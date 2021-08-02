Three Stooges. By Jules White - Three Stooges Story DVD, Public Domain, link
Climate Politics

“Greenflation”: What Happens When Climate Activist Politicians Oppose New Mines

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The comedic spectacle of activist politicians choking off the supply of raw materials required for their precious green revolution, then wondering at the lack of progress.

‘Greenflation’ threatens to derail climate change action

Fossil fuels will be needed in the green transition but vital supplies are being squeezed

RUCHIR SHARMA 

The writer, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s chief global strategist, is author of ‘The Ten Rules of Successful Nations’

The world faces a growing paradox in the campaign to contain climate change. The harder it pushes the transition to a greener economy, the more expensive the campaign becomes, and the less likely it is to achieve the aim of limiting the worst effects of global warming.

New government-directed spending is driving up demand for materials needed to build a cleaner economy. At the same time, tightening regulation is limiting supply by discouraging investment in mines, smelters, or any source that belches carbon. The unintended result is “greenflation”: rising prices for metals and minerals such as copper, aluminium and lithium that are essential to solar and wind power, electric cars and other renewable technologies.

In the past, the transition to a new energy source provided a big boost to the old one. The advent of steam power inspired the makers of sailing ships to innovate more in 50 years than they had in the previous 300. Electricity had a similar impact on gas lighting. Now, building green economies will consume more oil in the transition period, but producers are not responding the same way because political and regulatory resistance has darkened the future of fossil fuels.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/49c19d8f-c3c3-4450-b869-50c7126076ee

I know some of our dear leaders are a little math challenged, but how can there not be anyone in their circle who can do a few sums?

Even without red tape insanity, decades worth of production of high value minerals would be required to seriously attempt net zero, over and above the current level production which services the needs of society. Only an enormous expansion of fossil fuel powered mining and industry would have any hope of delivering and processing such a quantity of raw material in any kind of reasonable timeframe.

Demands for more green energy in conjunction with a global effort to shut down any activity which causes pollution simply does not make sense.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
August 2, 2021 10:06 am

I couldn’t resist:
comment image

Now I’ll go read the article(-:

9
Reply
Andy Pattullo
Reply to  Steve Case
August 2, 2021 10:52 am

I notice they are all wearing pants designed to hide the engorged incontinence undergarments. Glad this photo didn’t come with smell-o-vision.

2
Reply
Richard Page
August 2, 2021 10:12 am

How unfortunate – such a completely unforseen consequence. Whoever would have thunk it. sarc (no, really).

3
Reply
Steve Case
August 2, 2021 10:15 am

Here’s some math that maybe some of the usual crowd has figured in,
but it’s doesn’t seem to be the rule by any stretch:

Those giant batteries to meet demand when the wind doesn’t blow and
the sun doesn’t shine need to be charged when it does. Soooooo, the
windmills and solar panels have to have twice the capacity if they are
to provide useable power and charge up the batteries at the same time. 

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Steve Case
August 2, 2021 11:08 am

Since wind and solar are only available well less than half the time on average, they are going to need a lot more than twice the capacity to have enough left over to charge the batteries.

0
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  MarkW
August 2, 2021 11:14 am

I did a quick back of envelope calculation for Alberta, including electrifying heating and transport, battery charging when wind blows etc, i came up with over 30,000 3MW wind turbines, for piddly little alberta of 4.5 million people.

And i’m sure i cut a few corners.

Extrapolate that to the world

0
Reply
Len Werner
August 2, 2021 10:18 am

‘What happens’?

That one’s easy: John Galt.

2
Reply
Fraizer
Reply to  Len Werner
August 2, 2021 11:07 am

Sorry did not phrase it as a question.
No points awarded.

1
Reply
michael hart
August 2, 2021 10:38 am

 “Now, building green economies will consume more oil in the transition period, but producers are not responding the same way because political and regulatory resistance has darkened the future of fossil fuels.”

Jeez. This guy (with an Indian name) writes for the Financial Times, and he has never heard of a country called China?

0
Reply
Andy Espersen
August 2, 2021 10:42 am

Comedy is the right word, Eric. A comedy of errors – to be enjoyed as a drama only by future generations.

But actually, I personally cannot help enjoying it right now! It is just so funny.

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Andy Espersen
August 2, 2021 10:58 am

But actually, I personally cannot help enjoying it right now! It is just so funny.

Harold Camping was a Doom & Gloomer predicting the end of the world and he had his followers. His schtick was funny or tragic depending on your mood but you know what? You didn’t have to be one of his followers!

Not the case with the Climate Crusaders. When they get done with you, you won’t be laughing. Living in a 650 square foot cold water flat eating tofu and riding the bus to your re-education camp and showing up at the community euthanization center on your 65th birthday is no laughing matter.

2
Reply
Andy Pattullo
August 2, 2021 10:51 am

This of course is the real goal of many pushing the global warming scam. They want to stop society in its tracks and depopulate the globe (with the exception of themselves and their few favoured followers). Only in that light does any of this make sense. Relieve the Earth of the burden of humanity so that the few (self) chosen ones can enjoy the splendor of creation unhindered by competition and moral restriction.

2
Reply
John the Econ
August 2, 2021 10:54 am

Every so many months in my western university town, I get a useful idiot at my door wanting me to sign another petition against mining in the state. After they finish their spiel, I’ll ask, “Do you believe in ‘locally sourced’ produce?”. They’ll usually enthusiastically respond in the affirmative. Very often, there will have at least one piercing on their body, and I’ll ask, “What is that made of and where did it come from?”. Of course, it’s usually silver and they have no idea where it came from. After the deer-in-the-headlights look somewhat subsides, I’ll ask “Then why wouldn’t you want ‘locally sourced minerals’?” Not knowing how to respond, usually the conversation ends there. But if it doesn’t I’ll go on about all the rare earths from China and other places that have absolutely no regard for the environment and how they’ll have to amp up their carving of the earth to satisfy our green fantasies about saving the planet.

3
Reply
George Daddis
August 2, 2021 10:57 am

Stop using their slanted language!
materials needed to build a cleaner economy” (my underline)

There is nothing “unclean” about CO2.
You may argue that CO2 may impact future temperatures but don’t let them conflate CO2 emissions with particulate matter and noxious fumes.

4
Reply
John Bell
August 2, 2021 10:59 am

Typical for leftists, everything they try ends up having the opposite of the desired effect. Hilarious.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
August 2, 2021 11:10 am

I wonder, has Josh (or anyone else) done the cartoon yet that has an idiot at the gas station with all the “climate deluded” bumper stickers on it (“Ban Fracking” “Keep it In the Ground” “There is No Planet #2” etc.) complaining to the station attendant “What do you mean you’re out of gas!”

1
Reply
Mike Lyons
August 2, 2021 11:19 am

“We have to destroy the village in order to save it.”

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
August 2, 2021 11:28 am

There are numerous examples of the alarmists and their apologists being math challenged. Most notably, the rare use of uncertainty ranges in their graphs and forecasts, and the common claim that non-stationary time-series can have the variance and precision improved by averaging a large number of readings over time, ignoring the requirements for improving precision.

I can’t help but wonder if they support climate alarmism because they are math challenged.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

The Diplomat: “Authoritarianism Can’t Beat Climate Change”

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy Climate Politics Opinion

British Labour MP Ed Miliband Demands Real Climate Action

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Europe’s Expensive Climate Club And Its Detractors

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Californian Gamers Being Starved of High End Computers Because of Green Energy Regulations

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

“Greenflation”: What Happens When Climate Activist Politicians Oppose New Mines

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Green New Deal

Green Deal: Fear of yellow vests rebellion spreads across Europe

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Clays, Not Water, Are Likely Source of Mars ‘Lakes’

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models EPA

GHGs, California, and the EPA: a golden braid of off-the-rails

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: