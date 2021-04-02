Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for March 2021: -0.01 deg. C

51 mins ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

April 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for March, 2021 was -0.01 deg. C, down substantially from the February, 2021 value of +0.20 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

Right on time, the maximum impact from the current La Nina is finally being felt on global tropospheric temperatures. The global average oceanic tropospheric temperature anomaly is -0.07 deg. C, the lowest since November 2013. The tropical (20N-20S) departure from average (-0.29 deg. C) is the coolest since June of 2012. Australia is the coolest (-0.79 deg. C) since August 2014.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 15 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.26  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.25
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.43  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.79 -0.79

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for March, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

commieBob
April 2, 2021 2:04 pm

The global temperature seems to go up in a stepwise manner with El Ninos. I’m guessing that when it starts going down, it will be in a stepwise manner with La Ninas. I think we’re overdue for that.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  commieBob
April 2, 2021 2:05 pm

La Niña finally kicked in last month.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  commieBob
April 2, 2021 2:18 pm

commieBob, a La Nina is not the opposite of an El Nino.

The overall process of ENSO acts as a chaotic, sunlight flued, recharge-discharge oscillator. With El Nino events acting as the discharge phase and La Nina events acting as the recharge phase.

For further info, see the post here from a little over 2 years ago:
Does The Climate-Science Industry Purposely Ignore A Simple Aspect of Strong El Niño Events That Causes Long-Term Global Warming? | Bob Tisdale – Climate Observations (wordpress.com)

Or the WUWT cross post here:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/01/20/does-the-climate-science-industry-purposely-ignore-a-simple-aspect-of-strong-el-nino-events-that-causes-long-term-global-warming/

Regards,
Bob

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 2, 2021 2:21 pm

So how do you see the temperature going down?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
April 2, 2021 2:24 pm

El Niño releases the heat.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  commieBob
April 2, 2021 2:31 pm

Bob’s overall ENSO analysis is correct but fails to sufficiently consider any longer term drift in the relationship between La Nina and El Nino events.
My contention is that global cloudiness variations will alter that balance.
So, if global cloudiness reduces then El Ninos will dominate and one sees a stepwise increase in global temperatures from one ENSO cycle to the next.
If global cloudiness increases then La Ninas will dominate and one will see a stepwise decrease from one ENSO to the next.
Currently, the system is finely balanced and possibly on the turn.
Changes in global cloudiness appear to be solar induced via changes in the balance of ozone creation / destruction above 45km and over the poles:

https://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/

In order to test my hypothesis we need to see a longer period of solar inactivity sufficient to create La Nina dominance and thereby produce a downward step.

1
Reply
taxed
April 2, 2021 2:06 pm

Ouick! adjust, adjust, 🙂

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  taxed
April 2, 2021 2:09 pm

UAH ? Nope
There are climate scientists at work !
I mean real ones !

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
1
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
April 2, 2021 2:14 pm

Snow is forecast for next week here in Antwerp, Belgium. Unusual for April.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
April 2, 2021 2:17 pm

Germany may start Monday is told.

comment image

0
Reply
taxed
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
April 2, 2021 2:48 pm

Yes there is snow in the forecast for the UK as well for Easter Monday. The 3rd time it snowed at Easter this century, the others been in 2018 and 2008.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
April 2, 2021 2:25 pm

Let’s not forget what Nasif S. Nahle said regarding the so called greenhouse properties of CO2, “The result of my calculations is that carbon dioxide reduces the total absorptivity/emissivity of the water vapor, working like a coolant, not a warmer of the atmosphere and the surface.”

0
Reply
taxed
April 2, 2021 2:25 pm

Where its been coldest to account for this drop is northern central Russia where its been well below the average. But there has also been cooler temps in western Russia,the near East and N Africa along with Alaska and northern Canada.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  taxed
April 2, 2021 2:31 pm

The cold below average swapped to Germany at least for several days

0
Reply
RickWill
April 2, 2021 2:31 pm

The NOAA NCEP satellite data interpolated with the tropical buoys is a more reliable indicator of surface conditions than the UAH TLT. It went into La Nina state about 6 months ago – per attached. Two months ahead of UAH, which is still showing an upward trend in a region where there is none:
itlt_60_-170–120E_-5-5N_n.png

Clearly UAH needs another correction down to align with surface data.

Temp_Nino34.png
0
Reply
Bellman
April 2, 2021 2:33 pm

The 18th warmest or 26th coldest March in UHA history. Coldest March since 2015, and the coldest anomaly since September 2018.

Under the old 1981-2010 baseline this would have been 0.12°C, a drop of 0.24°C from February.

The Monckton Pause will now start in June 2015, making this a 5 year 10 month pause.

1
Reply
Tom in Toronto
April 2, 2021 2:38 pm

uh oh… Need to re-fudge the models again

0
Reply
