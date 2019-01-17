From EurekAlert!
Public Release: 16-Jan-2019
The Lancet: Diet and food production must radically change to improve health and avoid potentially catastrophic damage to the planet
Feeding a growing population of 10 billion people by 2050 with a healthy and sustainable diet will be impossible without transforming eating habits, improving food production, and reducing food waste.
The Lancet
- Feeding a growing population of 10 billion people by 2050 with a healthy and sustainable diet will be impossible without transforming eating habits, improving food production, and reducing food waste. First scientific targets for a healthy diet that places healthy food consumption within the boundaries of our planet will require significant change, but are within reach.
- The daily dietary pattern of a planetary health diet consists of approximately 35% of calories as whole grains and tubers, protein sources mainly from plants – but including approximately 14g of red meat per day – and 500g per day of vegetables and fruits.
- Moving to this new dietary pattern will require global consumption of foods such as red meat and sugar to decrease by about 50%, while consumption of nuts, fruits, vegetables, and legumes must double.
- Unhealthy diets are the leading cause of ill-health worldwide and following the diet could avoid approximately 11 million premature deaths per year.
- A shift towards the planetary health diet would ensure the global food system The diet can exists within planetary boundariess for food production such as those for climate change, biodiversity loss, land and freshwater use, as well as nutrient cycles.
Transformation of the global food system is urgently needed as more than 3 billion people are malnourished (including people who are undernourished and overnourished), and food production is exceeding planetary boundaries – driving climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution due to over-application of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers, and unsustainable changes in water and land use.
The findings are from the EAT-Lancet Commission which provides the first scientific targets for a healthy diet from a sustainable food production system that operates within planetary boundaries for food. The report promotes diets consisting of a variety of plant-based foods, with low amounts of animal-based foods, refined grains, highly processed foods, and added sugars, and with unsaturated rather than saturated fats.
Human diets inextricably link health and environmental sustainability, and have the potential to nurture both. However, current diets are pushing the Earth beyond its planetary boundaries, while causing ill health. This puts both people and the planet at risk. Providing healthy diets from sustainable food systems is an immediate challenge as the population continues to grow – projected to reach 10 billion people by 2050 – and get wealthier (with the expectation of higher consumption of animal-based foods).
To meet this challenge, dietary changes must be combined with improved food production and reduced food waste. The authors stress that unprecedented global collaboration and commitment will be needed, alongside immediate changes such as refocussing agriculture to produce varied nutrient-rich crops, and increased governance of land and ocean use.
“The food we eat and how we produce it determines the health of people and the planet, and we are currently getting this seriously wrong,” says one of the commission authors Professor Tim Lang, City, University of London, UK. “We need a significant overhaul, changing the global food system on a scale not seen before in ways appropriate to each country’s circumstances. While this is unchartered policy territory and these problems are not easily fixed, this goal is within reach and there are opportunities to adapt international, local and business policies. The scientific targets we have devised for a healthy, sustainable diet are an important foundation which will underpin and drive this change.” [1]
The Commission is a 3-year project that brings together 37 experts from 16 countries with expertise in health, nutrition, environmental sustainability, food systems, economics and political governance.
Scientific targets for a healthy diet – the planetary health diet
Despite increased food production contributing to improved life expectancy and reductions in hunger, infant and child mortality rates, and global poverty over the past 50 years, these benefits are now being offset by global shifts towards unhealthy diets high in calories, sugar, refined starches and animal-based foods and low in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, and fish.
The authors argue that the lack of scientific targets for a healthy diet have hindered efforts to transform the food system. Based on the best available evidence, the Commission proposes a dietary pattern that meets nutritional requirements, promotes health, and allows the world to stay within planetary boundaries.
Compared with current diets, global adoption of the new recommendations by 2050 will require global consumption of foods such as red meat and sugar to decrease by more than 50%, while consumption of nuts, fruits, vegetables, and legumes must increase more than two-fold. Global targets will need to be applied locally – for example, countries in North America eat almost 6.5 times the recommended amount of red meat, while countries in South Asia eat only half the recommended amount. All countries are eating more starchy vegetables (potatoes and cassava) than recommended with intakes ranging from between 1.5 times above the recommendation in South Asia and by 7.5 times in sub-Saharan Africa.
“The world’s diets must change dramatically. More than 800 million people have insufficient food, while many more consume an unhealthy diet that contributes to premature death and disease,” says co-lead Commissioner Dr Walter Willett, Harvard University, USA. “To be healthy, diets must have an appropriate calorie intake and consist of a variety of plant-based foods, low amounts of animal-based foods, unsaturated rather than saturated fats, and few refined grains, highly processed foods, and added sugars. The food group intake ranges that we suggest allow flexibility to accommodate various food types, agricultural systems, cultural traditions, and individual dietary preferences – including numerous omnivore, vegetarian, and vegan diets.” [1]
Please view the image to see the dietary targets based on a 2,500 kcal/day diet [2].
The authors estimate that widespread adoption of such a diet would improve intakes of most nutrients – increasing intake of healthy mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids and reducing consumption of unhealthy saturated fats. It would also increase essential micronutrient intake (such as iron, zinc, folate, and vitamin A, as well as calcium in low-income countries), except for vitamin B12 where supplementation or fortification might be necessary in some circumstances.
They also modelled the potential effects of global adoption of the diet on deaths from diet-related diseases. Three models each showed major health benefits, suggesting that adopting the new diet globally could avert between 10.9-11.6 million premature deaths per year – reducing adult deaths by between 19-23.6%.
The authors highlight that evidence about diet, human health, and environmental sustainability is continually evolving and includes uncertainty, so they include ranges in their estimates, but are confident of the overall picture. Professor Lang says: “While major transformations to the food system occurred in China, Brazil, Vietnam, and Finland in the 20th century, and illustrate that diets can change rapidly, humanity has never aimed to change the food system this radically at such speed or scale. People might warn of unintended consequences or argue that the case for action is premature, however, the evidence is sufficient and strong enough to warrant action, and any delay will increase the likelihood of not achieving crucial health and climate goals.” [1]
Food sustainability
Since the mid-1950s, the pace and scale of environmental change has grown exponentially. Food production is the largest source of environmental degradation. To be sustainable, food production must occur within food-related planetary boundaries for climate change, biodiversity loss, land and water use, as well as for nitrogen and phosphorus cycles. However, production must also be sustainably intensified to meet the global population’s growing food demands.
This will require decarbonising agricultural production by eliminating the use of fossil fuels and land use change losses of CO2 in agriculture. In addition, zero loss of biodiversity, net zero expansion of agricultural land into natural ecosystems, and drastic improvements in fertiliser and water use efficiencies are needed.
The authors estimate the minimum, unavoidable emissions of greenhouse gases if we are to provide healthy food for 10 billion people by 2050 [3]. They conclude that non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions of methane and nitrous oxide [4] will remain between 4.7-5.4 gigatonnes in 2050, with current emissions already at an estimated 5.2 gigatonnes in 2010. This suggests that the decarbonisation of the world energy system must progress faster than anticipated, to accommodate the need to healthily feed humans without further damaging the planet.
Phosphorus use must also be reduced (from 17.9 to between 6-16 teragrams), as must biodiversity loss (from 100 to between 1-80 extinctions per million species each year).
Based on their estimates, current levels of nitrogen, land and water use may be within the projected 2050 boundary (from 131.8 teragrams in 2010 to between 65-140 in 2050, from 12.6 M km2 in 2010 vs 11-15 M km2 in 2050, and from 1.8 M km3 in 2010 vs 1-4 M km3, respectively) but will require continued efforts to sustain this level. The boundary estimates are subject to uncertainty, and will require continuous update and refinement.
Using these boundary targets, the authors modelled various scenarios to develop a sustainable food system and deliver healthy diets by 2050. To stay within planetary boundaries, a combination of major dietary change, improved food production through enhanced agriculture and technology changes [5], and reduced food waste during production and at the point of consumption will be needed, and no single measure is enough to stay within all of the limits.
“Designing and operationalising sustainable food systems that can deliver healthy diets for a growing and wealthier world population presents a formidable challenge. Nothing less than a new global agricultural revolution. The good news is that it is not only doable, we have increasing evidence that it can be achieved through sustainable intensification that benefits both farmer, consumer and planet,” says co-lead Commissioner Professor Johan Rockström, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Sweden and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany. [1]
“Humanity now poses a threat to the stability of the planet. Sustainability of the food system must therefore be defined from a planetary perspective. Five key environmental processes regulate the state of the planet. Our definition of sustainable food production requires that we use no additional land, safeguard existing biodiversity, reduce consumptive water use and manage water responsibly, substantially reduce nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, produce zero carbon dioxide emissions, and cause no further increase in methane and nitrous oxide emissions. There is no silver bullet for combatting harmful food production practices, but by defining and quantifying a safe operating space for food systems, diets can be identified that will nurture human health and support environmental sustainability.” Professor Rockström continues.
Transforming the global food system
The Commission proposes five strategies to adjust what people eat and how it is produced.
Firstly, policies to encourage people to choose healthy diets are needed, including improving availability and accessibility to healthy food through improved logistics and storage, increased food security, and policies that promote buying from sustainable sources. Alongside advertising restrictions and education campaigns, affordability is also crucial, and food prices must reflect production and environmental costs. As this may increase costs to consumers, social protection for vulnerable groups may be required to avoid continued poor nutrition in low-income groups.
Strategies to refocus agriculture from producing high volumes of crops to producing varied nutrient-rich crops are needed. Currently, small and medium farms supply more than 50% of the essential nutrients in the global food supply. Global agriculture policies should incentivise producers to grow nutritious, plant-based foods, develop programmes that support diverse production systems, and increase research funding for ways to increase nutrition and sustainability. In some contexts, animal farming is important to nutrition and the ecosystem and the benefits and risks of animal farming should be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Sustainably intensifying agriculture will also be key, and must take into account local conditions to help apply appropriate agricultural practices and generate sustainable, high quality crops.
Equally, effective governance of land and ocean use will be important to preserve natural ecosystems and ensure continued food supplies. This could be achieved through protecting intact natural areas on land (potentially through incentives), prohibiting land clearing, restoring degraded land, removing harmful fishing subsidies, and closing at least 10% of marine areas to fishing (including the high seas to create fish banks).
Lastly, food waste must be at least halved. The majority of food waste occurs in low- and middle-income countries during food production due to poor harvest planning, lack of access to markets preventing produce from being sold, and lack of infrastructure to store and process foods. Improved investment in technology and education for farmers is needed. Food waste is also an issue in high-income countries, where it is primarily caused by consumers and can be resolved through campaigns to improve shopping habits, help understand ‘best before’ and ‘use by’ dates, and improve food storage, preparation, portion sizes and use of leftovers.
Dr Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief at The Lancet, says: “Poor nutrition is a key driver and risk factor for disease. However, there has been a global failure to address this. It is everyone’s and no-one’s problem.”
He continues: “The transformation that this Commission calls for is not superficial or simple, and requires a focus on complex systems, incentives, and regulations, with communities and governments at multiple levels having a part to play in redefining how we eat. Our connection with nature holds the answer, and if we can eat in a way that works for our planet as well as our bodies, the natural balance of the planet’s resources will be restored. The very nature that is disappearing holds the key to human and planetary survival.”
The EAT-Lancet Commission is one of several reports on nutrition being published by The Lancet in 2019. The next Commission – The Global Syndemic of Obesity, Undernutrition, and Climate Change – will publish later this month.
###
Peer-reviewed / Review, modelling, opinion
NOTES TO EDITORS
This study was funded by the Wellcome Trust and EAT (specifically funding from the Wellcome Trust and Stordalen Foundation). The Stockholm Resilience Centre was the scientific coordinator of the report.
The labels have been added to this press release as part of a project run by the Academy of Medical Sciences seeking to improve the communication of evidence. For more information, please see: http://www.sciencemediacentre.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/AMS-press-release-labelling-system-GUIDANCE.pdf if you have any questions or feedback, please contact The Lancet press office pressoffice@lancet.com
[1] Quote direct from author and cannot be found in the text of the Article.
[2] This takes into account the average global energy intake being around 2,370 kcal/day (with some countries being even higher than this) based on country-specific body weights. The diet corresponds to the average energy needs of a 70-kg man aged 30 years and a 60-kg woman aged 30 years whose level of physical activity is moderate to high. It is designed to meet nutritional requirements of healthy individuals over 2 years old (with energy intake depending on age, body size, and physical activity), but the authors note that there are special considerations for young children, adolescents and pregnant and breastfeeding women.
[3] This is based on the expectation that commitments to decarbonise the energy system by 2050 (no fossil-fuels for tractors, electricity, heat) will be met globally, there will be net-zero CO2 emissions from land-use change (through sustainable land management), and there will be improved nitrogen use efficiency and reduced methane emissions from ruminant livestock.
[4] The study focusses on methane and nitrous oxide and does not include carbon dioxide. This is because food production is a prime source of methane, and nitrous oxide, which have 56 times and 280 times the global warming potential (over 20 years) of carbon dioxide, respectively, and because it is assumed there are no net inputs of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels to agriculture by 2050.
[5] These estimates only include technologies that are currently available and proven at scale.
45 thoughts on “The Lancet: Diet and food production must radically change to improve health and avoid potentially catastrophic damage to the planet”
“food production is exceeding planetary boundaries ”
WHAT!!! We are growing food off planet now?
I am somewhat knowledgeable about space missions, but I am completely unaware of anything of this sort.
The Chinese had some cotton growing on the far side of the moon. Unfortunately, they turned off their heaters during the lunar night and the cotton died.
[The mods cotton to potatoes. .mod]
Just what the hell is a “planetary boundary”?
This is just another made up term that has no meaning.
Notice how they included people who eat to much with people who do not get enough food, and called them all “malnourished”?
While this may be a correct usage of the word, grammatically speaking, it is certainly not correct in terms of the common usage idiom, to refer to people who are chronically underfed and are suffering from kwashiorkor or some such ailment.
Reports indicate that as much as one half of the food grown in the US is never eaten, but is instead wasted, spoils, or is thrown away.
But food is also cheap.
If it ever got more expensive due to shortages, we can be sure that such things as wastage and overeating would likely diminish. And people would have incentives to produce more. At some point of price increase, large numbers of people would use back yards and rooftops to grow food, which at this point in the US is almost nonexistent, even more so than a few decades ago. And farmers would increase production as well: There are still lots of places where food production is held down by paying people to not produce, or penalizing them for producing too much.
But in spite of these factoids, their is more food than ever, on an absolute basis and per person in the world. Food is easier to grow than ever, with both yields up and marginal land more able to be cultivated. Like every other alarmist rant about food, it is a nothing but a lame echo of Thomas Malthus, and a rehashing of hundreds of years of failed predictions of impending doom and starvation.
The world is better fed than ever, and people are living longer than ever and staying healthier than ever while they are alive.
And none of these trends in good news (good for people who do not hate people) shows the least sign of slowing down or tailing off…most are accelerating if anything.
Once respected and respectable Lancet is now off the rail on the crazy train of climate alarmism and fearmongering.
Sad.
What is is with the Greens that they feel the need to force the global population into veganism by slealth ?. It’s as if they want to remove every last joy available to humans.
“slealth”
I like this ‘word’! Looks like a combo between sleeve and stealth, which is highly appropriate in the circumstances.
Leftism is a disease, a horrible life sucking disease.
Ultra poor advice even for vegans. Nutritional science has reverted back to the most stupid advice ever…even our ancestors would vomit in disgust if fermented foods were not available. Because they store better when there is no electric space saving fridges and because fermentation of foods magnifies nutritional content vastly.
In the past, a periodic or even permanent vegan diet was made possible by employing microbes to do all the hard digestive work for us…No mention of fermented foods like fermented cabbage, Kefir, and in particular Natto, thought to be responsible for Japanese longevity and the highest in vitamin K2. In fact, nearly all cultures have employed Bacillus Subtilis to perform the task of creating fermented beans/bean paste similar to Natto as an example of just one of the bacteria responsible for super nutrition used by our highly advanced ancestors. Our civilization is now a primitive culture in comparison.
Unfortunately, the fridge resulted in a shift so that fermented foods were used less…..and to add insult to injury, the “space saving fridge” was invented that uses very thin insulation or removal of as much as possible to make the inside of the fridge as roomy and inefficient to run as is possible.
Getting back to vitamin K2 and the amazingness of nutrition available from pre-digested foods using microbes is the only way vegans can get a complete nutritional profile, in particular, the vitamin K2 only found in meat, and fermented food products, Natto being the highest in K2, and higher than meat.
Honestly, we are living in the nutritional dark ages, and take into account that 90% of our bodies cells are bacterial and need to also be maintained with a diet high in probiotics and foods that maintain the good bacteria. For example, seratonin is made by bacteria in the gut to a large degree.
Humans are 90% bacteria and this needs to be taken into account when finding expert information or risk falling into the bottomless cesspool of information, mostly extremely flawed information not containing data on the human microbiome and how to address its needs.
In other words, 97% of food science is flawed due to the ignorance of the microbiome and its needs.
I really don’t think they even believe in veganism, rather they are stealthily advocating total starvation to eradicate the human species
When do we get the ration cards? or the eRations?
I’m starving. Think I’ll grill myself a nice big thick juicy ribeye, just dripping with blood!
Ehhh forget the grill, just show it a picture of a match.
Malthusian doomsday tripe.
Pontificating over tomorrow’s potential problems with yesterday’s solutions.
“Vegans ‘take twice as many sick days’ as meat eating colleagues, report says”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6585789/Vegans-twice-sick-days-meat-eating-colleagues-report-says.html
Another way to destroy the western economies ?
D’OH !
Once again proof that it’s all about control with these people.
This is pure Thomas R Malthus conjecture brought up to date from 1800 – and still just as wrong. There is currently no shortage of food; there is a failure to distribute the food resulting in areas with surplus and fallow fields and areas of starvation.
The writers for the Lancet should stay within their area of expertise.
I’m not sure they actually have an area of expertise.
Where I live the only crop that grows successfully is grass. It’s all sheep and cattle. Without these animals, farming would die out, the land would become scrub and communities would die. As it is, the traditional small fields, hedges, trees, small areas of woodland and farms, hamlets and villages make a marvelous landscape which is good for wildlife and for people. Also I love my meat.
“Current diets are pushing the Earth beyond its planetary boundaries …”
Do these people read what they have written? Just one gem among many.
Yes, I noticed those gems also, see my first remark.
The sentence doesn’t make any sense even in context. How can Earth go beyond its boundaries?
It’s right up there with “The Edge of Space”. If its infinite, it has no edges. We are already in “space”… on a planet. If you are on a ship at sea, …you are still at sea.
“[4] The study focusses on methane and nitrous oxide and does not include carbon dioxide.”
“focusses” ?
British English spelling
The Lancet assumes too much about what constitutes a “healthy diet”. While Ancel Keys has a strong following, treating his theories as holy writ is unjustified.
Then adding in vegan influences, “organic” food lobbyists, anti-corporate farming activists, and one gets an incoherent plonking lecture.
Since I can remember the government recommended diet intake requirements have continually changed. The goal posts seem to change with each new intake requirement study (fad). Then someone gets the bright idea to follow up on the study and they find the recommended requirements have no basis and were the results of someones bias. So we move onto the next diet craze until, it to, is found to be want.
I’ve always figured I’d worry about changing my diet when the advise from the Nutritional Experts manged to remain the same for over a decade. As it is every time I check it seems that half the things that were bad for you are now good and vice versa.
Personally I rate Nutritional Science right up there with Climate Science and Psychology. And, gee wow, they all keep having these crossover studies with each other, despite each being a completely unrelated field.
~¿~
Check out this helpful and hilarious video from Christopher Snowdon on how to cook your breakfast within these health guidelines
https://twitter.com/iealondon/status/1085786294947479552
I’ll let you steal a French fry, but keep your hands off of my bacon double cheeseburger.
so they are saying 1st world countries have to eat like 3rd world….
better tell the 3rd world countries then….
14 grams of meat a day?
That is half an ounce.
Just for that, I am eating TWO steaks tonight!
B@st@rds!
Stay out of my kitchen!
“If so-called “experts” want to understand why the public so often fail to take them seriously, their answer is right here…”
So says Guido Fawkes:
https://order-order.com/2019/01/17/mad-academics-call-whole-world-eat-1-10th-sausage-per-day/
Sheer idiocy cloaked in “for the good of all and mother Gaia”. Nothing new but more tripe about how to control the populace and resume serfdom under the appointed guardians of the world – the self same hypocricy laden crowd preaching to us non-stop.
Conspicuously absent from the recommendations:
1-use more genetically modified organisms (GMO) in food production
2-reduce inefficient organic farming
The idiocy of the LEFTIST knows no bounds. I detest all of them and their ilk.
I didn’t see pizza on the chart.
I know, right?
The most popular and consumed food in the US, and some other places I would hazard a guess, and they clean forgot to allocate any of it at all!
There was a chart ?
Wonder where polish sausage and pierogis fits ?
Food waste is the big problem, about 1/3 of food produced goes UNSOLD and is thrown out.
The real problem is over population. We have too many people as it is. We should be gradually reducing our human population, not increasing it.
The reality is that the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. It is not a matter of saving the planet. Climate change will continue whether mankind is here or not.
We are no where close to being over populated. The world could easily handle twice the number of humans.
According to all models, human population will peak in the next 3 to 5 decades and then start to fall rapidly. No need to get your panties in a twist.
I pretty much shut down when I saw the word “global”.
1) our health is a wreck because of our high stress life style. Early starts to the work day, late nights, over time, 30 min lunches and the fact that if you don’t conform to this high stress arrangement, you won’t eat …. these are the problems.
2) the human being evolved consuming a paleo diet, no whole grains and all that crap. Mostly fruit, nuts and meat. … with a little veggie material when the others were is n
Short supply.
3) …. noticed no mention of chicken or fish. What a bunch of idiots.
If we keep on supplying food to those parts of the world who do not believe in birth control then yes we have a potential problem. Of course the 4 horseman my well solve that particular problem.
But there are two solutions if we do run out of food, produce it via factories, probably from the likes of oil or coal, lots s of goodies in those substances, and or to supplement that with Solient Green.
I hope that when the present madness over CO2 is over and we supply energy to the poorer parts of the world , then the population will stabalise as it has done in the Western countries.
MJE
It really amazes me how misconceptions people want to use government to control how many kids other people have.
1) We aren’t supplying food. For the most part we are selling it and they are buying it? Are you proposing food boycotts of any area that doesn’t live life as you want them to?
2) Birth control has never dropped birth rates. People aren’t as stupid as you want to believe they are.
3) What reduces birth rates is wealth and education, something you want to withhold from those who don’t behave as you want.
Lancet is increasingly useless these days. Even for purely medical purposes.
Over the last 150 years, millions of acres of crop land were allowed to go fallow in the US, first in the east as more productive farms in the mid-west were opened up, secondly as agricultural practices and better seeds drastically increased the productivity of existing farms.
1) If needed, all these acres in the US, as well as the rest of the developed world, can be brought back into production.
2) Bringing agriculture in the rest of the world up to 1st world productivity standards would create a huge increase in total agricultural production.
3) Currently lots of food is being wasted by organic farmers. Both in their failure to protect their crops from weeds and pests and their failure to use the latest farming technologies.
4) Finally, there are 10’s of millions of backyards in the US alone that could sprout new “Victory Gardens”. Could those gardens feed a family? Of course not, they aren’t designed to. However, if things got dire enough, they would represent 100’s of thousand of new acres under production.
Hey Lancet : Eat ( cottonseed ) cake !
What? Not Soylent on that list?
Also didn’t the Lancet publish a while back an article on the new weapons those evil Israelis were using that made claims they had developed a new weapon that completely vapourised the victims. If I remember correctly the statement was they hadn’t seen the weapon, but it must exist because there were missing people in the combat zone.
Not completely sure the Lancet is as high end science as it thinks it is.