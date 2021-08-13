Energy

The Idiot’s Answer To Global Warming: Hydrogen

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
17 Comments

From The MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Hydrogen! It’s the obvious and perfect answer to global warming caused by human CO2 emissions. Instead of burning hydrocarbons (fossil fuels) we can leave out the carbon part, burn just the hydrogen, and emit nothing but pure water vapor. H2 + O = H2O! Thus, no more CO2 emissions . Why didn’t anyone think of this before now?

Actually, the geniuses are way ahead of you on this one. President George W. Bush was touting the coming “hydrogen economy” as far back as 2003. (“In his 2003 State of the Union Address, President Bush launched his Hydrogen Fuel Initiative. The goal of this initiative is to work in partnership with the private sector to accelerate the research and development required for a hydrogen economy.”). Barack Obama was not one to get left behind on an issue like this. In the run-up to the Paris Climate Conference in 2015 Obama’s Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz announced, “[F]uel cell technologies [i.e., hydrogen-fueled motors] are paving the way to competitiveness in the global clean energy market and to new jobs and business creation across the country.” Then there’s the biggest hydrogen enthusiast of all, PM Boris Johnson of the UK, who promises that his country is at the dawn of the “hydrogen economy.” (“Towards the end of 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson released details of a 10-point plan for a so-called ‘green industrial revolution.’. . . This year will also see the government publish a Hydrogen Strategy that will “outline plans” to develop a hydrogen economy in the U.K.”)

And let us not forget California. If you look at my post from two days ago about California’s plans for “zero carbon” electricity, you will find a chart showing that by 2045 they plan to have some 40 GW of what they call “Zero Carbon Firm” resources. What does that mean? In the print below the chart, they reveal it: “hydrogen fuel cells.” (Their current amount of hydrogen fuel cells contributing to the grid is 0.)

So basically, hydrogen is the perfect answer to our problems, right? Wrong. Only an idiot could think that hydrogen offers any material useful contribution to the world’s energy supply.

For much of the information that follows, I’ll be relying on a June 6, 2020 Report written for the Global Warming Policy Foundation by John Constable. However, and not to downplay Mr. Constable’s excellent Report in any way, but I made many of the same points in one of the very first posts on this blog in November 2012, titled “The Hydrogen Economy.” That post was based mostly on my layman’s understanding of the Second Law of Thermodynamics. Really, that’s all you need to know to realize that hydrogen as a major source of energy for the economy doesn’t make any sense at all.

So what is the fundamental flaw in the idea of a hydrogen-based energy economy? Constable puts it this way: “Being highly reactive, elemental hydrogen, H2, is found in only small quantities in nature on the earth’s surface but is present in a very wide range of compounds.” In other words, the hydrogen is not free for the taking, but rather is already combined with something else; and to separate the hydrogen so that you have free hydrogen to use, you need to add energy. Once you have added the energy and you have the free hydrogen, you can burn it. But that’s where the Second Law of Thermodynamics comes in. Due to inevitable inefficiencies in the processes, when you burn the hydrogen, you get back less energy than you expended to free it up. No matter how you approach the problem, the process of freeing up hydrogen and then burning it costs more energy than it generates.

Do you think somebody in our political leadership or bureaucracies might understand this? Don’t count on it.

Constable then goes into much more detail, and the deeper he gets into it the more ridiculous the hydrogen project looks. Since essentially all of the hydrogen starts out combined with something, where might you look to find a source of large quantities of hydrogen? Constable: “[T]he sources are few in number, being limited to either water, fossil hydrocarbons or biomass.”

The bond of hydrogen and oxygen in water is a high-energy thing that therefore takes a lot of energy to undo. So let’s consider getting the hydrogen from natural gas. Indeed, that is the main source today of substantial quantities of pure hydrogen for industrial purposes. Constable describes a well-established process called “steam methane reformation” (SMR) by which steam is passed through natural gas (methane, or CH4). The bond is broken and the hydrogen breaks free. Voila! Oh, but what happens to the carbon? Why obviously, it is released also, and thereupon combines with oxygen from the air forming CO2.

Wait a minute! The whole idea behind undertaking this expensive process was to avoid the release of the CO2. So clearly, we need another step. In the British proposal to create the “hydrogen economy,” they have had to include the addition of processes for “carbon capture and storage” to capture the CO2 before it gets away and prevent it getting into the atmosphere. Except that they haven’t figured out how to capture it all. They are hoping for capture rates of maybe 85 – 90%. So it turns out that this process, for all its additional costs, is not emissions-free at all.

And then there’s the next obvious question: Why not just burn the natural gas? Instead of having to input energy in the “steam reformation” process, this way you will release a large amount of useable and useful energy when the carbon gets burned. And as to CO2, you get the exact same amount. If you have a fetish that the CO2 must be captured, you can try to capture it from this process instead of from the “steam reformation” process. Again, you will not get 100%, but it’s really no different.

Except for the optics. In the first scenario, you claim you are burning “clean, pure hydrogen.” In the second scenario, you are burning natural gas, just as we have been doing for decades. Can people really be fooled by this?

Read the full story here.

17 Comments
Fred the Head
August 13, 2021 10:13 pm

Isn’t water vapor a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2?

Reply
Toby Nixon
Reply to  Fred the Head
August 13, 2021 10:17 pm

But it’s already loose in the environment, unless you’re using fossil water.

Reply
Smart Rock
Reply to  Fred the Head
August 13, 2021 11:17 pm

Your gasoline powered car already emits a lot of water vapour:

C6H14 (octane) + 9½O2 → 6CO2 + 7H2O
1 mole of octane = 86 grams = 123 mL, 7 moles of H2O = 126 grams = 126 mL

For every gallon of gasoline your car burns (assuming it’s pure octane, which is an approximation) it emits 1.02 gallons of water (mostly as water vapour, but you can often see water dripping from tailpipes after a cold start on a cold day)

Because water vapour is present in the atmosphere at levels measured in tens of thousands of ppm, human contribution doesn’t make a significant difference, although all those jet aircraft leaving water vapour in the stratosphere – who knows?

The technical problems with hydrogen are basically engineering problems. How to make electrolysis of water work on an industrial scale, how to store it without leaking because the molecules are so tiny and many metals are somewhat porous to H2, and how to compress it to the extreme pressures needed to store a usable amount of energy for a car and avoid the hazard of explosion. Those are the obvious ones; no doubt there are others.

Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Fred the Head
August 14, 2021 12:34 am

63% of human body atoms is hydrogen, but only 10% of its weight, about one and half tankful of a hydrogen powered Toyota car.

Reply
Jim G.
Reply to  Vuk
August 14, 2021 1:01 am

Would you happen to be suggesting that we liberate hydrogen from people?

Would this be the new soylent fleet of vehicles?
That too was a green economy as I recall.

Which now reminds me of a vehicle I saw on the highway one time.
It was a green VW Bug. License plate read SOYLNT

Reply
Toby Nixon
August 13, 2021 10:14 pm

But isn’t “you put more energy in than you get out” true of just about any battery? I agree hydrogen makes no sense for a fixed site grid power generation fuel. But how about as a way to store energy for transportation? How does the energy density and full lifecycle cost of hydrogen as a transport fuel compare to lithium battery cells? Presumably the cost of generating the electricity to “recharge” either a lithium battery or a hydrogen tank would be the same. They both emit no carbon while being discharged for transport. Does hydrogen have an advantage over lithium because of the much lower time required to recharge? Or is that advantage outweighed by other disadvantages?

Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Toby Nixon
August 13, 2021 11:15 pm

Two problems off the top of my head:
Hydrogen is an incredibly volumetrically inefficient propellant, and how is it going to be stored?
But, then, I a an engineer and not trying to save the world.

Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Toby Nixon
August 14, 2021 12:40 am

Why not add some carbon atoms to make H2 a much safer and more efficient fuel? We could call it gas…

Reply
Pat from Kerbob
August 13, 2021 10:21 pm

“Can people really be fooled by this?”

Sadly, yes

Reply
Mark Kaiser
August 13, 2021 10:37 pm

 But that’s where the Second Law of Thermodynamics comes in.

Sheesh, just send it to Congress and have them change the law.

It’s all irrelevant anyways. Cold fusion is just 10 years away.

Reply
Brad
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 13, 2021 11:26 pm

Prove it….

Reply
Martin Buchanan
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 13, 2021 11:34 pm

Hank, is that you?

Reply
Joel O’Bryan
August 13, 2021 11:51 pm

The Cal energy idiots foresee using solar PV farms exclusively to use electrolysis to make the hydrogen to use in fuel cells. Of course would only run for about 6 hours/day in the winter. You have to make lots of hydrogen to get through long winter nights.
The problem is standard hydrolysis methods are quite inefficient with a lot of waste heat generated in passing a current though water. And the scale they would need hydrogen is far from realistic in terms of storage.
The largest cryogenic H2 (LH2) storage tank in the world is at Cape Kennedy space center. Extremely expensive due to the maintenance (seals) and special steels and insulations involved.
No one has solved this issue of where the hydrogen is to come at the scale envisioned by the Green idiots. Then there would be the serious issue of getting the hydrogen to generation plants to feed the grid. No one has that figured out either.

Bottom line is hydrogen power for grid scale electricity is going nowhere without copious amounts of natural gas consumption to make even partial hydrogen power possible.

Reply
Julian Flood
August 14, 2021 12:01 am

The advantages over hydrogen that methane/natural gas/CH4 has are so obvious that it emphasises how ludicrous it is to even consider H2. The two gases share similar disadvantages in terms of lack of filling stations and low power density, but an average to large car has adequate space to fill up with several hundred miles worth.

LOX and particulate emissions are extremely low, a plus in crowded European cities.

There’s one huge advantage of advocating CH4 as the intermediate fuel of the future. It would actually let politicians off the hook – they can claim it’s halfway to the hydrogen economy and as such we can avoid crashing Western civilisation for thirty years.

JF

Reply
Tony Taylor
August 14, 2021 12:45 am

In other words, the hydrogen is not free for the taking, but rather is already combined with something else; and to separate the hydrogen so that you have free hydrogen to use, you need to add energy. Once you have added the energy and you have the free hydrogen, you can burn it. But that’s where the Second Law of Thermodynamics comes in. Due to inevitable inefficiencies in the processes, when you burn the hydrogen, you get back less energy than you expended to free it up. No matter how you approach the problem, the process of freeing up hydrogen and then burning it costs more energy than it generates.

That’s such a good paragraph. Hats off to you.

Reply
Scott
August 14, 2021 12:50 am

Cant wait to hear the discussion with firefighters on the hydrogen powered fire engines going in to fight bushfires. No really it is safe, it could be worse you could be using Li powered vehicles.

Lol

Reply
fretslider
August 14, 2021 12:53 am

If it doesn’t work Doris will throw billions at it

In today’s Times it seems the government is offering grants up to £7000 to replace gas boilers

Luckily my boiler is only 4 years old and I won’t be changing what works for something that doesn’t

Reply
