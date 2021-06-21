Claim: China Weaponising UN Protection For the Great Barrier Reef

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, JoNova; China’s ongoing effort to punish Australia for opposing their South China Sea territorial ambitions has now allegedly extended to stacking the UN Heritage Committee.

Secret China plot to declare the Great Barrier reef as ecologically ‘in danger’ threatens to wipe $6billion from the Australian economy and destroy 60,000 jobs

Secret ploy by China could see Great Barrier Reef officially listed as 'in danger'

Beijing are using a UN committee to have the health of the reef downgraded

A status change could threaten 64,000 local jobs and ruin $6.4billion economy

Controversial decision is expected to be ratified by World Heritage Committee

By LEVI PARSONS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

PUBLISHED: 01:29 AEST, 22 June 2021 | UPDATED: 02:10 AEST, 22 June 2021

A secret push by China to have Australia’s Great Barrier Reef declared ‘in danger’ could cripple the Far North’s multi-billion dollar tourist economy and affect over 64,000 local jobs.

Beijing has been plotting with a China-chaired United Nations committee to have the environmental health status of the world-renowned coral reef downgraded, in a blatant effort to bypass the normal channels of the World Heritage Committee.

This has happened without proper scientific scrutiny or consolation, it is claimed, with any downgrading likely to threaten tourism and jobs.

The ploy took Australian government officials by surprise, who first learned about the clandestine scheme on Friday, The Australian reported.

