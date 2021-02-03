Land Surface Air Temperature Data

The New Pause lengthens from 5 years 4 months to 5 years 6 months

Guest Blogger
By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

If there’s one thing that upsets true-believers in the cult of Thermageddon, it’s a Pause in global warming. The first Pause lasted 224 months. Now another one appears to have got its boots on, and it has lengthened by 2 months since I first reported it last month. The least-squares trend on the latest UAH data show no global warming for 5 years 6 months from August 2015 to January 2021 inclusive:

Note that UAH has rebased its anomalies. Rebasing does not affect the trend, but I have not yet got the rebased data: they will be available in a few days.

Last month there was quite a bit of screeching in comments from the Thermageddonites about how meaningless this exercise was. So let me explain what such long Pauses mean.

Imagine a staircase. If the rise of each stair remains constant but the runs lengthen, the slope of the stair will decrease. Long Pauses are like stairs with long runs. They provide good illustrations that the overall rate of medium-term global warming may turn out to be a lot less than IPCC et hoc genus omne had originally predicted.

In fact, both in the boundary layer and in the mid troposphere – i.e., just above the ground and about six miles up, the official predictions have been 2.4 times the observed anthropogenic warming rate over the past 30 years. The near-surface warming rate was calculated from the mean of two terrestrial and two satellite datasets.

That is a startling failure. Takes the current 3.7 K midrange equilibrium-sensitivity projection from the CMIP6 models (Meehl et al. 2020), and divide it by 2.4 to bring it into line with observed reality. The ECS prediction falls from 3.7 to just over 1.5 K. That is very far from being a “climate emergency”.

If we were to calculate solely using UAH, the most honest of the four datasets, then we should find that, instead of the predicted 0.34 K decade–1 anthropogenic warming over the 30 years 1991-2020, there was only 0.15 K decade–1 real-world, observed warming, of which only 70% (Wu et al., 2019; Scafetta 2021), or 0.105 K decade–1, was anthropogenic. On that basis, IPCC’s 0.34 K decade–1 prediction was a 3.2-fold overstatement, implying midrange ECS of less than 1.2 K.

Now, where have I seen that value before? Oh yes, my team has calculated that ECS is indeed about 1.2 K, based on recent mainstream midrange observationally-based data and methods.

But let us give the Thermageddonites some crumb of comfort to take away from their abject, continuing and frankly embarrassing failures of prediction. If we were to look at the last eight years’ UAH data, the trend would be equivalent to more than 0.4 K decade–1. That is what a large El Niño – a naturally-occurring process – does to the trend from time to time.

I shall continue to report the present Pause for as long as it may last. And, if we see no very strong El Niño in the next few years, it could be quite a long and telling Pause. The weeping and gnashing of the Thermageddonites’ Obamacare dentures will be as the chirping of six billion bats in a cave in Yunnan.

shrnfr
February 3, 2021 6:19 am

Realistically, a pause probably signifies the presence of strange attractors in the mathematically chaotic system. The presence of “steps” in the temperature record seems to have been well documented.

But yes, this stuff gives lie to the “hottest xxx evah!” crud pandered around.

Eric Harpham
February 3, 2021 6:20 am

Brilliant news. Let’s start a sweepstake, just for fun, as to how long this pause will last.
My entry is 18 years and 1 month. No need to deliver any prizes if I win because by that time the chances are that I will be either 6 foot under or badly burnt.

dodgy geezer
Reply to  Eric Harpham
February 3, 2021 6:33 am

17 years 6 months of dropping temperatures for me. I am firmly in the 60-70 year cycle club. That would give a pause of 35 years if you want to measure from the start of the cycle…

Cheshire Red
February 3, 2021 6:25 am

The big giveaway is when alarmists react badly to good news. It’s the exact opposite of a normal human reaction to receiving good news from what appears a bad situation.

Why would anyone be angry if observations show lower ECS and therefore no ‘climate emergency’ and thus the planet is ‘saved’?

Answer; because ‘climate emergency’ is the driver of their lifeblood. Without it their AGW scare, policies, income, status, reputations and financial and political investments, not to mention their purpose, fails.

Hence they keep their fake emergency on the boil, regardless of evidence to the contrary.

PS A question to Christopher; what needs to happen to temperatures for this Pause to connect with the previous, longer one? That would really make some alarmist heads explode!

dodgy geezer
February 3, 2021 6:27 am

The AMO is now firmly in a downward phase. I expect model predictions to drastically diverge from real observations over the next several years.

Look for a MAJOR requirement to amend observational data starting up. If I were the IPCC, I would claim that ALL known climate cycles need to be corrected for, and then eradicate all the downward phases while retaining the upward ones. There are so many people now whose livelihoods depend on global warming that I am sure they would intentionally see nothing wrong with this ‘fix’…

Tim Gorman
February 3, 2021 6:29 am

Imagine a staircase. If the rise of each stair remains constant but the runs lengthen, the slope of the stair will decrease. Long Pauses are like stairs with long runs.”

Good analogy!

I’ve always thought that linear trend lines are misleading for this use. Linear trends tend to lead to an improper extrapolation for periods after the last data point.

A step-wise graph would show far better the impacts of El Nino’s and La Nina’s and would not lend itself to a false extrapolation. Maybe even a 3rd degree trend line?

