Child (girl age 5-6) snorkeling dive in the Great Barrier Reef in the tropical north of Queensland, Australia
coral reefs United Nations

Claim: China Weaponising UN Protection For the Great Barrier Reef

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, JoNova; China’s ongoing effort to punish Australia for opposing their South China Sea territorial ambitions has now allegedly extended to stacking the UN Heritage Committee.

Secret China plot to declare the Great Barrier reef as ecologically ‘in danger’ threatens to wipe $6billion from the Australian economy and destroy 60,000 jobs

  • Secret ploy by China could see Great Barrier Reef officially listed as ‘in danger’
  • Beijing are using a UN committee to have the health of the reef downgraded 
  • A status change could threaten 64,000 local jobs and ruin $6.4billion economy
  • Controversial decision is expected to be ratified by World Heritage Committee 

By LEVI PARSONS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

PUBLISHED: 01:29 AEST, 22 June 2021 | UPDATED: 02:10 AEST, 22 June 2021

A secret push by China to have Australia’s Great Barrier Reef declared ‘in danger’ could cripple the Far North’s multi-billion dollar tourist economy and affect over 64,000 local jobs.

Beijing has been plotting with a China-chaired United Nations committee to have the environmental health status of the world-renowned coral reef downgraded, in a blatant effort to bypass the normal channels of the World Heritage Committee.

This has happened without proper scientific scrutiny or consolation, it is claimed, with any downgrading likely to threaten tourism and jobs. 

The ploy took Australian government officials by surprise, who first learned about the clandestine scheme on Friday, The Australian reported.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9708963/Beijing-threatens-destroy-Great-Barrier-Reef-economy-Chinese-plot.html

This alleged abuse obviously has wider implications. If the United Nations ever receives greater powers to police global CO2 emissions, or if there are any other transfers of sovereignty to the United Nations, I think we now have a good indication of who will wield those new UN powers.

Pat from kerbob
June 21, 2021 10:28 pm

Funny
The world leader in coal expansion is “concerned” about the health of the GBR

Any Avenue to screw the west

And the scientologists will fall all over each other in the effort to praise Xi

Dennis
June 21, 2021 10:51 pm

What about the coral reefs China wrecked to construct new military bases and airfields for their airforce?

Dennis
June 21, 2021 10:54 pm

With overdue consideration for the undermining of so many nations by China underway it’s past time that the target nations and their allies explained to China that they have become a predator and will be dealt with via world trade sanctions?

%d bloggers like this: