. look at the surface, troposphere and stratosphere over the tropics (20N to 20S). John and I look at the tropical and global lower- and mid- troposphere.  Both papers test large samples of the latest generation (“Coupled Model Intercomparison Project version 6” or CMIP6) climate models, i.e. the ones being used for the next IPCC report, and compare model outputs to post-1979 observations. John and I were able to examine 38 models while Mitchell et al. looked at 48 models. The sheer number makes one wonder why so many are needed, if the science is settled. Both papers looked at “hindcasts,” which are reconstructions of recent historical temperatures in response to observed greenhouse gas emissions and other changes (e.g. aerosols and solar forcing). Across the two papers it emerges that the models overshoot historical warming from the near-surface through the upper troposphere, in the tropics and globally.

Mitchell et al. 2020

Mitchell et al. had, in an earlier study, examined whether the problem is that the models amplify surface warming too much as you go up in altitude, or whether they get the vertical amplification right but start with too much surface warming. The short answer is both.

In this Figure the box/whiskers are model-predicted warming trends in the tropics (20S to 20N) (horizontal axis) versus altitude (vertical axis). Where the trend magnitudes cross the zero line is about where the stratosphere begins. Red= models that internally simulate both ocean and atmosphere. Blue: models that take observed sea surface warming as given and only simulate the air temperature trends. Black lines: observed trends. The blue boxes are still high compared to the observations, especially in the 100-200hPa level (upper-mid troposphere).

Overall their findings are:

  • “we find considerable warming biases in the CMIP6 modeled trends, and we show that these biases are linked to biases in surface temperature (these models simulate an unrealistically large global warming).”
  • “we note here for the record that from 1998 to 2014, the CMIP5 models warm, on average 4 to 5 times faster than the observations, and in one model the warming is 10 times larger than the observations.”
  • “Throughout the depth of the troposphere, not a single model realization overlaps all the observational estimates. However, there is some overlap between the RICH observations and the lowermost modelled trend, which corresponds to the NorCPM1 model.”
  • “Focusing on the CMIP6 models, we have confirmed the original findings of Mitchell et al. (2013): first, the modeled tropospheric trends are biased warm throughout the troposphere (and notably in the upper troposphere, around 200 hPa) and, second, that these biases can be linked to biases in surface warming. As such, we see no improvement between the CMIP5 and the CMIP6 models.” (Mitchell et al. 2020)

A special prize goes to the Canadian model!  “We draw attention to the CanESM5 model: it simulates the greatest warming in the troposphere, roughly 7 times larger than the observed trends.” The Canadian government relies on the CanESM models “to provide science-based quantitative information to inform climate change adaptation and mitigation in Canada and internationally.” I would be very surprised if the modelers at UVic ever put warning labels on their briefings to policy makers. The sticker should read: “WARNING! This model predicts atmospheric warming roughly 7 times larger than observed trends. Use of this model for anything other than entertainment purposes is not recommended.”

Although the above diagram looks encouraging in the stratosphere, Mitchell et al. found the models get it wrong too. They predict too little cooling before 1998 and too much after, and the effects cancel in a linear trend. The vertical “fingerprint” of GHG in models is warming in the troposphere and cooling in the stratosphere. Models predict steady stratospheric cooling should have continued after late 1990s but observations show no such cooling this century. The authors suggest the problem is models are not handling ozone depletion effects correctly.

The above diagram focuses on the 1998-2014 span. Compare the red box/whiskers to the black lines. The red lines are climate model outputs after feeding in observed GHG and other forcings over this interval. The predicted trends don’t match the observed trend profile (black line) – there’s basically no overlap at all. They warm too much in the troposphere and cool too much in the stratosphere. Forcing models to use prescribed sea surface temperatures (blue), which in effect hands the “right” answer to the model for most of the surface area, mitigates the problem in the troposphere but not the stratosphere.

McKitrick and Christy 2020

John Christy and I had earlier compared models to observations in the tropical mid-troposphere, finding evidence of a warming bias in all models. This is one of several papers I’ve done on tropical tropospheric warm biases. The IPCC cites my work (and others’) and accepts the findings. Our new paper shows that, rather than the problem being diminished in the newest models, it is getting worse. The bias is observable in the lower- and mid-troposphere in the tropics but also globally.

We examined the first 38 models in the CMIP6 ensemble. Like Mitchell et al. we used the first archived run from each model. Here are the 1979-2014 warming trend coefficients (vertical axis, degrees per decade) and 95% error bars comparing models (red) to observations (blue). LT=lower troposphere, MT=mid-troposphere. Every model overshoots the observed trend (horizontal dashed blue line) in every sample.

Most of the differences are significant at <5%, and the model mean (thick red) versus observed mean difference is very significant, meaning it’s not just noise or randomness. The models as a group warm too much throughout the global atmosphere, even over an interval where modelers can observe both forcings and temperatures.

We used 1979-2014 (as did Mitchell et al. ) because that’s the maximum interval for which all models were run with historically-observed forcings and all observation systems are available. Our results would be the same if we use 1979-2018, which includes scenario forcings in final years. (Mitchell et al. report the same thing.)

John and I found that models with higher Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (>3.4K) warm faster (not surprisingly), but even the low-ECS group (<3.4K) exhibits warming bias. In the low group the mean ECS is 2.7K, the combined LT/MT model warming trend average is 0.21K/decade and the observed counterpart is 0.15K/decade. This figure (green circle added; see below) shows a more detailed comparison.

The horizontal axis shows the model warming trend and the vertical axis shows the corresponding model ECS. The red squares are in the high ECS group and the blue circles are in the low ECS group. Filled shapes are from the LT layer and open shapes are from the MT layer. The crosses indicate the means of the four groups and the lines connect LT (solid) and MT (dashed) layers. The arrows point to the mean observed MT (open arrow, 0.09C/decade) and LT (closed arrow, 0.15 C/decade) trends.

While the models in the blue cluster (low ECS) do a better job, they still have warming rates in excess of observations. If we were to picture a third cluster of models with mean global tropospheric warming rates overlapping observations it would have to be positioned roughly in the area I’ve outlined in green. The associated ECS would be between 1.0 and 2.0K.

Concluding remarks

I get it that modeling the climate is incredibly difficult, and no one faults the scientific community for finding it a tough problem to solve. But we are all living with the consequences of climate modelers stubbornly using generation after generation of models that exhibit too much surface and tropospheric warming, in addition to running grossly exaggerated forcing scenarios (e.g. RCP8.5). Back in 2005 in the first report of the then-new US Climate Change Science Program, Karl et al. pointed to the exaggerated warming in the tropical troposphere as a “potentially serious inconsistency.” But rather than fixing it since then, modelers have made it worse. Mitchell et al. note that in addition to the wrong warming trends themselves, the biases have broader implications because “atmospheric circulation trends depend on latitudinal temperature gradients.” In other words when the models get the tropical troposphere wrong, it drives potential errors in many other features of the model atmosphere. Even if the original problem was confined to excess warming in the tropical mid-troposphere, it has now expanded into a more pervasive warm bias throughout the global troposphere.

If the discrepancies in the troposphere were evenly split across models between excess warming and cooling we could chalk it up to noise and uncertainty. But that is not the case: it’s all excess warming. CMIP5 models warmed too much over the sea surface and too much in the tropical troposphere. Now the CMIP6 models warm too much throughout the global lower- and mid-troposphere. That’s bias, not uncertainty, and until the modeling community finds a way to fix it, the economics and policy making communities are justified in assuming future warming projections are overstated, potentially by a great deal depending on the model.

References:

Karl, T. R., S. J. Hassol, C. D. Miller, and W. L. Murray (2006). Temperature Trends in the Lower Atmosphere: Steps for Understanding and Reconciling Differences. Synthesis and Assessment Product. Climate Change Science Program and the Subcommittee on Global Change Research

McKitrick and Christy (2020) “Pervasive warming bias in CMIP6 tropospheric layers” Earth and Space Science.

Mitchell et al. (2020) “The vertical profile of recent tropical temperature trends: Persistent model biases in the context of internal variability”  Environmental Research Letters.

Robert Arvanitis
August 17, 2021 6:04 pm

To be fair, it’s not the models that overstate warming, it’s the warmists who push results by design-and-assumptions. It’s part of the statists’ business model.

Natalie Durdle
August 17, 2021 6:19 pm

I think there is an unfortunate side effect to how this research is likely going to be perceived. Should it prove that the bias actually exists, the one thing the authors say is that they actually do not know why. Which means we do not actually know what is causing the error.

So, although there would be no basis to say one way or the other whether this confirms or denies climate change, the way this is presents seems like they are concluding that climate change is a myth-which is actually not what they said, but it is implied.

However, regardless of that issue, it seems logical this could be used to springboard further research relevant to weather prediction in general. The type of measurements they do seem to be the sort of thing that would drive hurricane predictions, speed and strength. Tornado predictions. Stuff like that.

BallBounces
August 17, 2021 6:19 pm

Running hot is a feature, not a bug. In fact, it is precisely what makes them “fit for use”.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  BallBounces
August 17, 2021 6:31 pm

The IPCC is getting exactly what it is paying for.

Gordon’s first rule for any superfluous bureaucracy: Establish an alarming need for its continued existence.

Tom Halla
August 17, 2021 6:22 pm

As for the Canadian Model, only a 700% exaggeration in warming? The Canadians must have lacked ambition!

gdt
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 17, 2021 8:46 pm

For the Canadians it’s likely based on hope.

commieBob
August 17, 2021 6:42 pm

The sheer number makes one wonder why so many are needed, if the science is settled.

Lorenz pointed out that the climate is a chaotic system. In other words, it is exquisitely sensitive to initial conditions.

You could justify many models and runs in an attempt to find possible attractors. That’s not what they seem to be doing though.

It seems to me that the modeling community completely ignores Lorenz without once justifying why they’re ignoring him. It’s like if they ignore the problem it will go away.

RicDre
Reply to  commieBob
August 17, 2021 7:14 pm

The IPCC did say in the third assessment report that “The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible”. They get around this problem by calling their model outputs “projections” instead of predictions, so they didn’t ignore the problem, they just changed names in an attempt to hide it.

markl
August 17, 2021 7:18 pm

It all boils down to how you present the data.

Thomas Gasloli
August 17, 2021 7:25 pm

“…the economic and policy making communities are justified in assuming future warming projections are overstated…”

But that is what they want, what they need to justify their economy and standard of living destroying policies that provide guaranteed profits for crony capitalist investing in “renewable energy” and other “climate mitigation strategies” that would without government subsidies be guaranteed losers.

nicholas tesdorf
August 17, 2021 7:25 pm

The models are deliberately designed to run hotter than the weather records, as that is the propaganda that the Warmists want. They run even hotter than the reality of weather as the weather records are ‘adjusted’ to be hotter than reality using homogenisation and taking full advantage of urban compression generated UHI.

Mike Lowe
August 17, 2021 7:43 pm

My reading of this is that the situation has actually got better rather than worse. It is the predictions which have got worse, but who believes them?

Richard M
August 17, 2021 8:14 pm

There’s a good chance that almost all of warming is due to the oceans. That’s why using the warming oceans as input gives them better results. If they completely ignored GHGs the models might actually be reasonable.

Gary Pearse
August 17, 2021 9:02 pm

The Big Lie being perpetrated very deliberately is evidenced by the tireless efforts, BEFORE observations in the new millennium, to adjust individual weather station data in the first instance and to add an algorithm that adjusts the entire surface stations network continuously to increase the warming trend in tiny amounts -thermageddon demise by a thousand ‘cuts. One recent commenter counted over 300 station temp adjustments in the US network in one day by GISS!

They knew the models were running too hot. Even Tom Karl remarked on this in 2005 (noted in this current article). But they opted to fix it by this felonious method. Surely this obvious premeditation, in light of the enormous costs to the world economy and the expiry of countless elderly and impoverished persons who had to choose between food, medication, home heating, air conditioning and lighting. Add the huge cost of climate terror induced mental health agonies of hundreds of millions of children and adults that will rend society. Shame shame shame on you all!

This must have a reckoning and named felons

Joel O'Bryan
August 17, 2021 9:06 pm

The GCMs are doing exactly what their creators intended them to do. They bring home grant bacon and pork from politicians who need scare stories to sell their socialist destruction of Western capitalism.
That is: GCM moddlers sell a fake story. i.e. they are committing fraud.

I call them Climate Dowsers, since dowsing by definition is:

Dowsing is a type of pseudoscientific divination employed in attempts to locate ground water, buried metals or ores, gemstones, oil, grave sites, malign ‘earth vibrations’ and many other objects and materials without the use of a scientific apparatus.”

The GCMs in the hands of climate modelers certainly are not scientific instruments, anymore than a pair wires in a water dowsers hands are a scientific apparatus.

