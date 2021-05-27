Mark Zuckerberg. By Presidência do México - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, Link
Coronavirus Ridiculae

Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following official suggestions the Wuhan laboratory leak hypothesis is being seriously considered by the US Government, Facebook has announced they will now allow users to share their Wuhan lab leak virus origin theories with friends.

Update on May 26, 2021 at 3:30PM PT:

In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps. We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.

Read more: https://about.fb.com/news/2020/04/covid-19-misinfo-update/#removing-more-false-claims

Other topics like discussing whether cheating changed the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election are still likely to earn you a ban. So don’t let the munificence of Zuckerberg’s decision to broaden the range of permitted Covid topics confuse you into thinking other restrictions have also been lifted.

Of course, it is really President Trump’s fault that liberals initially rejected the Covid Lab Leak hypothesis. As ABC presenter Sara Haines recently explained, Trump’s “racist terms and dog whistles” made it impossible for liberals to consider Trump’s theories about the origin of Covid-19, until President Biden signalled that publicly discussing the lab leak hypothesis is no longer an act of disloyalty or sedition.

Imagine what life would be like if these clowns got their hands on real power.

24 Comments
Artiem
May 27, 2021 10:08 am

Who uses FB anymore anyway????

7
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Artiem
May 27, 2021 10:18 am

Retirees unafraid to speak their mind but not allowed to contradict the narrative. Same as twitter.

2
Reply
Russell Cook
Reply to  Artiem
May 27, 2021 10:33 am

I do! My FB Friends list reads like a Who's Who of AGW skeptic 'celebrities', including Anthony. Problem is, the FB Thought Police will soon switch to more aggressive elimination of accounts that speculate on whether AGW is vastly overblown, so we'll likely become the next endagered species on there.

2
Reply
Artiem
Reply to  Russell Cook
May 27, 2021 10:59 am

Mine used to be the same, but I guess I just saw the writing on the wall early, and decided it was best to just walk away.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
Reply to  Artiem
May 27, 2021 11:31 am

Not me. My daughter decided, and quite properly, that she did not want any pictures of her children on FB. Since my only reason for using FB would be to post pictures of them, I cancelled my account. I do not miss it,

0
Reply
Owen
May 27, 2021 10:14 am

How kind and generous of Facebook!

7
Reply
Kai Dahlqvist
Reply to  Owen
May 27, 2021 11:41 am

God is Good!

0
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Owen
May 27, 2021 11:44 am

The arrogant, under-educated fools at Facebook delude themselves into thinking that they have the competence and the right to censor the views of their intellectual superiors.

Recently , the $10 per hour “fact checkers” at FB contradicted the 2008 Nobel Prize winner in medicine. Yes, really! [Cue laughter…]

Last edited 4 minutes ago by ALLAN MACRAE
0
Reply
Gary Ashe
May 27, 2021 10:23 am

I saw only yesterday that facebook reach 2.6 billion people in a project veritas vid of a fakebook whistle-blower interview.

Nothing will change with fakebook and twatter etc just as long as they keep pushing the globalist maoist marxist agenda.

They should be broken up, no private companies should have that much power to effect/affect the results of national elections all around the world.

Its personalised tailored propaganda on a massive scale.
It wont surprise anyone that i have forgotten how many times i have been banned from posting on fakebook over the last 3 or 4 years, its got to be getting on for 10 times starts with 3 days then a week then 10 days then 30 then 90, they never ban you from facebook altogether tho, you can still log in because they need your eyes on their advertising.
I fill in their surveys to teach them new words i'm scathing with them worthless leftist scum.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gary Ashe
6
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Gary Ashe
May 27, 2021 10:45 am

Florida Governor stops Silicon Valley Tech Giants biased silencing
Make this man President. Ron DeSantis has signed into law something that will allow Floridians to sue Big Tech if they have been banned by one sided "selectively enforced" rules. Finally, Big Tech, at least in Florida, will have to set some rules and apply them to both sides of any debate or the aggrieved party can sue Big Tech.

2
Reply
DHR
Reply to  Gary Ashe
May 27, 2021 11:07 am

Regulated yes, but broken up? No. I suggest instead that they be regulated as public utilities subject to State and Federal public utility regulation. No pornography and no bomb making are two subjects that should be prohibited. There are likely others I am too naive or ignorant to think of.

1
Reply
markl
May 27, 2021 10:35 am

Can't have opinions that don't match mine. In fact we can't even discuss science unless it matches their opinions. I believe most people understand the blatant censorship surrounding AGW but sometimes I'm not so sure.

1
Reply
David Sulik
May 27, 2021 10:35 am

But will they un-ding us for past statements that threw us into facebookjail??

1
Reply
Artiem
Reply to  David Sulik
May 27, 2021 11:05 am

Wouldn't it be better to let them bleed membership until they die?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 27, 2021 10:43 am

Free speech is allowed again ?! – What a gift – THANKS !!! /sarc

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
May 27, 2021 10:49 am

Somewhat related I have not seen any mention of this, but heard Jack Riccardi on KTSA radio, San Antonio with an interview last week. He has a good record of chasing down scholarly types, does his homework and knows how to interview and discuss. I think that this was the show, final conclusion was that if everybody had been below 60 in age the pandemic would have been overlooked, or something like that. Book is Lockdown on Trial.

https://www.ktsa.com/jack-riccardi-just-a-minute-what-lockdowns-really-did/

While it is easy to blame such an large event as the lockdown, it is also easy to find evidence of probable serious harm, some in my own family, and this appears to be consistent with the age damage. All this is ‘blood’ on somebodies’ hands.

1
Reply
commieBob
May 27, 2021 10:54 am

1 – We need to get (back?) to a situation where the social media are treated as common carriers. The users' postings should be their own responsibility. If users have violated the law then the users should be prosecuted, not the media companies. By the same token, the opinions expressed by the users should be no concern of the social media companies. (I realize that's simplistic but a comment listing all the whys and wherefores would be very long indeed.)

2 – Are the social media backing off on de-platforming people? A couple of the bloggers I listen to had expressed concern that they were about to be canceled … but it didn't happen.

2 – Are the social media backing off on de-platforming people? A couple of the bloggers I listen to had expressed concern that they were about to be canceled … but it didn’t happen.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
May 27, 2021 11:02 am

It is Past time for Congress to remove Section 230 protections for all the social media platforms.

Details on Section 230 of the CDA of 1996 here: https://www.eff.org/issues/cda230

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
May 27, 2021 11:03 am

Who's that on the picture? Alfred E. Newman ?

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Eric Vieira
May 27, 2021 11:38 am

What, me worry?

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
May 27, 2021 11:06 am

facebook sux rox, I would never deign myself to have an account.

0
Reply
Cool-Engineer
May 27, 2021 11:18 am

Who would have guessed….The Zuck now lets us talk about it because the Regime now says it's ok. Too bad he no longer runs his own company.

1
Reply
RobR
May 27, 2021 11:32 am

The call for an investigation is an obvious ploy to appease the segment of Left who were hoodwinked into doing Beijing’s bidding.

As if our spy agencies have been sitting on their asses for the past two-years waiting for permission to spy……give me a break!.

Let’s review the evidence again:

1. The Thai and Tiawanese intel services both independently reported that WIV workers were sickened a full month before news of the virus was disclosed. At least three workers were hospitalized.

2. All cellphone activity mysteriously ceased inside the WIV for a two-week period one-month before the news broke.

3. The Bat Woman claims nobody in her facility was infected with the virus.

4. Beijing layered Bat Woman by appointing a military General in charge of the lab after the outbreak.

5. ABC news ran a report entitled “Counting Cars” where satellite year over year comparisons of the number of parked cars at several Wuhan hospitals indicated a nearly doubling of parked cars in November 2019.

6. Dr. Li Meng Yan. Escapes to the U.S. and tells the world her colleagues in Wuhan told her the virus was created in and escaped from the WIV. For her trouble, she’s cancelled by Zuckerberg and company.

7. Peter Duszak is the lead signatory on hastily crafted paper claiming the virus is of natural origin. Subsequently, we learn he funded gain of function research at the WIV. Naturally, it’s no wonder that this same jackass is hand picked by Beijing to investigate the origin of the virus.

8. The report by Duszak et al.fails to locate a primary or intermediate host for the virus but mysteriously holds the WIV blameless. Subsequently, the WHO Director General pans the report as feckless.

9. Other top virologists (with less skin in the game) indicate that the Wuhan virus is of unnatural origin and engineered to easily infect human cells. This fact is crucial, as the alterations render the present form of the virus incapable of infecting traditional primary and intermediate hosts.

After all of this information, does anyone believe that Biden’s permission for our spy agencies to start spying will produce honest results!

The Bat Woman lied and millions died!

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
May 27, 2021 11:32 am

Heh, what’s Facebook?

Why do people support platforms that “decide” what they can and cannot say or read? These companies HAVE to be re-sorted into publishers as opposed to platforms so people can sue them…a lot. That is the only way free-speech will be protected.

Also, the people’s data belongs to the people it’s about. Mining and selling people’s private data has to end. I wish companies could not even share my phone number, let alone my buying habits.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

