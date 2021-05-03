Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause lengthens by two months to 6 years

Guest Blogger
By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The miniature La Niña that has recently ended is now working its magic on lower-troposphere temperatures. The UAH monthly global mean lower-troposphere anomalies for April 2021 show a further drop, lengthening the New Pause by two months, from 5 years 10 months last month to 6 years this month.

The HadCRUT4 data show no warming in the 6 years 9 months May 2014 to January 2021, and there has been no update since January. Though HadCRUT is usually tardy, it is not usually this late. However, it does provide error-bars, which are shown here:

It is likely that the temperature anomalies will remain below the trend-line for another month or two, lengthening the New Pause still further. It will be interesting to see how long the Pause becomes by the time of the Glasgow climate gabfest in the autumn.

