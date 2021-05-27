Climate News

One-third of Americans unwilling to spend $1 to fight climate change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 26, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

From the Washington Post:

image

President Biden wants to spend in excess of $1 trillion to combat climate change, but more than one-third of Americans are unwilling to chip in a single buck.

A poll of 1,200 registered voters released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute found that 35% were unwilling to spend any of their own money to reduce the impact of climate change, with another 15% saying they would only go as high as $10 per month.

Another 6% said they would be willing to spend between $11 and $20 per month. At the other end of the spectrum were those who said they would part with between $901 and $1,000 per month on climate — they numbered 1%.

The results of the survey by CRC Research are consistent with previous polls showing that by and large, Americans are climate tightwads.

The 2019 AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs survey that found 57% were willing to spend an additional $1 per month on climate change, but only 28% would pay $10.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/may/25/one-third-americans-unwilling-spend-1-fight-climat/

I have long complained about biased polls, which ask whether people are concerned about climate change, but fail to question how much they would be prepared to pay.

This latest poll suggests that 56% would not want to pay more than $20 a month. By contrast, only 1% would pay $1000 a month; indeed only the wealthiest could afford to pay that much.

20 Comments
Chaamjamal
May 27, 2021 6:07 am

So 2/3 of Americans ARE willing to spend a dollar to fight climate change?

DMacKenzie,
Reply to  Chaamjamal
May 27, 2021 8:05 am

There are already environmental fees for bottle deposits, car oil changes, electronics recycling, green/blue bin garbage collection fees, plastic shopping bag charges, air conditioner tax on cars, etc. etc, that add up to way more than a dollar per day…..

M Courtney
May 27, 2021 6:13 am

Not a problem.
Renewables are so much cheaper than fossil fuels that the electricity companies will be offering rebates and all the cars and planes will be half the price.

Scissor
Reply to  M Courtney
May 27, 2021 7:00 am

Yeah, maybe even our taxes will go down.

John the Econ
May 27, 2021 6:20 am

That’s the funny thing with modern Progressives: It’s always up to someone else to make the real sacrifices for the agenda.

B Clarke
May 27, 2021 6:21 am

As a uk citizen I would be prepared to pay zilch,, but we all know being American citizen, uk citizen we are already paying climate stealth taxes,

There’s polls and there’s polls , could this be a loaded poll to show “not enough on board”

Who picks who is questioned in a poll ? Is it just possible that the negative result is because the participants were chosen for thier likely answer .

Steve Case
May 27, 2021 6:27 am

By the same token don’t check that little box on your tax form to give $1 to the politicians.

Meisha
May 27, 2021 6:27 am

I’m not impressed by this poll, although it’s useful for demagoguery and making the political case against spending money for climate change. Why am I not impressed? Because if you asked the same questions, but substituted issues like: (1) national defense, (2) education, (3) assisting the poor, (4) etc., you’d likely get low “willingness to spend” results.

Further, isn’t it the case that ~35% of Americans pay little or no Federal income tax? If so, then it’s not surprising ~35% would not be willing to spend their money on climate change…or on other things on which our Federal government spends money.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Meisha
May 27, 2021 7:08 am

It’s also the case that the majority of the 35% who pay no taxes are most likely to want our recently emasculated federal government to spend massive amounts of other peoples money on the climate change boondoggle. The fact that the genesis of this was science corrupted to support an evil agenda to equalize global wealth by destroying western wealth just makes this insanity so much worse, especially since those who are not paying taxes are the ones who will be harmed the most by the repressive energy policies being pursued in the name of climate change.

Ron Long
Reply to  Meisha
May 27, 2021 7:42 am

My opinion, Meisha, is that you are trying to spin reality. There is a concrete example that supports the poll result. The state of Oregon has sponsored many wind turbines along the Columbia Gorge. The utility company then gave Oregonians the option of checking “yes, I want the renewable electricity” and they increase your monthly utility bill by 20% to partially offset the increased cost of renewables. Guess what? Less than 1% checked yes, the rest voted by their silence.

Mr.
Reply to  Ron Long
May 27, 2021 8:13 am

Wasn’t the result the same with airlines asking passengers to pay a little bit more to offset their travel “carbon” emissions?

Joseph Zorzin
May 27, 2021 6:34 am

President Biden wants to spend in excess of $1 trillion to combat climate change, but more than one-third of Americans are unwilling to chip in a single buck.”

Unfortunately, we’ll all be paying with our taxes and for many decades.

Alex Epstein’s videos often discuss the immense cost of this energy transition: https://www.youtube.com/user/ImproveThePlanet/videos

Off topic, but: “56 million-year-old fish fossils in Egypt thrived in 95 degrees seas”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/56-million-year-old-fish-fossils-in-egypt-thrived-in-95-degrees-seas/ar-AAKp52F

“Researchers have discovered 56 million-year-old fish fossils in an eastern Egyptian desert that show the fish were able to exist in seas with temperatures approaching 95 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Wow, and yet the climatistas say that a degree C increase in ocean temperature will result in a mass extinction of ocean life.

ALLAN MACRAE
May 27, 2021 6:35 am

“This latest poll suggests that 56% would not want to pay more than $20 a month. By contrast, only 1% would pay $1000 a month; indeed only the wealthiest could afford to pay that much.”

So 44% would pay more than $20 per month to “fight climate change”. About half!

“Think of how stupid the average person is; and then realize half of them are stupider than that!” – George Carlin

n.n
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
May 27, 2021 7:30 am

Stupid, green, and, of course, the phobic forcings: the eyes are a window to viral and social contagion. Also, a sadomasochistic minority: take a knee, beg, good boy, girl, whatever.

Jeffery P
May 27, 2021 6:43 am

I would spend to dollar, just to say I did my “fair share” — but only if I get a sticker.

n.n
Reply to  Jeffery P
May 27, 2021 7:27 am

A sticker, a yellow sticker, perhaps in the shape of a star, affixed to a uniform for clear identification.

Olen
May 27, 2021 7:19 am

He wants a trillion bucks to fight something that isn’t happening so imagined money should be used to pay for it. To paraphrase, re-imagine the money in virtual terms. That would be not real but appears to be.

n.n
May 27, 2021 7:25 am

Not just $1 but $2. $1 to adapt (e.g. parkas, swimsuits) to Her choice. $1 to fight a climate of [sociopolitical] corruption.

Bruce Cobb
May 27, 2021 7:31 am

If we fight climate change and win, won’t we have to give it reparations? Wouldn’t it be better and cheaper to negotiate a settlement? What did climate change ever do to us anyway? Why all the hate? Can’t we just get along?
Sorry, in a philosophical frame of mind.

Anti-griff
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 27, 2021 7:55 am

Ask not what climate change can do for you…ask what you can do for climate change….and….don’t feed the hand that bites you…..and remember, just one small step for climate can be one giant leap for climate change.

