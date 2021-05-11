Climate Communications Green Blob

Claim: Weak Net Zero Pledges Provide an Opportunity to Force Real Climate Action

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to researchers, companies are wrong if they think they can escape censure with a little greenwashing, because weak pledges are an opportunity to attack the corporate credibility.

Net zero: despite the greenwash, it’s vital for tackling climate change

May 11, 2021 1.14am AEST
Richard Black Honorary Research Fellow, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London
Steve Smith Executive Director, Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
Thomas Hale Associate Professor in Public Policy, University of Oxford

It might seem odd to find supporters of climate action debating the merits of a concept that science shows to be essential for halting climate change, and which is accordingly embedded at the heart of the defining global agreement.

In some cases, concerns about the implementation of net zero targets turn into criticism of the concept itself. Recently three climate change academics including former IPCC chair Bob Watson described net zero as a “fantasy” and a “trap”, while Greta Thunberg said that “these distant targets” are about “making it seem like we’re acting without having to change”.

The rapidly growing suite of net zero pledges comes with a coherent theory of change. Firstly, if an entity is serious, it will follow its pledge by putting robust measures in place, beginning with immediate actions to cut emissions: not doing so will quickly open up the entity in question to accusations that it is not serious. 

Secondly, pledging a target means that the entity can be held to account by voters, shareholders or customers. Thirdly, to demonstrate credibility it may have to apply for accreditation from an impartial mechanism such as the science-based targets initiative, which can validate whether its plan is realistic. 

Fourthly, such accreditation mechanisms evolve over time to follow the science. For example, the UN-backed Race to Zero recently published upgraded criteria(in which we were involved); further annual strengthenings await.

Each of these four steps makes the commitment more concrete – and if it is not serious, exposes that clearly.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/net-zero-despite-the-greenwash-its-vital-for-tackling-climate-change-160329

For once I agree with with the climate activists.

Greenwashing or token green gestures might have worked back in the days when activists were kids who painted flowers on their hippy vans, but nowadays some of those activists run major companies.

But giving in, giving greens everything they want, is also not an option – genuine carbon net zero would be impossibly expensive.

I suspect anyone who attempts carbon appeasement in the current political environment will quickly discover they have walked into a trap. There are no easy solutions.

Jeroen B.
May 11, 2021 10:17 am

It would be the same trap Neville Chamberlain fell into.

Joel O’Bryan
May 11, 2021 10:18 am

The climate virtue signallers will find themselves being consumed now that they’ve gotten in bed with the true believers and their Bolshevik-Marxist leanings.

Brad
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
May 11, 2021 11:21 am

Yes, credibility is one pre-requisite for effectively attacking another’s credibility so good luck with all that…

Kip Hansen
Editor
May 11, 2021 10:21 am

The Conversation is an official member of the CCNow Climate Propaganda cabal.

All three authors are long-term professional Climate Alarm Advocates.

Expect to see this repeated, re-posted, and cited as FACT in other publications around the world.

Kip Hansen
Editor
Reply to  Kip Hansen
May 11, 2021 10:23 am

From the original:

“Richard Black is a consultant to the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit – a non-profit think tank
Steve Smith is Executive Director of Oxford Net Zero.
Thomas Hale receives funding from UKRI as a COP26 Fellow. He serves as chair of the independent Expert Peer Review Group of the UN Race to Zero campaign.”

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Kip Hansen
May 11, 2021 10:57 am

In other words con men!

ResourceGuy
May 11, 2021 10:28 am

Which Green Purge would that be, 4 or 5?

n.n
May 11, 2021 10:36 am

Take a knee, beg, good girl. Fertile ground for another protection racket.

Spetzer86
May 11, 2021 10:43 am

Seems like the War Games conclusion holds with climate change as well. The only way to win is not to play.

ResourceGuy
May 11, 2021 10:45 am

Someone has to come up with new money changer schemes for London post Brexit. How else would they make a living there?

Redge
May 11, 2021 10:50 am

Richard Black. I wondered where the BBC hack had gone.

Now with a cushy job at ICL and flogging his book “Denied: The rise and fall of climate contrarianism”
Don’t think I’ll bother with it

ResourceGuy
May 11, 2021 10:55 am

This is bad when you can’t even take a flight to Antarctica with Al Gore and count that on the green score card. I guess Richard Branson will have to come up with another scheme now, maybe with Bill Gates and the Vatican this time.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 11, 2021 11:11 am

Somebody has to take over for Epstein. Based on the reports I’ve seen, Gates might be getting a little jumpy.

Doonman
May 11, 2021 11:15 am

When did “science” show that “climate action” was “essential” to halting climate change?

In order to claim this, a controlled experiment must have been performed and the results published. I know of no such experiment or any paper published.

So, the first sentence of this article is fakery and reading the rest is a waste of time.

fretslider
May 11, 2021 11:31 am

Richard Black – ex BBC!

Small world

griff
May 11, 2021 11:46 am

Don’t suppose it is all greenwash with firms: they are making actual and serious efforts on renewables and sustainability.

quite often because they save money (yes, they do)

M Courtney
Reply to  griff
May 11, 2021 12:07 pm

If they are saving money there is no reason to think that they are doing it for any other reason than to save money. And if the economics changes they will change tactics.

The other problem with giving in to extremists* is that nothing is ever enough. Extrmists will always demand more until it eventually ceases to be economical.

*You can spot an extremist because they refuse to ever debate with those whom they disagree with as they are 100% sure they are already 100% right – extreme.

Oldseadog
Reply to  griff
May 11, 2021 12:09 pm

They may save their money ‘cos they get subsidies, but they sure don’t save me any.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  griff
May 11, 2021 12:11 pm

Care to take the time to provide this forum a complete analysis of when money is saved on renewables? One use case is all that is needed. Make sure to include all the subsidies collected from governments that help fund said initiative. Look forward to your input and engagement on the topic.

Oldseadog
May 11, 2021 12:04 pm

I never thought I wpold say this, but I think I agree with Greta Thunberg when she says “making it seem like we’re acting without having to change”.
The difference between us is that she thinks that is a bad thing, while I think it is a good thing in that perhaps, just perhaps, people running industries might be able to come to their senses without losing too much face before it is too late.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 11, 2021 12:06 pm

would, not wpold.
Stupid computer can’t spell.

DMacKenzie
May 11, 2021 12:05 pm

Modern economists tend to be of the opinion that government spending is the foundation and basis of a strong economy. All the government has to do is spend money and the people who get paid that money will feed the economic machinery. Even if the government just wastes the money on program spending, whatever company or individual who receives it will put it into a bank account and then the money will get lent out by the bank 10 times over to borrowers who will use it to build businesses and hire people. Win-win, no matter how foolish the spending, and apparently works as long as non-government investors believe they can will get paid back.
And a very large sum of money can be spent attempting to change the weather. Hence the green new deal idea.

Lrp
May 11, 2021 12:10 pm

Why is so much garbage coming out of academia these days?

