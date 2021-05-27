One-third of Americans unwilling to spend $1 to fight climate change

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 26, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

From the Washington Post:

President Biden wants to spend in excess of $1 trillion to combat climate change, but more than one-third of Americans are unwilling to chip in a single buck.

A poll of 1,200 registered voters released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute found that 35% were unwilling to spend any of their own money to reduce the impact of climate change, with another 15% saying they would only go as high as $10 per month.

Another 6% said they would be willing to spend between $11 and $20 per month. At the other end of the spectrum were those who said they would part with between $901 and $1,000 per month on climate — they numbered 1%.

The results of the survey by CRC Research are consistent with previous polls showing that by and large, Americans are climate tightwads.

The 2019 AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs survey that found 57% were willing to spend an additional $1 per month on climate change, but only 28% would pay $10.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/may/25/one-third-americans-unwilling-spend-1-fight-climat/

I have long complained about biased polls, which ask whether people are concerned about climate change, but fail to question how much they would be prepared to pay.

This latest poll suggests that 56% would not want to pay more than $20 a month. By contrast, only 1% would pay $1000 a month; indeed only the wealthiest could afford to pay that much.

