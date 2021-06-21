New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
The Guardian Demands More Nuclear Power to Fight Climate Change, Slams Plant Closures

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Guardian, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Closure of Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant was a big step backwards in the battle to reduce CO2 emissions.

If we want to fight the climate crisis, we must embrace nuclear power

Bhaskar Sunkara
Mon 21 Jun 2021 20.18 AEST

A powerful form of clean energy already exists – and it is far more reliable than wind and solar

On 30 April, the Indian Point nuclear power plant 30 miles north of New York City was shut down. For decades the facility provided the overwhelming majority of the city’s carbon-free electricity as well as good union jobs for almost a thousand people. Federal regulators had deemed the plant perfectly safe.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, a key figure behind the move, said that the shuttering of Indian Point brought us “a big step closer to achieving our aggressive clean energy goals”. It’s hard to reconcile that optimism with the data that’s recently come out. The first full month without the plant has seen a 46% increase in the average carbon intensity of statewide electric generation compared to when Indian Point was fully operational. New York replaced clean energy from Indian Point with fossil fuel sources like natural gas.

It’s a nightmare we should have seen coming. In Germany, nuclear power formed around a third of the country’s power generation in 2000, when a Green party-spearheaded campaign managed to secure the gradual closure of plants, citing health and safety concerns. Last year, that share fell to 11%, with all remaining stations scheduled to close by next year. A recent paper found that the last two decades of phased nuclear closures led to an increase in CO2 emissions of 36.3 megatons a year – with the increased air pollution potentially killing 1,100 people annually.

So why, given the stakes of global warming, is there still so much hostility to nuclear power?

Some of the paranoia is no doubt rooted in cold war-era associations of peaceful nuclear power with dangerous nuclear weaponry. We can and should separate these two, just like we are able to separate nuclear bombs from nuclear medicine. And we should also push back against popular narratives around Chernobyl and other disasters that simply aren’t replicable with modern technology. …

Other objections to nuclear power, like its reliance on mining, are also not unique to nuclear. Renewables require destructive extraction to unearth lithium and other critical minerals. The answer to those concerns is simple: we should demand environmental and labor regulations from the state and defend good working conditions as our primary consideration. …

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/21/fight-climate-crisis-clean-energy-nuclear-power

I had to check the link twice to verify this was actually published in The Guardian. Apart from the concern about CO2 emissions, most of it reads like something I could have written.

What does this attack on nuclear closures mean for the future of renewable energy?

If even The Guardian is prepared to slam renewable energy proponents for wanting to close nuclear plants, I suggest the renewable energy death spiral has well and truly begun. We frequently laugh at the innumeracy of green claims that renewable energy will somehow save the planet from CO2 emissions and pollution, but clearly a few of them have woken up and started doing the sums.

Having said that, the Guardian doesn’t exactly have clean hands over the closure of nuclear plants. Plenty of Guardian articles have appeared over the years broadly supporting nuclear plant closures, including support for closing Indian Point, though to be fair they also print the occasional pro-nuclear article.

Derg
June 21, 2021 6:01 pm

Wasn’t Cuomo that Governor who put Covid patients in nursing homes?

Maybe Simon would know.

commieBob
Reply to  Derg
June 21, 2021 6:27 pm

Yep.

Then he tried to hide the evidence.

It seems like ‘liberals’ get a free pass to do anything no matter how stupid or corrupt.

joel
Reply to  commieBob
June 21, 2021 7:36 pm

To be fair, they tried to hid the evidence because of President Trump. They actually said that to justify their actions.

n.n
Reply to  Derg
June 21, 2021 6:44 pm

A “burden”, the Choice, a wicked solution to a hard problem.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Derg
June 21, 2021 6:46 pm

The whole world knows Cuomo doesn’t have any smarts. I think we’re going to see a huge surge in New Yorkers’ smarts and a tearless goodbye to Cuomo and deBlazio

Komerade cube
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 21, 2021 7:05 pm

I live in the NY area. I think you’re optimistically over estimating the intelligence of the typical New Yorker.

Derg
Reply to  Komerade cube
June 21, 2021 7:09 pm

Big cities are crumbling because people make decisions based on feelings. In what clown show would a person elect people who want to defund the police?

The pendulum has swung too far to the left…the good people are leaving big cities.

Scissor
Reply to  Derg
June 21, 2021 7:46 pm

You’re right, and people need to realize that Cuomo doesn’t care about the truth or his constituents. A case could be made that Demo☭rats want to bring down the U.S. so that they can rule over its ashes.

Their desire to defund the police is likely a Trojan Horse to bring about a new federal police force, one that is even more politicized than the FBI.

commieBob
Reply to  Gary Pearse
June 21, 2021 7:21 pm

Something like that.

Where I live, in southern Ontario about an hour from Toronto, house prices have gone through the roof. It seems that many folks who live in the big city don’t want to do so any longer. Some folks have expressed the opinion that, given the experience with the wuflu, people see big cities as dangerous.

One of the big five personality traits, openness, is associated with liberals. Openness predicts that one thinks it’s a good idea for borders to be completely unrestricted. It looks like many people have become disenchanted with that idea and are starting to realize that, along with all the good things they bring, foreigners can also bring contagion.

So, it may become more obvious to more people that excess liberalism is dangerous. I’m hoping that will make them more skeptical. It doesn’t take much skepticism to realize that renewable energy is just a castle in the sky. It may be too much to hope that the CAGW mania will subside any time soon but it may be realistic to hope for a tipping point in support of nuclear energy.

OldGreyGuy
June 21, 2021 6:29 pm

I must be seeing things, there is an article in the Guardian that I agree with in principle.

n.n
Reply to  OldGreyGuy
June 21, 2021 6:40 pm

The day the wind gauntlets stood still. A Green blight not realized. A bird is heard singing from afar. A parade of lions, lionesses, and their cubs play in gay revelry.

n.n
June 21, 2021 6:35 pm

unqualified, monotonic change: one step forward, two steps backward

The man from planned parent/hood, an ethical man speaks.

Gary Pearse
June 21, 2021 6:39 pm

I’ll bet that Germany will keep their two nukes on stream and may even reopen closed ones if dismantling has not yet begun. They opened a coal plant and mine and completed a gas pipeline from Russia in a bid to save their economy no matter what the greens may say, all these signs point to peak renewables in Germany with the rest following suit (if Germans can’t make ruinables work, who is going to beg to differ).

Terry
June 21, 2021 6:44 pm

The Guardian – you just can’t fix stupid.

clipe
June 21, 2021 6:48 pm

The grauniad sees the writing on the wall after the recent byelection results.

BoJo has overplayed his green credentials and the BLOB wants to be seen as rational.

Last edited 1 hour ago by clipe
observa
Reply to  clipe
June 21, 2021 7:16 pm

The watermelons increasingly have to face some unpleasant facts with their professed concern for the poor-
Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief – The Global Warming Policy Forum (thegwpf.com)
Do I detect increasing dissension in the ranks with the vision splendid?

clipe
Reply to  observa
June 21, 2021 7:38 pm

Volte-face much like the NYT getting out ahead of the facts to stifle them.

http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/06/20/sounds-familiar/

Last edited 44 minutes ago by clipe
Nick Schroeder
June 21, 2021 6:58 pm

Won’t matter much if the transportation sector and NG appliances do not get electricated.

EIA Total Energy.jpg
TonyL
June 21, 2021 7:24 pm

A question arises.
The Indian Point plant was properly licensed, constantly and properly regulated, and was deemed perfectly safe.
The question is, how, where, and under what circumstances did the state take to itself the power to close the plant. There was no rational argument that the plant must cease operation. There was no “public safety” threat or issue.
The governor simply decided he did not like the plant for his own reasons. As such, he simply told the plant owners to shut down and lose their investment.
That this is treated as legal and acceptable now speaks volumes. And more, a precedent has been set. Now the State can shut down any business or industry on a whim.
Consider this as a standard:
A politician does not like a business “in my back yard”. – Shutdown
An industry becomes “politically incorrect”. – Shutdown
Some random environmentalists see a plant and make a fuss. – Shutdown

There used to be laws regulating things in the public interest. Now perhaps the “public interest” is whatever the people currently in power deem it to be.

Last edited 1 hour ago by TonyL
Scissor
Reply to  TonyL
June 21, 2021 7:51 pm

New York State challenged license renewals. They cited safety concerns given its proximity to NYC, and get this, low wholesale electricity prices.

Here’s a story critical of the moves. https://nypost.com/2021/04/28/get-ready-for-blackouts-after-cuomo-foolishly-killed-the-indian-point-plant/

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Scissor
MarkW
Reply to  TonyL
June 21, 2021 8:04 pm

What was it Clinton said about executive orders? Stroke of a pen, law of the land.

Jimmy Walter
June 21, 2021 8:22 pm

Fission reactors are dangerous, especially boiling water and high pressure nuclear reactors, as has been proven by Fukushima, Chernobyl, Three mile Island. Moreover, they produce an unsolved waste problem, not only of spent material, but of nuclear plants that cannot, economically, be decommissioned. The alleged costs of nuclear power ignore these problems. Moreover, they are not scalable to solve the alleged CO2 crisis within the alleged time limit of 2050, much less 2030.

billtoo
Reply to  Jimmy Walter
June 21, 2021 8:27 pm

yup. their waste products will be around for a billion years

billtoo
June 21, 2021 8:26 pm

but tell people they aren’t entitled to a whole body CT whenever they want and that their air travel will be restricted and watch the fireworks begin.

