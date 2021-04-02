UAH Global Temperature Update for March 2021: -0.01 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

April 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for March, 2021 was -0.01 deg. C, down substantially from the February, 2021 value of +0.20 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

Right on time, the maximum impact from the current La Nina is finally being felt on global tropospheric temperatures. The global average oceanic tropospheric temperature anomaly is -0.07 deg. C, the lowest since November 2013. The tropical (20N-20S) departure from average (-0.29 deg. C) is the coolest since June of 2012. Australia is the coolest (-0.79 deg. C) since August 2014.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 15 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2020 01 0.42 0.44 0.41 0.52 0.57 -0.22 0.41

2020 02 0.59 0.74 0.45 0.63 0.17 -0.27 0.20

2020 03 0.35 0.42 0.28 0.53 0.81 -0.96 -0.04

2020 04 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.35 -0.70 0.63 0.78

2020 05 0.42 0.43 0.41 0.53 0.07 0.83 -0.20

2020 06 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.26 0.54 0.97

2020 07 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.44 0.26 0.26

2020 08 0.30 0.34 0.26 0.45 0.35 0.30 0.25

2020 09 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.29 0.69 0.24 0.64

2020 10 0.38 0.53 0.22 0.24 0.86 0.95 -0.01

2020 11 0.40 0.52 0.27 0.17 1.45 1.09 1.28

2020 12 0.15 0.08 0.22 -0.07 0.29 0.43 0.13

2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.49 -0.52

2021 02 0.20 0.32 0.08 -0.14 -0.66 0.07 -0.27

2021 03 -0.01 0.12 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.79 -0.79

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for March, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

