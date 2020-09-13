Reposted from the No Trick Zone
Here’s another example illustrating just how volatile and unreliable wind energy really is.
Wind energy proponents like to claim that although turbines installed on land don’t produce so optimally, the ones at sea are wonderful because the wind there is always blowing and so it all kind of evens out.
The chart below shows the output of all wind turbines installed in Germany, both on land and offshore, from the five major German grid operators:
The dark horizontal line denoting 60,000 MW represents the so-called installed total capacity. Readers will note that less than 10% of rated capacity often gets produced. Only rarely does an output of 33% (20 MW) ever get reached.
5 thoughts on “Schizophrenic German Wind Power Output In August, Plagued By Wild Volatility”
Would you buy a generator to run your business that has a performance output like this ?
Would you buy a car with output performance like this ?
Why on Earth would you expect to run an economy on it ?
I’m afraid that frequent grid collapse will be the only medicine that will get the Eco-Loons to see their idea of utopia is dystopian.
And its coming sooner than you think.
You think grid collapse is a bug. Warmunists think it is a feature.
What they want to do is to impoverish, humiliate, and demoralize the proles. And they are winning.
We’re all waiting for resident troll Griff to chime in with another fatuous defence of windpower.
Tiny correction:
Only rarely does an output of 33% (20 MW) ever get reached.
is supposed to be
Only rarely does an output of 33% (20 GW) ever get reached.
Same sort of thing for wind blown Denmark, but we are happy to have Norwegian hydro to save us. So don’t say anything bad to the Norwegians, you might risk they cut off our livelihood 🙂
As Ken Irwin notes above this is not the data from a successful or reasonable commercial venture. So what is it? This is fashionable virtue-signaling, and the other virtue-signaling events are equally looney. So why do voters elect the supporters of this nonsense? One is left to choose between plain crazy or hidden agenda.