Aussie PM Joins the Biden Climate Push, Promises Not to Change Anything

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

OK, he is making one change. Aussie PM Scott Morrison will spend $263 million on carbon capture, and $275 million building coal powered clean hydrogen hubs, which won’t capture carbon, at least not straight away.

Australia commits $539m to green energy projects as it works towards net-zero emissions By Sarah SwainLara Pearce

6:12pm Apr 21, 2021 Australia has committed $539 million towards greener energy, as it works towards net-zero emissions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison today pledged $275 million for four new hydrogen hubs to create the clean, renewable energy. Hydrogen is the most common chemical in the universe.It can be produced as a gas or liquid, or made part of other materials, and has many uses such as fuel for transport or heating, a way to store electricity, or a raw material in industrial processes, according to the government. … Mr Morrison said the hydrogen hubs would connect hydrogen generation with industries that will utilise it. The nation will also spend $263.9 million on carbon capture and storage. … Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/carbon-emissions-australia-scott-morrison-climate-usa-joe-biden/b1818b89-042a-4de1-bd30-8b2a80292cd7

I suspect the fake clean hydrogen joke will catch on. Greens want a hydrogen economy, because hydrogen. And greens want clean energy. The hydrogen part is workable, just. The green energy / carbon sequestration part will never work on the scale required.

By building the marginally viable hydrogen economy part, and promising to add the unworkable clean energy part in the future, politicians buy themselves a little time, make it look like they are moving in the direction greens want.

Of course we would all be better off with politicians who completely rejected the idea of squandering taxpayers money to appease greens, but there are not many politicians with the balls to tell greens exactly what they think of their green energy ideas. Having said that, a politician who squanders hundreds of millions of dollars on fake climate solutions is a bit more tolerable than a politician who squanders trillions of dollars.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...