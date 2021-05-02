UAH Global Temperature Update for April 2021: -0.05 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

May 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2021 was -0.05 deg. C, down from the March, 2021 value of -0.01 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The global cooling impact of the current La Nina is being fully realized now in global tropospheric temperatures.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 16 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2020 01 0.42 0.44 0.41 0.52 0.57 -0.22 0.41

2020 02 0.59 0.74 0.45 0.63 0.17 -0.27 0.20

2020 03 0.35 0.42 0.28 0.53 0.81 -0.96 -0.04

2020 04 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.35 -0.70 0.63 0.78

2020 05 0.42 0.43 0.41 0.53 0.07 0.83 -0.20

2020 06 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.26 0.54 0.97

2020 07 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.44 0.26 0.26

2020 08 0.30 0.34 0.26 0.45 0.35 0.30 0.25

2020 09 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.29 0.69 0.24 0.64

2020 10 0.38 0.53 0.22 0.24 0.86 0.95 -0.01

2020 11 0.40 0.52 0.27 0.17 1.45 1.09 1.28

2020 12 0.15 0.08 0.22 -0.07 0.29 0.43 0.13

2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.49 -0.52

2021 02 0.20 0.31 0.08 -0.14 -0.66 0.07 -0.27

2021 03 -0.01 0.12 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.78 -0.79

2021 04 -0.05 0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02 0.02 0.29

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for April, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

