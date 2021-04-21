Renewable energy

Decarbonization and California’s 2020 Rolling Blackouts

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

Reposted from the Institute of Energy Research

APRIL 20, 2021

“… the retirement of baseload and dispatchable generation has outpaced replacement capacity with adequate characteristics needed to maintain system reliability…. California’s electric system was ultimately unable to maintain reliable operations for the first time in almost two decades.”

It should be front page news. Forced decarbonization of the power grid is causing severe operational and planning issues, adding costs each step of the way. Reliable, economical power generation capacity is getting sacked, and fickle, expensive resources are being substituted.

Government regulation and planning of the grid, under a plethora of state and federal laws, is causing worst-case events. Texas 2021 was foreshadowed by California 2020, where intermittent resources also weakened a once powerful grid.

Consider a new study by the policy arm of the Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), the National Regulatory Research Institute (NRRI). “The Intersection of Decarbonization Policy Goals and Resource Adequacy Needs: A California Case Study,” by Elliott Nethercutt and Chris Devon, reaches a conclusion that future studies of Blackouts and Brownouts (rolling blackouts) are sure to repeat: too much renewable energy, not enough baseload power.

Unfortunately, the study concludes with the old central planning cry: more and better analysis is needed to fine-tune supply to demand. But read between the lines–and question authority when it comes to decarbonizing the grid.

Study highlights follow (quotations all):

Background

  • A growing number of states have instituted renewable portfolio standards (RPS) through policies and corresponding commission orders to reduce carbon emissions in the electricity sector.
  • No state has transformed its grid with more ambitious policies than California, which introduced its RPS in 2002, initially requiring 20 percent of retail electricity sales to be served by renewable resources within 15 years.
  • This program has been adjusted multiple times, most recently by Senate Bill 100 (SB100) in 2018, which increased the requirement for carbon-free generation from electric retail sales to 60 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045.
  • The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is charged with implementing this RPS program and … responsible for ensuring that jurisdictional load-serving entities (LSEs) procure enough capacity to meet the commission’s resource adequacy program requirements.
  • These two objectives collided on August 14 and 15, 2020, when the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) called on utilities to initiate controlled rotating electricity outages on two occasions to maintain adequate reserves in the midst of a regional heat wave.
  • These two load-shedding events affected 491,600 and 321,000 customers, respectively. California’s electric system was ultimately unable to maintain reliable operations for the first time in almost two decades….
  • Significant loss-of-load events on the bulk power system often result from a combination of factors…. including: actual loads exceeding forecasts; significant variability in wind and solar output; reduced imports from neighboring states … and significant unit derates and forced outages.
  • California’s rapid and ongoing growth of intermittent resources like wind and solar has flourished, while baseload and dispatchable resources have declined.

Findings

  • … the three primary causal factors were related to resource planning targets that “have not kept pace” with the changing resource mix, leading to insufficient resources available to meet demand during the early evening hours.
  • The August events highlight the need for continued improvement to resource adequacy constructs, along with developing and implementing enhanced metrics to accurately assess an electric system that continues to be transformed by ambitious state decarbonization policies.
  • Today, the majority of the state’s solar resources are … located behind-the-meter on customer rooftops…. output rapidly declines after the sun sets, creating a steep ramp in demand that must be served by other resources on the CAISO system.
  • Former FERC Commissioner Cheryl LaFluer recognized this problem: “In the past three years, California has closed 5,000 MW of gas generation in anticipation of building 3,000 MW of battery storage that is still on the drawing board. In a heat wave, when every resource is needed, this gap in resources came home to roost.”
  • Relying primarily on battery storage additions to address near-term supply shortages poses reliability risks…. operators still have limited experience with dispatching batteries on the system…. the performance and effectiveness of battery storage systems are highly dependent on their location…. even the most advanced batteries can provide continuous, stable energy output for limited durations (approximately four hours). Extreme heat waves can last for days…. batteries located long distances from load centers may face transmission congestion when attempting to inject power where needed….

Conclusion: More, Better Planning?

  • Systems with increasing amounts of intermittent resources (e.g., wind and solar) will require additional modeling and stochastic metrics that can provide a more complete measure of resource adequacy and help identify associated reliability risks.
  • The continued development of advanced reliability metrics, including those that examine risks beyond the peak hour, can inform policy and regulatory decisions to promote the reliable transformation to a cleaner system.
  • Existing planning processes and reliability constructs need to better identify the system impacts of retiring resources, examining the status of essential reliability services on the system, including ramping capability, frequency response, and inertia.
  • Regionalization can help promote reliability by efficiently pooling resources; however, increased coordination will be needed to recognize the impacts of transmission constraints and individual state policy goals.

Check you premises, California. Consider the consumer in terms of rates and reliability. Reverse course, don’t speed up. Acknowledge and respect the value of dense mineral energies for electrical generation. Flashlights, candlelight, and portable generators are not the energy future you want.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel O'Bryan
April 21, 2021 10:42 pm

Escape From LA: 2035 Edition. Power Blackouts Cometh.

The National Energy Research Laboratory, (NREL), recently released a commissioned study for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) on renewal energy to accomplish Los Angeles goal of 100% Renewable Energy Study (LA100). LADWP wants to completely decarbonize electricity generation in its LA service area by 2045.

The LADWP is shown in a the map (green shaded areas) attached as a jpeg.

note: NREL is part of the US Department of Energy. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), is operated by Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the LADWP LA100 study was done under a piad Contract by the utility.

That starting point for that LA100 study is available here:
https://maps.nrel.gov/la100#

The NREL LA100 study itself, chapter by chapter, is very long and takes considerable time to digest. It even has a chapter on Environmental Justice garbage virtue signaling. I wasted an hour of my life reading through that chapter (Ch 10) only to realize it says absolutely nothing of substance about applying actual “justice” to disadvantaged communities. It is just a gibberish of virtue signaling, clearly added to satisfy the SJW moron tribe.

I recommend trying to get thu the Exectuive Summary for those so interested in Cal’s lunacy on going “carbon free” by 2045.

the Executive Summary is here:
https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy21osti/79444-ES.pdf

The most interesting part is what it doesn’t say. I scanned all the Executive Summary and all the chapters for key words like “blackouts” and anything to do with loss of electrical service.

Only 1 hit in the entire study came back on black-outs and how to mitigate their occurrence with unreliable renewable eenergy. There was just a single mention in the entire study of “black-outs” and their possibility. That one hit was in the Executive Summary, where one finds this statement (page 38 of Executive Summary of LA100 NREL study)
….

“All LA100 scenarios appear robust to withstand extended transmission outages due to the use of in-basin dispatchable capacity (renewably fueled combustion turbines and fuel cells).

To avoid blackouts, the LA100 scenarios build renewably fueled in-basin capacity and, in some cases, additional transmission lines. We then test the robustness of the system against a set of over 215 combinations of extended transmission outages that could result from fires, maintenance, or any other reason. We evaluate these outages over an entire year for the most difficult scenario, Early & No Biofuels – High. Analysis demonstrates that the ability to increase generation from in-basin firm capacity allows load to be met under the large majority of outages explored, including a majority of the more extreme outage cases.”
….

Note the use of the word “majority”. They did NOT say “all”, or “almost all”. A “majority” is that simply % greater than 50% of the scenarios analyzed didn’t lead to black-outs. It means sustained black-outs due to a failure supply by 2045 will occur, just not a majority of the time. That would be my reading. So that means there still were many scenarios they ran where black-outs occurred.

Seriously, any real professional engineer would realize anything less than 98% to 99% realiability is unacceptable. The LADWP leadership is apparently accepting large scale, recurring black-outs by 2045 as part of the climate virtue signaling.

And note that to avoid Black-outs in the NREL analysis, “in basin” generation (within the LA-SoCal area) would require substantial use of hydrogen (H2) resources to generate electricity via H2 turbines and fuel cells. This H2 Technology which today does not exist at the scale envisioned. Neither in NOx free generation realm or the electrolysis (blue hydrogen, from solar PV electrolysis) can this be done on the near time horizon.

When I look at the bar charts where electrical supply is used for water electrolysis (the negative brs) for hydrogen generation, the NREL “experts” seems to be using near 100% solar PV electrical conversion for generation of of hydrogen from electrolysis, and then to use that hydrogen in a near 100% efficency generator (turbines or fuel cells) to make electricyt on demand at night when the solar power is gone. Pure nuts. That is laughable, as the total end-to-end conversion efficiency of solar PV to electricity to electrolysis to pressurized H2 storage to then electrical generation (via H2 turbine or feul cell bank) at night is probably on the order of 15% – 20%, and maybe lower that that. The bar chart is woefully under-representing (by 5x to 10x) what amount of daytime generation capacity (MWatts) that must be dedicated to just make H2 to use when the sun isn’t available for PV electricity.

Any hows, after I read through that and digest ed it all… it seems clear to me that LADWP is ensuring LA suffers regular blackouts during the summer and fall months when the demand is high and the electrical supply is low (night).

Snake Plissken advises you to leave LA now, while you still can.

LADWP-area.jpg
Last edited 7 minutes ago by joelobryan
1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Renewable energy

Claim: US power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

California year 2020 blackouts caused solely by reliance on mandated unreliable renewable energy

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Renewable energy

New NightShine Solar Panels “Game-Changers” In Fight Against Climate Change!

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Renewable energy

Professor Qingwei Ma seeks to unlock the potential of marine wave energy

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Renewable energy

Decarbonization and California’s 2020 Rolling Blackouts

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Opinion

Aussie PM Joins the Biden Climate Push, Promises Not to Change Anything

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Humor

Flying Cars Will be Racist, “Undermine Democracy” and Finish Off the Environment

9 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate News Energy

The Latest US CO2 Fantasy

13 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: