NASA

Clays, Not Water, Are Likely Source of Mars ‘Lakes’

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
24 Comments

From NASA

Clays, Not Water, Are Likely Source of Mars ‘Lakes’

Ice sheets at Mars’ south pole
This image taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows ice sheets at Mars’ south pole. The spacecraft detected clays nearby this ice; scientists have proposed such clays are the source of radar reflections that have been previously interpreted as liquid water.Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/JHU

Three studies published in the past month have cast doubt on the premise of subsurface lakes below the Martian south pole.

Where there’s water, there’s life. That’s the case on Earth, at least, and also why scientists remain tantalized by any evidence suggesting there’s liquid water on cold, dry Mars. The Red Planet is a difficult place to look for liquid water: While water ice is plentiful, any water warm enough to be liquid on the surface would last for only a few moments before turning into vapor in Mars’ wispy air.

Hence the interest generated in 2018, when a team led by Roberto Orosei of Italy’s Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica announced they had found evidence of subsurface lakes deep below the ice cap at Mars’ south pole. The evidence they cited came from a radar instrument aboard the ESA (European Space Agency) Mars Express orbiter.

Colored dots represent sites where bright radar reflections have been spotted
The colored dots represent sites where bright radar reflections have been spotted by ESA’s Mars Express orbiter at Mars’ south polar cap. Such reflections were previously interpreted as subsurface liquid water, but their prevalence and proximity to the frigid surface suggest they may be something else.Credits: ESA/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Radar signals, which can penetrate rock and ice, change as they’re reflected off different materials. In this case, they produced especially bright signals beneath the polar cap that could be interpreted as liquid water. The possibility of a potentially habitable environment for microbes was exciting.

But after taking a closer look at the data, along with experiments in a cold laboratory here on Earth, some scientists now think clays, not water, might be creating the signals. In the past month, a trio of new papers have unraveled the mystery – and may have dried up the lakes hypothesis.

Isaac Smith of Toronto’s York University
Isaac Smith of Toronto’s York University bundled up while working in a lab, freezing smectite clays with liquid nitrogen to test how they respond to radar signals. The results have challenged the hypothesis that subsurface lakes can be found at Mars’ south pole.Credits: York University/Craig Rezza

A Scientific Ecosystem

Gatherings like these provide an opportunity to test new theories and challenge each other’s perspectives. “Communities can generate their own little scientific ecosystems,” said Jeffrey Plaut of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, one of the scientists who traveled to the conference. He’s also the co-principal investigator, along with Orosei, of the instrument behind the intriguing radar signals, called MARSIS, or the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding. “These communities can be self-sustaining,” he continued, “because you bounce a question off someone and maybe a year or two later they help you figure out an answer.”

Martian polar scientists belong to a small, tight-knit community. Not long after the lakes paper was published, about 80 of those scientists met for the International Conference on Mars Polar Science and Exploration in Ushuaia, a seaside village at the southern tip of Argentina.

Lots of talk centered on the subsurface lakes. How much heat would it take to keep water liquid under all that ice? Could brine be lowering the freezing point of the water enough to keep it liquid?

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time an exciting water-related hypothesis set off a flurry of investigations. In 2015, NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter found what looked like streaks of damp sand running down slopes, a phenomenon called “recurring slope lineae.” But repeated observations using the spacecraft’s HiRISE – or High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment – camera have since revealed this is more likely the result of sand flows. A paper released earlier this year found many recurring slope lineae after a global dust storm on Mars in 2018. The finding suggested that dust settling on slopes triggers sand flows, which, in turn, expose the darker subsurface materials that give the lineae their distinctive coloration.

As with the damp-sand hypothesis, several scientists began thinking up ways to test the subsurface-lakes hypothesis. “There was a feeling that we should try to address this,” said Isaac Smith of York University in Toronto, who organized the conference in Ushuaia and led the most recent study showing that clays can explain the observations.

Too Cold for Lakes

Among those scientists was Plaut. He and Aditya Khuller, an Arizona State University doctoral student who was interning at JPL, analyzed 44,000 radar echoes from the base of the polar cap across 15 years of MARSIS data. They turned up dozens more bright reflections like the ones in the 2018 study. But in their recent paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, they found many of these signals in areas close to the surface, where it should be too cold for water to remain liquid, even when mixed with perchlorates, a kind of salt commonly found on Mars that can lower the freezing temperature of water.

Two separate teams of scientists then analyzed the radar signals to determine whether anything else could be producing those signals.

Carver Bierson of ASU completed a theoretical study suggesting several possible materials that could cause the signals, including clays, metal-bearing minerals, and saline ice. But York University’s Isaac Smith, knowing that a group of clays called smectites were present all over Mars, went further in a separate, third paper: He measured smectite properties in a lab.

Smectites look like ordinary rock but were formed by liquid water long ago. Smith put several smectite samples into a cylinder designed to measure how radar signals would interact with them. He also doused them with liquid nitrogen, freezing them to minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 50 degrees Celsius) – close to what they would be at the Martian south pole.

“The lab was cold,” Smith said. “It was winter in Canada at the time, and pumping liquid nitrogen into the room made it colder. I was bundled up in a hat, jacket, gloves, scarf, and a mask because of COVID-19. It was pretty uncomfortable.”

After freezing the clay samples, Smith found their response nearly perfectly matched the MARSIS radar observations. Then, he and his team checked for clays present on Mars near those radar observations. They relied on data from MRO, which carries a mineral mapper called the Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer, or CRISM.

Bingo. While CRISM can’t peer through ice, Smith found smectites scattered in the vicinity of the south pole’s ice cap. Smith’s team demonstrated that frozen smectite can make the reflections – no unusual amounts of salt or heat are required – and that they’re present at the south pole.

There’s no way to confirm what the bright radar signals are without landing at Mars’ south pole and digging through miles of ice. But the recent papers have offered plausible explanations that are more logical than liquid water.

“In planetary science, we often are just inching our way closer to the truth,” Plaut said. “The original paper didn’t prove it was water, and these new papers don’t prove it isn’t. But we try to narrow down the possibilities as much as possible in order to reach consensus.”

More About MRO

To read more about the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, visit:

https://mars.nasa.gov/mro/

https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/MRO/main/index.html

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alastair Brickell
August 2, 2021 2:41 am

Do you think some climate science could be wrong too??
Surely not.

4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
August 2, 2021 4:05 am

No water, no Mars human’s inhabited base. It may be that Elon Musk is wasting his money.

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
August 2, 2021 4:05 am

Do you think some climate science could be right?

Its predictions about more severe weather events are certainly coming true…

-3
Reply
Rah
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 4:20 am

Liar.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 4:23 am

How many people died in the London floods of 1928, griff?

And how many died this in this year’s flood?

More severe? You shouldn’t take The Guardian seriously, it’s a 6th form rag.

Do you think some climate science could be right?

When it doesn’t involve computer models and tortured data there is a good chance of being right. If the results [of the experiment(s)] can be replicated it stands a very good chance, right?

Last edited 30 minutes ago by fretslider
2
Reply
Ron Long
August 2, 2021 3:41 am

Smectites are hydrous aluminium and silicate layered minerals. The have water in them and can also attract and capture water in their structure. Us geologists test clays by touching the clay to the tip of your tongue, if it sticks it is a smectite type clay structure called hydrophylic, if it does not stick it is hydrophobic. If the Mars smectite hydrophlic clays have microbes on them I would keep my tongue to myself.

1
Reply
Rah
Reply to  Ron Long
August 2, 2021 3:52 am

I would bet it will be a rover that will do the test, and it won’t involve a tongue.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Ron Long
August 2, 2021 4:25 am

If Mars hadn’t had liquid water at some point in the past, it wouldn’t have any clay minerals.

2
Reply
Rah
August 2, 2021 3:48 am

At least they’re actually doing science! Notice they didn’t make up a modeled Mars polar environment but are doing actual experimentation and don’t express themselves in absolutes.

4
Reply
griff
Reply to  Rah
August 2, 2021 4:06 am

what, like scientists measuring arctic ice and the Greenland ice cap and world temperatures, for decades, are doing?

-3
Reply
Rah
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 4:29 am

I notice you didn’t mention the climate modelers which anyone with a 9th grade level of reading comprehension would have understood were the target of my comment. Wonder why?

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 2, 2021 4:50 am

…scientists measuring arctic ice and the Greenland ice cap and world temperatures, for decades, are doing?

And getting wrong. From Wadhams to Gore to Charles the Halfwit of Wales.

What happened to their predictions that the Arctic would be ice free in summer by 2014/15/16 etc It didn’t happen, and looking at current data it isn’t going to happen. But I see where you get your ideas…

Arctic thriller’s film crew struggled to find true frozen waste
Colin Farrell and his co-stars in the BBC’s North Water shocked at the loss of wilderness at the north pole from global heating

Arctic thriller’s film crew struggled to find true frozen waste | Drama | The Guardian

“I wanted us to feel the biting wind, the bitter cold. I wanted to capture that fear that comes from being so far from civilisation.””

Should have gone in winter then.

0
Reply
rbabcock
August 2, 2021 4:00 am

“Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink”

1
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  rbabcock
August 2, 2021 4:26 am

There certainly was “water, water, everywhere” at some point in the past.

0
Reply
Rah
Reply to  rbabcock
August 2, 2021 4:42 am

If this ignorant truck driver had to bet, my money would be on underground aquifers well below the surface.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
August 2, 2021 4:06 am

Is there much of that stuff laying around? Anywhere?

It would be epic good stuff to plaster around places where ‘forest fires’ abound
It traps water and thus also nutrient.

Use it to help your trees.
Use it to feed and encourage your trees.

Don’t burn them – and then with some of the above TLC, they won’t burn either themselves or you
The Weather will turn out nice too
🙂

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
August 2, 2021 4:13 am

“Communities can generate their own little scientific ecosystems,”

“These communities can be self-sustaining,”

Martian polar scientists belong to a small, tight-knit community.

That is why I always try and read the work of mavericks. Not because they are right, but because they can be wrong in a different way.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Philip Mulholland
3
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
August 2, 2021 4:23 am

Where there’s clay, there is (or was) liquid water.

0
Reply
fretslider
August 2, 2021 4:24 am

If you really want to know it seems somebody has to go there just as they did with Apollo.

Are the greens perturbed by interplanetary emissions?

0
Reply
Captain climate
August 2, 2021 4:26 am

NASA will continue dangling the prospect of liquid water on Mars as long as we pay for missions. If we said we were just studying clay and rocks and not potential past life, no one would care.

1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
August 2, 2021 4:28 am

Reflective clay layers are one of the pitfalls of AVO analysis.

0
Reply
Sara
August 2, 2021 4:37 am

Clay without water is just powder, a fine-grained sort of dirt that loves water and soaks it up. Just another form of dirt. When clay powder is mixed with water, it can turn into bowls, cups and plates and cat bowls, and other useful objects like floor tiles and baking dishes.

So if this particular clay (smectite) is storing water from the few frozen spots on Mars, that makes it a useful discovery. Won’t stop the dust storms, though.

1
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Sara
August 2, 2021 4:50 am

Clay minerals don’t exist without water.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 2, 2021 4:46 am

“In planetary science, we often are just inching our way closer to the truth,” Plaut said. “The original paper didn’t prove it was water, and these new papers don’t prove it isn’t. But we try to narrow down the possibilities as much as possible in order to reach consensus.”

That’s odd. Are they trying to reach the truth, or consensus? It sounds as if they believe the two things are one and the same. And as for calling veering from one wild, unsupported claim to another “inching our way closer to the truth”, why that is just laughable nonsense.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NASA Wildfires

ECOSTRESS Data Incorporated Into New Wildfire Response Tool

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Hubble Finds First Evidence of Water Vapor at Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Hubble Trouble – NASA Working to Patch Their Ageing Space Telescope

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
NASA

NASA Rocket, Satellite Tag-Team to View the Giant Electric Current in the Sky

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

NASA

Clays, Not Water, Are Likely Source of Mars ‘Lakes’

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models EPA

GHGs, California, and the EPA: a golden braid of off-the-rails

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Surge in Survival Courses for Manhattan Climate Change Worriers

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

The Diplomat: “Authoritarianism Can’t Beat Climate Change”

19 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: