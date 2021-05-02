Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for April 2021: -0.05 deg. C

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
31 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

May 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2021 was -0.05 deg. C, down from the March, 2021 value of -0.01 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The global cooling impact of the current La Nina is being fully realized now in global tropospheric temperatures.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 16 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.26  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.25
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.43  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.31  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for April, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

31 Comments
Scissor
May 2, 2021 6:06 pm

I just knew it was colder.

Anon
Reply to  Scissor
May 2, 2021 7:35 pm

LOL! The problem with the UAH data is that it mirrors my everyday experience. It is really hard to get used to. 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anon
John Tillman
May 2, 2021 6:07 pm

For the past five years and two months of cooling, it has been just weather.

Pat from kerbob
May 2, 2021 6:11 pm

Not liking this downward trend

Cold sucks

Miserable here in calgary

Burgher King
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
May 2, 2021 6:28 pm

Have you thought about moving to Edmonton?

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Burgher King
May 2, 2021 6:40 pm

Pardon my Northern Brothers but I could not help but laugh.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 2, 2021 7:06 pm

Ha ha, me too. Then again maybe he meant Edmonton, London, but I still have a smile on my face, because in the middle of a Post-doc in Edmonton, Alberta, I did fly back into London for Christmas and New Year and felt colder there with the bone-chilling damp.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Burgher King
May 2, 2021 8:02 pm

Lived there for a decade
Longest 25 years of my life

God no, never again

John Tillman
May 2, 2021 6:18 pm

So, colder than in the 1980s and 1990s, but yet we have a global warming “emergency”.

Hmmm. Of what does this alleged “emergency” consist?

Bellman
Reply to  John Tillman
May 2, 2021 6:34 pm

Average anomaly during the 1980s and 1990s was -0.21°C, so I’m not sure how -0.05°C is colder.

Bryan A
Reply to  Bellman
May 2, 2021 7:02 pm

-0.05C is colder than the prior -0.01C which is colder than the prior +0.20C which was colder than the prior Feb global +0.59C
The Global average temp hasn’t been this cold since the Great Pause

Latitude
May 2, 2021 6:19 pm

woops, right back to where it was in 1980

Tom Halla
May 2, 2021 6:23 pm

One also needs to remember that the satellite record starts at the end of the 1970’s “The next Ice Age is Coming” 1945-1975 cooling. I really doubt if it is really currently warmer than the 1930’s.

Robert Austin
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 2, 2021 7:03 pm

Satellite record actually starts in the early seventies. They start the official record in 1979 where the Arctic ice extents are most “convenient”.

Bellman
May 2, 2021 6:28 pm

As I predicted last month the “pause” is now 6 years old, now starting in May 2015, 3 months before the end of the last one.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Bellman
May 2, 2021 6:56 pm

Yes, and I too am looking forward to waking up to Lord Monckton’s post tomorrow morning (or whenever he gets time to do it).

Can someone educate me on this point – it hasn’t exactly been a low temperature La Nina (which I follow in the sidebar on a daily basis). In fact it’s been just outside the actual La Nina definition for a while now. What gives?

Maybe John Kerry, the Climate Czar who makes Albert Gore look like Albert Einstein, can tell us lesser beings that experts say that global warming is well known to cause global cooling.

Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 2, 2021 7:51 pm

The ENSO signals take a few months to affect the UAH data. While it’s “lower tropospheric,” It takes a while for La Nina/El Nino to reach the 15,000 foot or so level.

What definition for La Nina are you using? This, from https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/enso/how-will-we-know-when-el-ni%C3%B1o-has-arrived may not be quite right.

We will declare the onset of El Niño conditions (not yet a full-blown El Niño event) when three criteria are met:

Departures in the Niño-3.4 index equal to or exceeding +0.5C for a single month. 

The tropical Pacific atmosphere should be consistent with El Niño. In particular, rainfall should be enhanced near the Date Line and suppressed near Indonesia, and the surface winds across parts of the equatorial Pacific should be anomalously westerly. 

A forecast that the ONI will equal or exceed +0.5C for several seasons in a row.

My recollection is that El Nino requires three consecutive months of the temperature anomaly of the previous three months being >= 0.5 C° (or <= 0.5 C°) the expected anomaly.

The ENSO meter data comes from http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/nino_3.4.txt , here’s their cold period, lotsa sub -0.5 C° anomalies:

20200824,20200830,-0.52
20200831,20200906,-0.63
20200907,20200913,-0.68
20200914,20200920,-0.74
20200921,20200927,-0.80
20200928,20201004,-0.72
20201005,20201011,-0.77
20201012,20201018,-0.95
20201019,20201025,-1.02
20201026,20201101,-1.31
20201102,20201108,-1.08
20201109,20201115,-0.76
20201116,20201122,-0.95
20201123,20201129,-0.99
20201130,20201206,-0.92
20201207,20201213,-0.81
20201214,20201220,-0.80
20201221,20201227,-0.82
20201228,20210103,-0.83
20210104,20210110,-0.80
20210111,20210117,-0.90
20210118,20210124,-0.78
20210125,20210131,-0.73
20210201,20210207,-0.63
20210208,20210214,-0.72
20210215,20210221,-0.57
20210222,20210228,-0.79
20210301,20210307,-0.62
philincalifornia
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 2, 2021 8:16 pm

Thanks for the correction Ric. I was just eyeballing the meter in the sidebar here and I guess it isn’t updating daily. Answers my question. Thanks again.

n.n
May 2, 2021 6:31 pm

The temperature is no longer above normal. It’s now below average.

nicholas tesdorf
May 2, 2021 6:40 pm

Where is the Old-Time Global Warming that we had all come to love?

Roger Knights
May 2, 2021 6:43 pm

“The trend is our friend”—let’s hope.

Forrest Gardener
Reply to  Roger Knights
May 2, 2021 7:31 pm

The trend is our friend until the bend at the end.

Rob_Dawg
May 2, 2021 6:43 pm

If the data; 1981-1990 is legitimate the proper baseline should be to adjust the 30-year averaging period to a 40 year record 1981-2020.

Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 2, 2021 7:57 pm

The averaging period can be discussed endlessly. I believe 30 years was chosen because that was the size ledger paper people had on hand.

You don’t want it very long, because then short, cyclic functions get squashed (actually, they should be squashed). You don’t want it short because the signal becomes noisy. The 30 year period is already problematic as it is one half the PDO and AMO periods, and that can lead to selecting periods with positive one or the other and people will get excited about the apparent warming.

I disagree we should start extending the 30 year period unless we adjust all past records too.

Bellman
May 2, 2021 6:46 pm

Incidentally, in the CET we’ve just broken the record for coldest April Min temperatures.

20210501CetMinApr.png
Bryan A
Reply to  Bellman
May 2, 2021 7:04 pm

Is AlGore visiting?

RelPerm
May 2, 2021 6:51 pm

Thank you Roy Spencer for the monthly update.

Proof that Johnny Swift Boat Kerry is effectively reducing global temperature, despite all of his hot air.

Go Johnny Go!!! Lead us into the next glacial period.

Russ R.
May 2, 2021 7:08 pm

So after 40 years of catastrophic global meltdown warming, it is like I moved 20 miles South. Stayed there a while and then moved another 20 miles South. And I regularly go back and forth between where I was and where I now live.
Kind of anti-climactic. I have done some similar commuting North and South of similar distances. There is no noticeable difference. A smart person would say we should monitor this and not take drastic, EXPENSIVE action. In the modern world it is hard to sell advertising on the word of smart people.
If the truth is boring, it doesn’t push the dancing cats off the front page.

Forrest Gardener
May 2, 2021 7:36 pm

Maybe it is just my eyes but the area between the x-axis and the part of the curve below the x-axis appears to be greater than the area between the x-axis and the part of the curve above the x-axis.

Should these not be roughly equal?

Edit: problem solved because the x-axis runs from 1979 and not 1991.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Forrest Gardener
Tom in Toronto
May 2, 2021 8:28 pm

I’m sure we’ll get media alarmism about having gone through the COLDEST MONTH SINCE 2014! There are 6 year-old children who HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED such frigid cold on this planet like last month. The horror and shock!
Right?

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Tom in Toronto
Herbert
May 2, 2021 8:31 pm

Commiserations to you Canadians and Americans but here in Australia we are back to a balmy anomaly of +0.29C.
Incidentally we have moved from an anomaly +1.28C in November last to -.79C last month to +0.29C this month.
Seems to move around a lot in the Antipodes.
Can I announce a new theory that there is no world climate but dozens of regional and local climates?
As a corollary, that there is no Australian Climate but many local climates in this country.
Oh,you mean these theories are not original…….

