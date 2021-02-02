Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for January 2021: +0.12 deg. C (new base period)

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog

February 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for January, 2021 was +0.12 deg. C, down a little from the December, 2020 value of +0.15 deg. C.  NOTE: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 13 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.26  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.25
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.94 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.43  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for January, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

John Tillman
February 2, 2021 6:10 pm

OMG! Average for a century of 1.4 degree C. We’re all going to die!

After living on average 70 to 80 years.

ALLAN MACRAE
February 2, 2021 6:10 pm

GROUNDHOG DAY 2021: USA – PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL PREDICTS SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER
GROUNDHOG DAY 2021: CANADA – WIARTON WILLIE AND SHUBENACADIE SAM CALL EARLY SPRING
 
OK – we have a yet another cross-border crisis – this one is about Groundhog Day.
Normally, I’d go with the Canadian prediction over the American one, because Canadians, like, y’know, we know Winter!
But in this case, I’ll make you Yanks a deal:
I’ll go with Punxsutawney Phil and six more weeks of Winter, but you gotta remove energy-idiot Biden’s veto on the Keystone XL pipeline;
also, we’ll agree on a trade – you take Trudeau and we’ll take Trump.
Fair Warning: If you take Trudeau, the weighted average IQ of the entire USA will drop by several points.

Devils_Tower
February 2, 2021 6:10 pm

Did they adjust Dec down from .27???

Scissor
Reply to  Devils_Tower
February 2, 2021 6:19 pm

Probably due to the new base period.

John Tillman
Reply to  Devils_Tower
February 2, 2021 6:20 pm

The new base period will make it easier to go negative on the anomalies. But it’s basically as meaningless as the whole global average temperature anomaly scam.

fred250
Reply to  Devils_Tower
February 2, 2021 7:05 pm

If you read Roy’s comments on the UAH page, …

…. Its actually a drop of about 0.03ºC from December.

Richard M
February 2, 2021 7:48 pm

The UAH data tends to follow the global SST data with a lag of 2-3 months. If that holds we should see a drop of about .1 C in February. Since this is in the error range that means it could it could be as much as .2 C (or zero)

https://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1979/to/plot/uah6/from:1979/to/trend/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to/offset:-0.2/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to/offset:-0.2/trend

Keep an eye on the SSTs. They’ve been falling fast but it appears they could level off soon.

James Schrumpf
February 2, 2021 7:50 pm

If there’s now a good 60-year baseline available, it should all be used. Why isn’t it?

