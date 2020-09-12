UK Coronavirus Cases Rising

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Fresh restrictions are being introduced in some parts of Britain to contain an uptick in the growth of Covid-19 cases.
Coronavirus: UK epidemic growing as R number goes above 1
11 September 2020
Public health officials have warned of “worrying signs” of infection among the elderly, as an official measure indicated the UK’s epidemic is growing again.
The R number was raised to between 1 and 1.2 for the first time since March.
Any number above one indicates the number of infections is increasing.
The number of new daily confirmed UK cases of the virus rose to 3,539 on Friday – an increase of more than 600 on the previous day.
The virus is still at much lower levels across the UK than at the peak in April, but a study of thousands of people in England found cases doubling every seven to eight days.
It found a marked rise in infections in the north and among young people.
Police warned there was a “real risk” some people would treat this weekend as a “party weekend” before the new restrictions come in.
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-54116939
There is a substantial backlash in Britain over Covid lockdowns, with pubic anger at what many see as an overreaction to a not very deadly disease.
There is a real chance any attempt to re-impose a tighter lockdown would be met with widespread civil disobedience.
GOTTA BE KIDDING
Boris Johnson faces backlash over Covid rules after Nicola Sturgeon declares kids in Scotland WON’T fall under rule of 6
Sascha O’Sullivan
Natasha Clark
10 Sep 2020, 15:23
Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 22:29
BORIS JOHNSON is facing a backlash over the new Covid rules after Nicola Sturgeon declared kids in Scotland WON’T fall under the rule of 6 – but they will in England.
Tory MPs have demanded the PM “save Christmas” or be labelled the grinch by excluding children from the draconian six person limit on social gatherings.
Tory MP Steve Baker told The Sun: “Keeping these restrictions going into Christmas would be one of the most damaging things the Conservative party has ever done.
“It’s extremely difficult to see how this policy will last after the Scots’ announcement today.
“Boris must save Christmas – he’s not the grinch.”
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12634595/kids-under-12-boris-backlash/
Let us hope efforts to create a vaccine and improve therapeutics to treat this nasty virus yield prompt results.
6 thoughts on “UK Coronavirus Cases Rising”
Show me the bodies.
Come to that, show me the skyrocketing hospital admissions (which would include many people who would not have been admitted back in March/April because the wards are now so much emptier and unstressed).
Oh, neither of these statistics is rising with any significance but the usual suspects just look at the “cases” – the great majority of which show no symptoms.
Colour me skeptical but I (along with countless others) have a deep suspicion that most of this is down to over-sensitive testing.
As for the ludicrous R number that the same suspects are getting excited about, I’m afraid it has as much statistical integrity as the mythical Global Average Surface Temperature. Both are just fine examples of computer modellers’ fantasies.
Cases should NOT be the ‘metric’ to follow, especially if testing has increased, and it is as ‘sensitive’ as some articles i have read says it is.
Not trying to be morbid, but hospitalizations and mortality rates are what should be looked at.
I am in Arizona, and per the AZDHS website
(https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php), BOTH of those rates are as low as they were in mid march.
As Wills E. said, STOP THIS MADNESS ! Let people get back to work, and normal lives – and not the ‘New Normal’ crap with ‘face diapers’ ( . . NO, i will not use the ‘M – – k’ word . .) and ‘distancing’.
YES, protect those that may be have an issue if they contract the virus ( . .elderly, those with underlying conditions, etc. – ALL the things we have read about for MONTHS now); but not 99.5 % OR MORE of the population.
Friendly reminder that new cases don’t predict new fatality. There is zero statistical relationship (you can easily to the R^2 on various lags in many countries). Its only predictive if testing is somewhat constant. Its why CFR is a terrible metric and one more example of why health professionals should have the assistance of true statisticians that can test for meaningful outcomes
Positive percentage or age weighted variants of positive percentage are the best and UK positive percentage is extremely low. You are simply testing more, which results in more false positives. Overall spread remains extremely low and we think the UK is mostly herd immune. And has been for a while.
In other words no need to worry.
1) The number of cases are going up because people are testing more.
2) The only way they know about these “cases” is by testing more – people aren’t actually sick
3) It’s well known that the tests are not fit for purpose.
4)Covid deaths, alleged or real, have fizzled out, and there has been NO second wave.
Indeed. CCP-19 is a disease so dangerous that most people have to be tested to determine whether they have it.
Cases, yes! Deaths, no! It’s the same in Victoria, Australia. More testing, results in more cases. It’s totally meaningless! The PCR test is flawed and can test positive for ANY COVID virus which there are many.