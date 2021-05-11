Climate Politics

China Suggests Greta Thunberg is an Ignorant Political Puppet

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Observa; In response to Greta attacking China’s colossal CO2 emissions, China has responded by suggesting Greta is “short of sufficient academic knowledge study, and lack of sound self-judgment capability”.

The Greta tweet which upset China;

China’s response;

Thunberg may lack enough knowledge to correctly understand climate change

By Lu Xue 
Published: May 09, 2021 11:08 PM

China’s annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 exceeded those of all developed countries combined, for the first time since national emissions have been measured, according to a new report from the US-based Rhodium Group. When retweeting the news on Twitter on Friday, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg commented, “Yes, China is still categorized as a developing nation by WTO, they manufacture a lot of our products and so on. But that’s of course no excuse for ruining future and present living conditions. We can’t solve the climate crisis unless China drastically changes course.” It’s noticeable that Thunberg has not publicly voiced her opinion over Japan’s decision on dumping contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The report by the Rhodium Group, which emphasizes that China’s annual emissions exceeded those of all developed countries combined, is prejudiced. Its aim is to impose more responsibility on China. Plus the report seems to have ignored a simple fact that the combined population of the US and the EU, which are mostly developed countries, is still less than that of China. 

Thunberg, who at age 15 started skipping school on Fridays for her climate protests, is merely 18 years old this year. She is short of sufficient academic knowledge study, and lack of sound self-judgment capability. Girl like her is prone to be affected or even manipulated by some political forces.

Li said, in a bid to achieve their political intents, some Western political forces manipulate teenagers, treating Thunberg as a political puppet. This practice is unethical and despicable.

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202105/1223004.shtml

I’m shocked at Greta’s attack on China. I thought Xi Jinping’s China is now one of the good guys, thanks to China’s recent commitment to achieve net zero long after all their competitors suffer total economic collapse.

EWSTX
May 11, 2021 2:05 pm

But the puppet they installed in OUR White House is soooo very intelligent… Yeah…

Bryan A
Reply to  EWSTX
May 11, 2021 2:29 pm

The difference being
Greta = Sock Puppet (for the Woke Crowd)
Biden = Marionette (with China pulling the strings)

Pauleta
May 11, 2021 2:06 pm

I will dare to going beyond China: I will affirm, not merely suggest that she is a puppet.

Curious George
Reply to  Pauleta
May 11, 2021 2:15 pm

China has more common sense than the whole United Nations.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Curious George
May 11, 2021 2:44 pm

China is actually employing common sense, while we debate wokeism. Very sad … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/kf3DIEm

Robert A. Taylor
May 11, 2021 2:06 pm

Unlike almost all other climate alarmists, at least she’s consistant.

Tom Halla
May 11, 2021 2:08 pm

I think it was child abuse to use a teenager with Asperger’s as a sock puppet.

Don
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 11, 2021 2:15 pm

Except in support of a “noble” cause, then it’s perfectly okay.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Don
a happy little debunker
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 11, 2021 2:20 pm

Sock puppet?

greta.jpg
a happy little debunker
May 11, 2021 2:17 pm

I expect that China will now declare they are ‘missile ready’ to respond to Greta’s interference in their glorious ‘People’s Republic’.

Climate believer
May 11, 2021 2:17 pm

“China Suggests Greta Thunberg is an Ignorant Political Puppet”
How dare you….

Rasa
May 11, 2021 2:20 pm

Looks like we finally may have some common ground with Communist China?﻿

Bryan A
Reply to  Rasa
May 11, 2021 2:33 pm

Naw just choosing 1 evil over the other

bluecat57
May 11, 2021 2:26 pm

Racists

Coeur de Lion
May 11, 2021 2:30 pm

I knew she was racist. And against black Africans getting electricity too.

David Kamakaris
May 11, 2021 2:34 pm

“China Suggests Greta Thunberg is an Ignorant Political Puppet”

No more than any other woke moron that ignorantly prattles on and on about climate change because of the resultant warm fuzzy feeling.

D. Anderson
May 11, 2021 2:47 pm

Duh!

