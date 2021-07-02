Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for June 2021: -0.01 deg. C

Guest Blogger
From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

July 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for June, 2021 was -0.01 deg. C, down from the May, 2021 value of +0.08 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 18 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.40  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.27  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.27  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.24
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.44  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44 +0.63 -0.76

Despite the near-normal global average temperatures, the USA Lower 48 temperature anomaly of +1.44 deg. C was the warmest in the 43 year satellite record, ahead of +1.15 deg. C in 1988. In contrast, the Antarctic region (poleward of 60 S latitude) experienced its 2nd coldest June (-1.25 deg. C), behind -1.34 deg. C in June, 2017.

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for June, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Nick Stokes
July 2, 2021 6:12 pm

It looks like June was a cool month at the surface too. Much like February.

John Tillman
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 2, 2021 6:57 pm

March, April and June were negative anomalies. May was barely positive. The over five year cooling phase is still very much intact, thanks to La Nina.

Gordon A. Dressler
July 2, 2021 6:21 pm

Looks like . . . oh, no! . . . not another pause (continuation of such) developing. There will be the gnashing of teeth and the crying in the streets by the AGW/CAGW alarmists . . . well, perhaps just those, like Joe Biden, who promised to follow the science.

Lance Wallace
July 2, 2021 6:21 pm

Did you miss the +1.45 in November 2020 for the lower 48?

Bellman
Reply to  Lance Wallace
July 2, 2021 6:36 pm

I think he means warmest June anomaly.

Joel O'Bryan
July 2, 2021 6:22 pm

“the USA Lower 48 temperature anomaly of +1.44 deg. C was the warmest in the 43 year satellite record, ahead of +1.15 deg. C in 1988”

2020 11 @ 1.45 ??? or maybe Roy just means for month of June? Didn’t specify.

John Shewchuk
July 2, 2021 6:33 pm

More cooling … another fracture in the fraudulent climate consensus … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1-FxwVkQ60

Bellman
July 2, 2021 6:42 pm

Pause now starts March 2015.
Warming rate of over 3°C / century since February 2007.
Warming rate over 4°C / century since October 2010.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Bellman
July 2, 2021 6:54 pm

Bellman, did you even read the above article?

Clearly stated: “The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).”

That is equivalent to, worst case over land, 1.8 °C/century since February 2007 and likewise since October 2010.

You have a lot of explaining to do as to how your stated warming rates are so much higher than what the UAH data actually shows.

bdgwx
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 2, 2021 7:00 pm

I just did a LINEST in Excel. I get the same figures as Bellman. Note that the 0.18C/decade figure is for the period 1979-present. 2007-present and 2010-present are different periods.

Bellman
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 2, 2021 7:05 pm

You obviously have never seen Lord Monckton’s articles cherry-picking a start date to show a negative trend. My comment was one of a series parodying it.

My stated warming rates are obtained by choosing a start date that is far back as I can go, that will give me the desired trend from that date to present.

Bellman
July 2, 2021 7:00 pm

There have been 14 months with USA48 anomaly higher than 1.44, but none during summer months. August 1995 was closest at 1.41.

This is one case where it would be interesting to see absolute temperatures, rather than monthly anomalies.

