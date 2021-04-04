Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause lengthens by three months to 5 years 10 months

Guest Blogger
By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

Now that the small La Niña that has recently ended has begun to have its effect on global temperatures, the UAH monthly global mean lower-troposphere anomalies now show a further sharp drop, lengthening the New Pause by three months, from 5 years 4 months last month to 5 years 10 months this month.

The HadCRUT4 data show no warming in the 6 years 9 months May 2014 to January 2021:

It is likely that the temperature anomalies will remain below the trend-line for another month or two, lengthening the New Pause still further. Forecasts for the rest of the year suggest that the present ENSO-neutral conditions will remain till the end of the year, with the possibility of another la Niña at the end of this year. The likelihood of El Niño conditions is thought to be remote for now.

