Humor

Flying Cars Will be Racist, “Undermine Democracy” and Finish Off the Environment

2 hours ago
David Middleton
15 Comments

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton

From Enviromarxism Central…

Flying Cars Will Undermine Democracy and the Environment
By Kevin DeGood May 28, 2020

Introduction and summary

Recent advances in lithium-ion batteries have opened the door to flying car development.1 At least 20 companies are currently working on novel designs, including both major aerospace firms such as Boeing and Airbus as well as smaller startups.2 A Morgan Stanley analysis estimates that the global market for on-demand, short-distance urban air travel could top $850 billion by 2040.3

Unfortunately, flying cars represent the technological apotheosis of sprawl and an attempt to eradicate distance as a fact of life for elites who are wealthy enough to routinely let slip the bonds of gravity. Proponents offer a utopian vision of seamless convenience and efficiency that delivers broad-based societal benefits. The inevitable reality is that flying cars will confer advantages on direct users while exacerbating the geographic isolation of elites—a spatial manifestation of deepening inequality that undermines the shared experiences that are necessary to sustain democracy. Additionally, removing distance as a constraint in metropolitan development and land use will have profoundly negative consequences for the environment.

The desire for transportation-induced isolation is not new. In the 20th century, interstate highways served as the conduit for racial, ethnic, and income segregation. The combination of expanding automobile ownership and supportive infrastructure allowed developers to tap into vast stretches of land around center cities. By reducing the friction of distance, highways acted as a centrifugal force on cities, undermining through sprawl the racial integration that political movements and courts had sought to implement.

Flying cars threaten to magnify the corrosive effects—both sociopolitical and environmental—of sprawl and segregation by eliminating distance altogether.

[…]

Center for American Progress

This morning Mrs. Middleton and I were watching our recording of last night’s episode of Gutfeld! when the flying car headline popped up in the Fox News scroll. She had to rewind it several times to confirm that it actually was as stupid as it first appeared. So, we put the research department (me) on the case… Lo and behold, the article was real… and a year old… So I apologize if this was already posted on WUWT last year.

If the ChiCom shamdemic and November 2020 coup d’état weren’t bad enough… Now that we are on the verge of finally getting the flying cars we were supposed to have 21 years ago, cancel culture is deny us the opportunity to eliminate “distance altogether”… Well… I’m…

Gregory Woods
April 21, 2021 2:05 pm

and here I was hoping that all the Alarmists would just fly away….

Jeroen B.
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 21, 2021 2:08 pm

they certainly generate enough hot air for it.

gringojay
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 21, 2021 2:23 pm

‘Tis seasonal ….

59BF6189-6293-48B2-A4D3-9C5771606DC7.jpeg
John the Econ
April 21, 2021 2:15 pm

Well, the interstate highway has been declared to be racist for the same reason so we now need to spend trillions of dollars to eliminate them, so this isn’t as insane as it might sound. Our Progressive elites will be needing a new alternative to escape the urban hellscapes they’ve created for everyone else.

Tom Halla
Reply to  John the Econ
April 21, 2021 2:21 pm

The type of transport the elitist greens want to rely on is sedan chairs. Where their dreams lead to is a sort of society where they can use them.

Timo V
April 21, 2021 2:23 pm

In finnish we have incredibly rich vocabulary of profanities… But i will not bring it here.

dk_
Reply to  Timo V
April 21, 2021 2:32 pm

Is the word kamala in there anywhere?

John Bell
April 21, 2021 2:30 pm

“Flying cars will turbocharge sprawl and weaken the social cohesion that comes from shared experiences and geographic proximity that is essential to building consensus in a democracy.” OMG I would love to know the lifestyle of the person who said that. Probably a big flaming HYPOCRITE.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  John Bell
April 21, 2021 3:17 pm

Yeah, like the founders lived in small, urban apartments. Where do these people learn their history anyway?

TonyL
April 21, 2021 2:48 pm

This brings up a very interesting point.
First we have 2 markers for the downfall on Western Civilization, to wit:
1) Global Warming causes everything.
2) Everything is racist.

We have countless examples of both markers, widely held in the current culture, or what passes for culture today.

Now we can engage in a classical IF/AND/THEN dialectic. Here we will find the truth.

IF: Global Warming causes Everything
AND: Everything is Racist
THEN: Is Global Warming Racist?

Inquiring minds want to know.
{Welcome to the modern University}

Richard Page
April 21, 2021 2:49 pm

We’ve had actual flying cars since the 60’s – cars that disconnect from a wing/propeller assembly to drive around on roads. As an expensive toy for the rich, they never really caught on and I can’t see the future equivalent doing so either. The obvious market for these is as a reasonably priced commuter, not a rich person’s toy – in that there is nothing racist. As an aside, I see that they are doing the usual thing of invoking race rather than wealth – they are rather obviously acting out some ingrained jealousy of the ‘haves’ whilst trying to portray themselves as the downtrodden ‘have-not’s’. It’s somebody living in a fantasy world, piling fantasy on top of fantasy.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Richard Page
Tim Gorman
Reply to  Richard Page
April 21, 2021 3:20 pm

If they stopped to think for one moment about the highway deaths we incur today and transpose this into *aircraft* deaths in such a scenario they would get much closer to understanding why this won’t happen.

Have *any* of these idiots ever watched an episode of the Jetson’s?

commieBob
April 21, 2021 3:03 pm

This is good. The arrogant rich will suffer from gethomeitis and will drop in droves.

Anyone who is rich enough can already have a helicopter.

Who thinks flying cars will not have the same regulatory restrictions as helicopters. (Rhetorical questions don’t get question marks.)

Anyone who is seriously worried about flying cars doesn’t know much … about anything.

Kevin kilty
April 21, 2021 3:10 pm

Drivers are unable to navigate relatively empty streets, with well marked signage, safely. They insist on driving with the cell phone on the steering wheel, putting on make-up, drying their hair or eating hamburgers. Flying cars will produce perfect carnage.

H. D. Hoese
April 21, 2021 3:12 pm

I thought lithum-ion batteries were illegal to fly. Regardless, have they looked at a map of the crowded air traffic lanes lately? Dodging towers, military, political, windmill exclusions, etc. Might make interesting low altitude meteorites. Somehow this doesn’t make geographic sense. In Port Aransas, Texas there is concern about a proposed condo interfering with their 3500 foot runway.

