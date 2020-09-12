UK Coronavirus Cases Rising

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Fresh restrictions are being introduced in some parts of Britain to contain an uptick in the growth of Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus: UK epidemic growing as R number goes above 1

11 September 2020

Public health officials have warned of “worrying signs” of infection among the elderly, as an official measure indicated the UK’s epidemic is growing again.

The R number was raised to between 1 and 1.2 for the first time since March.

Any number above one indicates the number of infections is increasing.

The number of new daily confirmed UK cases of the virus rose to 3,539 on Friday – an increase of more than 600 on the previous day.

The virus is still at much lower levels across the UK than at the peak in April, but a study of thousands of people in England found cases doubling every seven to eight days.

It found a marked rise in infections in the north and among young people.

…

Police warned there was a “real risk” some people would treat this weekend as a “party weekend” before the new restrictions come in.

…