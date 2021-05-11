Climate Craziness of the Week

Brewery creates nasty ‘Torched Earth Ale’ to show how climate change will affect beer taste

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments

From The Washington Examiner

by Kaelan Deese, Breaking News Reporter |   | April 26, 2021 12:45 PM

The Colorado-based company New Belgium Brewing released a beer that purposely tastes bad to illustrate how climate change may affect the beer industry.

New Belgium Brewing made its flavor, “Torched Earth Ale,” using “less-than-ideal ingredients that would be available and affordable to brewers in a climate-ravaged future without aggressive action now to confront the climate crisis,” the company said on April 19.

Some low-quality ingredients used in the process include dandelions as opposed to traditional hops. The brew also uses smoke-tainted water and drought-resistant grains to provide an added “climate-ravaged” flavor.

TENNESSEE CRAFT BREWER’S DISTRIBUTION JOURNEY TAKES ANOTHER STEP FORWARD

“Like every part of our economy, the brewing industry is in the crosshairs of climate change,” the company said. “As the crisis grows unabated, traditional ingredients like barley would be far more expensive as growing regions shrink due to increased temperatures.”

The brewery said it hopes its new flavor will “highlight the stakes of climate change for beer lovers everywhere.”

New Belgium Brewing’s brand Fat Tire became the first certified carbon neutral beer in the United States last year, with plans to be completely carbon neutral by 2030.

The beer company has delved into politics before. In 2014, the company created the New Belgium Federal PAC to donate to candidates and causes that can help the craft brewing community, including environmental policy.

Read the full article here.

HT/Neo

30 Comments
Jon R
May 11, 2021 6:03 am

That dude looks like the last face of antifa any of us might see.

5
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Jon R
May 11, 2021 6:13 am

Cosplay vs wreckers. This guy has a larger income than I’ve had at any time in my life, and likes biker tattoos and koolaid hair coloring for the image. Affluent salesmen make stupid anarchists, and really dumb political statements.

Last edited 1 hour ago by dk_
3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Admin
May 11, 2021 6:08 am

Lapsang Souchong, smoked tea, was developed by accident in the 1850s, when farmers hastily smoked and buried their tea crop, fled ongoing war, then returned and tried to sell their tea. It proved a hit – the smoky flavour is popular enough so Lapsang Souchong is still a favourite with connoisseurs almost 200 years later.

As Mel Brooks showed us in The Producers, sometimes when you do everything wrong, you accidentally do something right.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 11, 2021 6:39 am

Last year after drying chilies, I roasted all and made a pulverulent powder of.
I’ll only flavour with my new powder.
Chipotle seems to be s.th. very delicious

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Krishna Gans
May 11, 2021 6:55 am

You want to be careful pulverizing those chilies. A friend of mine once ran a large batch through his Cuisinart, many kilos of dried Scotch Bonnets, and the powder aerosolized in his kitchen. Afterwards he jumped into a hot bath and scorched his entire body. Important lesson learned – do NOT work with hot chilies while in the nude….

2
Reply
John Bell
May 11, 2021 6:11 am

Everything is always “in the cross hairs of climate change” (so nothing is).

2
Reply
H.R.
May 11, 2021 6:15 am

Get woke. Go broke. I’ve just added New Belgium products to my list of beers and ales to avoid.

Why can’t companies learn to keep their mouths shut and their politics out of their products?

Make the best product you can and sell it to as many people as possible. Don’t go of your way to alienate some percentage of your current and potential customers.
.
.
.
And, for the sake of argument, let’s say all the doom and gloom comes true. THAT’s when you make crappy beer out of whatever you can scrounge up, not now.
.
.
.
It seems thinking has gone out of style. Pity.

7
Reply
Kevin kilty
May 11, 2021 6:15 am

We are expected to taste a difference over a 1C or 2C temperature rise? Propaganda in all forms, all the time …

4
Reply
2hotel9
May 11, 2021 6:17 am

More leftarded stupidity. Morons like this are skilled at ripping people off and lying.

0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  2hotel9
May 11, 2021 7:11 am

It’s called “marketing” for short.

0
Reply
PaulH
May 11, 2021 6:24 am

All we need now is a “climate catastrophe pizza” to accompany this torched (tortured?) ale. Parched pepperoni with mangled mozzarella, anyone? 🤣

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  PaulH
May 11, 2021 6:54 am

Nah, it’s Beyond Meat Pepperoni and vegan muzzarella

1
Reply
Klem
May 11, 2021 6:25 am

Oh dude, I’ve made bad beer in my basement in the past, but I never thought to position it as a climate disaster beer. Why didn’t I think of that?

(No, I didn’t throw it out. I’m not crazy)

2
Reply
John Garrett
May 11, 2021 6:29 am

Why would anybody be interested in a beer brewed by a crackpot ?

Jim Jones ?

Born: May 13, 1931 Crete, Indiana, U.S.
Died: November 18, 1978 (aged 47) Jonestown, Guyana
Cause of death: Suicide by gunshot wound to the head
Occupation: Mass murderer, cult leader, preacher, faith healer
Known for: Leader of Peoples Temple cult

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Jones

0
Reply
Martin
May 11, 2021 6:30 am

I doubt that the brewing industry has a bright future in a low carbon World. Firstly, making beer requires large amounts of energy to boil the “wort”, and secondly the fermentation process emits copious amounts of the dreaded CO2. To make things worse, all that shiny stainless steel you see in modern breweries is very energy intensive to manufacture and the barley that is the basis of the product needs fertiliser to grow ( again energy intensive ). To cap it all, by the time our eco-freak rulers have de-industrialised the West with their insane energy policies, no one will be able to afford a beer anyway.

0
Reply
oeman 50
Reply to  Martin
May 11, 2021 7:15 am

Wow Martin, interesting idea. Do you suppose that breweries buy CO2 credits to offset their emissions? And what about the emissions that happen when I burp their beer? Do they pay for that, too?

0
Reply
Rudi
May 11, 2021 6:30 am

It is now proven without doubt. It is not only religion it is business as well. It now and for some time already, has a life of itself.

0
Reply
Rpercifield
May 11, 2021 6:31 am

So what is the difference between good tasting Ale and the Bad stuff? It all tasted the same to me, yuck. If God had wanted me to drink this stuf then it would taste good.

1
Reply
iflyjetzzz
Reply to  Rpercifield
May 11, 2021 6:45 am

Yep. I’d boycott this manufacturer, but I already do. their beer already tastes like feces.

1
Reply
Steve Case
May 11, 2021 6:32 am

The effect of increased CO2 in the atmosphere has not been negative. These two web pages from NOAA and NASA say so.

Our friends on the left don’t like it when someone posts those two links.

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Steve Case
May 11, 2021 6:42 am

And they equally hate Tony for showing the gory details of data manipulation … https://newtube.app/TonyHeller/hpBtSRL

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 11, 2021 6:37 am

Remember to charge 2x for the experience.

0
Reply
sendergreen
May 11, 2021 6:38 am

I’d invest in “New Glacial Maximum Ale”.

0
Reply
Jeff Labute
May 11, 2021 6:41 am

Somehow making and marketing a product no one wants is good for the environment?
I don’t want bad beer. Maybe he made the can insulated so it couldn’t be cooled too!

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
May 11, 2021 6:45 am

Sounds disgusting and I hope they lose money and reputation on it! Amazing how these CAGW true believers come up with these ideas despite all evidence to the contrary, including the evidence of their own eyes.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
May 11, 2021 6:45 am

There are Belgian beers and there are Belgian beers.
The above mentioned seems to be one of these not so good ones.
I prefer the Germans and the one or he other Danish beers.

0
Reply
Caligula Jones
May 11, 2021 6:46 am

If it means getting rid of overhopped IPAs…I’d almost light the match that torches the earth myself…

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
May 11, 2021 6:51 am

Other than the fact that people in despair drink more alcohol than happy people, I know absolutely nothing about the economics or marketing of craft brewing. However, I have noticed that since the number of these high alcohol, over hopped, brews has increased rapidly in recent years, I’d chalk this guy’s entire effort up to remaining visible in an increasing crowded space.

0
Reply
Curious George
May 11, 2021 6:56 am

“Ingredients that would be available and affordable to brewers in a climate-ravaged future.”
They are available today to panicked progressive brewers. 

0
Reply
philincalifornia
May 11, 2021 7:03 am

Remember that this guy is selling his product to like-minded bedwetters who follow the cult of the Swedish Doom Goblin. In their miserable world, this is a win-win.

0
Reply
