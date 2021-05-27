Aussie Environment Minister Sussan Ley. By Smblock - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
Both Sides Declare Victory in Aussie Children’s Climate Litigation Coal Case

53 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An anti-coal case court judgement so deliciously ambiguous everyone feels like a winner.

Australian court finds government has duty to protect young people from climate crisis

Eight teenagers, along with 86-year-old nun, launched case to prevent the approval of a massive coalmine

Adam Morton Environment editor @adamlmorton
Thu 27 May 2021 14.35 AEST

The federal court of Australia has found the environment minister, Sussan Ley, has a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis in a judgment hailed by lawyers and teenagers who brought the case as a world first.

Justice Mordecai Bromberg found the minister had a duty of care to not act in a way that would cause future harm to younger people. But he did not grant the injunction as he was not satisfied the minister would breach her duty of care.

David Barnden, a lawyer representing the children, said it was a historic and “amazing decision” with potentially significant consequences.

“The court has found that the minister owes a duty of care to younger children, to vulnerable people, and that duty says that the minister must not act in a way that causes harm – future harm – from climate change to younger people,” he said outside court. “It is the first time in the world that such a duty of care has been recognised, especially in a common law country.”

Whitehaven Coal had a different interpretation of the judgment. In a statement to the stock exchange, it did not mention the duty of care finding, and said it welcomed the court dismissing the teenagers’ attempt to block Ley from approving the mine extension.

“Our consistent position has been that this legal claim was without merit,” it said. “Whitehaven looks forward to receiving the … approval for the Vickery extension project and will keep the market updated as appropriate.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/may/27/australian-court-finds-government-has-duty-to-protect-young-people-from-climate-crisis

Environment minister Sussan Ley is no friend of the green movement, WUWT reported her hilarious visit to the Great Barrier Reef in 2019, where she asked scientists to show her all the dead coral. What she found, of course, was lots of healthy coral.

So it is possible Ley will approve the coal mine – ensuring well paid coal mining jobs could be seen as part of her duty of care towards future generations.

But in these crazy times, who knows what will actually happen.

markl
May 27, 2021 2:22 pm

Today the courts believe they help the people by siding with environmentalists. That will change when the environmental movement starts eating the people and the mood swings.

1
Reply
High Treason
Reply to  markl
May 27, 2021 2:37 pm

Given how insanely far the pendulum has swung in favour of the crybullies and petty totalitarians, when the pendulum swings the other way, it could well leave the McCarthy era looking like an office slap on the wrist. When you combine the history of lies-climate and COVID, the result could well be a violent revolution.
I did not follow this trial, nor did I see anything about it until it was all over the news. Did the manipulated non-scientist children present hard evidence that coal mining causes dangerous “climate change.” Was a proper qualification to the term “climate change” even given? Without qualification, “climate change” is either totally meaningless or can mean anything you want it to. Given that climate changes, just what can a politician do to stop nature? especially when the term “climate change” has not even been defined. It is clearly a recipe for a with hunt.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 27, 2021 2:22 pm

No expert in Aussie law. But in the US:
1 The 86 year old nun would have no standing, because she is too old to claim future harm.
2 Injunctive relief would not be granted, because no imminent harm can be shown. Issue applies in all 15 ‘children’s law suits in the US under public nuisance doctrine.
3 The minister’s duty of care would be limited to things within her jurisdiction. While this mine expansion may be, the world’s CO2 emissions clearly aren’t. Dunno how big this mine extension is, but I would bet a lot that it is a drop in the bucket compared to India and China coal mining, even probably concerning just planned expansion in those two countries. Her care duty is therefore de minimus.

1
Reply
MarkH
May 27, 2021 2:22 pm

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
– C.S. Lewis

The government trying to keep everybody “safe” NEVER ends well… as I sit here in regional Victoria under effective house arrest because everyone has to be kept “safe”.

5
Reply
Ron Long
May 27, 2021 2:37 pm

Looks like the nun/children/lawyers don’t think about the big picture. Australia produces some of the highest grade and cleanest coal around, and when it doesn’t go to China they mine and use their own lower grade dirtier coal. So, if the CO2 level, and the associated ideas about CAGW, and the children’s future are what is important, how can forcing China to use dirtier coal be a positive? More blathering nonsense from greenies. By the way, I am sure the lawyers thought about the big picture, like show me the money.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 27, 2021 2:47 pm

From the above article: “The court has found that the minister owes a duty of care . . . and that duty says that the minister must not act in a way that causes harm – future harm – from climate change to younger people”.

So, first order of business following this ruling: trying to define, objectively, exactly what “climate change” means.

This will be a problem since no scientist—let alone a bureaucrat or politician—has yet attempted to write down in words what exactly defines “climate change”.

Is “climate change” defined as equivalent to global warming? If so, we’ll have to prosecute Gaia (as well as fundamental physics) for enabling Earth to go through tens to hundreds of interglacial warming cycles prior to the current one, the Holocene.

This bears repeating:
“If you can’t define something you have no formal rational way of knowing that it exists. Neither can you really tell anyone else what it is. There is, in fact, no formal difference between inability to define and stupidity.” — Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance

0
Reply
dk_
May 27, 2021 2:51 pm

The federal court of Australia has found the … minister,…has a duty of care to protect young people

In those immortal words, popularly appropriated by Mythbusters’ host Adam Savage: “There’s your problem!

Government agencies, even their lead ministers, are not “responsible” for failure to protect anyone. Otherwise, any (in this case) child who comes to harm for any reason should result in administration of some punishment to the minister or to the agency. People can only assume responsibility for themselves. Assigning responsibility is also known as blame. The court cannot pre-blame the minister for a harm that has not occurred. The quote is a null statement.

Last edited 41 seconds ago by dk_
0
Reply
