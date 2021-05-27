Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following official suggestions the Wuhan laboratory leak hypothesis is being seriously considered by the US Government, Facebook has announced they will now allow users to share their Wuhan lab leak virus origin theories with friends.

Update on May 26, 2021 at 3:30PM PT: In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge. … Read more: https://about.fb.com/news/2020/04/covid-19-misinfo-update/#removing-more-false-claims

Other topics like discussing whether cheating changed the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election are still likely to earn you a ban. So don’t let the munificence of Zuckerberg’s decision to broaden the range of permitted Covid topics confuse you into thinking other restrictions have also been lifted.

Of course, it is really President Trump’s fault that liberals initially rejected the Covid Lab Leak hypothesis. As ABC presenter Sara Haines recently explained, Trump’s “racist terms and dog whistles” made it impossible for liberals to consider Trump’s theories about the origin of Covid-19, until President Biden signalled that publicly discussing the lab leak hypothesis is no longer an act of disloyalty or sedition.

Imagine what life would be like if these clowns got their hands on real power.

5 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...