Green Deal: Fear of yellow vests rebellion spreads across Europe

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
From the Global Warming Policy Foundation

Date: 31/07/21

Die Welt

The EU has agreed ambitious climate targets. But who is going to pay for it? Many governments now fear the anger of their citizens. They do not want additional cost burden to motorists, homeowners and businesses. Others should therefore pay. Governments all over Europe now face an uphill battle.

The Turow open-cast lignite mine is one of many production sites in Poland. But the citizens of the small town are angry. They demonstrate because they fear for their jobs. Because the lignite mining in the city faces closure. The neighbouring country of the Czech Republic is pushing for it because the mining causes groundwater levels to sink.

Not only residents and workers of the Turow opencast mine take to the streets against the closure, politicians are also warning. Labor Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, for example, predicted the loss of “tens of thousands of jobs” if the Czech Republic prevailed. In fact, it is about a lot of money, energy security and the income of Polish families.

The angry protests are a foretaste of what could happen in other parts of the country in coming years – and in many other parts of Europe. In December, all 27 EU member states decided to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Two weeks ago Ursula von der Leyen outlined suggestions as to how this would work and who would have to pay for it. The plan, called “Fit for 55”, includes, among other things, to ban of the internal combustion engine and stricter rules for airlines.

From the point of view of many governments, the most difficult plan is the inclusion of gasoline and heating in the EU’s new emissions trading scheme. As a result, prices would rise steadily in the years to come. It is a step that Germany has pushed for, because it will place greater demands than before on the countries in southern and eastern Europe, which are lagging behind in terms of emission cuts.

The affected governments in Central and Eastern Europe fear energy poverty, social tensions and protests. The yellow vest demonstrations in France that took place a good two years ago serve as a warning example. The months-long and sometimes violent protests were directed against the French energy transition and higher fuel prices.

They eventually forced President Emmanuel Macron to reverse the gasoline price hike because middle and lower classes of the French province simply could no longer have afforded the trip to work with the eco tax.

Poland’s radical restructuring

Far worse is feared in Eastern Europe. Poland, for example, has to fundamentally reorganise its economy if it wants to achieve the EU’s emissions targets. It is the coal country of Europe – more than 70 percent of its energy comes from coal. It is mined primarily in the south of the country; large power plants supply industry and households in the country with inexpensive electricity.

Many people even heat with cheaper, often particularly dirty coal. Last but not least, tens of thousands of people work in the sector – “Poland stands by the coal” is an old saying here.

In the next few years, however, a number of power plants in the country are expected to shut down. By 2040, Poland wants to reduce the share of coal in its energy mix from more than 70 percent to eleven percent. It’s an ambitious goal. There is great concern for social peace.

The Polish government is now faced with a double challenge: it must transform the energy industry more quickly and more radically than other EU members. At the same time, the government has to take the public with.

The government is not only relying on renewable energy; it is also expanding the natural gas network, and plans to put the Polish-Norwegian pipeline “Baltic Pipe” into operation next year and advance nuclear energy too. At least two nuclear power plants with six reactors are to go online from 2033. The investment volume is 30 billion euros. This type of climate policy is unlikely to meet with the approval of neighbouring Germany.

In fact, EU member states have been arguing for years whether and to what extent gas and nuclear power should be part of the energy supported in the fight against climate change. For France, for example, cheaper nuclear energy is part of it – especially since Emmanuel Macron learned from the yellow vest protests that he shouldn’t expect the French to do too much about climate protection.

Fear of deepening divisions

His experience shows that climate protection can be an acid test even for wealthy EU countries. On July 20, after months of debate, the French parliament passed the new “Climate and Resilience Law”. It is intended to ensure that France is “heading” for a 40 percent reduction in C02 emissions by 2030, as Environment Minister Barbara Pompili cautiously put it.

This means that France is in some ways becoming a European pioneer. Domestic flights will soon be banned if it is possible to get to your destination by train in two and a half hours. The thermal insulation regulations for apartment renters will be tightened, and advertising for fossil fuels or SUVs will soon be banned.

However, the legislature has refrained from making any severe cuts and has been criticised by climate activists and experts alike. A required speed limit of 110 km per hour on motorways, for example, was immediately buried.

The EU Commission never tires of emphasising that the costs of restructuring the EU economy must be done fairly and that the poorest should not have to pay disproportionately high amounts for climate policies. The commission also wants to create a new 72 billion euro fund from which money should flow for those loving in energy poverty. A fund that has already been decided on and worth 17.5 billion euros is also intended to support particularly affected regions; for example Turow or coal fields in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Nevertheless, there is concern in Europe’s national capitals that the EU’s ambitious climate policy could cause social unrest. The Italian government, for example, fears rising electricity prices. The EU climate package calls for EU states to completely abolish subsidies for fossil fuels. This item currently accounts for 35.7 billion euros in the Italian budget – 12.5 billion of this goes to families and over 23 billion to companies. If they fall away, the mood could quickly turn against climate protection.

There was a foretaste of how much the government fears public protest in response to rising energy prices at the beginning of July: The economic recovery after the Corona crisis and the rise in prices for C02 emission certificates drove electricity prices in Italy very high. As a result, electricity bills would have risen by 20 percent had the government not pulled an emergency brake at the last moment to keep the increase to just under ten percent.

Read the full article here

Tom Halla
August 2, 2021 6:11 am

Subsidies? More like a partial kickback of a very high regressive tax on fuel and electricity, emphasizing “partial”.

bonbon
August 2, 2021 6:13 am

As Britain is going for a Britcoin,
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19468761.britcoin-rishi-sunak-backs-plan-introduce-digital-currency/
and the EU for :
https://www.reuters.com/technology/ecb-launch-digital-euro-project-2021-07-14/
where Reuters writes :
This is a fundamental difference because the ECB cannot run out of euros, making its digital currency intrinsically safer than any private sector counterpart.

So with these 2 digital currencies in place, suddenly climate will be forgotten – all used up.
The central banks will have their Bancor, which Keynes failed to push through at the Bretton Woods in 1944, global currency, so they calculate.

Of course the FED and Blackrock are onboard, even China is testing such.

Central Bank fingertip control of global credit, as usual will lead to total collapse, but hey, another one bubble at a time, what?

Now who is digitally greener, BoJo or Ursula, Marc Carney?

Last edited 2 hours ago by bonbon
DMacKenzie
Reply to  bonbon
August 2, 2021 7:04 am

Politicians who actually believe the climate schtick are far more dangerous than the ones who are just trying to fleece taxpayers with it.

c1ue
Reply to  bonbon
August 2, 2021 8:23 am

The e-euro is stupid and pointless.
If the ECB really wanted to be the bancor, they would pursue policies which encourage other nations to use it for trade. As it is, the euro share of international trade is pretty much exactly what the euro block’s share of international trade is.
Nor will the e-euro do anything to offset the attraction of cryptocurrencies. The euro has been pretty stead in its exchange rate vs. the dollar for quite some time now – meaning ongoing US (and EU) printing is still a thing.

John Shewchuk
August 2, 2021 6:14 am

Fear? Here we go again. Winston Churchill said, “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.” So I decided to examine this fear and it’s untold suffering promises …

griff
August 2, 2021 6:22 am

not going to happen, is it?

It is plain in Europe we have a climate problem… we have had heatwaves and flooding and forest fires right across the UK/EU/Europe and Turkey…

People know there’s a problem which needs action to resolve it.

Vuk
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 6:31 am

Griffo, hi again
The nature (for some the God) does not work according to (dodgy) computer models, it happened many times before and it will probably even more times in the future. Nothing we can do about it, just grin and bear it. No point of crying into your keyboard, stiff upper lip, old boy.

Curious George
Reply to  Vuk
August 2, 2021 7:39 am

I support griff. It is plain that climate IS weather. 🙂

John V. Wright
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 6:44 am

How are you going to resolve orbital mechanics?

Alan the Brit
Reply to  John V. Wright
August 2, 2021 8:09 am

Hey, they’ll build a spaceship & fly up to the Sun & paint it dark maybe even black, but to protect themselves from the extreme heat, they’re planning on going at night!!!! ;-))

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 6:44 am

we have had heatwaves and flooding and forest fires right across the UK/EU/Europe and Turkey

None of which has anything to do with “climate change” as you mean it. There is no scientific basis for the claim that it does, it is pure propaganda.

MarkW
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
August 2, 2021 7:23 am

There have always been heatwaves, flooding and forest fires. And those that are happening today are milder than the ones that occurred in recent history.

Climate believer
Reply to  MarkW
August 2, 2021 7:43 am

90% of wildfires in France are started by arsonists.

Richard Page
Reply to  Climate believer
August 2, 2021 8:21 am

As are the ones in Turkey. As I pointed out a few days ago, despite the west-centric MSM deliberately obfuscating the issue, Turkey has had a problem for several years with a PKK seperatist group called “children of fire”. As their name implies, they have set and claimed responsibility for fires in Turkey going back over some years and the current ones are in places where the group have stated on their website that they will strike. It has been reported in other media about these arsonists, Turkey has even claimed to have one in custody. Hot dry air does not automatically equate to wildfires.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  MarkW
August 2, 2021 8:11 am

Wonder just how many were started deliberately to “prove” globul warming”??? Weren’t the Greek fires a few years back precisely that??? As an engineer I do not believe in spontaneous combustion!!!

Steve Case
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 6:57 am

How can so many people be so easily convinced that events which have always 
occurred and extensively documented, are wholly new and unprecedented?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:02 am

But CO2 rreduction is the wrong path, as it olny costs money, a lot of, but doesn’t change nothing at all the climate.

starzmom
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:11 am

There have ALWAYS been heatwaves and flooding and forest fires across the UK/EU/Europe and Turkey. Also the US. No one has ever been able to prevent these from happening as the causes are natural. Get over it.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:12 am

Griff

We constantly try to remind you that climate began prior to 1970 but you refuse to believe it.

Take Germany. Have you ever been to central europe where they mark flood heights on cathedrals, town halls etc? Far higher than today.

Mind you it would help if people didn’t want to live on flood plains whereby they partially protect themselves and push the remainder of the flooding onto their formerly dry neighbours so everyone gets affected

tonyb

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  tonyb
August 2, 2021 7:40 am

“Take Germany.” Please!

Alan the Brit
Reply to  tonyb
August 2, 2021 8:20 am

Many years ago as a young man, I visited a mate who was studying at York University in the early 1980s. He took me to a riverside pub for a fabulous pint of Sam Smiths bitter ale!!! The pub was interesting because they’d marked the flood marks on the walls when it was flooded back then!!! The pub floor was around 10ft above the river level at the time, & that was long before globul warming was invented, we were still going to blow ourselves to pieces due to the inevitable impending Nuclear War back then, after the inevitable & impending Chemical/Biological warfare took place, just before the new Ice-Age hit us all!!! NOT!!! Scare stories are simply that, scary stories, created to frighten children initially, because as Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Moa, Pol-Pot, knew, seize the minds of the children, then you can take control supported by the yoof who know nothing of life, but simply want to change the world, just as I wanted to do when a teenager!!!

MarkW
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:22 am

griff is starting to sound more and more like a poorly written bot.
No matter what the subject, he drags up the same disproven lies.
How boring.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:47 am

“People know there’s a problem which needs action to resolve it.”

Thank you Griffy-poo for providing me with a incentive to post the following quote….

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.” — Charles Bukowski

Grifffy-poo, I have very serious doubts that human CO2 emission play any detectable role in the climate that we need to worry about. It is sad and unfortunate that you appear confident that they are.

One more time Griffy-poo: You must put the Europe’s and the worlds current meteorological events in historical perspective before you draw any conclusions about them.

observa
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:56 am

Well lots of folks perceive there’s a problem with those on the Gummint teat banging away at them with the doomsday scenario with every weather event. But then they’ve been told not to worry it just needs lots of renewables with cheaper energy so it won’t cost them anything and they’ll all have Green jobs. So why are the doomster taxeaters worried about Yellow Vest revolts now griff? What’s the problem with the action needed to resolve it?

John Bell
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 7:58 am

Griff stop using fossil fuels every day, be true to thyself, walk not drive, no heat or phone, no electricity, come on and get with “The Cause”.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 8:07 am

C’mon Griffy baby, when are you going to tell me when the Earth’s climate ever stayed the same & for how long??? I’m still waiting!!! It’s always changing, always has done, until fruit-loops like you start pumping ghastly chemicals into the atmosphere to block out the sunlight, & then BOY, will you see climate change or what………..BIG TIME!!!! We’re over due for another Ice Age, & when it hits, the wealthy ruling intellectual (I’m being polite) elites, will kill billions of Human Beings, because they love mass slaughter & murder, trust me, they WILL kill until they reset the Status Quo, peasants tugging their forelocks to the superior wealthy ruling elites, or Champagne Socialists as they are better known, just as they were back in the late 1940s & throughout the 1950s, angling to protect their wealth by pretending to be Socialists/Greenalists!!! The bottom line is……….we peasants must know our station & rediscover our place in life, under their heel………………& NO, I’m no Socialist Griffy baby, just someone who cares about my fellow man (& woman, don’t want the Feminists on my back)!!! You & people like you want Africans & Indians & the rest of the developing World to stay in their mud huts, the very epitome of Racism!!! You make me sick with your racist views, & ignorant scientific remarks!!! I apologise for the rant but I’m starting to lose my patience with the likes of Griffy baby!!!

Randy Stubbings
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 8:11 am

griff, perhaps you could enlighten us on the relative intensity, duration, and frequency (IDF) of droughts, floods, hurricanes, etc., that we can expect if we continue with the status quo versus implementing the so-called green energy transition? Should we expect to have one in a hundred year events only once in two hundred years instead, or will we eliminate bad weather completely? Please provide hard numbers, preferably in the form of IDF curves. Please explain, through detailed cost-benefit analyses, why the so-called “green energy transition” in the name of saving the climate in 2100 is more logical than amputating your arms to make sure you don’t accidentally hit a finger with a hammer some time in the next 80 years.

Shoki Kaneda
August 2, 2021 6:25 am

Popular revolts against tyranny have historically ended badly for those perceived responsible. Their fears may be well founded.

Vuk
August 2, 2021 6:26 am

There was a report that “In France the price of gas is to increase by almost 10% on the 1st of this month.”

AGW is Not Science
August 2, 2021 6:47 am

As one of the Founding Fathers (of the U.S.) so eloquently put it – “When the people fear the government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty.”

So if the governments have “fear,” that is a good thing. Of course, it doesn’t seem to stop the EU loons from enacting completely insane policies, but that’s what happens when you allow yourself to be governed by unelected bureaucrats.

DMacKenzie
August 2, 2021 6:59 am

Those Polish coal miners just don’t get it, being probably very conservatively and pragmatically minded folks, plus not having college degrees in modern monetary theory….They don’t realize that after the coal mines close, they will have high paying government subsidized “green jobs” collecting forest deadfall for nightime home heating, after a couple of weeks installing solar panels on their roofs, after a couple of weeks training as “solar installers”. Its a win-win for ecos, workers and politicians.
Is /s requ’d ?

Smart Rock
August 2, 2021 7:01 am

From the headline: “They do not want additional cost burden to motorists, homeowners and businesses. Others should therefore pay
I wonder who these “others” might be, who are not motorists, homeowners or businesses?

  1. People who live in rented accommodation and don’t own cars.
  2. The homeless
  3. Churches (institutions, not the buildings)
  4. Museums
  5. Asylum seekers who’ve just landed

Hmmm. Not very promising sources of gigabucks.

Aha! I’ve got it. Governments!

Hang on a minute….

Gordon A. Dressler
August 2, 2021 7:21 am

Charles Rotter (or Mod),

From above article’s third-to-last paragraph: “. . . from which money should flow for those loving in energy poverty.”

Does that mean having to do-what-I think-it-is in the dark? Or perhaps, just in a cold bedroom?

John K. Sutherland.
August 2, 2021 7:28 am

And they are not smart enough to figure out that Nuclear, is the answer?

Michael 63
Reply to  John K. Sutherland.
August 2, 2021 8:04 am

It seems there are issues with nuclear power.
First the official issues: Waste disposal (just bury it in an old mine). Safety (build to the same standards and regulations as the French, they have never had any accidents have they?)
Second the unofficial and showstopping issue: There will be NO emissions, but the climate will just continue with moderate warming and CO2 will either rise or not change (AGW will be exposed as an undeniable hoax!).
So it will never happen, the politicians and experts will NOT lose face.

Coach Springer
August 2, 2021 7:32 am

“Criticized by climate activists and experts alike”

A thousand bravos.

john
August 2, 2021 7:34 am

Is Hydrogen Just Oil And Gas Greenwashed?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/w
ww.hellenicshippingnews.com/is-hydrogen-just-oil-and-gas-greenwashed/amp/

… Currently, around 95% of hydrogen production is what is called “grey”, including that being used at the Tokyo Olympics. It is made by reacting natural gas with high-temperature steam. This is the cheapest way to manufacture hydrogen but produces loads of CO2. In fact, it has been calculated that producing 1kg of hydrogen by this method will generate 9.3kg of CO2, which is actually more than the 9.1kg of CO2 produced by burning a gallon of gasoline, usually considered to have a similar energy value.

