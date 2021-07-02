Nearly 60% of “House Democrats unite to send firm climate signal to Biden” according to Politico

Guest “Math class is tough” by David Middleton

ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT House Democrats unite to send firm climate signal to Biden

Democrats across the ideological spectrum want strong climate change action as part of any legislative action this year. By ANTHONY ADRAGNA 07/01/2021 Nearly 60 percent of the House Democratic caucus is urging President Joe Biden to ensure massive climate change and other environmental investments make it into whatever final form of infrastructure legislation emerges this year. More than 120 members, led by Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) and spanning the ideological spectrum from Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to centrist Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), are reiterating their support for measures like a clean energy standard, significant electric vehicle investments and 10-year clean energy tax credits as part of the eventual agreement. It’s a signal that Democrats across the ideological spectrum want strong climate change action as part of any legislative action this year. […] Politico

Why are numbers so problematic for journalists?

“Nearly 60 percent…”

“More than 120 members…”

The number of signatories was 134, including “/s/” electronic signatures. It wasn’t too difficult to count the actual number.

There are currently 220 Democrat and 211 Republican members of the US House of Representatives. 4 seats are vacant.

134/220 = 0.609

134 signatories would be 61% of House Democrats.

134/431 = 0.3109

134 signatories would be 31% of the House of Representatives.

It doesn’t appear that Alexandria Occasional Cortex, or any other members of “The Squad, were among the signatories. So, as fracking moronic as this letter was, it wasn’t moronic enough for the Democrats’ true crazies.

The author of this article has 2010 BA in History from Middlebury College… Which explains the McKibben-style math, Anthony Adragna and Politico earn a Teen Talk Barbie Award.

Help us Obi Wan Joe Manchin, you’re our only hope!

Reconciliation appears likely to fall flat with both WV senators

Bipartisan framework for infrastructure can’t turn back on fossil fuels, West Virginia Sen. Manchin underscores

Package would help rebuild roads, bridges, water facilities; add broadband

by Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR Jun 24, 2021 WASHINGTON (WV News) — With a bipartisan framework in place for a sweeping federal infrastructure deal, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — one of the key players in Congress on the matter — gave a strong signal that any efforts to insert anti-fossil-fuel energy tenets would be a poison pill for him. Manchin credited U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who worked with a Republican group of senators to try to reach an infrastructure deal with the White House, for providing the framework the bipartisan group used. Manchin and Capito gave strong indications that the infrastructure bill will need to pass through the regular Senate format requiring 60 or more votes, not through reconciliation. Manchin estimated that, at least for now, there are about 65 senators who would agree to the infrastructure bill. […] WV News

