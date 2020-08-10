These days, these very weird days, pick up any newspaper or read any news website and you are bombarded with conflicting “science” information. Usually these are prefaced with “a new study says” to give credence to even the thinnest of claims, which often conflict with other “studies”. Early on we were told COVID-19 was highly contagious, based on inflated model numbers that later proved to be wrong, off by at least a factor of ten, and now reality has set in and it’s not so bad after all.
A perfect example is the science-study-as-propaganda-tool where Hydrochloroquinine (HCQ) was trashed as being ineffective, and even dangerous has now proven to be utterly false, based on bad data, was retracted, and was likely politically motivated due to President Trump endorsing HCQ treatments. Now we find it actually works.
Like climate science, it seems medical science, at least related to COVID-19, has become a bad joke of “science by press release”.
I can’t say we here at WUWT are any better, just look at the dizzying amount of conflicting information we’ve reported on here.
Our resident cartoonist Josh sums it up nicely:
9 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – Follow The #COVID19 Science You Like”
Your dose of wisdom for today: Following the science is not at all the same thing as following the scientists.
Scientist is but an epithet, and we know about epithets.
Not intended as a swipe at you Bro. Steve, but I get sick and tired of hearing: “Follow the Science”. I prefer to read the conclusions from an experiment conducted using the Scientific Method. (Observe, Question, Research, Hypothesize, Experiment, Test Hypothesis, Draw Conclusions, Report, Repeat). “Science” is not a destination, it’s a process which the history of the Sciences shows that works well. That is, until the neo-Luddites and those without the capacity for critical thinking took control.
… until the trough feeders who place expediency and preservation of privilege above truth took control.
The conspiracy of ignorance masquerades as common sense.
On an office door we had a clock-face with TESTING in the noon position and RESTING in the 6 o’clock position. While RESTING, bosses would come in and demand to know what we testers were doing to fix the problem. So we make Ju-ju Sticks out of bright flashy tinkly office trash, and we’d wave the Ju-ju Stick and chant incantations. After the responsible parties had fixed the problem, perhaps at the next pre-test briefing, we testers would claim credit for having waved our Ju-ju Stick – post hoc ergo propter hoc.
Missing an ‘oxy’ and adding an ‘ine’,
Otherwise OK with what you opine.
– The evidence is that HCQ does help, though a few steroidal medications are more effective. Convalescent plasma is also really good.
– Remdesivir does not save any lives, but for those that would pull through, the hospitalization time is halved.
– N95 masks (when properly used) do prevent catching Covid, while regular exam masks and cloth masks tend to prevent spreading. If you don’t want a workplace shutdown, minimize
the risk.
– The respiratory mayhem of Covid is only part of the story. There’s some really weird stuff going on with clotting issues.
– Symptoms and severity are incredibly random. A ninty six year old in a nursing home can be asymptomatic, while a forty five year old is sick as a dog, and a thirty year old is fine until stroking out. It’s a roll of the dice.
And it’s primarily an old folks disease. The likelihood of a 30 year old dying from it is very slight.
The corrupt use of science and the label “science” was pioneered large-scale by CAGW, now employed to just about everything.