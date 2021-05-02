Climate News Energy

Japan Joins The Lemmings

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
21 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

From the Spectator:

Japan has just raised its target for reducing carbon emissions from 26 per cent to 46 per cent (by 2030 from 2013 levels). But how was this figure arrived at, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi was asked? Through a careful analysis of the threat and a realistic assessment of what could be achieved, taking all relevant factors into consideration? Well, er no, according to Koizumi, the number 46 just appeared to him in ‘silhouette’ in a sort of vision.

Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, made the comments in an interview with the TV station TBS last weekend. The interviewer, despite her face mask, was clearly stunned by the revelation that the country’s emission target did not appear to have any scientific basis. She asked the minister to confirm what he had said; and he did.

Clearly, the country is in the best of hands …

So once again I take up my quixotic quest to stop countries from emulating lemmings and following each other jumping off the cliff. Here is the ugly truth.

In 2013, Japan emitted 1.3 gigatonnes (GT, 109 metric tonnes) of carbon dioxide (CO2). In the most recent year, Japan emitted 1.1 GT of CO2. To get to the magic number of 54% of 2013 emissions, they have to cut emissions down to where they’re emitting 709 megatonnes (Mt, 106 metric tonnes) per year. So they need to reduce their emissions by 396 Mt/yr. (Note that this does not mean reducing emissions by 396 Mt every year. It means reducing their yearly emission rate by 396 Mt.)

How much do they need to reduce their fossil fuel use to do this? Well, Japan emits about 245,000 tonnes of CO2 per terawatt-hour (TWh, or 1012 watt-hours) of fossil fuel energy use. That means that they’ll have to reduce fossil fuel use by about 1,620 TWh per year. (Current Japanese fossil-fuel use for energy is about 4,540 TWh/yr.)

To calculate the extra CO2-emission-free generation capacity they’ll need, we have to divide the terawatt-hours/year by 8,760 hours per year to convert to TWh of generation capacity … and then double it.

Why double it? Because that’s average usage, and any electrical grid needs to be able to handle peak use plus have reserves available for when some part of the generation system inevitably fails or needs maintenance. You need about double the average usage to cover peak use plus required reserves. So that means they’ll need about 369 gigawatts (GW, or 109 watts) of new emission-free generation capacity.

Susquehanna steam electric nuclear power station

Now, the only currently available CO2-emission-free baseline power source is nuclear power. Oh, you can add meaningless expensive unreliable intermittent renewables to it if you wish, wind and solar. But you still need the baseline power for when the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow …

From now until the first day of 2030 is 452 weeks. Japan needs 369 additional GW of nuclear power to meet the goal.

And that means that to achieve Minister Koizumi’s dream-driven target, Japan would have to find a site for, get all permits and licenses for, excavate, manufacture, install, test, and commission a brand-new 1.6 GW nuclear plant every two weeks from now until 2030. (By comparison, each of the six nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant was half of that, 0.8 GW …)

A. New. Nuclear. Plant. Every. Two. Weeks. Until. 2030.

Yeah, that’s totally legit …

In the US, from the preliminary feasibility studies to the final hookup of a nuclear power plant typically takes more than ten years. Here’s an overview of the process … and people in the industry have said it’s optimistic.

Not only that, but switching from burning fossil fuels to nuclear power for heating and transportation means that the entire electrical grid will have to be upsized, including substations, switching, transmission lines, transformers, and power lines both into and around the houses. The costs of building the nuclear plants plus upsizing the electrical grid will be a stupendous burden for generations to come.

Look, somebody in charge has got to stand up and say “This is airy-fairy impossible feel-good madness!” Me’n my gorgeous ex-fiancee are watching “The Right Stuff” tonight … how did we ever get from that kind of personal strength to our current politicians who perfectly embody “The Wrong Stuff”? Very few of these modern pussycats have the albondigas that Maggie Thatcher had—they just like to prance, and pose for the camera, and virtue signal with noble-sounding woke policies that can never be implemented.

As I’ve said about this claim in other countries, Minister Koizumi’s vision-given plan is like a 12-year-old boy putting on blue tights with red skivvies on top of them, donning a cape, proudly declaring he’s Superman, and jumping out of a fourth-story window …

… ain’t gonna fly, and there’s going to be lots of pain for everyone involved.

And all of this to fight an imaginary “climate emergency”.

Sigh … sadly, it seems innumeracy roolz …

Regards to all,

w.

My Previous Equally Quixotic Analyses: The calculations for the world going to net-zero by 2050 are in my post Bright Green Impossibilities. The calculations for the US to get to 50% of 2005 CO2 emissions by 2030 are in The Latest US CO2 Fantasy.

And the unmeasurably-small theoretical cooling by 2050 if the US went to zero CO2 emissions tomorrow is calculated in Going To Zero. TL;DR version—as you go up in altitude the air gets cooler. The US going to zero emissions tomorrow would theoretically cool the globe by 2050 by the same amount as you’d get by climbing up three flights of stairs …

My Usual Request: When you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing. This avoids at least some of the misunderstandings that plague the intarwebs.

Data: All of the data for these analyses are available from Max Roser’s most informative website, “Our World In Data”. Fossil fuel use is here, and CO2 emissions are here.

Lemmings: Yeah, I know they aren’t lining up to jump off a cliff to their deaths, that was just a Disney fantasy … but the US, UK, Japan, and many other countries sure are.

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 2, 2021 10:12 am

Good of you to remind everyone that the lemming leap was staged by Disney, and that the climate crisis is the same sort of malign fantasy.

2
Reply
KT66
May 2, 2021 10:21 am

Koizumi just picking a number out of thin air means that he doesn’t take any of this seriously and neither should the reporter. With the recent conference in Washington DC they are just paying lip service. With the Japanese watch what they actually do. The Japanese tend to put practical realities ahead of idealism.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 2, 2021 10:25 am

Another prove, that no one talking about CO2 reducing has any clue at all what they are talking about, despite the fact that there is no reason at all to reduce CO2, only for imaginary ones.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Doonman
May 2, 2021 10:27 am

People who claim that all humans must reduce their carbon footprint in order to “save the planet” should start first and lead by example. I recommend that they change their diet from a carbon based one to a silica based one. When pounded into round cakes it looks surprisingly similar to flour.

2
Reply
Curious George
May 2, 2021 10:34 am

The world will end in 10 years (it was 12 years two years ago) according to Greta. Planning beyond year 2031 is futile.

3
Reply
David Dibbell
May 2, 2021 10:35 am

Thanks again, Willis. These scenarios you describe are right on the money if the promises are to be taken seriously. Ah, there’s the thing. And when push comes to shove, and the authorities try to tell the people they can’t have fossil fuels any more, it will be time to say, “Yes, we can.”

1
Reply
Tom in Toronto
May 2, 2021 10:38 am

If it keeps even one destitute person in poverty, it will all have been worth it.
[/s]

1
Reply
Don
May 2, 2021 10:39 am

The green future is rosy, according to these fools:

https://medium.com/the-future-is-electric/germanys-energy-transition-is-much-better-than-the-usa-s-4df1ebb47e84

Cherry-picking from heavily-biased sources, I’d guess. Comments/analysis, anyone?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Don
1
Reply
Stephen Fitzpatrick
May 2, 2021 10:41 am

Willis,
“A. New. Nuclear. Plant. Every. Two. Weeks. Until. 2030.
Yeah, that’s totally legit …”

I suspect the prancing virtue signalers understand no body is going to reach their CO2 reduction targets. I just can’t happen. But that is not really the point. It is rather that 1) the politicians get so say things that help them get re-elected, and 2) when (and if) push comes to shove, the answer is going to be to make people a lot poorer than they are today.

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Stephen Fitzpatrick
May 2, 2021 11:04 am

If a lot of people could be persuaded/manipulated/coerced into becoming a lot poorer, then the fortunate few entitled persuaders/manipulators/coercers could become a lot richer.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
May 2, 2021 10:44 am

“ the US, UK, Japan, and many other countries sure are”.
Don’t forget us here in canada, whichever direction the parade of stupid is going, you can find us out in front.
Joe Biden seems rational and sensible compared to our idiot.

1
Reply
markl
May 2, 2021 10:46 am

Virtue signaling is free and it keeps the beggars away. Ask any country that has signed up for the Paris agreement (except maybe the UK – they’re in whole hog). Countries have learned in the past decades that it’s like telling the judge “I promise not to do that again if you let me go free. But I really mean it this time”. All they are signing up for is more time with hopes that that either technology will save them or the whole AGW scam will go away and they’ll maintain their standard of living.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
May 2, 2021 10:53 am

Willis,
You have to patient with the former prime minister’s son! Besides pulling numbers out of thin air, he hopes to pull the design for an inexpensive, high capacity storage battery from his back side soon, to make all the other virtue signaling kiddies even Greener with envy!
If only we could wake from this horrible nightmare where the elites of our governments and media have gone terminally insane or gotten collectively stupid! The best we can do is keep trying to spread the truth to the benighted, even when they cast stones and cry, “Heresy!”
Thank you, for the yeoman’s work you do in that regard, and keep pushing the Emergent Phenomena Theory! I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that it is going to be a big part of talking the nihilistic alarmist crowd down off that high ledge to which they have retreated for safety!

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 2, 2021 10:58 am

Hey! You’re not supposed to do the math. How dare you! That’s raaacist!

0
Reply
Ron Long
May 2, 2021 11:07 am

“Typical timeline of a nuclear plant construction”? I have presented, attended, and reviewed many Critical Path and Fatal Flaw meetings, which are held by responsible companies when thinking about spending shareholder money. One look at the “optimistic” timeline suggests the critical path is at high risk of being extended, and there are fatal flaws lurking everywhere (like now in the Biden administration). No thanks. So where is this substitute energy going to come from? No idea, so, good luck.

0
Reply
Ferdberple
May 2, 2021 11:16 am

To get to the magic number of 54% of 2013 emissions
=====!!!
They could reduce population by 46%. Load all the politicians and bureaucrats into the B Ark and send them on their merry way. thus saving them from global warming and piranha bees.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Ferdberple
May 2, 2021 11:48 am

Or perhaps carbon credits for extinction cosplay rebellion types by weight. 1 exreb == 1 greta unit. 3 gretas == 1 nye. 25 nye == 1 gore.
Submersion at > 1km should capture the carbon nicely. If we could get them to row themselves out…

0
Reply
dk_
May 2, 2021 11:30 am

Not so much lemmings as thinking like a Spanish prisoner. Except for a few dictators, for whom it doesn’t matter, most elected officials know that they will not be in power, without opposition, for more than the next 5 years at best. Add in that no government is responsible for anything, especially failure. Now, anyone can happily promise anything; free bubble-up, chickens, pot(s), bread, circuses, that strengthens the today position without the complication of worry whether the benefit is reasonable, likely, affordable, desireable or even possible. If still in power and the promise fails to come through, they can blame their advisors, their opposition, or slightly more honsestly and much less likely, their ignorant past selves
Remember story of the Spanish prisoner, who promised to teach the horse to sing. GIven his possible likely outcomes, the slim chance of the horse singing far outweighed the problem of the immediate alternative of a quick death.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 2, 2021 11:34 am

I did a little research before commenting. Japan imports about 90% of its energy (coal, oil, LNG). That is why nuclear electricity was made a national priority in 1973. At the time of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi tsunami induced disaster, nuclear generation was 30% of the electricity total. The current hope is that it might get back to 20% by 2030 as more existing nuclear plants are granted restart licenses. Koizumi’s dream goal is just that, a dream. Nowhere close to reality.

0
Reply
Ferdberple
May 2, 2021 11:36 am

Japan has just raised its target
=======
Willis, you have failed to comprehend the purpose of a target 🙂 A target is for practice. If you miss, well it means you simply need more practice. And if you hit the target, maybe you get a medal, or maybe the Sherrif of Nottinghan has you arrested.

Canada has been setting targets and missing them for years. With years of practice behind then, Trudeau and the Liberal Party have become very good at missing targets. So good they almost never hit one by accident.

And it is this amazing consistency that wins election after election. With the voters safe in the certain knowledge that whatever is promisd, it ain’t gonna happen.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by ferdberple
1
Reply
John F Hultquist
May 2, 2021 11:47 am

I just love the vertical black line “First Concrete.”

Can anyone say “WHOOPS”?

From Wikipedia: ” … WNP-3 was placed in an extended construction delay in July 1983 while nearly 76 percent complete.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WNP-3_and_WNP-5

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Bubbles with Titanium Trigger Titanic Explosions

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Mexico Asks for US Work Visas in Exchange for Climate Action

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Andrew Bolt on Biden’s Climate Summit

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

John Kerry, Biden’s ‘climate czar’ admits U.S. carbon dioxide emission cuts are pointless

7 days ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Climate News Energy

Japan Joins The Lemmings

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
CO2

The CO2 Shift; Ice Age to Gas Age

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications

Let’s Work For Science With Integrity: Steve Koonin’s New Book “Unsettled”

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Tesla

Aussie Victorian Government Encouraging Electric Vehicles While Retiring Power Generators

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: