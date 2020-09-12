NYT: Secret Climate Change Oil Executive Voice Recording

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
NYT has revealed that a secret tape recording of a meeting of oil executives has shown that oil companies flare off unwanted natural gas.
A Secret Recording Reveals Oil Executives’ Private Views on Climate Change
At a meeting last year, industry leaders contradicted public claims that emissions of climate-warming methane are under control
By Hiroko Tabuchi
Sept. 12, 2020, 9:14 a.m. ET
Last summer, oil and gas-industry groups were lobbying to overturn federal rules on leaks of natural gas, a major contributor to climate change. Their message: The companies had emissions under control.
In private, the lobbyists were saying something very different.
At a discussion convened last year by the Independent Petroleum Association of America, a group that represents energy companies, participants worried that producers were intentionally flaring, or burning off, far too much natural gas, threatening the industry’s image, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The New York Times.
“We’re just flaring a tremendous amount of gas,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, at the June 2019 gathering, held in Colorado Springs. “This pesky natural gas,” he said. “The value of it is very minimal,” particularly to companies drilling mainly for oil.
…
The pushback against more stringent methane rules has been led by smaller, independent producers who argued the rules were unfairly burdensome for smaller drillers, because they could not afford to invest in costly leak-detection and capture technology.
Oil giants like BP, on the other hand, urged the federal government to keep methane regulations in place, saying it was “the right thing to do.”
…
Dan Haley, president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, laid out the stakes.
“Hippies were going to change the world, until they wanted to get a job and buy a BMW,” Mr. Haley said in the meeting. “In Colorado, we’ve been kind of playing a game of whack-a-mole. We went from where fracking was the dirty word, and contaminated your water. And we inundated them with information about that and blitzed the TV airwaves,” he said. “Then slowly that changed into a health and safety messaging. And so we’re ramping up our health and safety messaging.”
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/12/climate/methane-natural-gas-flaring.html
Wow, a tape recording of oil executives discussing normal conduct of business, and public relations strategies to counter negative messaging from activists so they can just get on with business.
I love Dan Haley’s whack-a-mole comment. We all know most hippies sold out and became yuppies. If Michael Moore’s film “Planet of the Humans” is any guide, some high profile climate activists may also be well along the path of following former hippies down the money trail.
As for the rule change, President Trump’s recently announced rule change is intended to stop small fossil fuel companies from being strangled by red tape. I suspect some big companies would love to keep as many onerous Obama era rules as possible, to keep profit margins high by messing up the ability of smaller independents to undercut big companies by delivering cheap fuel to customers.
None may resist our green steam roller in any way. After all that just wouldn’t be fair. All must surrender their resources to feed their proper masters!
It’s not been a secret in like forever… if the infrastructure for capturing and delivering natural gas is not in place, then there is no other option to get rid of it….. the stupid it burns!
It’s been going on since the first wells were drilled.
Well, well – flare me dead!
I can only think of three things to do with extra natural gas, probably all impractical. Inject it back into the well. Store it in liquid form and truck it out as a pipeline either can’t be installed or would be costly. Move a small turbine power plant in and produce electricity which is shipped out over the same lines powering the drilling operation.
The oil industry flared natural gas for may year because they had the same problem. It’s unlikely they will come up with an easy fix to this problem because if there was one, it would have been done already.
I am “well ” aware why excess gas is flared but what annoys me is the constant “beef ” against meat and milk because of the methane that cattle and other farmed animals burp.
The greens and the uninformed media class enteric methane in the same category as methane released from coal mining and oil wells .
The enteric methane from livestock is a cycle and not one additional atom of carbon or molecule containing carbon is added to the atmosphere over any time frame.
All fodder that farmed animals consume has absorbed CO2 from the air and the small amount of methane belched during digestion is soon broken down in the upper atmosphere into CO2 and water vapour .
It is a short term cycle and can never raise atmospheric methane levels .
Animal farming through out the world turns fodder that humans cannot eat into high quality protein food .
Proud to be farming to feed the world with ” natural gas “burping cows .
To the extent that the animal feed was grown using nitrogen fertilizers, these fertilizers were probably made by the Haber process starting with natural gas to make the hydrogen by steam reforming. A lot of CO2 is released by these chemistries. I seem to recall that about 40% of the nitrogen within the protein in our bodies originated by this route.
It’s no so much that anyone wants to flare it off, it’s just not economical to collect it in order to get it to market. Anyway, thermal oxidizer units get rid of flares.
Burning off natural gas is a very common practice throughout the world.
It is much less harmful to the environment than just releasing the methane gas into the atmosphere without burning.
All that has been well known for decades.
It would be much more informative for readers of the NYT to discuss the tens of thousands every-day, useful products made from natural gas
Many municipal waste disposal plants/sites also flare off unwanted gas. The only place I know of that did capture and pipe the gas off to be used was a sewage treatment plant in Havant, UK. It was piped in to a big IBM factory next door to save on heating costs.
Nothing new or secret.
OK, what am I missing here, if you flare off natural gas (methane) it’s no longer methane.
Besides all that, methane is not a problem. Neither is CO2 but I digress. Any reasonable projection of methane’s contribution to global warming by 2100 is less than a tenth of a degree (0.01C°). If anyone thinks it’s more than that, I’d like to see a link.
As climate scams go, the Global Warming Potential numbers as found in all of the IPCC reports are probably the most egregious examples of mental slight of hand and misdirection ever produced.