“China Suggests Greta Thunberg is an Ignorant Political Puppet”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Observa; In response to Greta attacking China’s colossal CO2 emissions, China has responded by suggesting Greta is “short of sufficient academic knowledge study, and lack of sound self-judgment capability”.

The Greta tweet which upset China;

Yes, China is still categorized as a developing nation by WTO, they manufacture a lot of our products and so on. But that's of course no excuse for ruining future and present living conditions. We can't solve the climate crisis unless China drastically changes course. #MindTheGap https://t.co/00oV6uuvYE

China’s response;

Thunberg may lack enough knowledge to correctly understand climate change

By Lu Xue

Published: May 09, 2021 11:08 PM

China’s annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 exceeded those of all developed countries combined, for the first time since national emissions have been measured, according to a new report from the US-based Rhodium Group. When retweeting the news on Twitter on Friday, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg commented, “Yes, China is still categorized as a developing nation by WTO, they manufacture a lot of our products and so on. But that’s of course no excuse for ruining future and present living conditions. We can’t solve the climate crisis unless China drastically changes course.” It’s noticeable that Thunberg has not publicly voiced her opinion over Japan’s decision on dumping contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

…

The report by the Rhodium Group, which emphasizes that China’s annual emissions exceeded those of all developed countries combined, is prejudiced. Its aim is to impose more responsibility on China. Plus the report seems to have ignored a simple fact that the combined population of the US and the EU, which are mostly developed countries, is still less than that of China.

Thunberg, who at age 15 started skipping school on Fridays for her climate protests, is merely 18 years old this year. She is short of sufficient academic knowledge study, and lack of sound self-judgment capability. Girl like her is prone to be affected or even manipulated by some political forces.

Li said, in a bid to achieve their political intents, some Western political forces manipulate teenagers, treating Thunberg as a political puppet. This practice is unethical and despicable.

…