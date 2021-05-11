Brewery creates nasty ‘Torched Earth Ale’ to show how climate change will affect beer taste

From The Washington Examiner

by Kaelan Deese, Breaking News Reporter | | April 26, 2021 12:45 PM

The Colorado-based company New Belgium Brewing released a beer that purposely tastes bad to illustrate how climate change may affect the beer industry.

New Belgium Brewing made its flavor, “Torched Earth Ale,” using “less-than-ideal ingredients that would be available and affordable to brewers in a climate-ravaged future without aggressive action now to confront the climate crisis,” the company said on April 19.

We give you: The Beer of the Future (that we hope doesn’t exist). Without aggressive climate action now, the impacts will be felt even in the beer aisle. Let's work together to make sure none of us have to drink beer like this. https://t.co/FrQQ2Lo7Cl pic.twitter.com/NyDyRoaXD8 — New Belgium Brewing (@newbelgium) April 19, 2021

Some low-quality ingredients used in the process include dandelions as opposed to traditional hops. The brew also uses smoke-tainted water and drought-resistant grains to provide an added “climate-ravaged” flavor.

“Like every part of our economy, the brewing industry is in the crosshairs of climate change,” the company said. “As the crisis grows unabated, traditional ingredients like barley would be far more expensive as growing regions shrink due to increased temperatures.”

The brewery said it hopes its new flavor will “highlight the stakes of climate change for beer lovers everywhere.”

New Belgium Brewing’s brand Fat Tire became the first certified carbon neutral beer in the United States last year, with plans to be completely carbon neutral by 2030.

The beer company has delved into politics before. In 2014, the company created the New Belgium Federal PAC to donate to candidates and causes that can help the craft brewing community, including environmental policy.

