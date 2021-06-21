Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Texas Starts Waking Up To The Issue Of The Full Costs Of “Renewables”

31 mins ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Reposted from The MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

The promoters of the climate scam have a variety of deceptions to get the gullible to accede to their socialist plans. Those deceptions range from the quite sophisticated to the completely preposterous. At the sophisticated end of the scale we have what I have called The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — the deception by which 50 and 100 year old temperature records are altered (reduced) by impenetrable computer algorithms to make it seem like global warming has been much greater than the reality. At the preposterous end of the scale we have the claim that the fashionable “renewable” sources of electric power, wind and solar, are actually cheaper than fossil fuels to generate electricity.

I call this claim preposterous because the fundamental deception is so obvious that you would think that no one of any intelligence could possibly fall for it. And yet you have undoubtedly read numerous articles in the past few years asserting that wind and solar-generated electricity is now as cheap or cheaper than electricity from natural gas or coal. To make the claim, the promoters of wind and solar simply omit from their calculations the single biggest part of the cost of those sources. That would the cost of intermittency, otherwise known as the cost of providing sufficient backup or storage to run a stable electrical grid while generation from the wind and sun fluctuates wildly. (As wind and solar become a bigger and bigger part of power generation on the grid, the cost of necessary backup and/or storage could easily multiply the cost of electricity by a factor of five or more. For instance, see my post here.).

To divert your attention from this elephant in the room, somebody has come up with the concept of “levelized cost of energy,” or LCOE, supposedly to make fair apples-to-apples comparisons of the total costs of one energy sources versus another. There are seemingly sophisticated and technical discussions of life cycles and discount rates. But then, when putting a cost on wind and solar, they just completely omit the costs of intermittency. I suppose they hope that you won’t notice.

If you don’t believe me, check out this Wikipedia piece on “Cost of electricity by source.” The piece cites some five studies of comparative costs of different generation sources. The five studies come from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, Lazard, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the IPCC and OECD. Representative of the conclusions reached is this from BNEF:

In March 2021, Bloomberg New Energy Finance found that “renewables are the cheapest power option for 71% of global GDP and 85% of global power generation. It is now cheaper to build a new solar or wind farm to meet rising electricity demand or replace a retiring generator, than it is to build a new fossil fuel-fired power plant. …

Feel free to click through to verify my assertion that they simply omit all costs of intermittency when calculating the costs of generation from wind and solar.

The state of Texas, with its own power grid separate from the rest of the country, has been a leader in developing generation capacity from the intermittent renewables, particularly wind. While production from these facilities can vary greatly from month to month (depending on wind conditions), in typical months Texas has been getting about 20-25% of its electricity from wind and solar. (It was 23% in October 2020.). Then came February 2021, when Texas had a record cold spell, and the wind and sun died for several days running. Some natural gas and nuclear facilities were also out during that period. The result was a tremendous spike in spot market prices and rolling blackouts imposed by the grid operator (known as ERCOT).

Apparently the February event has caused some people in Texas finally to wake up to the issue of the true costs of the renewables. In March a bill called SB 1278 was introduced in the Texas state senate by Senator Kelly Hancock of Fort Worth to require the renewable generation sources to bear the extra costs imposed by their intermittency. Here is the relevant language of the proposed statute:

“[ERCOT] shall ensure that ancillary services necessary to facilitate the transmission of electric energy are available at reasonable prices … [and] ancillary services costs incurred by the ERCOT … to address reliability issues arising from the operation of intermittent wind and solar resources must be directly assigned by the ERCOT … to those resources. . . .”

The bill passed the Texas State Senate on April 14 by a bipartisan vote of 18-13. However, the bill got held up in the Texas House of Representatives, and apparently the legislature has now adjourned without further action on the bill. Nevertheless, it appears that the legislature has a good deal of unfinished business, and will be called back into special session at some point later in the year.

The delay has given renewables advocates a chance to regroup. A piece on May 17 at something called Utility Dive gives many of these advocates a chance to present their arguments. Most of them are BS. But I think there is a significant flaw in the language of the bill as drafted, which is that it puts the burden on the regulator, ERCOT, to figure out what particular costs are attributable to intermittency issues. That task is not necessarily so easy to do with precision in a mixed system of fossil fuel and renewable sources. A guy named Michael Jewell of something called Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation makes the point when he says this:

“[C]ost causation here is unclear because reliability needs vary with customer demand and, like wind and solar, traditional generators can [also] go offline.”

A far better structure would be for the grid operator to set up a bidding system where bidders offering power from wind and solar sources must combine their bids with sufficient backup and/or storage to provide some fixed amount of firm power over some reasonable period of time, say 24 hours. In a post back in July 2018 I phrased it this way:

[T]he grid operator should seek only offers of power that are firm and reliable for some reasonable period, say 24 hours at a time. If you want to sell wind power to the grid operator, it’s then on you to also provide the mix of backup sources (could be fossil fuel power plants, could be batteries, could be whatever else you come up with) to make your offer reliable for the requisite period.

With that market structure, the wind and solar operators themselves would be required to recognize and calculate the costs of the intermittency of their assets. The structure would also give those operators the incentive to reduce the costs of intermittency (that is, of backup and/or storage) to the extent they can.

Read the full post here.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeffery P
June 21, 2021 2:10 pm

Intermittency and reliability are crippling problems for green energy. They need redundant power sources or else people must learn to live without reliable 24×7 electricity. Building a solar plant? You need to build a gas plant to take over when the solar plant isn’t generating enough. Same with wind.

0
Reply
Jan de Jong
June 21, 2021 2:15 pm

I doubt 24 hours is enough.

0
Reply
Richard Ilfeld
June 21, 2021 2:23 pm

After several lifetimes of claiming that fossil fuels don’t bear their full cost because they don’t consider all the relevant costs, ie “pollution”, all of a sudden full cost consideration brings out crickets. Even an innumerate population, however, wont have much trouble figuring our that their power bills are going up–and if the new energy is “cheaper”. ought to be going down. The save the world types are much better off with argument out a hundred years, than they are with next months power bill.

0
Reply
Robber
June 21, 2021 2:24 pm

And yet another report: CSIRO report confirms renewables still cheapest new-build power in Australia. https://www.csiro.au/en/news/News-releases/2021/CSIRO-report-confirms-renewables-still-cheapest-new-build-power-in-Australia?utm_source=Snapshot-June-2021&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=Snapshot
“Solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind continue to be the cheapest sources of new electricity generation capacity in Australia, even when the integration costs of renewables are included, according to the final 2020-21 GenCost Report, released today.”
But when you read the details of the calculations of LCOE, nowhere does it show 24×7 dispatchability,and there are assumptions that battery costs will more than halve over coming years. Coal costs are increased by assuming only a year life, versus 25 years for wind and solar, and financing is assumed to be more costly because of the “risks”.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 21, 2021 2:30 pm

This depends on renewable penetration.
Most grids operate with 12-15% excess generation capacity to cover unexpected peaks or outages. A percent or two renewable penetration is no big deal. 10% is, everywhere. Texas got to about 25% without doing anything about dispatchable backup. Very foolish.
Germany solved the problem technically but not economically. They export surplus renewables to Norway on the cheap, allowing Norway to cut back its hydro. Then when Germany needs dispatchable backup, it buys hydro from Norway at exorbitant rates. Norway loves this arrangement. It’s pillaging Germany just like the Vikings did. Classic buy low sell high.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Hawaii Renewable Electricity Claims Unsupported by EIA Data, Emissions Unchanged

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

Bloomberg Celebrates an International Banker Effort to Dictate Climate Policy

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

World Report Card: The Inexorable March Toward Zero Carbon Emissions (Not!)

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

New Paper From Richard Tol: The Economic Impact of Weather and Climate

1 week ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Texas Starts Waking Up To The Issue Of The Full Costs Of “Renewables”

31 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Hawaii Renewable Electricity Claims Unsupported by EIA Data, Emissions Unchanged

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
EPA Opinion

Corrupt EPA stacks CASAC panel with agency grant cronies; Chair is top agency grant crony

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #459

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: