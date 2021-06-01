Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for May 2021: +0.08 deg. C

Charles Rotter
Reposted from Dr Roy Spencer’s Blog

June 1st, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2021 was +0.08 deg. C, up from the April, 2021 value of -0.05 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 17 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.27  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.24
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.44  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.31  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for May, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Bellman
June 1, 2021 2:16 pm

This makes May 2021 the equal 10th warmest May in UAH history, the coldest since May 2018.

Using the 1981:2010 base period, this would be +0.20°C, compared with last month’s +0.07°C.

The Monckton Pause now starts in April 2015, making it 6 years and 2 month old.

Alex
Reply to  Bellman
June 1, 2021 2:42 pm

the coldest since May 2018.” reminds me Simpsons
“2 days without accident”

dodgy geezer
June 1, 2021 2:26 pm

I am hoping to see a downward trend as the AMO enters a downward phase.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  dodgy geezer
June 1, 2021 2:53 pm

Why?

rbabcock
June 1, 2021 2:28 pm

The temperature.global global number derived from polling the worlds reporting stations since January 2015 shows a -.26C anomaly. Pretty consistent with UAH

Mike Smith
Reply to  rbabcock
June 1, 2021 3:05 pm

Link?

Ron Long
June 1, 2021 2:30 pm

It’s colder where I am…where was it warmer?

davidmhoffer
June 1, 2021 2:49 pm

Just eyeballing it, if we used the Super El Nino as the starting point, we could claim that we’ve been in a cooling trend for the entire current millennium. 🙂

Rory Forbes
Reply to  davidmhoffer
June 1, 2021 3:05 pm

If we used all data and proxies, covering the whole Holocene,the planet has been cooling steadily since the Holocene Thermal Optimum, ~ 8000 ago. We’ve warmed slightly since the LIA ended in the 18th century. CO2 has increased beneficially over the past ~50 years. There’s really nothing much else of importance. Earth will be just fine.Weather is uncannily stable.

John Tillman
Reply to  davidmhoffer
June 1, 2021 3:08 pm

Super El Niño of 1997-98 was a tiny fraction less warm than Super El Niño of 2015-16, but since the latter, Earth’s average temperature has been in a pronounced downtrend. It was flat between Super Los Niños.

